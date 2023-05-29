Cards on the table. VST predicts that 2024 will represent the most propagandised and corrupt Presidential race in American history.

Broadly speaking, in 2016 Trump seemed to come out of the populist nowhere and wrongfoot the incumbent establishment and media, to swing the electoral college and defeat Clinton outside of the popular vote. To be able to do so is arguably a key feature of the US electoral college system, which is key to the Presidency and is what ultimately decides it. The popular vote’s connection to the electoral college is important but it is not the deciding mechanism per sé. The system must be understood in strategic totality and won over on that basis.

Trump’s victory unleashed hitherto unseen levels of overt and covert corruption, much of which has been exposed as such and mentioned here countless times. The point of all of this corruption was to undermine, delegitimise, paralyze and contain whatever powers Trump could wield in office, and also destroy his chances of a second term in 2020. Additionally, the corruption served to explicitly protect Clinton and obfuscate the Clintons’ known corruption, and do the same for other political agents (not all Democrats) who include elements of the Obama Administration e.g. Joe Biden and his family, and state organs that chose to serve the anti-Trump agenda and long standing US domestic and foreign policies and ideologies. This post-election corruption was all fundamentally political i.e. it consisted of deliberate, orchestrated and multi-party acts in multiple spheres, and were not just, say, a small group of people executing technical hacks on voting machines at a specific point in time.

In hindsight, the verdict is in on many of these anti-Trump acts of corruption, who perpetrated them, why and with what degree of success. The mainstream media across much of the world suppresses this and continues to crank out narrative that is designed to funnel minds into holding pens. Even Congressional hearings into corruption are heavily politicised clown shows in which the rhetoric employed by those serving the corruption is plain to see in their speech and behaviour. The Twitter Files Congressional hearing is just one example of attempts to wield political control over various agendas (including Covid policy and surety of the Presidency) that exposes the weaponisation of the IRS against Matt Taibbi for having been a leading journalist who exposed the criminality and fraud carried out by the US deep state.

Election Fraud

Election fraud is not a new phenomenon, in the US or elsewhere. In 2016, Robert Parry published “The Modern History of ‘Rigged’ US Elections” in which he recounted events spanning Nixon, Reagan, Bush and Trump, and concluded:

The hard truth is that the U.S. political process is not democracy’s “gold standard”; it is and has been a severely flawed system that is not made better by a failure to honestly address the unpleasant realities and to impose accountability on politicians who cheat the voters.

2016 and 2020 campaigns featured outright accusations of vote rigging in various forms by Trump in the run up to the 2016 election, and since by both sides of the aisle at various levels. This is far beyond the “hanging chad” debacle of the Bush vs. Gore race, the outcome of which was determined by the US Supreme Court’s decision to block the vote recounts that Gore then demanded. Bush won the state of Florida by just 537 votes. The court’s ruling resulted in Bush taking the Presidency with just one more electoral college vote than was needed, raising questions of the Supreme Court’s legitimacy and role.

Parry states:

Regarding Election 2000, the evidence is now clear that Vice President Al Gore not only won the national popular vote but received more votes that were legal under Florida law than did George W. Bush. But Bush relied first on the help of officials working for his brother, Gov. Jeb Bush, and then on five Republican justices on the U.S. Supreme Court to thwart a full recount and to award him Florida’s electoral votes and thus the presidency. The reality of Gore’s rightful victory should have finally become clear in November 2001 when a group of news organizations finished their own examination of Florida’s disputed ballots and released their tabulations showing that Gore would have won if all ballots considered legal under Florida law were counted.

The National Election Defense Coalition’s fourteen part article, “How to Rig an Election” outlines case studies of mostly technological means of rigging but also states that “watchdogs have been silent and complicit in the erosion of American election integrity” and cites multiple parties’ stances on what is effectively media collusion in order to manipulate perceptions and outcomes (our bold):

In his 2011 paper “To the American Media: Time to Face the Reality of Election Rigging,” Jonathan Simon accuses the press of maintaining a Mafia-style omertà on the subject. “The gruesome truth,” he writes, “is that American elections can be rigged, and are being rigged, because the American media treats election rigging as something that—all evidence notwithstanding—could never happen here.” Few people know this better than NYU professor Mark Crispin Miller, whose books Fooled Again and Loser Take All document a wide assortment of GOP vote-stealing tricks in every major election from 2000 to 2006. When the books were published, he told me, “I got no interviews and almost no reviews, despite the wealth of evidence I’d gathered. The corporate media was silent. But the left-wing press was hostile.” Indeed, his colleagues on the left seem most reluctant of anyone to grapple with the concept of large-scale election tampering. “I know Michael Moore, Noam Chomsky, Rachel Maddow,” Miller says. “I’ve tried for years to get them to concede that possibility, but they won’t do even that. There’s clearly a profound unease at work. They just can’t go there.” Why? No doubt the fear of being branded a conspiracy theorist inhibits many—that term having long served as a cudgel to suppress discussion of all sorts of crimes against democracy. As Miller puts it, “There is no more exquisite method of silencing dissent, or shutting down inconvenient inquiry, than to charge someone with conspiracy theory.”

