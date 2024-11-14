A known neocon Zionist President who is almost certainly a shoe-in for the next administration has now acquired a messianic bent, having been literally touched by the hand of God. There is not an outsider, outlier, anti narrative critic anywhere in the Truman Show who hasn't swallowed this hook, line and sinker and doesn't repeat the God angle. Not Ryan Dawson, Scott Ritter, or anyone vaguely similar. Do not ignore or underestimate what this can and probably will lead to. Trump Vance is nothing but PNAC neocon Zionism in the open. Vance literally admitted it in exact terms by laying out the Iran, ME, Asia “strategy” of war via proxy and vassalage. Trump Vance is literally ushering in what you don't want: the totalitarianisation of the putative WEFian technofacist neofeudal governance system of the US hegemon. A current tranche of public MICIMATT tech bros, corporateers and agents have literally rotated the Biden puppet for the Trump puppet on the stage you're watching. Trump is on their payroll, doing their bidding, not the other way around. Do you realise that the current pick of prominent and public tech bros you like or are coming to like have themselves been put there on the stage for you to be entertained by? July 23, 2024 Very Slow Thinking “TRUMAN SHOW: PseudoCoup in motion”

TRUMP

The Uniparty operative who does its bidding in the broad daylight after the ground has been laid through planned narrative.

Admit government's full of criminals

Declare total neocon ideology

Declare total Zionism & genocide

Install Zionist neocons

Install oligarchs

THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE WHEN THE MASK COMES OFF.

These are Uniparty agenda big ticket items.

There's no difference either side.

Meanwhile, you're distracted by DEI/trans micro issues that are deliberate shiny distractions from THE BIG OBVIOUS STUFF.

“Hurray! We've beaten the trans thing! It’s rolling back because Trump!”

It was rolling back anyway because it is a non viable, illogical schema. It was being rejected by people commercially and at the local level (BDS Bud Light, schools etc), it was also always an ultra minority issue amplified up into something bigger than it was by the media, and the gender definition and change aspects have been exposed as legally and medically flawed/baseless.

This was all before Nov 5th, 2024.

Also, most of the world doesn't go along with this agenda anyway. Only a minority of developed nations are using it as a political device. This means that it's not “true” but a completely confected unreality that is not grounded in broad scale, cross cultural common sense and shared human experience.

What it shows (again) is the pliability of the individuals who went along with the top down instruction to “believe and repeat this”, the control between the government and corporations, institutions etc, and that there exists a mixed set of incentives that cover ideology, control & money through which power acts (see fascism).

Both DEI & the trans agenda have been deliberately created and/or co-opted & corrupted as tools of power for purposes that are not as described. They served a purpose of confusion, distraction, division, identification, programming and reinforcement within the population.

This is another version of the mechanisms involved in Covid.

Trump did not defeat any of this. One year ago he made a platform that combined his pick of populist positions to take. Anti-DEI & anti-trans are two easy, common sense positions to take. Meritocracy and reduced focus on divisive race identity, and the non-trans position of almost all of human history are the gross majority view.

Easy populist maths = the safest political bet.

Democracy = populism

If he'd taken the other position, he'd not look different to the Democratic Party. You must look different, have contrast, and “fight” against the enemy you identify.

Elections must be combative.

Easy populist maths + contrast = combative stance = convincing political theatre

Yes, you can also genuinely stand for the principles that might be labelled “anti-trans” or conservative or whatever. There's also a lot of levels in the trans rights “movement” that become increasingly granular and extreme from basic equal rights at the bottom to, say, drag queen children doing strip shows in the street during Pride while naked adults urinate on each other in public etc etc, and the stuffing of school libraries and curricula with pornographic (any flavour) material that is orders of magnitude beyond for sex education.

Of course, manufactured political discourse manipulates people into false binaries, pits them against each other and limits complex discussions.

What is already proven is that the trans agenda isn't organic, has been force driven, and is repeatedly shown to be internally corrupt by people within the agenda itself. That's why it is doomed but serves a political purpose. Its damage has been done.

What is Zionism?

Why should Zionism be challenged?

This is what fascism looks like:

The top charges paid by the Harris Campaign. Oprah Winfrey said, “I personally never received a penny!” but her production company, Harpo Productions, got a million.

The Harris “campaign” is a wealth transfer and money laundering operation. One can describe all campaigns as such in theory, depending on how efficiently the money is spent. Most candidates aren't in it to win it (think visibility and a book tour).

Remember, Marianne Williamson used the ActBlue money laundering, data harvesting and identity fraud tool of the DNC to power her campaign. And she just petered out. Her role was to initially depower RFK Jr, which is why her timing and messages paralleled his.

If Ritter is right, that's not a reason to be hopeful because it only means bad things will happen due to lack of skill.

