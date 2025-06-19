Is what this guy said true at the bottom end on long cycle i.e. the masses occasionally resort to violent political dissent to induce political change?

Is it even more true at the top end on short cycle i.e. ruling elites conducts wars and coups all the time & kill other ruling elites, politicians and citizens to induce "regime change"?

Is violence the primary mechanism by which political change is induced?

List all violent non domestic activities confirmed attributable to the US government

A comprehensive list of all violent non-domestic activities confirmed to be attributable to the U.S. government must meet several strict criteria:

Violent : Involving physical force resulting in death, injury, or destruction.

Non-domestic : Occurring outside U.S. territory or targeting foreign actors.

Confirmed: Substantiated by declassified U.S. government records, credible investigative journalism, court proceedings, or official statements.

The following is a categorized list of such activities, with a focus on state action (not rogue or unauthorized individual acts) and only confirmed operations, excluding speculation.

1. Declared Wars and Major Military Operations

These are state-sanctioned, formally acknowledged violent interventions:

World War II (1941–1945)

Direct combat operations across Europe and the Pacific.

Strategic bombing of civilian centers (e.g., Dresden, Tokyo).

Atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Korean War (1950–1953)

Bombing campaigns in North Korea, including use of napalm.

Vietnam War (1964–1973)

Extensive bombing of North and South Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia (Operation Rolling Thunder, Operation Menu).

Use of chemical defoliants (e.g., Agent Orange).

Phoenix Program: CIA-led targeted assassinations of suspected Viet Cong operatives.

Invasions:

Grenada (1983) : Invasion (Operation Urgent Fury).

Panama (1989) : Operation Just Cause; thousands of Panamanian casualties.

Iraq (1991, 2003–2011) : First Gulf War and second Iraq War.

Afghanistan (2001–2021) : NATO-led war, drone strikes, special operations raids.

Libya (2011): Airstrikes and regime-change support in Operation Odyssey Dawn.

2. Covert Operations and Coups (CIA/DoD Involvement)

Iran – 1953 (Operation Ajax)

CIA-organized coup against Prime Minister Mossadegh.

Use of hired mobs and bribery; dozens killed in unrest.

Guatemala – 1954 (Operation PBSUCCESS)

CIA-led coup; airstrikes and psychological warfare.

Triggered decades of civil war and large-scale repression.

Congo – 1960–1965

CIA-supported plots against Patrice Lumumba (assassinated in 1961).

Backed Mobutu’s regime.

Chile – 1973

CIA involvement in destabilization of Allende government.

Support for Pinochet coup (confirmed by Church Committee, 1975).

Vietnam/Cambodia/Laos – 1960s–70s

Secret wars in Laos and Cambodia.

Massive bombing (Laos: most heavily bombed country per capita in history).

Nicaragua – 1980s (Iran-Contra Affair)

Funding and arming of Contras.

Contras committed numerous documented atrocities (rapes, killings, torture).

CIA manual endorsed political assassinations (declassified in 1984).

3. Drone Strikes and Targeted Killings (2001–Present)

Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan

Thousands of drone strikes under Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden.

Confirmed civilian casualties in numerous incidents (e.g., 2010 al-Majalah strike in Yemen, 2015 wedding convoy in Yemen, 2021 Kabul strike killing children).

Kill List / Disposition Matrix

Obama administration confirmed policy of targeted killings, including of U.S. citizens (e.g., Anwar al-Awlaki in Yemen, 2011).

4. Extraordinary Rendition and Torture

CIA Black Sites Program (2001–2009)

Detainees abducted and tortured in secret facilities (e.g., Poland, Romania, Thailand).

Waterboarding, sleep deprivation, and other “enhanced interrogation techniques”.

Confirmed by the Senate Intelligence Committee Report (2014).

5. Support for Violent Proxies or Death Squads

El Salvador – 1980s

U.S. funded and trained military units (e.g., Atlácatl Battalion) responsible for atrocities (e.g., El Mozote massacre, 800+ civilians killed).

Honduras

U.S. support for Battalion 316, involved in torture and extrajudicial killings.

Syria – 2010s

CIA’s Timber Sycamore program trained and armed rebel groups.

Several groups were implicated in war crimes.

6. Assassinations or Attempts (Confirmed or Declassified)

Attempts and plots (some confirmed, others acknowledged as plans):

Fidel Castro (over 600 reported attempts, multiple confirmed CIA plots).

Patrice Lumumba (CIA provided poison; Belgian complicity in execution).

Rafael Trujillo (Dominican Republic, 1961): U.S. provided weapons to plotters.

Ngo Dinh Diem (Vietnam, 1963): U.S. gave green light to coup; Diem killed.

General René Schneider (Chile, 1970): CIA-backed coup planners kidnapped and killed him.

7. Nuclear Tests with Known Human Harm (Non-domestic)

Pacific Proving Grounds – 1946–1962

Nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands.

Populations exposed to fallout (e.g., Rongelap Atoll).

Long-term radiation illness confirmed.

8. Civilian Massacres by U.S. Forces (Confirmed Investigations)

My Lai Massacre – Vietnam, 1968

U.S. soldiers killed ~500 civilians.

Covered up by chain of command; exposed in 1969.

Haditha Massacre – Iraq, 2005

U.S. Marines killed 24 civilians.

Initial false reports; later confirmed by NCIS investigation.

9. Biological/Chemical Experiments Abroad

Project MKUltra / Subprojects abroad

CIA administered drugs and conducted mind control experiments.

Included foreign nationals and prisons (e.g., in Canada).

This is a non-exhaustive but representative list of confirmed violent non-domestic activities perpetrated by the U.S. government. Each entry is supported by declassified documents, government admissions, or major investigative findings (e.g., Senate Committee reports, IG audits, historical archives).

