BLUF (Bottom Line Up Front):

USEUNATO, facing strategic defeat in Ukraine and increasing diplomatic ineptitude, is likely to escalate hybrid operations globally—including through activation or fabrication of proxy terror networks—to counter expanding Russian and Chinese influence, particularly across Africa. The Sahel will serve both as a target and training ground for these operations, exploiting the political vacuum left by ejected Western forces. Concurrently, Europe is locking itself into a structurally unsustainable policy trajectory founded on disinformation, remilitarisation, and wealth transfer. The West has no leverage to bring Russia to the negotiating table and is resorting to domestic narrative control and outsourced conflict management to delay the recognition of strategic failure.

The Kremlin has recently demonstrated a simple technique for the political containment of pathological, narcissistic liars by releasing adequately specific readouts of phone calls with Trump and Macron, thereby preventing either from openly lying or excessively spinning narratives about the conversations.

In the same period, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov directly challenged the behaviour, agenda, and effective corruption of the IAEA regarding Iran. Also, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is reported to have communicated in an uncharacteristically blunt manner with Kaja Kallas during a four-hour meeting in Brussels. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China does not reference Kallas a single time in its readouts of meetings in Europe over 02–04/07/25. Wang Yi is reported to have affirmed China's support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict, and Xi is said to maintain: “There is no simple solution to complex issues. Although there are still major differences in the positions of the parties involved, it is better to talk than to fight”

The European Geopolitical & Macro Economic Corner

While the above are diplomatic indications of the shifting power balance from West to East via the Ukraine war, we believe they also indicate an increasing form of schizoid tension that is now intrinsic to the situation USEUNATO has created for itself.

In brief, USEUNATO is now increasingly caught in a trap of its own lies that span: the (now less important) origin story of the Ukraine war; the repeatedly disproven claims about Russia's political-military inadequacy, impending failure, and Putin's fatal ill health; and the supposed impending Russian invasion of continental Europe and NATO/EU member states.

From what we have observed, there is tellingly little direct, integrative reporting of this confluence of failed and fabricated narratives, and what this truly means for the near future. None of it is good. Europe has locked itself into short-term (sub-ten-year) policy trajectories designed for high-speed wealth transfer, based on immediately observable lies that guarantee unsustainability. This is built into the design and serves another primary policy purpose.

The design is:

False narrative

Unsustainable policy

Wealth transfer

Increasing citizen tension & discord

Policy ratchet

We will elaborate on this framework in another article. It applies to both Europe and Britain.

Although no one has accurately forecasted the timing of the end of the war, many have adequately described indicative circumstances, which are now increasingly manifest. The Kremlin's and Yi's recent communications show that Western parties are struggling to manage the abject military and subsequent political realities of their loss in the Ukraine war. The West has no leverage with which to bring Russia to the table or affect its actions or decisions diplomatically—nor via China.

Military options continue to dwindle, with insurgency repeatedly exposed or defeated, with most acts appearing to involve British elements of C3 and special operations. Britain actively runs false “Russian invasion threat” and “we’re at war with Russia” narratives in its own press with increasing frequency and intensity, as a specific hybrid (cognitive) warfare vector against its own citizens, to justify published policy trajectories (“remilitarisation”) that amount to straightforward wealth transfer via the military-industrial complex—akin to Europe and NATO—even though there is zero chance the UK would be physically invaded, it is not formally at war, and neither is Russia. We will address this in a future article.

USA will walk, EU will spiral through mythology

The USA now appears to be significantly reducing its future support commitments/promises to Ukraine, marketed as Trump fulfilling a campaign promise. We suspect that, in due course, the true mechanics of this will not be so straightforward and may involve more complex economic flows via EU nations. Effectively, the formalised but increasingly obscured and underreported outsourcing of the management of the Ukraine rump state to the EU—at its serious detriment—will ultimately increase the EU's servitude to, and dependency on, the US. This is part of the EU corner.

There is no indication that the West has any near-term or intermediate plan for the rump state of Ukraine beyond opportunistic exploitation and predation, in keeping with the likely meaningless rare earth minerals “deal”, land grabs and (now dwindling) Blackrock “recovery fund” financialization of trauma and disasters. As we forecast in a previously published speculative fiction piece, The Future Men, European anti-Ukrainian refugee policy continues to ratchet and will increase to force them back into the post-war construct to reform the labour force.

These tensions will combine with sociopolitical, geographic, and demographic factors over the next two years that will have far-reaching ramifications for the continent and its relations with the USA, Russia, and China. EU citizens will not be able to take advantage of this because the EU bureaucracy is too integrally corrupt, regardless of what might happen to Von der Leyen.

Acceleration of political realities that drive a collapse or delegitimisation of the EU Commission structure—and possibly broader institutions—may be in store. The entire European continent is locking itself into a false and circular narrative that depends on promulgating and maintaining the lie that “Russia will invade.” That lie serves as a pretext for any overt or covert actions by any aspect of the USEUNATO structures against internal or external targets. Why? Because that false narrative is now pinned to wealth transfer via continental remilitarisation, instead of positive, innovative, citizen-centric recovery and investment.

Russia, in the expanded territories, is likely to end the war financially net positive, given the DPR shale gas, coastal industries, full port control, and reported lithium and mineral resources in the territories it now controls. All of this was fully understood before it invaded, at which point it did not seek to possess, control, or administer those territories or resources at all.

Such is the true madness of the Western gambit USEUNATO risked via Ukraine.

