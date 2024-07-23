Risky as this is, we're happy to test ourselves even more overtly than we have done to date.

Regular and longer term readers will know that much of our output goes beyond the kind of journalistic writing that just states things up to deadline. We try, often, to combine information and views into a future picture and prediction, sometimes quite specific, sometimes less so. Nonetheless, we try to predict and we back test those predictions and our views and analysis.

To date, we think we're pushing 70%+ prediction and analytical accuracy in the major themes we write about but we suffer from bias when we make this claim, because we're human.

We've been occasionally criticised in some circles as being black pillers. We believe that this term is a specific coping mechanism that employs the flat out rejection of provable present truth and future truth, by those who lack the power, will or imagination to deal with, face and act on truth that depresses them because they cannot or will not act (see learned helplessness).

If you disagree and think we're deluding ourselves or are getting any or all of it wrong, feel free to flag this and we'll look at your analysis and critique, and take it on-board to grow and improve.

We're prepared to risk ruin of whatever our track record is in this post, as we punch out an efficient list of current event calls to expose what we think is likely going on.

Live by your word, die by your world view.

Biden

Joe Biden is either dead, close to death or grossly incapacitated.

He was deliberately exposed in the Trump debate because the DNC knew that the Brandon arc of the Truman Show had run out of steam and, no matter the pain, had to be shut down because of a critical element or limiting factor.

Biden served his purpose as a short term, risky and self limiting option to take power in ‘20 using election fraud, despite known open problems of his conditions (physical, mental, familial, criminal, political) that have been dealt with on-the-fly since with various techniques and approaches. Most of these approaches have served to reveal more and more of the true nature of largely unassailable power, which the populace still can't comprehend, believe and accept as evidenced by their ongoing fecklessness, acceptance of and resignment to them, combined with complete lack of meaningful and appropriate action. This proves that the populations of the US hegemony do not understand the situations they are truly in because their actions and reactions to existential risk and threat are wrong.

Biden's known Parkinsonian degeneration that had manifest pre 2019 progressed at a rate faster than ideal, meaning that there was no way it could be kept under wraps. If he'd been allowed to continue to this election and it is rigged like last time (we believe it was rigged based on the evidence, results and capabilities we know of) and he'd made a second term, that situation would guarantee Harris as President for some or all of the second term. That's the critical and limiting factor. That is not allowable because her gross incompetence without mental disease would expose the Truman Show mechanics beyond deniability and, in the circumstances where the President has to pretend to do actual stuff with other more competent people, Harris could never pull anything off. She was VP on a DEI ticket and has had ZERO work, can't be trusted with anything and was never intended to be anything other than a non-white female distraction appendage to a rigged, criminal election.

As of now, Biden is out of the life game, which is why he's disappeared, covered by illness claims, there's power signover papers flying around the rumour mill, big rumours of AF1 medical emergencies, Biden fake “dialling in” to Harris who faux pas'd on camera etc etc. It doesn't matter what's true here. You're all being conditioned through “events” and posts and noise and possibilities to expect and therefore accept with no shock that Biden's totally gone, when they decide to tell you he has, whether that's through death, incapacitation or resignation before January. This is preconditioning you over this recent short term, but many of us identified he was broken before 2020 and have been simply watching deception become admission via premptive programming and then preconditioning.

Never mind “who is running the country?” now.

Who WAS running the country?

He was never really there.

This means something very profound for all the other witting and unwitting players in the Truman Show, but we'll park this for now. Another article, perhaps.

What you're not going to be able to do is have any way of asking “how could he have been allowed to run in 2020 if his own son admitted in 2019 that he had dementia?”. Obviously, that means two things.

First, the office of President (or any major office or seat) doesn't have a rule covering minimum health & mental capability qualifications or (their proxy) maximum age to run for or take. No such test was ever carried out, there's no evidence and there's no standards. This means literally anyone in any condition can be President if the Truman Show around them is adequate (see Reagan). Harris’ DEI inclusion is also proof of the absence of competence standards and (dis)qualification in (in)competence grounds.

