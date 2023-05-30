Very Slow Thinking

Very Slow Thinking

Crixcyon
May 30, 2023

As we approach the final chapters of yet another useless war, all that's left is to send in the clowns. Oh wait, my country, the US, has done just that. I am embarrassed for our senseless interference in these affairs.

The neocons like Lindsay still hate Russia for no good reason. Russians and Ukrainians are like any others hoping to live in peace. It is the barbarians in the DC Swamp that seek to wreck the world...including their own country.

Margaret Laub
May 30, 2023

Thank you for providing a source of “reality” for those of us seeking to understand the nonsensical US support of this Ukraine “war”.

