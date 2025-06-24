When:

Iranian government sources officially declared no impact on its fissile material stockpile, knowledge base or technical capabilities. It claims to have moved the materials and personnel, and at least some of its equipment. It said that the facilities have not been “obliterated”. Some OSINT image sources claim that Iran may have reinforced the sites with earth before the strikes occurred (footnote 4).

The enemy pre-empted the operation, moved the target, countered and limited the operation's gross value.

As soon as the operation was declared, multiple OSINT sources circulated data and speculated about the operations assessable effects. General consensus leans towards a technical incapability to have achieved what the White House claims to have achieved, and a lack of conclusive proof that the Iranian nuclear facilities have been “obliterated”.

The limitations of the weapons used were clearly declared in the public press. This admission of inadequacy was followed by the specifications of the only suitable weapon: tactical nuclear warheads.

Seymour Hersh published the leaked information on June 19th, 2025, two days before the operation occurred.

Its timing and nature are accurately leaked and reported;

Significant amounts of anticipatory information concerning signals of intent, pre-emptory political demands, and operational specifics were promulgated throughout all types of major Western media channels.

When it:

Without knowing true intentions and desired outcomes, ROI calculation is based on assertion and therefore has wide error margin.

Rough accounting would price the operation upwards of $300m. If all of the above is accurate, the Return on Investment calculation might ostensibly, superficially be negative. It might go more negative as Iran continues to strike Israel, and more widely counteracts the strike across multiple domains.

What USIS continue to do and say reveals and will continue to reveal that the operation didn't match public claims. If the supposed threat is “neutralized” or “obliterated” then escalatory USIS political and military actions are not justified. Similarly, if Iran has truly been so impacted, its resource allocation, political and military behaviour will be overtly influenced by that new dynamic: if it continues to act independently with provable ability contradictory to the USA's claims and in defiance of the USA's demands then USA claims are false, misleading or inaccurate.

Iran's claims about still possessing fissile material, knowledge and abilities have been confirmed by USA and other sources;

The operation was never able to affect Iran in ways that the Trump administration has claimed. By its nature and format (no OpSec) Iran could pre-emptively counter and therefore massively limit the operation's true effects. The proof of this is two-fold:

This is asymmetric warfare, and elements of it are multidomain and theatrical/performative, meaning it will not follow a linear path of force-response-limit;

The claimed intentional effects on Iran and the wider political environment have not and will not emerge. The reason for this is two-fold and simple:

The response to Midnight Hammer reveals and will continue to reveal the true nature of international and domestic politics. Given the extreme violation of all norms and laws governing its enactment, the likelihood that no meaningful political opposition will emerge to hold the administration to account criminally, civilly and internationally will show (again) global citizens the true nature of power and the way it is consciously wielded.

Due to the operation's nature, target, effect, claimed justification, and declared intent and participants (USIS joint venture), Midnight Hammer has become a nucleus of internal and external political dissent against USIS administrations and vassal states directly or indirectly complicit.

Regarding US law, Operation Midnight Hammer is clearly illegal. It is unambiguously unconstitutional; having bypassed Congress, it lacked any form of required political authorisation (executive command is insufficient); it violated the War Powers Act. Midnight Hammer is an impeachable offense.

Absent of a legal basis and adherence to legal process involving the UNSC, USIS strikes might constitute unlawful acts of aggression to the point that they manifest as multiple ongoing war crimes by definition under IHL. They will remain “debated and denied” as is the nature of such acts and IHL absent of any meaningful ruling by either the ICJ or ICC. If by its nature the strike is a war crime, its architects and agents are war criminals.

The stream of USIS strikes that emanate from a claim of “Iranian nuclear threat” are subject to ongoing argument until adjudication occurs long after the conflict ends, if ever. Such is the nature of IHL and UN Charter. Deliberate framing and legal evasion of the issue and specific judgements is rife throughout USIS-UK government statements that cover both international and domestic law.

When:

It has no immediate internal or external legislative risks;

It cannot be pre-emptively stopped within a command structure that is biased towards it when prior contributory requirements have been met;

It's a trigger and driver event within a Catch 22 construct for one's enemy i.e. it generates conditions that trap the enemy in a cognitive binary response pathway, any of which can be used to justify one's intended actions and pursuit of desired outcomes;

Its intended purpose was never what was claimed, indicated by it not fulfilling that publicly declared purpose by design;

It has declarative purpose i.e. it can be narrated as being anything after the fact, and it serves future narrative shaping i.e. it can be force fit onto future events as being causal;

Its ROI is priced on the medium to long term of initiating an active, regional war that takes years to play out, off which the wider warfare economy is recursively renewed and perpetuated;

It drives oil prices up, increasing profits for all oil producers and reactivating production systems that require those higher prices to be viable;

It performs strategic shaping or deterrence signalling e.g. “We proved that we can put any conventional or tactical nuclear payload anywhere in the region without loss or detection, and we are the only combatant in the conflict who can do that.”

It serves either domestic political distraction or alliance cohesion;