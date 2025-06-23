I Hear the Sound of Victory in the Quarters of Heaven

I hear a sound of victory I hear a sound of shouting and singing I hear a sound of victory I hear a sound of an abundance of rain I hear a sound of victory I hear a sound of an abundance of rain I hear a sound of victory

The Lord says it is done The Lord says it is done The Lord says it is done For I hear victory victory Victory victory in the quarters of heaven in the quarters of heaven victory victory Victory victory victory victory

For angels are being released right now Angels are being dispatched right now For angels have been dispatched from Africa right now Africa right now Africa right now Africa right now From Africa right now

They're coming here They're coming here In the name of Jesus from South America They're coming here They're coming here They're coming here They're coming here They're coming here They're coming here From Africa From South America