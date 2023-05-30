The industrious writer, Simplicius The Thinker, has published a round up of recent strike events in Ukraine. It would appear that Russia has unleashed a new wave of distance attacks that featured the largest number of drone strikes yet seen, including swarm-type tactics aimed at various targets, including the Starokonstantinov airfield, that may have been home to a squadron of Ukrainian jets equipped with British Storm Shadow cruise missiles. The strike is purported to have resulted in the loss of five aircraft. It is possible that Russian targeting efforts may have been partially aided by the publication of a photograph by Defence Minister Reznikov that depicted an SU-24 equipped with the missile and the unit’s insignia. The photograph was signed by none other than UK Defence Minister, Ben Wallace, who wrote:

To all the brave “few” who risk all for the glory of Ukraine.

Wallace and Reznikov might have given the game away.

It is possible that this single piece of intel, while not revealing the location of a particular squadron, at least revealed its possession of the missiles and thereby helped Russia prioritise that squadron’s base over others. If so, this would have to go down as Wallace’s second most amateurish of acts while in a Ministerial position that may have directly cost lives and certainly cost equipment. Wallace potentially created an intel asset that was uncontrolled and later mishandled by his Ukrainian counterpart. This beggars belief and speaks to a kind of bizarre incompetence that we have not seen so egregiously in war until now. What possible purpose does it serve for Reznikov to publish that image anywhere? It is bad enough that Ukraine’s weapons inventory, supply schedule and therefore overall potential capability is an ongoing matter of public record. To provide even more specific targeting information could be considered treason by some. Indeed, if Ukraine is actively prosecuting citizens who share videos of missile and drone strikes on the grounds of treason, Reznikov has done equivalent or worse.

The scale and scope of the latest airborne attacks speaks to the further worsening state of Ukraine’s air defence capabilities and therefore the balance of power in theatre.

Counteroffensive Under Sub-Optimal Conditions

Ukraine’s increasingly late, fully telegraphed counteroffensive must be conducted under pressure exerted by third parties whose political narratives and media commentary are increasingly fractured, discordant and waning. The scale of equipment and manpower involved is roughly estimable precisely because Ukraine and its sponsors declare this information, making it straightforward for Russia to keep a scorecard of Ukraine’s inventory.

Confirmatory footage of gigantic explosions have been shared to the public detriment of Ukraine, whose security services have reacted draconianly against individual citizens sharing the footage. Ukraine is now attempting to implement even more strict bans on images and footage of strike damage while claiming that its air defences are working to defeat Russia’s strikes. The Patriot systems, of which there may have been a total of 3, appear to be totally ineffective and possibly completely destroyed, meaning that they never worked and were nothing more than the most expensive white elephant imported into theatre.

Simplicius writes:

On that note, this article from 2018 is an old gem uncovered recently, from Foreign Policy: Noting the contents of the article, it’s absolutely crazy that the Patriot system could possibly be ‘sold’ to us these days as a potential “game changer” in Ukraine. The author is irate and sick of the dangerous propaganda of the Patriot being a good system, because he says this puts all American allies in danger, having to rely on such an obvious, proven ‘lemon’.

The Patriot is an emblem of the duplicitous economics of Europe’s largest conflict since WW2 and, in VST’s opinion, the death knell for the continent in its present form.

One does not have to be a professional analyst or military expert to consider, if not discern a key difference between each side’s chosen method of conduct of information warfare as it relates to combat outcomes. One year ago, on May 13, 2022, VST wrote:

Consider an information warfare paradigm. Russian narrative of its Ukrainian “Special Military Operation” is locked out of western information channels. Westerners have to find and select the Russian narrative. There is a massive and growing divergence between the Western and Russian narrative (see here, here and here) in at least the following areas: The basic reasons for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The presence and Western sponsorship of Nazi ideologies within the power structure of the Ukrainian government

Russia’s objectives, tactics, strategy and progress

War crimes on Ukrainian and Russian sides

Casualty counts and civilian casualties

Legitimacy of foreign war fighters/mercenaries in Ukraine

Details of combat encounters (Moskva, Snake Island, Azovstal and others)

Biolabs So, Russia is competing in an asymmetric information war with the West as it tries to penetrate the western information sphere. In pursuit of that objective should Russia lie and use propaganda? If she does and is shown to be lying, Russia’s losses in the information arena are massive as its credibility is battered in a time when all Western noise is against it. The West can freely lie endlessly in its own information sphere because it controls it and does not hold itself to account for its own lies. Therefore, might a more effective weapon for Russia to use be fewer but more powerful truthbombs instead of lies? What if Russia’s propaganda is actually grounded in just enough well spun truth? Truthbombs take longer to penetrate and longer to detonate, but when they do they are far, far more destructive and the damage lasts.

