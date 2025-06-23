Very Slow Thinking

I Hear the Sound of Victory in the Quarters of Heaven

For angels are being released right now
Ignasz Semmelweisz's avatar
Ignasz Semmelweisz
Jun 23, 2025
2
3
Share
Transcript

I hear a sound of victory

I hear a sound of shouting and singing

I hear a sound of victory

I hear a sound of an abundance of rain

I hear a sound of victory

I hear a sound of an abundance of rain

I hear a sound of victory

The Lord says it is done

The Lord says it is done

The Lord says it is done

For I hear victory victory

Victory victory in the quarters of heaven in the quarters of heaven victory victory

Victory victory victory victory

For angels are being released right now

Angels are being dispatched right now

For angels have been dispatched from Africa right now

Africa right now

Africa right now

Africa right now

From Africa right now

They're coming here

They're coming here

In the name of Jesus from South America

They're coming here

They're coming here

They're coming here

They're coming here

They're coming here

They're coming here

From Africa

From South America

Angelic forces

Angelic reinforcement

Angelic reinforcement

Angelic reinforcement

For I hear the sound of victory

I hear the sound of victory

Paula White - Donald Trump's Spiritual Advisor