Second, the office of President means literally nothing because a dead man and a natural born retard have been in for four years and no one of any significance noticed enough to initiate any kind of necessary intervention on their terms for the benefit of the country. Only the DNC mechanics, using their media, managed this Joe Biden takedown chapter of the Truman Show for the entertainment of the hoard, on the DNC's terms in collusion or conflict with whatever Team Biden, the Biden Administration, the Biden family or the resultant Venn diagram of them all actually is.

The corollary of this is even more profound.

You are now witnessing the next level of admission that not only you, but actually your elected representatives have zero power. They can't find the President, can't demand anyone find and show him, and can't get any answers from anyone about what's happening to, around or about Joe, why or how power is being transferred, and nor can they even get answers, access to or control over USSS or FBI on an assassination attempt on another President.

And you thought it was bad when Lloyd Austin went AWOL for four days to have his rectum fingered for pleasure and took his bit of the nuclear arsenal control chain with him. Joe and the DEI pity shill didn't bat an eyelid because they didn't even know. Because they are nothing.

This is the biggest domestic crisis period in US history yet it is being presented as literally nothing. It is also being accepted as literally nothing because there are, according to X, SocMed, mainstream and alt media platforms, zero people across America doing anything more than life and TV as normal. No one's out in the streets or picketing the court, police, or the capital. There's people in these circles making digital noise. There's zero IRL action. The congressional hearings aren't real because they don't do anything. They can't even arrest someone actively perjuring themself. Congress has to engage another process and let them leave as a flight risk, exercising the powers of the SS. The SS for fuck's sake!

All while ignoring the biggest IT takedown in history that could have been even bigger, and is still going on.

In the face of actual government collapse, coup, usurpation and unbridled corruption i.e. tyranny, no US citizens are doing what they all lied to themselves about doing: using the 2A to fight tyranny.

Do you grasp what that means?

Americans have nullified themselves by their own lies to themselves that override their biggest shared lie of all: that in the face of tyranny they would stand up and bring guns. This is multilayered mass delusion writ large persisting through mask off after mask off moment.

What next: Harris will be managed into competency compromise soon, then other candidates will be pushed, if the DNC believes it can and should keep power this time around. If not, Harris will be kept in the race as a known dead horse to be burned at the Trumpian altar without wasting any of their other runners, who'll be groomed for ‘28. Harris can't actually get anywhere near enough real votes to pull off fraud via rigging vote counts through machines and postal votes like with Joe last time. To attempt this will be an open admission of fraud and that will initiate massive pushback and rapid scrutiny of key counts. Trump would likely dig in with challenges quicker, more effectively and for longer than last time. If results tracked with fraud, the USA system would be fully exposed. It must be kept as it is: known utterly corrupt but not officially and timely admitted and proven at a broad, national scale. Even Trump doesn't want unassailable truth getting in the way of the wielding of political power by those few with access via money and network.

But ask yourself this: would you want to be the party carrying the can in the next term, which is likely to be the worst period for the US hegemony in its history, or would you rather let someone be your fall guy and you sit this one out, have a coke and a smile?

NB Just before we published this article we checked Twitter for reports of Biden's actual death. We found this:

Trump

A genuine assassination attempt was manifested by what looks like the stochastic method but was in fact a FBI led but multiagency domestic terror MO wrapped up in stochasticism at the end. Multiple key strategic parties have created opportunity for an actual plot execution that has people caught up in the superficials as much as if not more than on the obvious Fed level, while all are being stonewalled officially to just slow everything down. Across the investigators, critics and sceptics etc, the struggle to just admit to the persistent horror of deep state corruption that is the fundamental life blood of the US hegemon keeps everyone with any access or power from actually being able to fully and rapidly open Pandora's or Schrödinger's boxes. Everyone at some level still has a problem and therefore resistance to admitting to the full scale horror that is manifest. Whether it's on grounds of Occam's razor, Hanlon's razor, their overlap or some other factors, no one really wants to go end to end, full spectrum. The ones who do are citizens who influence nothing and are heard by no one.

