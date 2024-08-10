The UK is under the biggest psyop in its 21st Century history, more powerful than Covid because state use of small amounts of people & agents is providing grossly disproportionate cover for the biggest single move into totalitarianism ever.

No need to get everyone to clap for the NHS doing nothing but build backlogs that are instrumental in its own suicidal privatisation strategy (a strategy that itself deserves a clap because it completely worked via the co-opting of all NHS staff to destroy themselves and the service).

Now is the confluence of carefully implemented legislation, judicial & enforcement mechanisms combined with hypereffective psyop manipulation via fake media. All this is a literal fascist unitary approach that no one can resist or reverse, no matter how much they talk about it.

NOTE: If somewhere is the Safest Place, it is by definition the Least Free Place.

Intelligence Businesses are digital businesses in the MICIMATT-Industrial Censorship paradigm.

This is now the END of the process, NOT the beginning. Everything required to literally lockdown the nation's populace in the prison of its own mind is in place, via all the tools now in existence. Nothing new (except more jail cells) is required.

Expect the construction of new prison facilities by the contractors who built the scam Nightingale hospitals. They were instructed to scope building such facilities in Covid for quarantine isolation purposes. Existing facilities like defunct MOD sites are in use for such purposes to contain people who happen, at this time, to be immigrants, refugees or asylum seekers. Countries around the world have built these facilities already (see Canada & Australia, for example).

The mob is played by EVERY side of all media forms, including X/Musk, who people do not correctly understand in terms of role, intent, allegiance & actions.

The mob cannot discern what is really happening or how, which is why panic/fear responses to being trapped are easy to stoke then direct by delivering targets and instructions through propaganda channels.

The mob cannot catch up with this in intelligent, effective ways because it is too dumb, fractionated, uncoordinated, infiltrated, manipulated, lacking in self-awareness with zero OpSec. It is divided and conquered a million times over. Differences amongst itself are its focus, not common interest. The mob looks left and right but it never, ever looks up.

This is why any genuine mob elements walked into an obvious trap exactly as they were told to & so served the exact purpose of UK fascist Uniparty power.

Rest assured, you're in a psyop even if you're watching from outside.

The only way to win is not to play.

Read carefully this tweet from delusional, self appointed British intelligence cut out, Paul Mason (ex BBC). He does EXACTLY what is outlined by the Daily Sceptic:

He makes deliberately false and inflammatory claims (hundreds of thousands of English people hate their neighbours enough to attack them), takes credit for stopping an event that did not happen (no fascists appeared anywhere), defers to fantasy (IF a load of bad people turned up there would have been a disaster because his manufactured gang of state backed NPCs would have fought), he admits a possibility of state involvement, he backs one-sided statist “crackdown”, and so on using deliberate sophistry.

What he states could be deemed a breach of UK law, depending upon interpretation. That's the massive power of these laws: they can be flexed any which way by the power class, and its agents are immune on a whimsical basis. Formally sanctioned, actual agents of the UK state are literally immune from prosecution for crimes committed in service. Paul Mason might be a formal state agent.

Compare the above to this:

The rules of this game are known.

You do not make these rules and cannot change them.

You must create your own game, build your own team, tools & discipline. Anything given that you didn't seek & verify is tainted.

Every perspective given is false because they will never be complete. If you cannot discern this basic shortcoming, how can you infer what is real?

If you react to micro falsehoods instead of analysing & discerning, what are you actually doing?

Why react?

Why aren't you proactive on your own terms?

X is a constant stream of micro perspective REACTION FUEL that is designed to exploit your REACTION pathways by feeding you disparate, fractured, incomplete junk to which you react via the activation of the limbic system that encompasses the fight/flight/fright response and dopamine system.

X motivates all users to engage in this reflexive process to manipulate each other into REACTIVE & SUGGESTIVE states. This is reinforced now by the monetization model and known parts of the algorithm that remove truth (discourages external links to sources) and rewards radically larger amounts of posts, ultimately targeting maximization of user time spent doom scrolling through mountains of micro garbage, which is a toxic and damaging way to consume information. The rational cognitive process is eliminated, replaced by pure emotional spikes to micro stimuli and massive amounts of useless noise (the vast majority of user posts and replies are basically worthless in terms of real human interaction models and information value). You aren't really learning from X. There is no quality or depth, by design, in that element of the digital panopticon. Just because someone you are told to adulate indiscriminately tells you X is the source of truth ahead of all other information or propaganda sources doesn't make that claim true. That person has a vested interest in having you believe an unprovable claim. Their game is to trap you in their panopticon and extract from you your literal life, energy, choice and action.

THE ONLY WAY TO WIN IS NOT TO PLAY THIS GAME.

They make, hold, deal & know ALL THE CARDS.

THE HOUSE ALWAYS WINS.

ABANDON THE GAME. LEAVE THE PANOPTICON.

BUILD TOTALLY SEPARATE, INDEPENDENT, EFFECTIVE COMMUNITY IN REAL LIFE.

THIS IS BOTH THE WEAPON & THE DEFENCE AGAINST THE PSYOP.

