UKRAINE: Kremlin contains Trump & Macron; Europe spirals along mythological UA/RU narrative
The latter phase of the Ukraine war is a serious, self-generated corner for Europe
BLUF (Bottom Line Up Front):
USEUNATO, facing strategic defeat in Ukraine and increasing diplomatic ineptitude, is likely to escalate hybrid operations globally—including through activation or fabrication of proxy terror networks—to counter expanding Russian and Chinese influence, particularly across Africa. The Sahel will serve both as a target and training ground for these operations, exploiting the political vacuum left by ejected Western forces. Concurrently, Europe is locking itself into a structurally unsustainable policy trajectory founded on disinformation, remilitarisation, and wealth transfer. The West has no leverage to bring Russia to the negotiating table and is resorting to domestic narrative control and outsourced conflict management to delay the recognition of strategic failure.
The Kremlin has recently demonstrated a simple technique for the political containment of pathological, narcissistic liars by releasing adequately specific readouts of phone calls with Trump and Macron, thereby preventing either from openly lying or excessively spinning narratives about the conversations.
In the same period, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov directly challenged the behaviour, agenda, and effective corruption of the IAEA regarding Iran1. Also, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is reported to have communicated in an uncharacteristically blunt manner with Kaja Kallas during a four-hour meeting in Brussels. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China does not reference Kallas a single time in its readouts of meetings in Europe over 02–04/07/25. Wang Yi is reported to have affirmed China's support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict, and Xi is said to maintain: “There is no simple solution to complex issues. Although there are still major differences in the positions of the parties involved, it is better to talk than to fight”2
The Duran provides useful discussion of the issues on their YouTube channel (see bottom of article re Macron).
The European Geopolitical & Macro Economic Corner
While the above are diplomatic indications of the shifting power balance from West to East via the Ukraine war, we believe they also indicate an increasing form of schizoid tension that is now intrinsic to the situation USEUNATO has created for itself.
In brief, USEUNATO is now increasingly caught in a trap of its own lies that span: the (now less important) origin story of the Ukraine war; the repeatedly disproven claims about Russia's political-military inadequacy, impending failure, and Putin's fatal ill health; and the supposed impending Russian invasion of continental Europe and NATO/EU member states3.
From what we have observed, there is tellingly little direct, integrative reporting of this confluence of failed and fabricated narratives, and what this truly means for the near future. None of it is good. Europe has locked itself into short-term (sub-ten-year) policy trajectories designed for high-speed wealth transfer, based on immediately observable lies that guarantee unsustainability. This is built into the design and serves another primary policy purpose.
The design is:
False narrative
Unsustainable policy4
Wealth transfer
Increasing citizen tension & discord
Policy ratchet
We will elaborate on this framework in another article. It applies to both Europe and Britain.
Although no one has accurately forecasted the timing of the end of the war, many have adequately described indicative circumstances, which are now increasingly manifest. The Kremlin's and Yi's recent communications show that Western parties are struggling to manage the abject military and subsequent political realities of their loss in the Ukraine war. The West has no leverage with which to bring Russia to the table or affect its actions or decisions diplomatically—nor via China.
Military options continue to dwindle, with insurgency repeatedly exposed or defeated, with most acts appearing to involve British elements of C3 and special operations5. Britain actively runs false “Russian invasion threat” and “we’re at war with Russia” narratives in its own press with increasing frequency and intensity, as a specific hybrid (cognitive) warfare vector against its own citizens, to justify published policy trajectories (“remilitarisation”) that amount to straightforward wealth transfer via the military-industrial complex—akin to Europe and NATO—even though there is zero chance the UK would be physically invaded, it is not formally at war, and neither is Russia. We will address this in a future article.
USA will walk, EU will spiral through mythology
The USA now appears to be significantly reducing its future support commitments/promises to Ukraine, marketed as Trump fulfilling a campaign promise. We suspect that, in due course, the true mechanics of this will not be so straightforward and may involve more complex economic flows via EU nations. Effectively, the formalised but increasingly obscured and underreported outsourcing of the management of the Ukraine rump state to the EU—at its serious detriment—will ultimately increase the EU's servitude to, and dependency on, the US. This is part of the EU corner.