Why was Kim Cheatle able to turn up to a hearing, refuse to answer questions, provide zero data or evidence despite it being demanded days before, and then simply walk out? Why can the state not arrest her on suspicion of involvement or criminal negligence, or perjury in the hearing? She should have been arrested in the hearing.

Yes she's just resigned. So what? Resignation isn't punishment, arrest or criminal investigation.

Why aren't any of the state agents involved under arrest and questioning?

Why hasn't Trump demanded the full force of all legal possibilities kick in and be used to investigate? He's calmly continuing a role in a soap opera personality contest reality TV show.

Do you understand? Do you see?

See what?

The wilful choice about how to manage mass perception in ways that fit the Problem Reaction Solution paradigm, Cognitive Warfare, Disaster Capitalism and managed theatre concepts. Every side of a weirdly shaped aisle are involved in this but not in some collective conspiracy kinda way, more a by functional design kinda way.

Except there's something else that's very tacked on that EVERYONE is on board with but most of them don't even realise.

A known neocon Zionist President who is almost certainly a shoe-in for the next administration has now acquired a messianic bent, having been literally touched by the hand of God. There is not an outsider, outlier, anti narrative critic anywhere in the Truman Show who hasn't swallowed this hook, line and sinker and doesn't repeat the God angle. Not Ryan Dawson, Scott Ritter, or anyone vaguely similar.

Do not ignore or underestimate what this can and probably will lead to.

Trump Vance

Trump Vance is nothing but PNAC neocon Zionism in the open. Vance literally admitted it in exact terms by laying out the Iran, ME, Asia “strategy” of war via proxy and vassalage.

If you are duped by the “we'll end Ukraine” bullshit, you literally have no idea what the actual facts are in Ukraine now and have been for 2.5 years. Russia is controlling and ending Ukraine on its terms. No one else is getting a say unless Russia fucks up. By the time January rolls around, Ukraine won't be what it is today. Nothing anyone in America claimed they would do about Ukraine if they won the presidency is relevant or true. Anyone can say anything now, right up to handover day. See our article on RFK Jr when we pointed this out. If you don't understand this, you are dead at the wheel. This may sound arrogant, but we think the majority of people are more dead than they think. The proof of this is that they seem to fail to recognise that they are in PRS loops on a tighter and faster cycle and can only see one, maybe two, when's there's several plus new ones, and they actually react to the new ones as if they are genuine events that aren't part of the PRS process, so they don't even detect the triggering and patterning of their own reactions to those events.

If you react, you are in a PRS cycle. Not reacting but instead analysing, thinking, and being quiet is the way to avoid the PRS cycle. There is zero need for an instantaneous response and opinion, yet look what pours out of every channel instantly. 95% of what is said in the Reaction phase is either junk or wrong, for a reason and by design.

What next: Trump Vance is literally ushering in what you don't want: the totalitarianisation of the putative WEFian technofacist neofeudal governance system of the US hegemon. A current tranche of public MICIMATT tech bros, corporateers and agents have literally rotated the Biden puppet for the Trump puppet on the stage you're watching. Trump is on their payroll, doing their bidding, not the other way around. Do you realise that the current pick of prominent and public tech bros you like or are coming to like have themselves been put there on the stage for you to be entertained by?

Meanwhile, who's in the wings and what are they doing? Are you even looking at them or know or remember those faces? Where is Eric Schmitt? Who is the head of Alphabet? Why has Mark Zuckerberg changed his wardrobe, said something about Trump and been called cool by someone on X, in between footage of his city sized yacht and nuclear bunker?

