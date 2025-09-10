Live by the sword of your own moral relativism

So we need to be very clear that you're not going to get gun deaths to zero. It will not happen. You can significantly reduce them through having more fathers in the home, by having more armed guards in front of schools. We should have a honest [sic] and clear reductionist view of gun violence, but we should not have a utopian one. You will never live in a society where you have an armed citizenry and you won't have a single gun death. That is nonsense. It's drivel. But I think it's worth it. I think it's worth to have a cost of [sic], unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights. That is a prudent deal. It is rational. Nobody talks like this. They live in a complete alternate universe. Charlie Kirk

By his own logic and stated values, Kirk’s death is “worth it” — a “prudent deal” in exchange for the Second Amendment. This is the unflinching endpoint of his rationale: every gun death, including his own, is subsumed into the ledger of rights.

What he once defended in the abstract became his epitaph in the concrete.

His own death demonstrates the hidden cruelty of his own “prudent deal”: every victim, including its defenders, becomes just another acceptable cost.

Then said Jesus unto him, Put up again thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword. Matthew 26:52

VST's prediction is that across 99% of media, the above points will not be made, even though it was Kirk himself who made them more than once.