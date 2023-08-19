In The End of Hope Hypothesis (4 part series), we laid out the fundamental elements of an hypothesis that is testable in multiple ways.

It hinged on:

A failure to understand the true nature of the gene therapies;

Incomplete knowledge of their content;

Alternative or additional genetic payloads and genetic effects;

The ability of payloads to affect and integrate with the human genome and germ cells, thereby persistently affecting the host and its offspring and fertility;

What would amount to a global cover up of all of the above until past a point of no return.

Ways that the hypothesis would become visible to lay persons include:

Decrease in human fertility (male and female);

Increase in failed gestation and births;

Increase in birth defects (perhaps undetected for years);

Increase in cancer at any age, of any kind, with unusual progression and metastasis.

Superficial indications of all of the above are increasing. Human fertility is declining although detailed analysis of causality and the way it manifests is thin. Birth defect analysis is also sparse. Cancer rates are increasing with “turbocancer” having been known to VST since winter 2021 and rising since to the point it is now a mainstream term.

Technical indications backing the above have been experimentally confirmed via the detection of massive amounts of genetic contamination of gene therapies with plasmid dsDNA. No one knows what it does in humans or other species. The SV40 promoter insert may be carcinogenic. The contamination may integrate with the human genome.

Human tissue testing for evidence of genetic integration

Modest efforts to examine human tissue and look for signs of integration are beginning.

If you or someone you know are interested in participating with human tissue DNA sequencing for evidence of genetic effects, please contact Phillip J. Buckhaults PhD, University of South Carolina.

buckhaul@cop.sc.edu

Results may come in quite quickly but don't expect that to make things better. It has every chance of making things worse, quicker. If major, additional, permanent genetic harm is demonstrated in the unnaturals, there will be a growing conflict across society and serious reactions from those running the game. Agendas will escalate and accelerate beyond the present rate.

But this is NOT A REASON TO NOT LOOK. Resolution will be nearer if we look, if we search, if we test. The truth will out.

Cowardice and the lack of will to stare truth in the face, ask the difficult questions and seek the answers are the exact reasons why we are in this situation. Madness is doing the same thing over again expecting a different outcome. If you are dosed, concerned but too afraid to engage with the research that could give us key answers, what are you? You are a tool that is used to bring about everyone's demise and you serve the agenda of those who have harmed all of us.

The Covid tick list

Dig up any of the anticipated future outcomes of Covid that were dismissed as crackpot and you'll find you can tick off most of the events now. And plenty now realise how old all of these ideas are and how much we were told about what to expect.

We just didn't know to watch, how to look, how to see.

We are the ignorant, docile, distracted useless eaters. Whose fault is that, really? Whose responsibility is it to fix that, really?

Another hypothesis to test

Here is another hypothesis to test.

If you have the ability to analyse this and test it, or you have contacts who can, please scrutinise it, test it and share it.

If it's wrong, that's a good outcome. If it's right, that's a good outcome. Knowing either way is a good outcome, even if the consequences of the latter are catastrophic.

We are now being told that a new Covid threat is emerging. Why would it be a threat? Is the threat from a new strain or from how people react to it? This is not the same thing.

I include the full text of the hypothesis. I have no source. It looks barely credible from that point of view. What is of interest is the described mechanism, the dose requirement and whether batch variance probabilities come into play.

That's what is of interest.

Food for thought.

End of Hope Hypothesis 2

So I did coke with an "elite" and they loose lipped it big time. They were inebriated and nearly about to pass out , son of an ultra - high net worth individual. He wasn't very coherent until after a line. Then says 'I'm gonna tell you some fukt up shit man ' Takeaways from his further slurred barrage of weirdness : -The vax is a de-population tool . -The mrna vax has always been about programmable humans. Getting needles in arms to re - write human biology . -After booster 4 something called igg4 is permanently active . I am no scientist but can remember igg4 cause my dogs name is iggy . He says it's like allergy shots but for the covid spike . It tells your body there is nothing wrong with the covid spike and to leave it alone. He says if you look into it , you will see this is already known . -The stage is now set , he says over 3 billion people now have adequate levels of igg4 and the final phase is close . He said those in the know call it "the process". It is to reduce the human population by 5 billion ( 3 billion from igg4 programming and 2 billion from the fall out of 3 billion deaths ) . -He said late 2023 the new and final covid strain will be released . This strain will have over 90 % fatality but only to those who have igg4 in their bodies . They will mount NO immune response to this deadly strain . Unvaxed like him will basically have a mild cold . -He said 'the process' will do a full psychological warfare media blitz , claiming the vax has caused igg4 and anyone vaxed has a 90% chance of dying from this strain . They will claim all governments knew and misled their people. It will be designed to cause mass panic and turn all citizens against their governments . This will ensure cities burn during the viral outbreak and emergency services are non existent. Billions will die. My friends, I've never sobered up so fast in all my life. I left the party somewhat stunned. Who could make it up?

VST did not originate this in any way.

The corollary effect of societal collapse due to accelerated death or shortened lifespan has been flagged here long ago. Those deaths are indiscriminately occurring throughout all levels of society. 90% of medics willingly dosed themselves. 180 Canadian doctors have died suddenly in the space of a year. That's a medical system capacity constraint. Multiply that across every aspect of society over ten years.

Now factor this new hypothesis. That would accelerate death and societal collapse in a positive feedback loop, faster than just the End of Hope Hypothesis, or a lesser version of it, which seems to be happening already.

“I am no scientist but can remember igg4 cause my dogs name is iggy,” is a pure coincidence that amused us as we read it.

Make of the above what you will. If you have the means to analyse or test it, do so.

If IgG4 antibodies result in immune tolerance to a toxic protein that is both self-generated with each dose of gene therapy and presents via infection and disease progression, basic logic applies.

This isn't rocket science.

It's genetic engineering - the thing we have utterly failed to watch, pay attention to and control.

Are you a control?

If you are, what do you think your role is? It isn't to do fuck all and hope someone else fixes this while you pursue your own self interests.

IgG4 Antibodies Induced by Repeated Vaccination May Generate Immune Tolerance to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein

IgG4 Characteristics and Functions in Cancer Immunity