There is no indication that the West has any near-term or intermediate plan for the rump state of Ukraine beyond opportunistic exploitation and predation, in keeping with the likely meaningless rare earth minerals “deal”6, land grabs7 and (now dwindling) Blackrock “recovery fund” financialization of trauma and disasters.8 As we forecast in a previously published speculative fiction piece, The Future Men, European anti-Ukrainian refugee policy continues to ratchet and will increase to force them back into the post-war construct to reform the labour force9.
These tensions will combine with sociopolitical, geographic, and demographic factors over the next two years that will have far-reaching ramifications for the continent and its relations with the USA, Russia, and China. EU citizens will not be able to take advantage of this because the EU bureaucracy is too integrally corrupt, regardless of what might happen to Von der Leyen.
Acceleration of political realities that drive a collapse or delegitimisation of the EU Commission structure—and possibly broader institutions—may be in store. The entire European continent is locking itself into a false and circular narrative that depends on promulgating and maintaining the lie that “Russia will invade.” That lie serves as a pretext for any overt or covert actions by any aspect of the USEUNATO structures against internal or external targets. Why? Because that false narrative is now pinned to wealth transfer via continental remilitarisation, instead of positive, innovative, citizen-centric recovery and investment.
Russia, in the expanded territories, is likely to end the war financially net positive, given the DPR shale gas, coastal industries, full port control, and reported lithium and mineral resources in the territories it now controls. All of this was fully understood before it invaded, at which point it did not seek to possess, control, or administer those territories or resources at all.
Such is the true madness of the Western gambit USEUNATO risked via Ukraine.
Forecast
As we previously forecast with others, Russia will continue its military manoeuvres, which are progressing across multiple sections of the front. (We previously stated that breakouts or advances across 30% of the front line would be a key metric that would force Western reporting to acknowledge Russia's advance.) What Russia is doing in this theatre is sustainable, effective, of acceptable risk-benefit, net accretive (territorially and in terms of objectives—tactical, strategic, and doctrinal), and evolutionary.
This means, in our view, Russia will:
Completely solidify the originally intended oblasts and then evaluate territorial requirements for a physical buffer (likely 150–300 km deep).
Assess Odessa militarily and politically, and likely take it—landlocking the rump state as per original Mearsheimer forecasts—if it determines the politico-military control equation of the oblast to be workable. (Its citizens have never voted to secede, which is a key factor.) Ukraine may collapse or concede before Russia fully occupies Odessa; in that case, the territory will be on the table and a referendum could be held. Turkish diplomatic engagement may be overt or covert and could be linked to broader Middle East issues.
Increase strike pressure on Kyiv and, later in the year, possibly position forces at the northern border, eventually directing in-country troops towards it as their natural progression trajectory.
Avoid Israeli-style “decapitation” strikes in favour of allowing internal collapse through incompetence in the face of increasing losses—thereby avoiding the label of excessive aggression and keeping anti-government citizen pressure growing from below. The Zelensky Effect is a deeply powerful tool that has taken out large swathes of political opposition.
Anti-Russian operations will continue in the bipolar manner seen today: the USA claims it is schizophrenically engaging with Russia, while Europe labels Russia “Hell on Earth,” despite its largest-ever attacks on Kyiv resulting in a single death10, even as both support genocide in the Middle East. This is a deliberate strategy that decreases overt diplomatic pressure between the two nuclear powers that matter, while giving the vassal countries narrative latitude, reason, and motivation to conduct any form of operation against Russia while allowing the USA plausible deniability.
Recent attacks on Russian tankers epitomize the global widening of anti-Russian insurgency, which will likely be run mainly by British operators using Ukrainian fall guys. These operations will increase to replace insurgency actions inside Russia as Russian counterinsurgency capacity and budgets grow. USEUNATO insurgency efforts will focus on lower-security locations and routes that impact the political and economic flows characterising the Belt and Road Initiatives and the BRICS strategic network.
