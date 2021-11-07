Language is fundamental to humanity and to what it is to be human. It is the base technology upon which all else in human society is built, yet it is the most complex technology by which all other technologies are described, understood, applied and shared.

Language is strong enough to build everything in human existence and it is strong enough to destroy it all too. Despite this overwhelming and formidable power, language is vague enough to be misunderstood in every form, by people as close to each other or as remote from one another as it is humanly possible to be. Language has the power to subvert all human effort; to bend many to one will, be it the brightest or the darkest.

Vaccine is a word whose meaning is variously defined and variously understood. Although this definition has recently been changed, most are unaware of the change. See your friendly government app for pending memory and understanding updates.

As Dr. Peter Doshi PhD, editor of the British Medical Journal, recently pointed out at Senator Ron Johnson's Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates and Vaccine Injuries, mRNA/DNA “vaccines” do not meet the previous definition of vaccine, which has been changed in many but not all dictionaries (see Collins). The Wayback Machine proves this (see Merriam Webster 11-07-21 vs 03-31-2019).

The mechanism of these products is different to the previous definition of and to all previous vaccines in widely approved use (no mRNA/DNA Covid-19 product in use has been approved at time of writing). The primary objective of these products is not that of previous vaccines. Their primary objective is to make host cell machinery express a toxic, biologically active and foreign spike protein in the secondary hope that the host immune system can mount a defence before the host sustains significant damage caused by the expressed spike protein. In doing so, the tertiary hope is that some form of preferably persistent immune response to the protein may remain in the host. In fulfilling these three objectives in totality, these products can and do induce autoimmune damage within the host and this outcome is inherent to these products' mechanism of action. It appears that the scale, location and speed of this autoimmune damage is indeterminate and uncontrollable by the host. These objectives and serious levels of autoimmune damage are not fully known about and understood by the general population and yet the population uses or is being made to use these products. Informed consent issues directly flow from this.

This subversion of language is a fundamental means by which established safeguards have been bypassed. Those safeguards are externalised throughout institutions and their processes, and internalized within individual human minds. All of these safeguards have been bypassed, effectively, by the change in use then change in definition of a single word, vaccine.

Categorisation drives assumptions, understanding, perception, handling of a thing, person and event. It is a fundamental process that sits atop language itself. It requires language to provide the means to label the individual thing, apply meaning to it, process it and sort it in some way so that it can be related to other things in the same and other categories.

The very process of categorisation of Covid-19 treatments has also been subverted.

Moderna's SEC filing clearly and repeatedly states that the FDA labeled and categorised their products as "gene therapies" and as a result, the regulatory pathway for such products was literally unknown to Moderna (see below). Despite this, a regulatory pathway was found for these and similar products and employed across the world in zero time. Zero time to get from unknown to known because:

The products were relabeled from “gene therapies” to "vaccines" by the manufacturers, regulators, governments and media, with zero justification, analysis, accountability, questions or reasons; The products were categorised as "vaccines”; An existing "vaccine" regulatory pathway was applied.

They were then tested as vaccines, in ways that are failing increasingly close scrutiny.

So, Covid 19 treatment technologies from all manufacturers have been globally labeled and categorised as vaccines. The technology of language has determined the description, understanding, perception, application, treatment, testing and sharing of these treatment technologies.

Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA gene therapy technology, has recently come to refer to them as “gene therapy-based vaccines" and he has always been clear about their technological development as gene therapies turned by some to the field of vaccination, but even he has previously followed fundamental linguistic and categorisation errors (calling them “Covid vaccines”) that served to compound the predominant narrative and linguistically undermined, constantly, the points he himself and others have been making with increasing exasperation. Almost no written references are made to these products by anything other than the label of vaccine.

"Jab" and "shot" or pejorative versions or derivatives of these labels are still built upon vaccine. The link has never been broken and reset so human understanding remains in a place it should not. Pejoratives are not strong enough to do this because they derive their own meaning, context and reference from vaccine. Human neuroplasticity often requires equal or greater force of experience to change or reprogramme values, beliefs and opinions. Language comes before all of these.

