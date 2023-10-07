Very Slow Thinking

Very Slow Thinking

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Marta Staszak's avatar
Marta Staszak
Oct 7, 2023

Great, fascinating read. Due to the compressed complexity I had to take my time but it was well worth the effort. Thank you for the pleasure and enjoyment. And, ..."technology that was simultaneously elevating aspects of humanity

while driving it off the cliff." Yeah! Again, thank you!

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