In extremis over the next five to ten years, USEUNATO is likely to activate specific branches of existing terror networks, or generate new ones, to attack Russian and allied interests globally. An obvious expectation would be a ramp-up in such actions and groups across Africa, tracking with Sino-Russian continental penetration and expansion, rather than in the Middle Eastern theatre. This may include operations against Sahel nations that have ejected American and French colonial detachments, exploiting remaining US/FR occupied Sahel nations as insurgent training grounds.
Commentary by Aide to the President of Russia Yury Ushakov following the telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and President of the United States Donald Trump
June 14, 2025
19:30
Yury Ushakov: Good evening, colleagues.
President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of the United States of America Donald Trump have just had another telephone conversation.
The conversation lasted for about an hour, to be precise, for 50 minutes, it was substantive, sincere and, the main thing, very useful.
Naturally, it was focused on the dangerous exacerbation of the situation in the Middle East.
Vladimir Putin denounced the Israeli’s military operation against Iran and expressed a grave concern over the possible escalation of the conflict, which would have unpredictable consequences for the entire situation in the Middle East region.
Our President advised the US counterpart on his yesterday’s telephone contacts with the Israeli Prime Minister and the President of Iran. He emphasised the importance of preventing the conflict from escalating and the readiness of the Russian side to engage in possible mediation efforts.
The President of Russia reminded that prior to the current escalation, we had proposed specific steps intended to reach mutually acceptable agreements during the negotiations between US and Iranian representatives on the Iranian nuclear programme, but Israel delivered the strikes right on the eve of the next negotiation round scheduled for June 15.
Russia's principle-based approach and interest in the settlement remain unchanged. And as Vladimir Putin noted, we will continue to act proceeding from this position.
For his part, Donald Trump also views the situation as very alarming admitting, however, the effectiveness of Israel's strikes on its targets in Iran. But it is characteristic that the Russian and US presidents, notwithstanding such a complicated situation, do not rule out a return to the negotiating track on Iran’s nuclear programme.
Incidentally, as Donald Trump noted, the team of US negotiators is ready for resuming work with Iranian representatives. As it is known, five rounds of such indirect talks took place with Oman’s mediation.
In addition, our President also informed Donald Trump about executing the agreements reached by the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on June 2. Our President underscored that these days we are performing an exchange of POWs, including those seriously wounded and under 25 years of age. Ukraine has also accepted two batches of dead bodies.
The Russian side has expressed its readiness to continue its talks with Ukrainians, as agreed, after June 22. Donald Trump took note of this information and reiterated his interest in bringing the Russian-Ukrainian conflict to a speedy conclusion.
Of course, Vladimir Putin wished Donald Trump a happy birthday – the President of the United States turned 79 today. Both leaders have expressed satisfaction with the established personal relations that make it possible to communicate sincerely and in a businesslike mode, search for the resolution of pressing issues on the bilateral and international agendas regardless of how complicated such issues may be.
Vladimir Putin also noted that the United States are celebrating Flag Day today and 250th anniversary of the US Army. As in their previous conversation, both presidents noted their brotherhood in arms during the Second World War.
This what I could approximately say following the telephone conversation. Thank you.
Telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron
Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.
July 1, 2025
19:10
The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in the Middle East in light of the conflict between Iran and Israel, as well as the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron emphasised that Russia and France, as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, bore particular responsibility for upholding peace and security, in the Middle East or elsewhere, as well as for preserving the global non-proliferation regime. In this regard, it was noted that respecting Tehran's legitimate right to develop peaceful nuclear technology and continue fulfilling its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which includes cooperating with the IAEA, was crucial.
The two leaders spoke in favour of settling the crisis around Iran's nuclear programme and any other differences arising in the Middle East exclusively via political and diplomatic means. They agreed to maintain contact in order to coordinate their stances if necessary.
When discussing the situation surrounding Ukraine, Vladimir Putin reiterated that the Ukraine conflict was a direct consequence of the policies pursued by the Western countries, which had for years been ignoring Russia's security interests, creating an anti-Russia staging ground in Ukraine, and condoning the violations of rights of Ukraine's Russian-speaking citizens, and at present were pursuing a policy of prolonging hostilities while supplying the Kiev regime with a variety of modern weaponry.
