Scott Ritter - Management of Perception

Do not watch the video until you have read the Summary.

Purpose

This article is an illustration of perception management centring around one man, Scott Ritter.

It is not a defence of Ritter or the state. It is a direct contrast between state (legislative) actions and state-sanctioned output (media & Wikipedia), and Ritter’s own explanation.

Summary

As a direct, outspoken military analyst of the Ukrainian conflict, Ritter is not for public consumption and is kept clear of mainstream outlets.

He has been branded by Ukraine as a Russian propagandist or agent “likely recruited in Iraq in the 1990s” (no evidence provided) and placed on a "blacklist” that serves as a kill list. It has doxed its targets, including a 13-year-old girl who lives in Eastern Ukraine, and lists as “liquidated” those on the list who have died or been killed, including the Russian journalist, Darina Dugin who, with her father, were targeted for assassination.

I’ve been writing for some time now about the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation and their publication in mid-July of a “blacklist” containing the names of 72 intellectuals, journalists, activists and politicians from several countries who were labeled “Russian propagandists” by the Ukrainian government for having the audacity to speak critically, yet factually, about the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. The publicity about congressionally-funded suppression of free speech appeared to be too much for those who are complicit in a frontal assault on the U.S. Constitution. The Center for Countering Disinformation’s “blacklist” was removed from the internet. Victory, however, was short lived. Within days of the Center for Countering Disinformation’s “blacklist” being taken down, a list published by the Ukrainian “Myrotvorets” (Peacemaker’s) Center incorporated names that had been on the Center for Countering Disinformation “blacklist.” https://consortiumnews.com/2022/08/31/scott-ritter-the-death-list/

Ritter’s wikipedia page has undergone deliberate changes over time that labels him as a “convicted sex offender” in the opening lines, whereas previous versions that contained sections about case dismissal in 2001 and an incompletely explained conviction in 2010, or no mention of these issues in the opening lines.

In the past few days, Ritter fielded a direct question during a live stream on his conviction, to which he provided a specific answer. He explained that charges against him in 2010 were literally manufactured, there was no corroborating evidence that any crime had been committed, forensic analysis of his computer equipment that the authorities alleged were involved in the crime contained zero evidence of criminal activity, he possesses written proof of his claims, and that the Pennsylvania court blocked submission of all evidence that exonerated him. That court illegally unsealed court documents from a dismissed case in New York. In prison, despite being a “convicted sex offender” the entire prison population including the Warden read the case documentation and all agreed he should not have been convicted. His rehabilitation officer also agreed after having initially coerced him to admitting some form of guilt in order to secure release, which he refused to do. He is in constant appeal against his sentence.

Ritter characterises what happened to him as a concerted ad hominem attack of the highest order.

Now watch the above video of Ritter’s own explanation of his treatment the US legal system.

Question of Perception

What should be made of the ways in which information about Ritter is presented, compared to his own presentation? If what he says about his conviction is true, why doesn’t wikipedia go any way to reference anything other than mainstream media explanations that are quite carefully worded reports of what was alleged but not proven in his case? Why has wikipedia been recently and frequently changed?

Why was Ritter, a person who at the very least became a thorn in the side of the US Administration in the run up to the Iraq war, not considered to be a propagandist despite a long history of books, statements and work that are in keeping with his present stance on Ukraine that constantly references his own direct historical experience of military politics?

Why does the US administration seek to affect a US citizen’s first amendment rights to free speech via a foreign proxy’s unproven assertions that he is some form of Russian agent?

If he were a Russian agent, why hasn’t the US arrested, investigated and tried him as such? Will it?

Ritter states that the Pennsylvanian prosecutor said that it was not possible to pursue a conviction because there was no evidence of the alleged crime, and in response the judge allowed the prosecution to then “manufacture a case” and prevented Ritter from defending himself against it using exculpatory evidence. It, according to him, literally refused to admit evidence proving that he was innocent.

This happened in 2010. He served a multi-year sentence. His wife did not divorce him, despite what he is alleged by some sources to have done.

If his account is accurate and therefore this is the state’s treatment of him (including the generation of cases that were not supported by evidence) for what he did up to 2010 i.e. be outspoken about US military and foreign policy, is what is happening to him now via the Ukrainian label of “Russian propagandist” and listing on a kill list the evolution of unofficial and illegal US state sanction of citizens it deems disagreeable?

What is the difference between a US citizen outside the US being targeted for impending drone strike and a US citizen inside the US being subject to the treatment Ritter has received?

But who is telling the truth, who is right and how does all this make you feel? After all, Scott Ritter is just one man, talking about a distant war that doesn’t affect you, and stuff like this doesn’t happen much anyway.

Julian Assange, anyone?

If this is yet another example of a repetitive state modus operandi against citizens who interrupt the state sanctioned narrative, what should citizens do about it?