Let’s take a moment to test the above in the context of today’s known circumstances. It remains true that western observers must actively seek out, assess and filter the Russian narrative because none of it is to be found within the western media sphere. In this regard, Russia remains “locked out of western information channels.”

Generally information output operates at three levels:

Opinion, information, evidence and requests expressed, provided and/or made at the UN level.

Constant military narrative put out directly by either side about engagements (location, strength and type). The Russian MoD provides near daily (shortly) after-the-fact confirmations of strikes and targets while never revealing its casualties. The west provides similar from multiple sources spanning the US, UK, EU and Ukrainian official outlets, amongst which there are constant conflicts and short term contradictions. Both sides maintain some form of enemy casualty count but Russia maintains a single, consistent count interspersed with Wagner’s Artyomovsk claims. Regarding casualty counts, what is confirmed by both sides is that Russia’s equipment and manpower losses are significantly lower than Ukraine’s, which is a fundamental means to assess the progress in a war of attrition.

Mixed political, media and “citizen” narrative and commentary through multiple channels.

The quick and easy test of any of the above is the simple, short-term evaluation of:

the degree of bombast and leading claims employed; versus

observable outcomes in theatre and within each side’s nations and wider spheres of influence; versus

the consistency of either narrative;

the time required for narrative to reflect observable theatre outcomes.

United Nations

At the UN level, the format remains consistent. Russia sticks to its list of complaints that underpin its invasion while calling out biolabs (information efforts have recently increased here) and escalatory acts by Ukraine and its sponsors. The west: asserts illegality without detailed analysis, justification or actions that back its assertions e.g. ICC cases; calls for ostracization and sanctions; denies the entirety of Russian claims and its accusations of escalation e.g. Nord Stream, weapon proliferation, terrorist tactics, border and deep strikes on Russia etc. At the UN level, western sponsors of the war continue to ignore Russia’s statements and warnings, irrespective of the picture on the ground or UN nation geopolitical actions (trade, finance, politics etc). Russia’s revolving presidency of the UN was objected to by Ukrainian sponsors despite there being no apparently legitimate and specific reason to object, especially when the USA’s presidency is set against its conduct of multiple wars throughout the 20th and 21st century. This shows a glaring inconsistency amongst USA allies.

Military

At the military level, Russia continues to be largely consistent in that the MoD remains the sole, somewhat boringly understated source of “factual” reports of engagements and results after they have happened. The MoD never telegraphs its actions beforehand and from what VST has seen, nor does any other significant official source. At best, general grave statements and comments are made that do not reveal specific intent or capability, save for actions which are by nature publicly known (major troop and materiel movements, mobilisation). Wagner’s output superficially stands outside this but is constrained to Artyomovsk and its actions, once the battle was established there. This is why VST has maintained scepticism about what Prigozhin says because much of it could serve as a form of Psy-Op. If it was such a thing, Zelensky literally fell for it and over committed to the battle. Prigozhin’s bombastic statements look like the general exception to Russia’s approach to information warfare and are picked up and spun by western narrators to limited and short-term effect against a contradictory backdrop of hard military outcomes. Literally, the way the west has spun Prigozhin’s outbursts does not match what has generally happened on the front and rarely, if ever, has anyone asked “is Prigozhin trolling, bullshitting and goading us?”.

Wagner has recently released its detailed tally of Ukrainian losses in Artyomovsk. Quoting Simplicius:

And speaking of Prigozhin, while Wagner has officially vacated Artyomovsk and handed it over to the nominal Russian forces, they have released some interesting new audit reports. This includes the final tally of Ukrainian forces and equipment destroyed which Wagner meticulously totted up for each monthly period, and it’s a doozy

If Prigozhin is to be taken at face value, these kill counts are phenomenal. The Tank, IFV and APC counts alone are huge. Consider just the December shopping list Zaluzhny (who appears to have briefly and finally reappeared) claimed was necessary to “win” the war, while Artyomovsk was actively raging (our bold):

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Valeriy Zaluzhny, speaking about the need for 300 tanks, 600-700 infantry fighting vehicles, 500 howitzers for victory, had in mind the needs of a specific operation, but for complete de-occupation of Ukrainian lands as of 1991, more equipment and weapons are needed, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said.

Wagner’s kill count comprises 309 tanks, 566 IFVs, 131 APCs (totalling 697 IFV & APCs) and 3155 artillery guns, plus 83 MLRS (a form of rocket artillery). For Wagner to have destroyed all this gear and won the battle means that Zaluzhny’s shopping list was inadequate for just the Artyomovsk theatre, because Ukraine had that much equipment. Should the shopping list have been fully available for the battle, some of it would also have been lost. So what was required to win Artyomovsk would have been that destroyed by Wagner plus the shopping list, plus all the capable troops required to operate all of the equipment. According to this list, Ukraine has permanently lost 72k men. The POW count is very low and would be in line with Wagner’s refusal after a certain point to take POWs, combined with the highly fatal nature of CQB/FIBUA fighting.