Speaking about the prospects of a peaceful settlement, the President of Russia has confirmed Russia's stance on possible agreements: they are to be comprehensive and long-term, provide for the elimination of the root causes of the Ukraine crisis, and be based on the new territorial realities.
https://www.mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/2032380/
Sergey Lavrov: Without a doubt - the ministry commented on this situation earlier - the non-proliferation regime was impacted by the aggressive actions taken by Israel and then the United States when it attacked the facilities of Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme groundlessly accusing Tehran of using this programme to illegally develop nuclear weapons.
At the stage when threats were being exchanged and Israel began military operations, the IAEA confirmed it had no evidence that Iran was re-focusing its nuclear programme on military objectives. Yet, when this distinguished international agency - the IAEA - states there are no grounds for concern and fully stands by its 2015 findings that Iran shows no signs of weaponising its nuclear programme, and when Israel and the United States respond by claiming they know better than the experts and will decide for themselves how to proceed, this constitutes an egregious disregard, in this case by the United States, for its obligations as a party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and for the IAEA’s authority.
This is a lesson for the agency, because the Secretariat’s latest comprehensive report which was put together painstakingly over a long period and submitted at the recent IAEA Board of Governors session was drafted by it under intense pressure from Western countries, primarily Germany, France, Britain, and the United States. Much of the report’s language was ambiguous, which the four Western countries I mentioned immediately seized upon. They drafted a resolution based on this ambiguous language or excessive allusions in IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s report that barely secured the required majority in the IAEA Board. Its deliberately alarmist tone essentially gave Israel an additional reason to launch its operation, citing the IAEA’s supposed concerns as justification.
Everyone must exercise caution, above all, the Director General and his staff and focus strictly on their respective jobs and resist politicisation. All NPT parties and IAEA member states must uphold the principle that governments are responsible for their decision-making. The Secretariat must present facts with utmost honesty and not yield to pressure from anyone.
I cannot comment on the Iranian parliament’s resolution to halt cooperation with the IAEA, as it is non-binding for the executive branch.
We are interested in Iran continuing its cooperation with the IAEA, and everyone respecting repeated statements by Iran’s Supreme Leader that the country has no plans to develop nuclear weapons, nor will it have such plans going forward. This position is enshrined in a special fatwa, a religious document of the highest authority in the Islamic Republic.
All parties should seek a political resolution. President Trump has stated his desire to mediate between Israel and Iran.
Iran said it will maintain its ceasefire if Israel refrains from renewing hostilities. Unfortunately, Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir (whose last name ironically translates as “for peace” in Russian) said the ceasefire was holding, but mostly because they need to finish operations against Hamas, and after that Israel will return to its operation against Iran.
This causes our concern and cuts against everything that nearly all other stakeholders, including President Trump, had to say.
Russia’s position is clear. President Putin has unambiguously outlined our approaches in his contacts with the officials from Israel, Iran, the United States, and the Gulf countries, proposing practical ideas for a settlement which would safeguard Iran’s legitimate rights as an NPT member while addressing Israel’s security concerns and those expressed by the US President.
https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20250630-france-uk-germany-slam-threats-against-iaea-chief-after-allegations-mossad-ties-israel
“Britain, France and Germany on Monday denounced threats against the head of the UN nuclear watchdog after a hardline Iranian newspaper said International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi should be tried and executed as an Israeli agent.”
https://thecradle.co/articles-id/31632
IAEA chief admits Iran’s nuclear program 'cannot be erased' by airstrikes
Grossi’s remarks contradict US claims of 'total destruction' and raise questions over the agency’s complicity in Israeli and US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites
https://ifpnews.com/aide-iranian-parliament-chief-iaea-grossi/
Amir Ebrahim Rasouli, in an interview with Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV on Saturday, stated, “We will never allow the IAEA Director General to set foot in Iran.”