There is no significantly sufficient attempt, anywhere, to address this deliberate misuse of language and deliberate miscategorisation of gene therapies whose harms stem directly from these linguistic subversions and has been unleashed directly by them.

Subjecting these Covid-19 gene therapies to a vaccine regulatory pathway has enabled these products to escape genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, cytotoxicity, mutagenicity, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic testing to the degree that they actually deserve. FDA, EMA, MHRA and other regulatory documentation clearly and expressly state that some of these categories of testing are simply not required because either:

the vaccine category of regulatory pathway applied which did not require much or any testing in many areas;

or

the manufacturer alone, or it and the regulator together, assumed or justified to each other the products did not require such testing.

Where they may have been tested to some extent, the extent of that testing is clearly limited or lacking, per the regulators' documentation.

Humanity’s base technology of language has literally been subverted in order to manifest and globally deploy, wrongly, another technology with unchecked lethal capabilities.

There is only one way to address this error. That is to consciously stop making the error. Start inside one's own head with one's inner monologue:

Break one's own link between these products and the word vaccine. Reset that link to what it should connect to: gene therapy. Employ the same technique of redefinition that is used by those who wield power and go back through all of one's published communication material and consciously and visibly change "[Covid-19] vaccine" to "[Covid-19] gene therapy". Doing this may jar in the mind of the recipient or reader. IT SHOULD. Use a strikeout of vaccine to make these changes visible. From there, institutions must be fully challenged on their willful linguistic perversions.

The temple was built on sand. There is no option but to pull it down, reset its foundations and rebuild it. Only then can any sermon delivered in it be worthy.

No one is righteous enough to preach from a crooked pulpit while the roof collapses on the heads of their flock.

To continue to voluntarily use the term “Covid-19 vaccine(s)” is to wilfully remain a prisoner within a semantic panopticon that we help to build and maintain. The doors of the pantopticon are still open. We are there because we choose to be, consciously or otherwise. We simply need to choose to walk out before it is too late. Once the doors finally close and lock, the prisoners will be relying on resistance fighters left on the outside to break them out, if the resistance isn’t too busy trying to break out of Covid-19 concentration camps themselves.

The truly wise knew beyond any shadow of doubt that The One Ring could never be wielded by anyone other than its sole master. Any attempt to do so, no matter how righteous, would render unto Sauron yet another subservient, tyrannical slave.

The institutional documentary justification for the label and categorisation of gene therapy exists within Moderna's very own SEC filing:





Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA. Unlike certain gene therapies that irreversibly alter cell DNA and could act as a source of side effects, mRNA-based medicines are designed to not irreversibly change cell DNA; however, side effects observed in gene therapy could negatively impact the perception of mRNA medicines despite the differences in mechanism. In addition, because no product in which mRNA is the primary active ingredient has been approved, the regulatory pathway for approval is uncertain. The number and design of the clinical trials and preclinical studies required for the approval of these types of medicines have not been established, may be different from those required for gene therapy products, or may require safety testing like gene therapy products. Moreover, the length of time necessary to complete clinical trials and to submit an application for marketing approval for a final decision by a regulatory authority varies significantly from one pharmaceutical product to the next, and may be difficult to predict.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020, Moderna Page 70



From this document it will be possible to trace the FDA’s justification for labelling and categorising Covid-19 gene therapies as vaccines against a publicly provable timeline. From this, all other evils stem.

Failure to undertake this task is nothing but self-defeating cowardice.

One label to rule them all,

One definition to bind them,

One category to bring them all

And in tyranny bind them.

Postscript: For more on the above, see this great piece from The Reactionary, CDC Emails: Our Definition of Vaccine is "Problematic". This lays out the internal CDC emails, decisions and timelines employed by the CDC itself as it chose to change its own definition of vaccine in order to accommodate mRNA/DNA gene therapies that it knew did not meet the pre-existing CDC (and wider) definition of vaccine.