Of course, Prigozhin’s numbers could be propaganda of some sort, possibly designed in line with the shopping list and then some. What is known is that Zaluzhny’s shopping list has not been secretly delivered in full in ways that provide immediate capability. Instead western sponsors continue to publicise numbers, types and delivery dates of equipment, leaving route, storage point and final delivery locations to the Russians to establish, who appear to be at least partially, perhaps increasingly successful in locating significant amounts of supplies. These western supplies have diminished in size and scale, with growing admissions that various equipment is either old, partially serviceable (Strykers, MiGs) or sub spec (Abrams). The men and materiel problem that was clearly laid out by Scott Ritter, Colonel Douglas MacGregor and Brian Berletic has come home to roost (see Narrative Time Lag, below).

Wagner aside, the Russian military commentary largely revolves around stating what has been done in theatre. It does not explain past, present or future tactics or strategies and it does not telegraph any of its activities ahead of time.

The USEUNATO military narrative is a totally different loudmouth beast involving myriad outlets. The US comprises the Whitehouse, Pentagon, DoD, CIA outlets and individual personnel within each. NATO looks like outgoing Jens Stoltenberg but is actually an aggregate of its military council plus its member states’ own governments. The EU comprises its Parliament, Council and Commission, as well as its member states’ governments and military leadership. The UK is superficially self-contained within its MoD, MI5 and MI6. Within this disparate group, it would appear that information warfare is difficult to manage. In just the USA, there is clear narrative inconsistency and failure on a repeat and shortening basis. US policy and doctrine towards Ukraine does not match its own records since 1991. The Obama doctrine of “Ukraine is not our interest” doesn’t match deep state and subsequent administration actions. The US has crossed every escalatory red line while employing paper thin narratives that crumble as soon as they are wetted by any form of challenge or enquiry. It now depends on flimsy statements that serve to cut Ukraine loose for actions that USEUNATO have clearly fomented, sanctioned, enabled and even engaged in joint venture on. Remember that Musk’s Starlink is a fundamental data service provided for war operations above all else that is still employed in theatre despite whatever Musk says about the war.

Within just the USA, F-16s are now being described as largely a nothingburger by none other than General Mark Milley:

“If you look at the F-16, 10 F-16s [cost] a billion dollars, the sustainment cost another billion dollars, so you’re talking about $2 billion for 10 aircraft,” Milley said, adding that if the planes had been sent sooner, they would have eaten up the funding for those other capabilities that have put Ukraine on their front foot. “There are no magic weapons in war, F-16s are not and neither is anything else,” he said. The coalition plans to train roughly 20 Ukrainian pilots initially, although the exact number will depend on the countries’ capacity to support the project, according to a UK government spokesperson, who was granted anonymity to discuss details ahead of an announcement. Ukraine will require a pipeline of pilots to learn the fundamentals of flying who can then move up to jets, the spokesperson said. To that end, the first stage of instruction will focus on ground-based basic training of Ukrainian pilots, who will then be ready to learn specific airframes, such as the F-16 and others. The F-16 training will take place at a site in Europe, Defense Department officials have said.

Here, Politico is also actually describing something worse than the lack of F-16 efficacy in the hands of converted but experienced combat pilots. It is describing initially training just 20 pilots, who will likely man less jets, on an implied lead time that is largely irrelevant to the war’s current tempo. It is stated by other sources and implied here that F-16s flown by Ukrainians are unlikely to operate before this year is out. The obvious question here is exactly how many suitably experienced and trainable (read “English speaking”) pilots has the UAF got? It needs enough to fly the fleet it has, plus more for the F-16s. One way of affecting that equation is for Russia to kill pilots. If Ukraine is left with an excess of MiG and SUx aircraft, someone has to make a command decision whether to write off those airframes by sending the reducing number of pilots away for F-16 training and thereby depriving the UAF of net combat capability as its existing jets are grounded through a self-enforced lack of manpower.

To avoid labouring the point about the complexity and inconsistencies of the western information warfare capability, simply think back and compare what you can personally recall of the west’s messaging on the war and where the west stands now. Sanctions and combat don’t stand up to initial or ongoing claims about how the war would pan out, save for the fact that the west knew the war would come, fomented and extended it. Through the course of those actions, increasing amounts of military narrative across the USA, EU and UK has sprung leaks and it appears unable to fix all of them before the next wave of strikes come in and take something else of theirs off the table.