START LOCAL, IN REAL LIFE. BEFRIEND YOUR REAL COMMUNITY.

Remember, in 2000 the UK Government said the objectives of the Online Safety Act were:

The Act was actually drafted with known huge divergences from these objectives:

Now, the Act is the primary means, when combined with other pre existing legislative and judicial tools and redesign, to achieve this:

There is no free speech in the UK. There never really was. Despite this, do not forget what free speech actually is because if you do, whatever you try to get back won't be free speech. You'll simply be given what the fascists want you to have. Free speech means you don't have the right to be offended.

Listen:

The self-appointed leftist gatekeeper, Konstantin Kissin provides a reasonable but not exhaustive, compact synopsis of contributing factors to the recent UK tension that broadens the view constructively:

But think about who and what Kissin is. Here's one man's take born out of direct, personal experience of Kissin's carefully disguised role in cancel culture. There is a remarkable amount of direct insight and exposure of technique in this segment:

So, the perpetrator of the Southport stabbings wasn't Muslim.

The guy who turned up later with a machete wasn't a Muslim.

This was knowable from inception, if you personally do not allow yourself to be manipulated by the Problem Reaction Solution paradigm.

Every instance of it follows a core pattern that leverages "insta-noise" i.e. the deliberate injection of fake or partial "information" that misdefines the event and simultaneously triggers the reaction.

The simple answer is: self control.

Don't trust anything.

Don't react to it.

Don't allow your internal prejudices to be triggered and control you.

Ignore the noise.

Be dispassionate, sceptical and distrustful.

Wait.

Watch.

Analyse outside of the event itself; nothing exists in a vacuum.

Assume all players and actors are corrupt.

Seek to prove or disprove corruption.

The PRS manufactured events never actually directly affect YOU unless you're actually the victim, though their purpose is to indirectly affect everyone by affecting change. You can emotionally kid yourself they do directly affect you in the moment but that's you being manipulated into believing they do. Thinking you care about every reported crime anywhere is delusional. Ultimately, you don't. This is proven by the simple fact that you don't act against every crime you are told about, and nor do you seek to find out about crimes you aren't told about. Somewhere in this pseudoconcern that you may tell yourself you feel because you are being told you should, is the weird phenomenon of virtue signalling (Alistair Williams alludes to forms of this in the segment about Triggernometry gatekeeping cancel culture, above).

The point of media is to force events into your brain so that they affect you artificially on the emotional and thereby the mental and eventually (un)intellectual and logical level. Your rational cognitive process is repetitively and sophisticatedly bypassed by Policy Propagandists by design.

Why do you care about the war in Ukraine? You don't know anyone there and it is a proven wholly avoidable war initiated carefully, deliberately over more than a decade for published and admitted political reasons that are literally nothing to do with your interests by people who rule you but are totally unaccountable to you. You were told to care in some way for false reasons. You should have cared about making the war impossible to initiate, rather than caring about it being initiated then “won” at mortal costs that are incomprehensible in terms of life and all forms of resource.

Current UK tension is all the same PRS loop as Covid, just in a micro loop.

Anyone who assumed the events in Southport were Islamic or because of primary immigration is WRONG.

Now those people who believed this false causal claim have to admit that and think about why they prejudicially assumed it was.

But, like Covid, they won't. They'll just go quiet, admit nothing, switch focus and stop talking about this incident in order to try to shed the fact that they were all manipulated on such a basic level. Like anyone who swallowed the Covid narrative and dosed themselves and/or others.

Uncontrolled immigration is a persistent, broad scale, evergreen sociolopolitical problem that transcends ANY single event. It is a concept and a reality that stands alone, beneath which many other concepts and events live. Trying to escape from being wrong about Islamic involvement in the Southport stabbing by jumping to "bbbbut immigration" is weak and transparent. It doesn't work as a defence via deflection.

That crime and its causal factors i.e. “Why did the guy stab the victims?” is not publicly known because no one has released true information about it. Therefore, saying "immigration is why it happened" is totally false.

There's no basis to make such a statement.

All the above is basic and hard proof of how stupid people are and therefore how easy they are to manipulate with PRS, especially when it involves leveraging and exploiting existing prejudice and stress using deliberate and obvious micro emotional triggers through all the manipulation channels of the Policy Propagandists in furtherance of policy implementation that originates from above government that then acts in its role as Policy Enforcer.

PRS always involves these mechanisms. Fear is intrinsic, as is ignorance, as is prejudice, as is guided projection (“imagine if this hypothetical does/did happen”, see Paul Mason above).

It's very simple.

So to fall for such a simple, well understood process of manipulation is a major indictment of anyone who who succumbed, no matter which side they are on and irrespective of whether they made their own banners or were given them by a completely confected state agent.

Welcome to the 4k resolution psyop. It's cognitive warfare beamed straight into the theatre of your own, individual mind, to get you to form and act as a disparate herd even though you live in a tiny, individualized, exogenously managed and curated information silo.

Think about the true power of that concept, the disparate herd.

A remotely activated, instructed and therefore programmable and controllable collection of millions of unrelated individuals.