The comments comes a week after President Massoud Pezeshkian formally enacted legislation requiring the government to suspend all cooperation with the IAEA in response to recent airstrikes by the US and Israel on Iranian nuclear sites amid the nuclear agency’s “biased stance.”
https://www.rt.com/news/620892-uk-mi6-infiltrated-iaea/
2 Jul, 2025
MI6 infiltrated global nuclear watchdog – media
A veteran British spy allegedly worked inside the IAEA amid escalating tensions over Iran, according to Grayzone
FILE PHOTO. Aerial view south of SIS M16 building at Vauxhall Cross, London. © Getty Images / Andrew Holt
A British intelligence operative allegedly infiltrated the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to help coordinate Western sanctions against Iran, The Grayzone wrote on Tuesday.
The outlet cited leaked documents describing MI6 agent Nicholas Langman and his role within the UN watchdog.
Langman’s resume was reportedly found in a trove of leaked papers detailing the activities of Torchlight, a UK intelligence cutout. He was allegedly linked to covering up British intelligence’s role in Princess Diana’s death and has been accused by Greek authorities of managing the abduction and torture of Pakistani immigrants in Athens.
His resume reportedly states that Langman also “led large, inter-agency teams to identify and defeat the spread of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons technology,” including through “support for the [IAEA] and Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).”
https://www.eeas.europa.eu/eeas/china-high-representativevice-president-kaja-kallas-met-foreign-minister-wang-yi_en
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20250703-china-eu-should-not-seek-confrontation-fm-wang
https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/wjbzhd/202507/t20250704_11665438.html
“On July 3, 2025 local time, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi elaborated on China's position on the Ukraine crisis when meeting the press with German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul.
Wang Yi said that the Ukraine crisis, occurring in Europe, has global ramifications. China's position has been open and consistent, which includes promoting peace talks, not providing lethal weapons to parties in the conflict, and strictly controlling the export of dual-use articles, including drones. China has not only effectively fulfilled its international responsibilities but also initiated the Group of Friends for Peace with Brazil and other Global South countries at the United Nations, gathering greater collective efforts for ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. China's objective and impartial stance has gained broad recognition from the international community.
Wang Yi said that it takes more than one cold day for the river to freeze three feet deep. President Xi Jinping has repeatedly pointed out that there is no simple solution to complex issues. Although there are still major differences in the positions of the parties involved, it is better to talk than to fight. The history of Europe over the past several centuries has demonstrated that no matter how complex and difficult the circumstances may be, the door to peace and reconciliation must never be closed. China welcomes all parties to play a constructive role in this regard, working to reach a comprehensive, lasting and binding peace agreement, building a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture, and achieving enduring peace and stability in Europe at an early date.”
https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/wjb/wjbz/hd/202507/t20250704_11665341.html
https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/wjbzhd/202507/t20250704_11665428.html
https://www.newsweek.com/russia-may-run-out-missiles-three-months-intelligence-report-1777217
Jan 27, ‘23: Russia May Run Out of Missiles in Three Months: Intelligence Report
https://www.politico.eu/article/russia-running-short-of-long-range-missiles-ukraine-war/
October v18, ‘22: Russia is running short of long-range missiles, say Western officials Moscow is having to rely on Iranian drones for its assaults on Ukrainian cities.
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/2/14/is-russia-running-out-of-weapons-and-manpower-for-its-war-in-ukraine
14 Feb, ‘26 Is Russia running out of weapons and manpower for its war in Ukraine? As Ukrainian attacks wipe out their tanks and armoured vehicles, Moscow’s troops adopt new tactics amid ammunition woes.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidaxe/2024/07/07/russia-is-running-low-on-tanks-so-why-are-a-thousand-first-generation-t-72s-still-sitting-in-storage/
07 Jul, ‘24: Russia Is Running Low On Tanks. So Why Are A Thousand First-Generation T-72s Still Sitting In Storage? It’s probably better to spend money on brand-new tanks.
https://time.com/6226484/russia-appliance-imports-weapons/
29 Oct ‘22: Putin Stirs Worry That Russia Is Stripping Home-Appliance Imports for Arms
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-advances-ukraine-fast-pace-moving-into-kurakhove-analysts-say-2024-11-26/
November 26, 2024 Russia accelerates advance in Ukraine's east
https://www.reuters.com/world/eu-stockpile-critical-minerals-amid-geopolitical-risks-ft-says-2025-07-05/
July 5, 2025 EU to stockpile critical minerals amid geopolitical risks, FT says
https://thegrayzone.com/2025/06/23/nsc-advisors-isis-drone-attacks/
A coterie of British and American academics advising the US National Security Council explicitly urged Ukraine adopt the tactics of ISIS in a detailed proposal for “anti-rail drone operations,” according to leaked documents reviewed by The Grayzone.