Political, Media and “Citizen” Narrative

This is much too large an area to cover in any significant sense save to say that you, the reader, must judge for yourself the quality, consistency, reliability and usefulness of the political, media and citizen narratives that you consume. It is for you to decide how you evaluate information. One key test is the predictive power it gives you, but this requires you to run back tests. What can be said is that all of this takes discernment and the will and ability to keep somewhat abreast of narrative you know is false or unreliable. This is a difficult discipline to maintain. An interesting periodic exercise to undertake is to simply use Chrome or Brave browsers with active translation extensions to look at Russian, Ukrainian or European news outlets and read their output. It can be more revealing that you might imagine. Here's a few samples from Ria Novosti today:

What should be noted but obvious is that of the selection above, the vast majority is based directly on either the west’s own reporting, or western or Ukrainian sources. If Ria Novosti is biased, pro-Kremlin Russian propaganda, how much propaganda is it having to invent compared to the western output it is literally recycling in Russian? Ria Novosti is talking to a Russian readership and showing it what the west is saying about itself to itself.

Also, for some time the British have been actively recruiting foreign “workers” and mercenaries to operate in theatre from Africa for the paltry sum of just £20,000. That’s the price Britain places on a human life. This is lower than it estimates the maximum price of a vaccine killed British citizen, which maxes out at £120,000. It is frankly disgusting that the British government should pursue such a strategy outside its borders and this should be called out but won’t be. Rates for foreign fighters have anecdotally ranged from $500 to $3500 per month for US fighters. Why would anyone fight in the Ukraine war for $500 per month?

Bombast

Within the UN and military spheres, from what VST has observed, Russia’s obvious use of some degree of bombastic language can be sampled via several sources: Putin, Medvedev, UN representative Nebenzya, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Kremlin Spox Maria Zhakarova and Prigozhin. Let’s just lightly compare Medvedev and Putin.

Medvedev periodically engages in overt, bombastic statements aimed outside Russia’s borders. Medvedev employs direct, colourful and easy to parse rhetoric that is designed for public consumption and recycling in foreign media, as well as for bolstering the strength of a home audience. Tass has a page of Medvedev statements and Yandex returns plenty of articles. His tweets in English are here. A few quotes:

It is obvious to all the powers that be that if the US wants to defeat Russia, we are heading for a conflict on a global scale. If the US wants to defeat Russia, we have the right to defend ourselves with any weapon, including of the nuclear kind. After all, the American establishment's reasoning so far has been the following: we will interfere in your affairs, we will supply copious amounts of weapons to the Kiev regime, we will work to defeat Russia, we will limit and destroy you, but strategic security is a separate topic. It's not related to the overall context of the US-Russia relationship. It is almost like a sacred cow. Let the US elites who have lost touch with reality think about what they have achieved. Let's also watch the reaction of other NATO nuclear powers: France and the UK. Their strategic nuclear forces were not usually included in the list of nuclear warheads and carriers when preparing agreements between the United States and the USSR (Russia), but it is high time to do so. Tass: Russia ready to defend itself with any weapon, including nuclear — Medvedev

Russia can only respond to this crime by directly killing terrorists, as is the custom elsewhere in the world. This is what Russian citizens expect. That was a terrorist act and sabotage committed by the criminal Kiev regime. There never was any doubt about that. All reports were presented and conclusions made, Russia should respond to terror attack on Crimean bridge by killing terrorists — Medvedev

The entire strategic nuclear arsenal was then left in this country. And we have been preserving it at a very high level. And that is the best guarantee of preserving Russia’s might. Medvedev views nuclear arsenal as best guarantee of preserving Russia’s might

Medvedev’s tweets span the direct, pithy, mocking, brutal and more, while being a means to subject his (and perhaps “Russia’s view”) to a back test. This lengthy tweet is key and should be read, digested, remembered and tested in the coming years. It could serve to be extremely prescient.

Some other Medvedev tweet samples:

A certain person calling himself the president of France said that Russia had already lost geopolitically, and was transforming into the other countries’ vassal. The president of the Republic was obviously harmed by socializing with the Kiev junkie. He inhaled too much of the warm Paris air mixed with Ukrainian cocaine waste, that his guest was emitting. A geopolitical loss? It was back in 2022 that NATO was lazily shooing us away when the matter concerned the security guarantees. Like, leave us alone, no time for you. And now, all of the NATO member states go to bed at night, and wake up in the morning thinking of Russia. Moreover, some of the especially cowardly and suffering from phantom pains, like temporarily occupied Poland and our Baltic provinces, have well soiled themselves. So, if there has indeed been a loss, it is that of the primitive NATO politics, with its underlying ambition to play the exceptional role in the 21st century. Speaking of vassal dependence… Look who’s talking! Europe the beauty, including France, has turned into an elderly wench who is especially thoroughly satisfying all of the most perverted whims of Americans. And in the process, it is hurting its own economy and ordinary Europeans with masochistic lust. As they put it, tel maître, tel valet.

