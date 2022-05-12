On May 11, 2022 the Russian Defence Ministry Statement issued a lengthy “Briefing on the results of the analysis of documents related to the military biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine”. The statement was accompanied by a selection of slides and documents that it claims demonstrates active, concerted and long-standing efforts by the US and partner nations to conduct bioweapons research (excerpts):

We have previously provided a scheme for US coordination of biological laboratories and research institutes in Ukraine… Ukraine is essentially a testing ground for the development of biological weapons components and the testing of new samples of pharmaceuticals. It should be noted that the ideologues of US military-biological activities in Ukraine are the leaders of the Democratic Party. Thus, through the US executive branch, a legislative framework for funding military biomedical research directly from the federal budget was formed. Funds were raised under state guarantees from NGOs controlled by the Democratic Party leadership, including the investment funds of the Clintons, Rockefellers, Soros and Biden. The scheme involves major pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Moderna, Merck and the US military-affiliated company Gilead. U.S. experts are working to test new medicines that circumvent international safety standards. As a result, Western companies are seriously reducing the cost of research programmes and gaining a significant competitive advantage. The involvement of controlled nongovernmental and biotechnological organisations, and the increase in their revenues, allows the leaders of the Democratic Party to generate additional campaign finance and hide its distribution. In addition to US pharmaceutical companies and Pentagon contractors, Ukrainian state agencies are involved in military bioweapons activities, whose main tasks are to conceal illegal activities, conduct field and clinical trials and provide the necessary biomaterial. Thus, the US Department of Defence, using a virtually internationally uncontrolled test site and the high-tech facilities of multinational companies, has greatly expanded its research capabilities, not only in the field of biological weapons, but also in gaining knowledge about antibiotic resistance and the antibodies to specific diseases in populations in specific regions. It should be noted that not only the US, but also a number of its NATO allies are implementing their military-biological projects in Ukraine.

You may expect the Russian MoD's statement to be untrue/propaganda/counter spin. It could be. An investigation would appear to be warranted. When Russia first presented its US bioweapons labs claims to the UN Security Council in March 2022 “UN representatives for Albania, Ireland, the United States, France, the UK and Norway all slandered the Russian accusation as disinformation during their speaking times and did not commit to looking into the matter”. Russia, Mexico, Brazil, India, Ghana, Kenya and Gabon all expressed concern and interest in the US providing evidence to the contrary and/or agree to an investigation in line with the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention. Refutations and denials given at the UNSC included claims of "disinformation of the desperate" (UK), "a tirade of bizarre conspiracy theories" and “malarkey” (US).

Shortly after, Victoria Nuland admitted to the existence of US-funded Ukrainian “biological research facilities” in an exchange with Marco Rubio, in which Rubio used positioning questions to enable Nuland to then spin an angle of “concern” that Russia could acquire dangerous materials/pathogens to itself use in a possible biological or chemical weapon attack. This is semantic spin management. Her admission makes a mockery of the denials at the UNSC.

US admits “biological research facilities” and the scale is huge

The US has now admitted that the basic claim of biolabs in Ukraine is true, after it made initial denials at the UNSC. This suggests that the US and UK UNSC delegates either didn’t know about these labs and weren’t briefed, or were possibly instructed to deny and deflect the claims in that forum pending time to create a counter spin on home soil.

The semantics of "bioweapon" or "biological research" is a game. The only difference between a bioweapon and a research pathogen is how it gets used, as explained by Glenn Greenwald in this episode of System Update (8:00 onwards). Nuland and the US is engaging in semantics to deflect from whatever its actions are in the labs.

To give some scale to the US biolabs issue, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated:

Consider this in the context of recent history. The US is being accused of running an international biological WMD programme or precursor programme. It has actually admitted to a degree of involvement in research that could actually fall under the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention, save for semantics and classification of the purpose for its activities in this arena. What is the difference between Iraq having biological WMD and the US having it both at home and abroad? It is possible that the US is effectively gaming the Convention or exploiting a loophole within it.

Biolab claims in the context of Information Warfare

Consider an information warfare paradigm.

Russian narrative of its Ukrainian “Special Military Operation” is locked out of western information channels. Westerners have to find and select the Russian narrative. There is a massive and growing divergence between the Western and Russian narrative (see here, here and here) in at least the following areas:

The basic reasons for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The presence and Western sponsorship of Nazi ideologies within the power structure of the Ukrainian government

Russia’s objectives, tactics, strategy and progress

War crimes on Ukrainian and Russian sides

Casualty counts and civilian casualties

Legitimacy of foreign war fighters/mercenaries in Ukraine

Details of combat encounters (Moskva, Snake Island, Azovstal and others)

Biolabs

So, Russia is competing in an asymmetric information war with the West as it tries to penetrate the western information sphere. In pursuit of that objective should Russia lie and use propaganda? If she does and is shown to be lying, Russia’s losses in the information arena are massive as her credibility is battered in a time when all Western noise is against her. The West can freely lie endlessly in its own information sphere because it controls it and does not hold itself to account for its own lies. Therefore, might a more effective weapon for Russia to use be fewer but more powerful truthbombs instead of lies? What if Russia’s propaganda is actually grounded in just enough well spun truth? Truthbombs take longer to penetrate and longer to detonate, but when they do they are far, far more destructive and that damage lasts.