https://thegrayzone.com/tag/project-alchemy/
https://thegrayzone.com/category/uk/
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/jun/06/russia-is-at-war-with-uk-and-us-no-longer-reliable-ally
6 July, 2025 Russia is at war with Britain and US is no longer a reliable ally, UK adviser says
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/russian-military-captures-british-national-fighting-with-ukrainian-troops
Nov 25, 2024 Russian military captures British national fighting with Ukrainian troops
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14785357/Russias-ambassador-UK-blames-BRITain.html
Russia's ambassador to the UK blames BRITAIN for Ukraine's attack on its airfields that saw 40 planes destroyed - saying WE risk WWIII
https://www.rt.com/news/620625-us-china-rare-earths/
US and China finalize deal to resume rare-earth shipments
https://www.csis.org/analysis/what-know-about-signed-us-ukraine-minerals-deal
May 01, ‘25 What to Know About the Signed U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal
https://www.rt.com/news/616623-us-ukraine-guarantees-deal/
“Despite its scope, the final agreement contains no formal pledge of future US military support, a key demand from Ukraine during negotiations. Instead, it vaguely mentions a “long-term strategic alignment” and promises US backing for Ukraine’s “security, prosperity, reconstruction, and integration into global economic frameworks.” One source told the NYT that the US dismissed the idea of providing Kiev with explicit security guarantees early in the talks.”
https://www.oaklandinstitute.org/sites/default/files/files-archive/takeover-ukraine-agricultural-land.pdf
War and Theft: The Takeover of Ukraine’s Agricultural Land exposes the financial interests and the dynamics at play leading to further concentration of land and finance.
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/E-10-2024-002526_EN.html
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/E-10-2024-002526-ASW_EN.html
https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/ukraine-reconstruction-bank-guided-by-blackrock-jpmorgan-ready-action-this-year-2024-01-16/
January 17, 2024 Ukraine reconstruction bank eyes near $1 bln in committed capital - Ukraine official
https://www.kyivpost.com/post/37156
Agro-Companies Buy Up 18 Percent of Ukraine’s Legal Land Market
Aug. 11, 2024 The 2024 half-year results for land market deals show companies are more reluctant to buy land than before the war, and the market is showing first signs of seasonality.
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/growing-pushback-over-blackrock-ukraine-taxpayers-pay-war-bills-private-firms-get-profits
May 2023 “Growing Pushback Over BlackRock In Ukraine: "Taxpayers Pay The War Bills, Private Firms Get The Profits" The World Bank starting in December began trying to put a number to Ukraine's post-war reconstruction costs, citing at that time a figure of upwards of 600 billion euros. All the way back in October the Ukrainian government offered its own estimate at nearly $750 billion.”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-07-05/blackrock-halted-ukraine-fund-talks-after-trump-s-election-win?srnd=homepage-europe
July 5, 2025 “The fund, meant to be unveiled at next week’s Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, was close to securing initial support from entities backed by the governments of Germany, Italy and Poland, the people said, declining to be identified discussing private information. However, in , BlackRock decided to pause talks with institutional investors due to a lack of interest amid increased uncertainty over Ukraine’s future.”
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/ukraine-refugees-uk-visa-government-b2770701.html
https://euneighbourseast.eu/news/latest-news/eu-member-states-extend-temporary-protection-for-ukrainian-refugees/
https://www.npr.org/2025/03/28/nx-s1-5318049/as-protections-expire-ukrainians-war-uncertain-future-uniting-for-ukraine
https://news-pravda.com/world/2025/07/04/1491852.html
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/russia-kyiv-attack-1.7577007
https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/russia-hammers-ukraine-with-550-missiles-and-shahed-drones-overnight-23-people-injured-in-kyiv/article69771782.ece