Borrell has spoken out against using the attack on the Kremlin for possible further escalation of the conflict. An impudent old fool. It is exactly to the escalation of the conflict it will lead, the terrorist attack committed by the Kiev authorities, guided by the US, and approved by the EU leadership. This is just what Washington and many dumbheads in Brussels want.

In Kiev, Stoltenberg said: “Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO. And over time, our support will help you to make this possible”. Translating NATO Secretary General’s utterance from Ukro-English into plain English: “over time” means, “will join the alliance with the parts by then belonging to Poland, Hungary, and Romania”, and “our support will help you” stands for, “it’s so good that soon I won’t be there”.

Putin delivers key, lengthy missives that lay out Russia’s view of the geopolitical situation. He characterises the western situation today as the failing of western states that have lost themselves amongst: the largesse of a visibly corrupt, morally confused if not bankrupt “values” that they can pursue if they wish but should not seek to force on others; their dependence on an outmoded, unipolar US-centric power model; overextension of the militaristic, imperialistic US empire that does not serve the interests of the international community of the global majority; and the abandonment of the rule of law at international and ruling elite/corporatocratic levels. Putin generally compares this to his stated desire - echoed by China and various strategic allies to some degree - for: primacy of the UN Charter and international law (law-based order); respect for and accommodation of multi-polar power models; respect for nationally diverse socio-political arrangements that implies the cessation of interventionist foreign policy that largely stems from the west; the superficial expression of “power” through law-abiding, mutually agreed and maintained relationships manifesting through trade and relations ahead of overt military dominance and subservience. Amongst this, Putin contrasts (and criticises) the decline of moral standards in the west to Russia’s fundamental historic conservatism that draws from its long religious and political history. Putin maintains a fundamental stance of the inalienable sovereignty of Russia and its intent to survive in the face of any and all overt and covert attempts to diminish it, with reference to innumerable historic events. This can largely be found amongst the transcripts of his speeches published by the Kremlin. A couple of recent illustrative excerpts follow:

Victory Parade on Red Square Today, our civilisation is at a crucial turning point. A real war is being waged against our country again but we have countered international terrorism and will defend the people of Donbass and safeguard our security. We believe that any ideology of superiority is abhorrent, criminal and deadly by its nature. However, the Western globalist elites keep speaking about their exceptionalism, pit nations against each other and split societies, provoke bloody conflicts and coups, sow hatred, Russophobia, aggressive nationalism, destroy family and traditional values which make us human. They do all that so as to keep dictating and imposing their will, their rights and rules on peoples, which in reality is a system of plundering, violence and suppression. They seem to have forgotten what the Nazis’ insane claims of global dominance led to. They forgot who destroyed that monstrous, total evil, who stood up for their native land and did not spare their lives to liberate the peoples of Europe.

Press statements by President of Russia and President of China It seems that the West really has decided to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian – no longer in words, but in deeds. But in this regard, I would like to note that if all this comes to pass, then Russia will have to respond accordingly. What I mean is that the collective West is already starting to use weapons with a nuclear component. At the same time, I would like to emphasise that Russia and China pursue an independent and sovereign foreign policy. We jointly work to create a more just and democratic multipolar world order, which should be based on the central role of the UN, its Security Council, international law, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. We consider it important to continue to maintain close coordination within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS, to work in conjunction with the G20, APEC and many other multilateral platforms, and, of course, to continue efforts to link integration processes within the EAEU and the Chinese Belt and Road initiative with an eye to creating the Greater Eurasian Partnership in the future.

In VST’s view, from a communications perspective, Putin ploughs a statesman-like furrow that is detailed, often grounded in historical references, direct, and serious. Putin’s speeches usually show up the dearth of quality displayed by US and UK leadership whose output is largely facile, superficial and typical of low-skilled people rotating through the fast track of corporatocratic nepotism. The “problem” with Putin and Lavrov is that they’ve been around for decades and are strategic thinkers and actors, which is bound to come across in their ability to communicate. Putin is renowned for his 4-hour long Q&A sessions on a broad spectrum of topics without any notes. This style of leadership is utterly absent in the west because the public face of power changes to maintain the illusion of democracy while the policies of actual power persist to be enacted by the changing faces. Of course, this means that one could argue that the “Putin regime” is therefore a dictatorship, but this would have to be proven by an inability to remove him or change elements of the Russian power structure. If this was not possible, there would be no point trying and yet the USA expends massive resources on trying to do just this (see Reaction to Western Strategy, below). Arguably, Russia has been under elements of consistent strategic leadership that has overseen its long term rebuild and recovery from the USSR’s collapse and the ruination of the USA proxy Yeltsin years. Whether it is a terrible regime is for the people of Russia to decide in exactly the same way the people of the west decide - through the constraints of the system they all tolerate.