Depending upon where one looks, evidence of vote rigging in various forms may exist and remain unexamined or unresolved. The various techniques in play are proven to still exist and have morphed. Techniques for vote rigging include:

Use of electronic voting system software that provides the ability to directly manipulate election outcomes, and failure to adequately secure voting systems at the hardware, software and network level to prevent any form of unauthorised access and manipulation. Media bias that affects the voting populace’s perception, understanding and ultimately its behaviour before, during and after the election. Capture, corruption or undermining of various election officials and other authority figures that ultimately subverts or undermines election integrity. So-called “GOP techniques” that are claimed to include: preventing or blocking voters from voting through various means e.g. complex and costly voter ID rules; restricting or reducing the number of polling stations; deleting voter registrations for various, invalid reasons. Deliberate partisan involvement of private tech agents to achieve political outcomes. Ballot stuffing. Absentee mail-in ballot fraud. Money laundering via election campaign financing. Direct and indirect use of falsehoods and propaganda to affect election outcomes.

Electronic voting system fraud should not feature and there should be zero tolerance for the phenomenon. It is partially a product of the wilful implementation of technology and complexity. Quite literally, there is provably no need for any electoral system to employ complex, networked and potentially black box specialist IT to carry out a secure ballot. Provided that the voters meet eligibility criteria and prove their eligibility under an agreed system, the act of using a paper ballot where the voter marks their choice indelibly, and those paper ballots are physically counted in view under adequate scrutiny simply eradicates almost all technological means of corrupting those votes. That elections have worked like this throughout the world for generations is proof that the method is acceptable, works and simply makes impossible most technological hacks. Despite this, the establishment wishes to abandon those methods and introduce specialist and obfuscatory technology that slows down vote counting and has provably weakened the integrity of elections. It is perfectly possible to technologically eradicate IT system vulnerabilities by virtue of design, testing, oversight and transparency. Many of the reported weaknesses beggar belief and should never have existed in the first place, begging the question of why they did exist and the “competence” involved in the systems’ creation.

Media bias and tech company involvement in partisan political activities is a massive, complex and deliberate phenomenon that the public is largely ignorant of, save for being able to critically assess the end-user effects of it, which is deliberately difficult to do. In the US, the Smith-Mundt Modernisation Act is argued to be the legal underpin of the means for the US government to propagandise its own population, which under the Smith-Mundt Act 1948 was deemed illegal. On what basis can the public believe literally anything at face value provided by the government, let alone that provided by any other entity whose agenda, activities, partisanship and financial interests are likely to be complex and opaque?

Anti-Trump Actions Expose Election Rigging in Two Ways

The litany of illegal, criminal and corrupt activities that went into anti-Trump efforts is prima facie evidence of election rigging. Russiagate, Crossfire Hurricane, Hamilton 68, The Twitter Files, Trump indictments and Hunter Biden’s laptop are just some of the big ticket items that fall under items 2, 3 and 9 of the list above. They directly demonstrate election rigging in various ways, as well as ways in which a sitting President can be deliberately and multiply undermined without consequence. The treatment of the anti-Trump activities now, in light of judgements and evidence that show up these falsehoods, doubly proves items 2, 3 and 9 because it reaffirms media bias, the ongoing corruption of officials and authority figures (and their impunity) and the continuous use of propaganda and suppression.

For example, the letter signed by 51 Intelligence officials that asserted Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation and cited by Biden in 2020 as evidence of no wrongdoing, is proven now (and was knowable then) as a political tool based on disinformation that involved the deliberate collusion of the signatories. The basis for the letter is being demanded now, long after the horse bolted. The letter served its purpose and there will be no meaningful accountability now, just as in all other anti-Trump activities.

Were any of the corporate media to run straight stories clearly and repetitively telling the public that all these activities were false then public opinion on many things, not just Trump, would change. That it does not proves media bias and tech collusion to affect perception.

None of the above is anything more than references to what is factually known. It is not a defence of Donald Trump in any way. VST could simply refer to the suppression of Clinton’s illegal activities in regard to Bleachbit, the mishandling of classified information, corruption of the Clinton Foundation and Clinton Global Initiative, and her initiation, funding and direction of the Steele Dossier and Russiagate from it as proof of media bias and tech collusion, to the same ends.