What if there's “no such thing as society,” (Thatcher, 1987)?

YOU are now part of the UK Government's flashmob, whether you like it or not.

Consider a British political paradox.

The Thatcher government sought, as she expressed above, to minimise citizen-state dependency in preference for the societal constructs she specified. Her government was succeeded by Major's then Blair's:

Since Blair, there was Tory rule and now Labour.

Despite all the pro Thatcher and direct Tory rule since Thatcher, the UK is - by deliberate political design over those decades - now more gripped by state power than ever before. The British citizen is, paradoxically, more dependent on every aspect of the state and thus beholden to it to a degree greater than Thatcher ever claimed she wanted. Blair, Major, and Cameron were all significantly aligned to elements of Thatcherism (in practise/ideologically and/or via political upbringing) but in significant senses the opposite of Thatcher's Society now exists.

How? Why?

If you feel a degree of cognitive dissonance, good. The gap between the Thatcherite minimal state and present day totalitarianism is filled with two things among many, notably:

a ruling class that has reengineered itself as a corporate management construct rather than capable, sovereign political leadership (see The Power of Nightmares, Adam Curtis);

the policies that percolate from and therefore serve the supranational interests of those who actually now run “sovereign” states in the US hegemony i.e. private corporatocratic, oligarchic power that flows from the USA power model, through the global public private partnership structure to rule through fascism.

This is the INVERSION of the nominal society Thatcher said she wanted and claimed was really manifest.

If you perceive this, cognitive dissonance may follow. If you don't perceive this or disagree with it, cognitive dissonance may be limited or absent.

In terms of Orwellian clichés, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY. That's now the lived reality of what is fully on display in the UK. English Socialism, INGSOC, has been birthed, but not just now, and not exactly how Orwell laid out.

The theory of Oligarchical Collectivism is largely explained in the book of former party member Emmanuel Goldstein, under the title The Theory and Practice of Oligarchical Collectivism. As a political theory Oligarchical Collectivism holds that all societies have been divided into a caste system. The three groups being: The High, who are the rulers; the Middle, who yearn to take over the position of the High; and the Low, who are typically so suppressed that in their drudgery they have no goals beyond day-to-day survival. Oligarchical Collectivist theory holds that the Middle has overthrown the High repeatedly by enlisting the Low on their side, pretending to the Low that after the revolution a just society will emerge. However, once the Middle have taken over, they simply become the new High and thrust the Low back into servitude, and as a new Middle group eventually splits off, the pattern repeats. Oligarchical Collectivism seeks to freeze history once the Middle has once again overthrown the High and become the new High themselves: This would be the last revolution ever; the new High would stay in power indefinitely by a conscious strategy. Fandom Fiction Encyclopedia

We continue to maintain that what we live under - this version of INGSOC - is totalitarian fascistic neo feudalism. A tiny few own most of everything, hence it is not communism or communitarianism (there's an argument that communitarianism is a facade applied only to the hoi polloi to trick them into being controlled under false pretences but it doesn't really exist nor apply to the ruling class/High). There IS A caste system that increasingly comprises two castes as the middle is transferred into the low by socioeconomic and monetary policies including expansive taxation and deliberately high inflation brought about by conscious intent. What you see in the UK recently is a managed, micro struggle the crackdown on which cements totalitarianism while forcing citizens into a false binary/dichotomy of picking one of two sides that are given to the Low by the High, this there is no true choice, only a massive psyop.

To engage in any of this is to be a player in a zero sum game controlled only by the High, of which the following is an element.

A DIGITAL ZERO SUM GAME 1 Run a platform that's part of the digital panopticon 2 Rob users of time, suppress reach as proxy for speech 3 Store evidence fascists use to jail citizens at leisure 4 Entertain idiot mob on platform by suspending a “GOV” account 5 Users distracted by digital theatre 6 Meanwhile, actual speech is oppressed and punished IRL by GOV 7 None of the mob know how to combat fascism IRL. They can't even tell fake accounts from real ones but project their invented meaning onto the suspension of a fake account for being fake, and then praise the platform oligarch for totally false projected reasons (a compounding self delusional state) 8 Cue user self censorship on platform to avoid jailing by UK GOV, which is itself engaging in gaslighting ignorant UK populace on UK law and its jurisdictional power and reach 9 MISSION ACCOMPLISHED by platform with/for UK GOV GOV & PLATFORM 1 USERS -1 ZERO SUM GAME

All of the above is Cognitive Warfare.

You are on a front line inside World War 3.

Didn't you get the (subliminal) memo?

In war, you must pick a side. This is an explicit rule of the game you do not control. Which sides are available for you to pick from are also a feature of the game. To pick a side is to play. You are either with your High or against your High.

FREEDOM IS SLAVERY.

Why are you picking a side from the ones that are given to you? Now, you are playing their game.

Now, you are a victim of the psyop and you chose to become one because you could choose to not play if you just followed the bullet point steps above.

He who picks the question(s) controls the debate.

He who frames the answers controls the Overton window.

He who sets the Overton window controls perception.

He who controls perception defines reality.