Medvedev, by comparison, could be said to bring the bark of an attack dog via his direct, often vitriolic rhetoric that sometimes strays into invective but nonetheless, like Putin’s, recalls some form of historical reference to underpin his “opinions”. Together, they make up just two of the voices of a multi-headed Hydra, which comprises just one body and carries all the heads in the same direction. When one adds in Nebenzya, Lavrov, Zhakarova and even Prigozhin, what VST sees is roughly consistent alignment to shared goals and objectives. Only Prigozhin’s public criticism of aspects of the military rubs up against Mother Russia at levels below Putin and centring on Shoigu and Gerasimov, but his output is likely to serve two purposes: in theatre propaganda designed to affect the tactical and strategic decisions of the enemy in the Artyomovsk theatre; the protection of his interests in theatre and possibly beyond by forcing the Russian MoD to feed the Wagner machine in pursuit of victory in Artyomovsk and beyond. Prigozhin is often referred to in the west as a key figure in the Russian propaganda machine, having apparently been a funder of at least five films labelled as propagandistic in their depiction of aspects of recent Wagner engagements. Examples include “Granit”, “Solntsepyok” (“Blazing Sun”), and most recently “Best in Hell”. VST has seen “Best in Hell” and can state that it cinematically depicts a supposed real world two-hour-long urban assault mission undertaken by Wagner forces, up against an equally capable force. In order to convey the complexity of both sides of the mission it breaks the fourth wall and uses interspersed tactical outlines to keep the audience abreast of the moving engagement, both up close and from afar. It is a little like a more focussed version of Blackhawk Down, with a key difference being the bodycount on both sides and its depiction of the opposing force as being as capable as Team Russia.

Narrative Time Lag

Another measure of the quality of a given narrative is the time it takes for the narrative to adapt to and eventually reflect events and established facts. In this regard, the west fares poorly. It is taking roughly 10-12 months for the narrative to acknowledge hard realities of the war. Mostly, this lag is embodied by the effect western proxy and supply strategy was meant to have, versus what it is now acknowledged to have had.

14 months into the war’s hard outcomes to date and the west is finally acknowledging via various points of its information warfare matrix that western supplies will not result in a battlefield victory, and have exposed the west in totality to be overextended in terms of war supplies and its ability to fight other wars now or in the near future. Tensions between members of the US hegemon have been exposed, be that Hungary’s constant unwillingness to take sides and sanction EU efforts, or various signs of stress in France, Kosovo, Holland, Poland, Britain and elsewhere that are connected politically and financially to the war.

This lag exists because those who rule pursue policies using unaccountable and authoritarian means for reasons that do not reflect the interests of and are not democratically sanctioned by citizens. They implement those policies and take those actions while using captive media to propagandise their populations and thereby acquire short-term narrative legitimacy. After a time, that propaganda runs up against countervailing narrative and facts that force the narrative to have to be updated. Some truth penetrates the Empire of Lies and forces it to react. The speed at which this takes place is a measure of two things: the strength of the propaganda message and the machine that promulgates it; the competence and truthfulness of those in power. Competent truth tellers will never really have to modify or update their narratives as a result of being exposed as liars. At best, they will only adapt in the face of actual counterbalancing or reactionary actions taken by the opposing force.

The west’s narrative is having to be modified in light of its own lies. A key task of the propaganda machine is to hide, ignore or deny that lies were told. Additionally, Russia’s capability and capacity on the battlefield is also maintaining a combat (and wider political) reality that does not and never will comport with the US hegemon’s narrative. These two forces - western lies and Russia’s battlefield (and geopolitical) performance - combine and expose the western narrative as increasingly schizophrenic, fractured and out of touch with the real politik. This is why the west has resorted to accelerating its efforts in censorship of the information space in ways and for reasons that further expose its weakness.

On the international stage, Russia has not changed the reasons it did what it did. It also does not overtly lie about the progress of the war. Nor does it lead with bombastic statements about how the war will go. It also doesn’t undermine its future position by telegraphing actions. It simply prosecutes the dynamics of war, reacts to escalation, and counter-escalates in the way that RAND identified (see below). Russia itself warns of its will to counter-escalate and then it follows through. So far, as Ritter claimed, Russia has not bluffed. To claim that “Putin has bluffed about using nukes in the face of our escalation, so this proves he’s ultimately weak” is utterly absurd. One measure of lethal strength is the ability to exercise the appropriate amount of force to achieve an outcome without overstepping the mark. Russia’s ability to withstand provocations in all forms that seek to trigger a tactical or full blown nuclear release while achieving its objectives (over any time frame) is a measure of its strength.