How Can Corruption Notch Up in 2024?

2024 takes all of the existing corruption and piles even more on top, meaning that it will be more corrupt than any election before it.

All prior corruption, the context and frameworks in which it exists and the outstanding and unresolved events all set the scene for the 2024 election. Given what Trump was impeached for, it beggars belief that Biden has not been impeached yet, although some moves are afoot. However, Biden’s lifelong political career and neocon allegiance to the general US political trajectory ensures that he is heavily protected by the US deep state irrespective of any notion of suitability for or ability to hold office. This means that there is practically no incentive or will for much of the ruling power structure to have Biden impeached, so VST believes it will not happen. That the DNC is backing Biden and blocking primary debates tells us how integrated the corruption is, well before anyone considers anything else about the other Democratic candidates.

Biden simply should not be allowed to run on the grounds of competence and open questions of his personal and familial corruption. For such a candidate to be able to run while the above list of items remain in play as active means to rig elections shows us how and why he is allowed to run: the election is not about the popular vote and even if it is to some extent, that is malleable in the face of the myriad techniques employed to rig elections. Further, it is the House of Representatives that must vote to impeach Biden by:

Accusing the president of an impeachable offense. The degree of corruption and capture in the house will be illustrated directly by that vote. This has already been shown in the Trump indictments so we can expect a near mirror of the Trump impeachment, meaning that Biden will not be impeached even though the publicly accessible evidence and testimony is more damning of Biden than it ever was of Trump.

The Senate acts as the judge and jury. After hearing evidence, if two-thirds vote to convict, the president is out. This means the corrupt, connected and vested officials get to investigate themselves and declare their own innocence. Biden’s corruption connects to many other actors in prior administrations and to thoroughly and publicly examine the evidence of his activities in Ukraine would undoubtedly beg questions of the Obama administration as well as the premise for the widely supported Ukraine war and multiple officials including Sullivan, Nuland and Blinken, as well as the leaders of the organs of state.

Biden could be on the hook for criminal charges following an impeachment, the ramifications of which are even greater.

There are simply too many people involved who stand to lose from the impeachment of Biden for it to be viable. If an attempt to impeach before 2024 fails for the above reasons of collusion and vested interests, this in itself is a form of election rigging by protecting a presidential candidate and incumbent, which hugely affects the perception of the hoi polloi. Thus, the concept of “Too big to fail, too many of them to jail” rings true for the American ruling elite.

Do Search Engine Results Reveal Perception Management?

Though not scientific, a very quick test is suggestive of how black box search engines are rigged for outcomes. Where something ranks in the search results affects someone’s perception. Obvious examples include news and article ranking on a topic, which serves to instantly skew perception by promoting angles or versions in favour of others. The simple fact that Wikipedia ranks so highly yet is not actually authoritative or objective is one simple example.

Search using Brave, then Google, then Yandex for “Joe Biden”, “Donald Trump”, “Ron DeSantis”, “Marianne Williamson” and “Robert F Kennedy Jr”. Look at where each candidate’s own official campaign website ranks in the results.

“Joe Biden” Brave 4 Google 5 (counting overview and news as items) Yandex 1

“Donald Trump” Brave 14 Google 7 Yandex Beyond third page

“Ron DeSantis” Brave 14 Google 7 Yandex Beyond third page

“Marianne Williamson” Brave 3 Google 3 Yandex 3

“Robert F Kennedy Jr” Brave 9 Google 8 Yandex Beyond third page



Brave Results (in order of ranking)

Williamson, Biden, DeSantis, Kennedy, Trump

Google Results

Williamson, Biden, DeSantis Trump (joint), Kennedy

Yandex Results

Biden, Williamson, DeSantis Kennedy Trump (joint)

Discussion of Search Results

Strangely, it is Williamson who fares best, achieving the highest consistency in search engine rankings, including the Russian Yandex, but most importantly in Brave and Google. Biden comes second, and DeSantis, Kennedy and Trump fare variously worst.

Why this occurs is unknown because of the black box algorithms. Yandex is included as a foreign comparison, but what is interesting about Yandex is that it picks up and displays Williamson’s campaign site high in its rankings and Biden’s in first place, which implies it is capable of processing their URLs and associating them with the person, while it seems incapable of doing that with kennedy24.com, donaldjtrump.com or rondesantis.com (despite the clue being in the URL), resulting in none of their campaign sites featuring in at least the first four of Yandex’s pages of results. Of course, there could be other complex SEO issues at play that Google and Brave don’t seem to have the same issues with.

Food for Thought

There is plenty to ponder about the context and landscape of the 2024 elections, but there’s also plenty that’s clear and known. VST will publish articles about aspects of these five candidates and go as far as predicting an outcome.