I would argue, at the very least, that citizens should know about this stuff so that they can recognise repetitive modus operandi of their state.

Scott Ritter - context

Ritter’s military and intelligence background includes:

USMC Intelligence Officer

Set up and headed the United Nations’ Special Commission (intelligence and inspections operation) into Iraqi weapons

Served as Chief UN Weapons Inspector in Iraq

His own words on Op-Ed News provide some insight to his background, experience and sentiments growing up and then working throughout and beyond the Cold War, during which time he served in Russia, implementing nuclear disarmament under the “Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty signed by President Ronald Reagan and General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev in December 1987”.

As UNSCOM Chief Weapons Inspector, Ritter had to establish an intelligence-based operation under the UN, which did not previously employ such methods, in order to assess Iraq’s capabilities and conformance with UN Security Council Resolutions. Eventually, he resigned in the run up to Operation Desert Fox in 1998. In his own words he has recently recounted that the US blocked successful inspections in order to preserve its pretext for invasive war.

This Associated Press archive footage from 2003 is of Ritter the day before then SecDef Colin Powell addressed the UN on Iraqi WMD. Ritter’s comments are direct and prescient.

2002

If Ritter is anything, he is quite well-documented in terms of his own opinions on his experiences throughout his professional career. He has authored 10 books, practically all of which lay out his take on the inner workings of the US military, political and intelligence machinery in the pursuit of war-based agendas. Despite his military background, Ritter often presents a brutal realism around conventional and nuclear war to the point that it could be said that he is anti-war but not anti-defence when combined with effective diplomacy.

Latterly, Ritter has been an outspoken analyst on the Ukraine conflict. His military experience elevates him above the label of “pundit”.

Ritter’s backtest on Iraq

Ritter was right about Iraq. The UN and many others denounced the entire war as based on lies in the first place.

Ritter on Ukraine

Ritter’s interpretation of the Ukraine conflict spans:

the wider context of long-term NATO build-up (see Mearsheimer, Cohen et al);

the nature of the Ukrainian administration and political set up including its World War 2 historical involvement with the the persecution of Jews (Yevhen Konovalets, Symon Petliura, Roman Shukhevych and Stepan Bandera et al) and Nazi ideology in modern Ukraine;

its latter-day regime, including the present administration, its origins, corruption and connections to US and NATO.

By April 2022, Ritter had made the following assessments:

Putin's war is indeed a "special military operation".

The operation has been run with scrupulous respect for rules of war:

Accounts of the Boucha massacre are questionable

Russia's early attack on Kiev was highly successful

The campaign in Donbass is unfolding according to plan

The Ukrainian army is a Nazi organization

In general, Ritter has maintained that Russia’s invasive military operation was avoidable based upon its historical warnings and understandable from Russia’s perspective, when one takes into account the actions of the Ukraine administration since the US coup in 2014. He has expressly, repeatedly pointed out that Russian force make up and deployment was never, ever intended to fully occupy Ukraine or even Kiev. Initially it was, as per Russia’s public objectives, to “demilitarise and denazify” the country and force Ukraine into negotiated neutrality, which nearly happened until the West changed Ukraine’s hymn sheet.

Ritter believes that Russia will “win” in Ukraine at obviously high cost for both sides, which was avoidable before and within the first three months of the conflict. It will complete its objectives in the face of Western objectives to extend this fully-blown proxy war to such lengths that Russia is bled dry. The West’s deliberate strategy to use Ukraine as its proxy will fail partly because NATO is ultimately dysfunctional and, despite the massive war investment ($53bn and counting from just the US), sufficient manpower and capability cannot be mobilized to defeat Russia, nuclear backstops notwithstanding. Ritter states that the conflict is in a distinct third phase and is likely to drag on and on through further phases. The UK Secretary for Defence, Ben Williams, stated to who he thought was a Ukrainian politician that the UK was taking actions in Spring 2022 that related to “the next phase” of the conflict.

In this present phase, Russian forces now face NATO and the US itself. The Ukrainian army and weapons inventory (mostly Soviet origin) has largely been destroyed and replaced with NATO forces and equipment such that the forces engaged in conflict around Kherson and Kharkiv were “quantitatively and qualitatively” not the same as employed by Ukraine up to that point.

As a distant analyst, Ritter is not necessarily right. He is direct, outspoken and critical of the overall conflict, and he has nailed his colours to the mast regarding Russia’s inevitable victory despite the West’s “game-changing” war investment, which Russia must adapt to and grind through. Ritter believes that it has done and will continue to do this, despite having made “mistakes”. In the context of the chaos of conflict, “mistakes” are both inevitable and actually something of a non-sequitur.

Ritter’s analysis is not “for public consumption” and he is allowed nowhere near any mainstream outlet.