AIPAC ZIONIST CABINET

https://x.com/GenXGirl1994/status/1856455715269087453?s=19

Pending Christian US Secretary of Defence lays out:

Total subservience to Jewish Third Temple Movement

Settler colonial strategy to occupy territory and thereby dominate, steal property & land and impose will through changing “facts and reality on the ground”

Intent to violate international law, recognised borders of Palestine and recognised rights of Palestinians

There is no legal ambiguity about Palestinian territory, the illegality of Israeli actions, Israel's status as an illegal occupier or the illegality of Zionist settler colonialism:

EXPOSING THE USA UNIPARTY

Likely: Hunter Biden will be pardoned for gun crimes by Joe.

Hunter committed far more crimes than those in scope of his guilty plea, documented in his own laptop & emails.

Guaranteed: Trump admin WILL NOT pursue Bidens for any other crimes.

Possible crimes include: human sex trafficking; drug possession, use & supply; fraud; embezzlement; FARA violation; money laundering; RICO.

By not touching the Bidens for any of this (including Ukrainian corruption) the Uniparty of the USA will be exposed again, just like the non prosecution of HRC, illegal persecution, torture & plotted murder of @JulianAssange_ & constant pursuit of the same major US imperial agendas no matter who is in office.

People cannot identify reality. They will deny watching kayfabe personality contests.

One reason people refuse to believe that politics isn't real is because if you accept it's largely managed theatre/kayfabe, your world view explodes.

You face the fact that you have nowhere else to run to. There's no other side. No one is coming to help.

Accepting that you're being politically conned means that you're on your own.

You have to then work out how to help yourself. How to organise & build.

Literally, you have to work out how to do "politics".

Yep... That thing you've outsourced to a Uniparty your whole life.

Most people aren't ready, willing and capable of taking on the burden & responsibility of doing politics.

That's why they're ruled.

Their mass abrogation of their political responsibilities is the basic reason why they're ruled by a toxic, destructive, inhumane kayfabe.

The way Trump admin treats Hunter Biden and family re their crimes tells you what the system is and that it exists.

This is exactly the same as with the Clintons.

Kayfabe's already been proven.

Everyone still goes along with kayfabe.

Any journalist who didn't identify Joe Biden as demented and senile & then adjusted all their output to reflect that is engaging in kayfabe, no matter what side they're on.

That's all the political body & all the media (msm & alt) feeding you fundamental kayfabe.

Trump is now empowered to go after Bidens & Clintons.

He won't. Even after he said to HRC "you'd be in jail."

Even after Joe Biden's document crimes ("too old to be tried") and all the Biden lawfare against Trump.

SIDEQUEST: Don't even bother asking yourself if Biden's dementia is real or just a way to escape trial for a litany of crimes all documented in his son's laptop.

The fundamental issue is there'll be no investigation, no arrests, no trials.

KAYFABE.

Trump will not pardon Julian Assange, Snowden

All the world's a stage,

And all the men and women merely players;

They have their exits and their entrances,

And one man in his time plays many parts,

His acts being seven ages. At first, the infant,

Mewling and puking in the nurse's arms.

Then the whining schoolboy, with his satchel

And shining morning face, creeping like snail

Unwillingly to school. And then the lover,

Sighing like furnace, with a woeful ballad

Made to his mistress' eyebrow. Then a soldier,

Full of strange oaths and bearded like the pard,

Jealous in honor, sudden and quick in quarrel,

Seeking the bubble reputation

Even in the cannon's mouth. And then the justice,

In fair round belly with good capon lined,

With eyes severe and beard of formal cut,

Full of wise saws and modern instances;

And so he plays his part. The sixth age shifts

Into the lean and slippered pantaloon,

With spectacles on nose and pouch on side;

His youthful hose, well saved, a world too wide

For his shrunk shank, and his big manly voice,

Turning again toward childish treble, pipes

And whistles in his sound. Last scene of all,

That ends this strange eventful history,.

Is second childishness and mere oblivion,

Sans teeth, sans eyes, sans taste, sans everything



~William Shakespeare

QUESTION ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA:

What's happened to all the incessant X spaces about Gaza genocide (both sides)?

They've all dropped off. Why?

I posit the main reasons are:

1) primarily done for clout building & as monetization driver;

2) which has been decimated by X's massive suppression & compartmentalization of anti-Z content.

Add in weaponisation of Report & Community Notes to damage & demonetize anti-Z messages & accounts.

Thus, most of the accounts were doing it for clout & cash. X is pro-Z captured so X killed the anti-Z clout & cash opportunities so all the X spaces dried up.

If they were run for genuine reasons, they'd still be running, regardless. Practically none are.

What about pro-Z spaces?

It's actually sociologically "risky" to have them going on.

Why?

Because in there you heard pro-Z people literally revealing themselves to be psychopaths/sociopaths with little to no brain power. Literal genocide slogans straight from the Z Govs being regurgitated.

Also, the pathetic suppressive and shut down techniques employed by the pro-Z crowd (filibustering, gish galloping, shouting over, ad hom, weaponised anti-semitism etc) were endlessly on display, which doesn't work with sensible adults who detect it all.

These approaches & psycho arguments for mass murder of children don't win over normal people. They only live inside pre existing pro-Z psychos, as indicated by the expression of disgust by almost all nation states at the UN and lack of popular street level support across the world.

Finally, there's simple fatigue. People get bored of wars & killing.