If the biolab and bioweapon claims are true and real, and the US is developing Slavic targeted pathogens as well as conducting all the other named research into highly dangerous pathogens under seeming total secrecy (the UN says it knew nothing of any of these labs and programmes), this gets to the heart of Covid.

Covid’s origins as an underpin of global pandemics

Covid is very probably an artificial, genetically engineered pathogen made by the U.S. in China, possibly released deliberately. Even if it was accidentally released, political and corporate opportunism has capitalised on it in the same way as a deliberate release would have been in driving a re-engineering of western society and financial systems i.e. the escape path from collapsing economic and monetary models that transfer greater wealth and control to the ruling minority. The Gatesian/WEF/WHO plan we are following now - like the Patriot Act - wasn’t simply dreamed up in the month that Covid started to take hold. Nor was any of the British legislation. This stuff was waiting in the wings in some form. The UK’s rapid re-engineering of legislation that has nothing to do with Covid but is being enabled by it (in both legislative content and speed of passage/lack of effective scrutiny and opposition) could not have been drafted in short order.

DARPA documents stating the origins of Covid have not been denied. Research published by Shi Zhengli AKA “Batwoman” in April 2020 declared that she had, by that time, already created an effective peptide and lipopeptide treatment/antidote to 5 HCoVs including SARS-Cov-2:

We designed a pan-coronavirus fusion inhibitor, EK1… which proved to be effective in inhibiting infection of 5 HCoVs, including SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, and 3 SARS-related CoVs (SARSr-CoVs)… this peptide has prophylactic and therapeutic potential against SARS-CoV-2 infection. Indeed, our recent studies have shown that EK1 peptide is effective against SARS-CoV-2 S protein-mediated membrane fusion and PsV infection in a dose-dependent manner. …EK1C4, exhibited highly potent inhibitory activity against SARS-CoV-2… about 240- and 150-fold more potent than EK1 peptide, respectively. EK1C4 is also highly effective against in vitro and in vivo infection of some live HCoVs, such as SARS-CoV-2, HCoV-OC43 and MERS-CoV, suggesting potential for further development as pan-CoV fusion inhibitor-based therapeutics and prophylactics for treatment and prevention of infection by the currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV, as well as future reemerging SARS-CoV and emerging SARSr-CoVs. Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 (previously 2019-nCoV) infection by a highly potent pan-coronavirus fusion inhibitor targeting its spike protein that harbors a high capacity to mediate membrane fusion

Thus in big picture terms, Covid is really about global political and legal control over genetic engineering of pathogens and what such products enable for those who possess them.

Therefore, one should consider where we actually sit right now and what we are told the future will hold.

The world is told (by Bill Gates) that preparation for the next pandemic must be undertaken along the same lines as Covid and more of it must come faster. This is the underpin narrative for the future of pharma and health care. That means that if we follow the Gatesian/WEF/WHO preparedness pathway we will be locked in loop of self-sustaining pandemic narrative.

What we will fail to do is break out from this circular narrative because we will have failed to identify root cause by asking the key question: who and what is causing pandemics?

If SARS-CoV-2 is a manmade, genetically engineered virus that was created using Gain of Function techniques and the means by which that was done are allowed to continue as is, then a small number of people are creating these pathogens and pandemics and using them as a means of control and weapons on a global scale.

If we don't face up to that potential reality, we cannot break out of the present narrative loop. Ever. We will be locked in a false paradigm, chasing our tails instead of identifying and dealing with root cause.

What if we:

eradicated the ability for people to do what has been done via GoF, bioweapons, plausible deniability, obfuscation, hidden money and agendas etc; and therefore

left nature to have to do its own hard work to make and spread pathogens that might kill some people?

Would the world continue and cope fine? We have done to date despite this genetic engineering work having been pursued for decades. If we leave the few to possess this power, unchecked, we will only get more and worse Covid/pandemics. Madness is doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different result.

Re-engineering the controls and limits of genetic engineering would curtail the work that created Covid. The moratorium on GoF was deliberately bypassed by Fauci. Controls must be made stronger, penalties more severe, and transparency and accountability radically improved. Covid is yet another example of regulatory capture and corruption.