Unless you make and keep a list of what Trump says he's going to do, you won't audit his actions and again won't realise he will do none of it. What he will do is fully back Zionist genocide while squashing the ICJ and ICC, sell weapon contracts harder than ever (production and delivery is someone else's problem), support and invest in the strengthening of the transatlantic digital panopticon, back the federalisation of the EU as a rebrand and consolidation of the vassal continent and NATO, repackage a loss in Ukraine as his win as a peacemaker, use non existent threats in the East as the reason to fully remilitarize the economies of the hegemony and initiate major military recruitment, and implement, admit to and reveal most of what is now called the Fourth Industrial Revolution under the guise of modernising and reinvigorating the domestic civilian economies when all that is is the further, exaggerated hollowing out of them via certain technological approaches. Popular faces and icons will be attached to and front all of this march into not a renaissance and recapture of freedom but glossy totalitarianism with great stage production values and loud music, big smiles and the whitest teeth known to man.

Imagine living kayfabe while on crack, meth, coke and MDMA to the soundtrack of your life, in a room full of everyone you love, but being unable to stop any of it or leave the lovely, sprawling, well furnished, comfortable but increasingly dirty, smelly room. You can go on the balcony for some “fresh”air and smoke a ciggie or a joint. But you can't leave. You can still jump off the balcony though, but you're forty floors up, there's no rope and, now that you look, you're naked. In fact, everyone is. And no one knows whose room, balcony, soundstage, lighting, drugs or food this is.

You will see tiny crumbs thrown onto the floor: a modulation of FDA CDC stuff that looks like change to “vaccines” but isn't in real material terms if you get into the depths of law and contracts. At best, the USA vaccination schedule will just become totally optional after an 8 year fight. The rackets won't be blown apart. DEI will be sidelined and the volume of the ultra minorities and alphabet soupers will get turned down into a general murmur grounded in just equal rights and reversion to normal parent child legal power relationships. All of this maintenance of actual, pre existing normality will be overhyped into smashfest victories over an enemy that was in itself grossly overhyped. All of this is the continuance of a completely confected culture war that is designed to keep you away from the class war you should be thinking about against Trump Vance Biden HRC Obama MICIMATT faceless real power and literally everyone who is part of the visible and invisible power structure gravy train, perhaps with the exception of Thomas Massie. The rectum of political faces on both sides, like AOC, will rise in the next term. The UK has completed its transformation. There is nothing there but sphincters blowing and sucking shit between each other, but people think it's changing for the better because there are four neocon Zionists in the House under a brand called Reform, even though they are all totally establishment people on the payroll and the agenda all their lives and completely unrepresentative of any normal UK citizen.

What's a Pseudocoup?

It's the best term that we could invent while this was being written to label:

a blend of theatrical power management between what are likely real factions;

who largely pursue exactly the same big ticket items as each other;

while spending exorbitant amounts of time, energy, money and attention on different variations of window dressing;

to distract from their theft via the system they built and persist;

while getting you to watch and play along with it and even masturbate to it;

while telling yourself you don't really like it (especially the stuff with the rough or dirty play) even though you keep getting off on it and keep watching it.

What you must admit to yourself is that there is persistent consistency of the highest layers and greatest parts of whatever you're living in. They admit it to you. They show you. They tell you. Why do you deny it?

Neoconservatism

American exceptionalism

Zionism

Zionistic supremacy

Militarism

MICIMATT

War economy

Fiat dollar reserve

Hegemony

Genetic engineering

Corporate power, corporations as people

The global public private partnership structure

Nothing on that list is stopping or changing, no matter who or what is running the show. Not now, not tomorrow, not in January, not in five years time. Not ever. Not in the West.

That's why what you think looks like a possible soft or medically induced/assisted coup is only a pseudocoup.

Literally no one who could appear to take power or be given it, from any side, from anywhere, is changing or stopping the above list in the West.

Everything else below that list is just window dressing.

Welcome to Western Hypernormalisation. We did learn something from the USSR and Mao's China, and we've got different devices, equipment and systems, which is why our Hypernormalisation isn't quite the same as theirs was.

We defy you to prove us wrong.

We want to be wrong.

Who among you are prepared to spend any time, energy or money on anything at all, no matter how small, that could make us wrong?

Come to the Capital of Convenience where none of what we have claimed or presented here matters. There, we are guaranteed to be wrong.