States don't think or act like or at the speed people do. This means there's always a total mismatch between what people think, feel & want (stop the killing), & what actually happens (wars run for years).

This phase of Israel's genocide is part of the landscape after a year, even if it's released the largest amount of atrocity porn ever.

It will go the way of all wars:

Resolved in line with the self serving interests of state level actors who have adequate might to get what they want, not what normal people want.

Yes, this means that Palestinian people are, literally, treated as political pawns by every actor involved & watching.

The lives will be the "price that had to be paid" for whatever political outcome that's called "resolution".

Most of the world pays lip service to the lives of the people involved in the genocide (including the Israeli citizens & wider Jewry).

State politics (resources/power/control) is what this genocide is about. As always. Humanitarian issues are distant.

One obvious military political technique that's been in play since the beginning is simply the inducement of Israel into fully revealing its psychopathy & openly declaring its maximalist, supremacist global belief & goals so everyone knows & cannot deny they knew.

This strategy (don't interrupt your enemy when they're making a mistake) in this case is extremely expensive (total genocide & destruction of Gaza etc) & risky because it will see much higher body count AND the ability for Israel to destroy so much is a win for it, regardless of what happens in the end.

Long term, she has likely suicided herself, which means this war is an Arab/Muslim attrition war wherein Israel is kept slowly bleeding out while it kills Arabs/Muslims at a lesser rate.

That maths sees Israel die before Arabs but begs the question of why she & her sponsors would get into that suicidal position in the first place.

If you wanted to get rid of a rabid, uncontrollable dog, you could let it attack anyone & anything until it went too far. Then you're left with its litter of puppies and to raise in the way you want, free of their insane, rabid beast of a parent.

But you benefited because the beast cleaned out loads of cats & dogs from the street. You're in the pet business and sell more new pets to your neighbours now too.

You win again.

Perhaps.

If you don't care about human life, this price to replace the Israeli leadership, expose most of Knesset as psychopathic, get Israeli power back under control AND move the regional politics out of a rut while controlling & profiting from the decades of Gaza rebuild all come from tolerating and enabling what you've seen over the last couple of decades, not just since Oct 7.

That's long game strategy.

Perhaps.

That long game strategy raises questions about who's really the top dog.

I've yet to hear a convincing answer.

AHEAD OF THE CURVE

The UK now admits it’s complicit:

VST's 3 point strategy:

NOW:

NEVER UNDERESTIMATE HOW LONG IT TAKES FOR PEOPLE TO GET ON THE CURVE, EVEN WHEN THEY SEEM TO BE EXPERT, CLEVER OR EXPERIENCED.

NEVER ASSUME ANYONE WILL HAVE THE IDEA OR VIEWPOINT YOU HAVE JUST BECAUSE YOU HAVE IT.

NEVER UNDERESTIMATE HOW REJECTED OR IGNORED YOU WILL BE WHEN YOU PRESENT AN IDEA THAT PEOPLE DON'T HAVE.

NEVER UNDERESTIMATE THE DEGREES PEOPLE WILL GO TO TO SELF DEFEAT AND OPPOSE YOUR IDEA ON FALSE GROUNDS E.G. “THAT'S NOT WORTH DOING BECAUSE…/IT'LL NEVER WORK BECAUSE…”. JUST WAIT TILL SOMEONE ABOVE THEM IN THE PECKING ORDER PRESENTS YOUR IDEA AND THEN THE HERD WILL CHANGE THEIR TUNE.

NEVER ASSUME THAT ANYONE WILL ACT, EVEN WHEN THEY SAY THEY BELIEVE IN SOMETHING OR THINK SOMETHING SHOULD BE DONE.

IT HAS TAKEN OVER A YEAR FOR EXPERTS IN THE UN OR EX UN TO BEGIN TO FLOAT ISRAEL'S SUSPENSION/EXPULSION. THE GROUNDS TO MAKE THIS CALL EXISTED WITHIN WEEKS OF THE GENOCIDE STARTING.

PRACTICALLY NO PRO PALESTINIAN JOURNALISTS HAVE WOKEN UP TO THIS OPTION OR BACKED IT.

NOR HAVE THEY PETITIONED THE ICC USING ITS PUBLIC INTERFACE, LIKE VST DID.

WHY HASN'T JEREMY CORBYN REPORTED THE UK GOVERNMENTS TO THE ICC FOR INVESTIGATION AND USED HIS PARLIAMENTARY PROFILE AND PRIVILEGE TO DECLARE THIS IN THE HOUSE AND BUILD A PUBLIC UK THEN INTERNATIONAL CAMPAIGN AGAINST THE UK AND THEN THE OTHER SPONSORS? ALL HE'S ASKED FOR IS SUSPENSION OF WEAPONS SALES.

THAT'S HOW SLOW THE WORLD IS.

TIME IN WAR IS COUNTED BY BODIES, NOT SECONDS OR MINUTES.

HOW MANY YEARS OF LOST LIVES HAD TO RACK UP BEFORE “SMART” PEOPLE STARTED WAKING UP TO SIMPLE IDEAS?