Forecast

As we previously forecast with others, Russia will continue its military manoeuvres, which are progressing across multiple sections of the front. (We previously stated that breakouts or advances across 30% of the front line would be a key metric that would force Western reporting to acknowledge Russia's advance.) What Russia is doing in this theatre is sustainable, effective, of acceptable risk-benefit, net accretive (territorially and in terms of objectives—tactical, strategic, and doctrinal), and evolutionary.

This means, in our view, Russia will:

Completely solidify the originally intended oblasts and then evaluate territorial requirements for a physical buffer (likely 150–300 km deep).

Assess Odessa militarily and politically, and likely take it—landlocking the rump state as per original Mearsheimer forecasts—if it determines the politico-military control equation of the oblast to be workable. (Its citizens have never voted to secede, which is a key factor.) Ukraine may collapse or concede before Russia fully occupies Odessa; in that case, the territory will be on the table and a referendum could be held. Turkish diplomatic engagement may be overt or covert and could be linked to broader Middle East issues.

Increase strike pressure on Kyiv and, later in the year, possibly position forces at the northern border, eventually directing in-country troops towards it as their natural progression trajectory.

Avoid Israeli-style “decapitation” strikes in favour of allowing internal collapse through incompetence in the face of increasing losses—thereby avoiding the label of excessive aggression and keeping anti-government citizen pressure growing from below. The Zelensky Effect is a deeply powerful tool that has taken out large swathes of political opposition.

Anti-Russian operations will continue in the bipolar manner seen today: the USA claims it is schizophrenically engaging with Russia, while Europe labels Russia “Hell on Earth,” despite its largest-ever attacks on Kyiv resulting in a single death, even as both support genocide in the Middle East. This is a deliberate strategy that decreases overt diplomatic pressure between the two nuclear powers that matter, while giving the vassal countries narrative latitude, reason, and motivation to conduct any form of operation against Russia while allowing the USA plausible deniability.

Recent attacks on Russian tankers epitomize the global widening of anti-Russian insurgency, which will likely be run mainly by British operators using Ukrainian fall guys. These operations will increase to replace insurgency actions inside Russia as Russian counterinsurgency capacity and budgets grow. USEUNATO insurgency efforts will focus on lower-security locations and routes that impact the political and economic flows characterising the Belt and Road Initiatives and the BRICS strategic network.

In extremis over the next five to ten years, USEUNATO is likely to activate specific branches of existing terror networks, or generate new ones, to attack Russian and allied interests globally. An obvious expectation would be a ramp-up in such actions and groups across Africa, tracking with Sino-Russian continental penetration and expansion, rather than in the Middle Eastern theatre. This may include operations against Sahel nations that have ejected American and French colonial detachments, exploiting remaining US/FR occupied Sahel nations as insurgent training grounds.

Commentary by Aide to the President of Russia Yury Ushakov following the telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and President of the United States Donald Trump

June 14, 2025

19:30

Yury Ushakov: Good evening, colleagues. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the United States of America Donald Trump have just had another telephone conversation. The conversation lasted for about an hour, to be precise, for 50 minutes, it was substantive, sincere and, the main thing, very useful. Naturally, it was focused on the dangerous exacerbation of the situation in the Middle East. Vladimir Putin denounced the Israeli’s military operation against Iran and expressed a grave concern over the possible escalation of the conflict, which would have unpredictable consequences for the entire situation in the Middle East region. Our President advised the US counterpart on his yesterday’s telephone contacts with the Israeli Prime Minister and the President of Iran. He emphasised the importance of preventing the conflict from escalating and the readiness of the Russian side to engage in possible mediation efforts. The President of Russia reminded that prior to the current escalation, we had proposed specific steps intended to reach mutually acceptable agreements during the negotiations between US and Iranian representatives on the Iranian nuclear programme, but Israel delivered the strikes right on the eve of the next negotiation round scheduled for June 15. Russia's principle-based approach and interest in the settlement remain unchanged. And as Vladimir Putin noted, we will continue to act proceeding from this position. For his part, Donald Trump also views the situation as very alarming admitting, however, the effectiveness of Israel's strikes on its targets in Iran. But it is characteristic that the Russian and US presidents, notwithstanding such a complicated situation, do not rule out a return to the negotiating track on Iran’s nuclear programme. Incidentally, as Donald Trump noted, the team of US negotiators is ready for resuming work with Iranian representatives. As it is known, five rounds of such indirect talks took place with Oman’s mediation. In addition, our President also informed Donald Trump about executing the agreements reached by the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on June 2. Our President underscored that these days we are performing an exchange of POWs, including those seriously wounded and under 25 years of age. Ukraine has also accepted two batches of dead bodies. The Russian side has expressed its readiness to continue its talks with Ukrainians, as agreed, after June 22. Donald Trump took note of this information and reiterated his interest in bringing the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to a speedy conclusion. Of course, Vladimir Putin wished Donald Trump a happy birthday – the President of the United States turned 79 today. Both leaders have expressed satisfaction with the established personal relations that make it possible to communicate sincerely and in a businesslike mode, search for the resolution of pressing issues on the bilateral and international agendas regardless of how complicated such issues may be. Vladimir Putin also noted that the United States are celebrating Flag Day today and 250th anniversary of the US Army. As in their previous conversation, both presidents noted their brotherhood in arms during the Second World War. This what I could approximately say following the telephone conversation. Thank you.

Telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron

Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

July 1, 2025

19:10