Russia’s Reaction to Western Strategy

Since the start of the war (and before) Putin and Medvedev have been demonised in the western press, especially for stating that the entire Russian arsenal is at the nation’s disposal, and for laying out Russian nuclear weapons doctrine, in their differing styles and remits. The press and officials were expectedly quick to claim that Putin was engaging in “nuclear blackmail” and making direct threats to use nukes on a whim and first, when actually this does not stack up with events to date or Putin’s actual statements. All nuclear-armed nations possess doctrine or rules governing the weapons’ use and have variously cited them at times in the past in context. It should come as no surprise that declaring one’s nuclear doctrine is a means of backstopping escalation by reminding the world of the concept of Mutually Assured Destruction when embroiled in active warfare against multiple nuclear powers. MAD has seemingly been forgotten by leaders in the west who continue to deliberately push Russia to react to their escalations and projectionist public narrative. Indeed, the west has fully admitted what it intended to do over the course of decades and it has done what was intended. The recent RAND report “Overextending and Unbalancing Russia” is a tick list of actions that the US hegemon weighs and pursues. To wit:

ECONOMIC COST-IMPOSING MEASURES

Expanding U.S. energy production The cost of these choices run counter to Climate Change narrative on a global basis as it is all fossil fuel-based

Imposing deeper trade and financial sanctions Largely failed on historic basis and recently seem to have utterly backfired

Increasing Europe’s ability to import gas from suppliers other than Russia Forcing the need to use other suppliers by literally destroying Russian supply lines, while lying about the reality of Russian energy supplies still being bought. This involved terrorist and criminal actions

Encouraging the emigration from Russia of skilled labor and well-educated youth The intent to get Russian citizens to literally abandon ship



GEOPOLITICAL COST-IMPOSING MEASURES

Providing lethal aid to Ukraine Done with massive lethal effect for the benefit of a minority. Potentially against the UN Charter

Increasing support to the Syrian rebels Done but subject to failure following the involvement of Russia in support of Syria. Deepening failure due to reforming of M.E. relations independent of USA, who is now seeking to build more illegal bases in Syria. Against the UN Charter

Promoting liberalization in Belarus Read fomenting a coup. Against the UN Charter.

Expanding ties in the South Caucasus Read fomenting a coup in Armenia, Azerbaijan or Georgia (again) and opening a second front. This is being actively pursued. Against the UN Charter

Reducing Russian influence in Central Asia Read fomenting a coup

Flip Transnistria and expel the Russian troops from the region This is likely on the cards via the Ukraine war and Ukrainian, Russian and US forces have been deliberately positioned in and around Transnistria to keep this an active option



IDEOLOGICAL AND INFORMATIONAL COST-IMPOSING MEASURES

Diminishing faith in the Russian electoral system If the Russian electoral system was broken or corrupt in the minds of the Russian population such that Putin is an unmovable and unwanted dictator, faith in the system would already be diminished. This is part of fomenting a coup and is

Creating the perception that the regime is not pursuing the public interest Which suggests that a perception existed/exists that the regime is pursuing the public interest

Encouraging domestic protests and other nonviolent resistance Read fomenting a coup in Russia. Against the UN Charter.

Undermining Russia’s image abroad Read anti-Russian propaganda campaigns



AIR AND SPACE COST-IMPOSING MEASURES

Reposturing bombers within easy striking range Done via NATO for decades and with increasing intent now via Ukraine

Reposturing fighters so that they are closer to their targets Done via NATO for decades and with increasing intent now via Ukraine, Finland, Sweden and other NATO expansion

Deploying additional tactical nuclear weapons Additional to those already in place (B61 gravity bombs and nuclear capable components of the ABM shield in Poland and Romania, with possible intent to deploy in Finland)

Repositioning U.S. and allied ballistic missile defense systems “Repositioning” can also mean expansion, see Finland.



A key risk of these options is being drawn into arms races that result in cost-imposing strategies directed against the United States. The United States might goad Russia into a costly arms race by breaking out of the nuclear arms control regime, but the benefits are unlikely to outweigh U.S. costs. The financial costs of a nuclear arms race would probably be as high for the United States as they would be for Russia, perhaps higher. But the more serious costs would be political and strategic.