The next pandemic - who knows what?

You should ask why Bill Gates told Jeremy Hunt in this interview, that the next threat could be weaponised smallpox from terrorists.

Who is making weaponised smallpox?

The US hegemony can make it. Others might as well, but it is confirmed that the US hegemony can. It also makes and possesses anthrax in domestic labs on US soil, and myriad other pathogens.

What could be the motive(s) to use smallpox?

Motive depends on the actual party behind such an attack. If it was a real sole terrorist actor there could be any number of reasons, but:

How would such an actor acquire the complete means to produce or acquire such a weapon? If the US and others simply stop making them and destroy all stocks, the chances of a leak or theft, or of any non-state actor being able to manufacture it reduce.

How would Gates have the predictive power and knowledge of such an actor and/or such an attack? That's state and global level Intel that almost no agency really has full skill to know. Intelligence agencies admit that they cannot spot and stop lone wolves e.g. Anders Breivik, and nor have they been able to destroy the terrorist groups that they have directly fought. If those agencies can’t know everything and beat everyone despite collecting everything on everyone, how is Gates so prescient on Covid and the next pandemic threat?

If it's a Covid-like corporatocratic group behind the next pandemic then their motive is Covid-like: money; power; control; resources. Gates specifically referenced small scale weaponised release of a highly infectious smallpox agent. This is extremely convenient and it is also the plot of the Terry Gilliam film 12 Monkeys. When he said this, he almost knowingly smiled:

What if a bioterrorist brought smallpox to ten airports, you know, how would the world respond?

What does he know? Just the plot of 12 Monkeys or something else? He said elsewhere that the next pandemic would definitely get people’s attention. How would he ever know?

How could smallpox be deployed and then capitalised upon?

A small release in a relatively contained place could be publicised then “gotten on top of” or left to burn out fairly quickly using all the latest WHO/GERM approaches that Gates proposes in his new book, and which are being cemented in the latest WHO global treaty. That event could then be used to scare the rest of the world into “Covid 2” and all the “control measures” as “a precaution”. This time around, vaccine passports and all the things that have not quite stuck would be cemented because smallpox transmissibility and IFR are much higher than SARS-CoV-2. The small, contained release of weaponised smallpox, publicised sufficiently would enable the claim that the WHO/GERM approach is then the proven effective pandemic management solution, thereby reinforcing the validity of the Gatesian/WEF/WHO model, which then persists and grows.

Thus we become locked in a self-sustaining circular narrative.

What would be the effect on global society?

Guaranteed totalitarianism based on selective use of bioweapons backed by false narratives and origin stories. It’s increasingly likely that Covid is already this, but it wasn’t quite dangerous enough. But it didn’t necessarily have to be.

How far will Russia’s biolab information war go?

For Russia to reveal and challenge the massive number of US biolabs and the pathogens within them could be to literally call out all of the above possibilities and depower anyone behind them. It could be akin to the stripping of power of an abuser by publicly exposing them.

On the other hand, it could be a limited scope attack to reinforce the legitimacy of Russia’s invasion and keep the US busy on the Information front while it completes its conventional war objectives.

If the bioweapons accusations are true, they are potential truthbombs with the ability to undermine the Covid methodology and directly attack and undermine the US hegemony by exposing its massive abuses of power. This would further the move to a multipolar BoP and away from US rule-based order, in line with Russian and Chinese shared goals and visions.

Add to the possible bioweapons truthbomb the Hunter Biden laptop, the Ukrainian NABO documents that purport to have the Ukrainian side of the Biden business dealings and the collapse of Russiagate and you have massive information weapons being let off inside the western information sphere. They will all roughly have detonated (read “sunk in”) come the time of the next US election. Whether election fraud sufficient to keep Joe Biden in come 2024 is achievable remains to be seen. If Harris sticks around, the degree of fraud required will likely be impossible to pull off.

If these truthbombs fully detonate, the US hegemony could collapse under proof of its own corruption. If they are totally ignored or the West buries, marginalizes or side-lines them, that is still massive credibility damage to the western system i.e. the system’s failure to act, investigate and prosecute massive corruption tells us that the system is massively corrupt. We already know this from Iraq, Afghanistan and every government policy ever, but now this is literally global citizenship being attacked and exploited by the western elite, and the information is increasingly out there. The absence of reporting on this in the west will tell you which outlets are fully corrupted.

Time will tell if the above holds water. If we watch this space and fit Covid into this context, we may be able to find the real way out and a real way forward. If Russia has sovereign integrity and a real beef with the West, I would expect it to effectively abandon or ignore the WHO pandemic treaty. If is goes along to get along, what exactly is Russia, given its current bloody beef with the West?