MARITIME COST-IMPOSING MEASURES

Increasing U.S. and allied naval force posture and presence NATO expansion, US fleet deployment and permanent base expansion e.g. Syria

Increasing naval R&D efforts Ongoing weapons development

Checking the Black Sea build-up Attempts made to actually destroy it in the Ukraine war

Shifting nuclear posture toward SSBNs

LAND AND MULTIDOMAIN COST-IMPOSING MEASURES

Increasing U.S. forces in Europe, increasing European NATO member ground capabilities, and deploying a large number of NATO forces on the Russian border Done

Increasing the size and frequency of NATO exercises in Europe may help to enhance readiness and deterrence, but it is unlikely to prompt a costly Russian response unless the exercises also send risky signals. Done. Provided cover for Nord Stream bombing according to Sy Hersh

Developing but not deploying an intermediate-range missile TBC

Incremental investments in new technologies Ongoing



CONCLUSIONS

The most-promising options to “extend Russia” are those that directly address its vulnerabilities, anxieties, and strengths, exploiting areas of weakness while undermining Russia’s current advantages. In that regard, Russia’s greatest vulnerability, in any competition with the United States, is its economy, which is comparatively small and highly dependent on energy exports. Russian leadership’s greatest anxiety stems from the stability and durability of the regime, and Russia’s greatest strengths are in the military and info-war realms. The table below draws from the earlier tables to identify the most-promising options.

Most of the options discussed, including those listed here, are in some sense escalatory, and most would likely prompt some Russian counterescalation. Thus, besides the specific risks associated with each option, there is additional risk attached to a generally intensified competition with a nuclear-armed adversary to consider. This means that every option must be deliberately planned and carefully calibrated to achieve the desired effect. Finally, although Russia will bear the cost of this increased competition less easily than the United States will, both sides will have to divert national resources from other purposes. Extending Russia for its own sake is not a sufficient basis in most cases to consider the options discussed here.

Rather, the options must be considered in the broader context of national policy based on defense, deterrence, and—where U.S. and Russian interests align—cooperation.

Given all of the above RAND recommendations and long standing US efforts across most of the options, how should Russia react? From its perspective, doing nothing or acquiescing is not an option. What would you expect your nation to do if it were subject to an equivalent and published strategic intent that would result in the literal break up of your nation? Why doesn’t the content of the RAND report constitute a plan for hybrid war? Why would any nation not pay attention to the public output of a US think tank that plays a role in determining and reflecting actual US foreign and military policy? Are both Putin’s and Medvedev’s public statements in any way justified in reaction to just the RAND report’s recommendations of potential actions against it, many of which represent meddling in other UN nation’s internal affairs?

The low-browed also cite Russia’s supposed inability to bring Kiev and its sponsors to heel within days, weeks or months as a direct measure of its total ineptitude. Such people take no account of both what Russia is really up against and the limits it has imposed on itself from the outset. The USA could not bring Iraq to heel in the three years it was there, using an indiscriminate shock-and-awe aerial campaign in the absence on any air power. It could not manage the civil war and insurgency it unleashed. What Iraq is today came at a price in blood and treasure that numbers into the millions of bodies and trillions of dollars and was wholly illegal. The same for Afghanistan over a twenty year period, where the justification is brought into question by the simple fact that the Taliban remain in power.

Russia by comparison has tried multiple approaches in Ukraine before it invaded. Its invasion started with a high speed entry that brought Kiev to the table and to heel until the US hegemon said it would directly sponsor war. Since then, Russia has adapted on a multi-phase basis while the dynamics of kinetic war against a tough, defensive enemy have played out. While the tactical methods have escalated in line with the force applied against it, Russia’s objectives have remained the same. The amount of territory it will take depends partly on its strategic assessment of the risks it will face into the future from the Ukraine that remains, the amount it has spent and blood it has spilled, and what it can actually achieve with its military. It has gone from trying to make Kiev capitulate by swinging its big stick a few times to now constantly demonstrating its ability to genuinely grind and crush Ukraine until the place is totally wrecked, in line with Mearsheimer’s and Cohen’s predictions. To grind and wreck Ukraine is to do the same to its sponsors through their proxy and they know it. Those sponsors are fighting a two front battle against Russia (and its growing allies among the “global majority”), and against their own people. The main tools of the internal battle are the propaganda machine, the suppressive strength of law and security forces, and the ability to control people by putting them under increasing financial and economic stress. There is a point in that Venn diagram where the pressure cannot be contained. Approaching that point, the rate of narrative change will start to look increasingly exponential. In VST’s opinion, Europe is at the base of that curve.

To answer the question of whether Russia is winning the information war, the answer depends on where one is looking. From VST’s assessment, Russia’s actions and words match up and the measurably accurate statements and truthy parts of its narrative are beginning to penetrate the western media sphere. The Empire of Lies is actually having to acknowledge and admit to Russian narrative, on a year long lag. Some of Russia’s “truthbombs” are beginning to penetrate, even if they are still getting spun. However, if you don’t look at what VST looks at, and you don’t think the same way, it is perfectly possible to believe a totally different narrative that the west is still pumping out. However, that narrative has changed and still contains concessions and admissions of prior western falsehoods. That’s still an indication that Russia is making some form of progress in the information war.

Predictions

For its own intellectual amusement and that of its readers, VST is willing to make some predictions: