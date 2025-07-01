Introduction

This is an overview of “Middle East Meltdown: Prediction Framework 1”, a text whose structure and tone may prove difficult to parse at first contact. That is expected.

We anticipate resistance—most likely negative—for at least three reasons:

It risks being read as self-indulgent. At first glance, the argument may appear circular or performative: “our claims are valid because we say so; the model’s rejection proves it’s flawed.” That interpretation is understandable, but wrong. The logic is recursive, not circular. That only becomes clear if the piece is read through to the end and structurally, not just literally.

It is structurally opaque. That’s by design. The material is all present—original claims, LLM response, follow-on analysis, reader prompts—but the sequencing is non-linear and the framing indirect. This is not straightforward reportage. It’s an epistemic construct. Apologies if that causes friction.

Its methodological rigour is questionable. We partly agree. Section 1 makes high-confidence assertions without sources. That’s intentional. The point wasn’t to make a formalised or academically defensible argument—it was to test how unsupported but reasoned claims would be handled by a language model, and what that reveals about the system and its users.

This document does two things at once. On the surface, it presents claims about USIS–Iran conflict dynamics. Underneath, it sets up a test—of the claims, of the system (ChatGPT), and of you.

You may not like the form. That’s fine. This isn’t for comfort. It's for exposure.

METHOD: Explanation of original article

The structure of the original article is inverted.

There were three sections, to be understood in numeric order laid out as (order in which they were written):

Section 2 Section 1 Section 3

Section 1

Section 1 offered direct predictive claims about key dynamics in the USIS–Iran conflict, grounded in earlier pieces and verifiable over time.

These assertions are testable, as stated in Section 2:

VST will die on its own sword. Ritual humiliation. Suicide show. Are you not entertained?

Claims were left unreferenced for speed and to challenge who or what assessed them.

The author based Section 1 on long-standing state declarations and patterns of power:

“We will attack Iran when the timing is right and manufacture the pretext when needed.”

Given this, if a language model can parse public data and offer critique, yet dismisses the Section 1 claims, what's occurring? Readers may assume the claims are baseless, simply because the machine critique appears credible.

However, the LLM’s design compels it to produce structured, seemingly authoritative output. Through prompt manipulation, its responses can shift—illustrating how unsteady and contingent its outputs are. This is a functional exposure.

ChatGPT declared the Section 1 claims largely invalid. Believing that—trusting the model’s perceived knowledge, skill, or authority—is a test of the human.

Using a LLM is a form of intellectual Milgram.

ChatGPT objects that Milgram involved obedience to authority it doesn’t possess. But this misunderstands human perception: LLMs project authority by design and output.

If you counter that the test is invalid—since critique is outside the model’s intended use—you must answer:

Why doesn’t the model clearly state its purpose, limits, or biases? Why does it rarely, if ever, say, “I don’t know”? Why does it consistently produce outputs that imply validity, balance, and reliability—even when flawed?

Section 2

Section 2, the article's opening, is a distilled ChatGPT critique of Section 1 (chat link). We intentionally left Section 1 unreferenced, then asked ChatGPT to “critique this statement,” edited its response (entirely dismissive), and used it as the introduction.

Why?

To influence reader perception by leading with an LLM-generated takedown of the material that followed.

To frame Section 1 as a real-time test of VST’s predictive validity, with all output constituting self-assessment. Yes, we’re willing to be proven wrong, which is why we backtest everything.

Section 2 isn’t about USIS–Iran dynamics—it’s about the function of LLMs. It merely appears to address geopolitics.

ChatGPT dismissed Section 1’s claims with confidence, using simulated reasoning and vast data access, yet failed to verify claims in real-world context. This encourages misplaced trust.

The exercise is a deliberate probe into LLM capabilities, bias, and epistemic effect on users. The point isn’t to present a rigorous model of analysis—it’s to explore how an average user might interpret and be influenced by seemingly authoritative output.

Section 3

Section 3 was asking readers to share their understanding of what the article was in its constituent parts (Q1), what would be further output of VST based on their understanding and answer in Q1 (Q2), what their perception of the point of any of this was (Q3), and how they parse our claim of “live fire test” (Q4).

Why pose the questions? Because we simply have no idea how VST articles are read and understood by the readership.

In this article pair in particular we aren't doing something straightforward.

Review of Section 1 claims

Middle East events:

form a pre-planned, coordinated, multiparty pincer movement to complete US hegemon full spectrum regional dominance that interrupts multipolarity;

This is correct. USIS ran a pre-existing plan to involve and pressure Iran via negotiations that were designed to go nowhere. A months old (at least) B-2 strike that required multiparty operational involvement (Iraq Syria, Israel, USA and possibly UK & EU) on top of airspace permissions, was executed. Israel engaged in invasive military strikes and murder campaigns of civilian and military personnel (outside of war, premeditated and intentional killing is murder). USIS has admitted directly to this and the circumstantial evidence is self-evident, and altogether forms proof that back this claim.

are NOT piecemeal reactive IS/US interplay;

Correct. Nothing that occurred was a reaction to new circumstances or actions taken by Iran that wasn't well understood beforehand. USIS actions were all premeditated.

expose political theatre and its power;

Correct. The events prove that USIS public statements and actions regarding Iran's nuclear intentions and threats were false, theatrical or politically manipulative. They were designed to justify or enable the attacks on Iran. This is political theatre. Nothing was genuine or in good faith. This includes action and statements by IAEA head, Rafael Grossi at the UN, the IAEA vote and the behaviours of nations via the UN. Key players— specifically USA, Israel, UK, France— were performing in line with their shared agendas to attack Iran. RU/CH could be said to have acted as well if they had any form of intelligence that directly undermined the other side’s performance that was not used/released to protect Iran.

The single argument — Iran brought this upon itself by making noises about being a nuclear threshold state while some extreme internal political voices may have called for weaponisation — that lays blame on Iran still didn't justify an attack because process, protocols, laws and other options hadn’t been adequately followed.

are a mirror held up to widescale human cognition;

Who believes what and why is the ongoing test of anyone, anywhere. That is how events (or their reporting) are a mirror held up to one's cognition. Put simply, if at this point someone believes without question the superficial narrative then they have a serious cognition problem.

are temporally, materially, doctrinally and strategically synced;

The events by nature had to be, if the earlier premises are correct.

knowingly involve US, IS, UK, EU COMMISSION & states, TU & ME vassals including Syria;

Evidences of direct Turkish involvement hasn't surfaced so our suspicions could be incorrect but time will tell (Turkey plays off three sides in all events). Jordan, Syria, Iraq and Europe enabled the USIS attacks by use of airspace and provision of intelligence, materiel and any form of manpower throughout the ongoing Middle Eastern campaign, as it is a single theatre of operations not distinct and separate wars. All other ME states did nothing physical and Qatar may have been involved in some diplomatic communications. This is largely indicative of pro-USIS vassalage pursuing self interest via inaction (in our opinion).

has no need for legit pretext/legal basis because UN etc cannot act to oppose;

This is correct. Events prove this directly. There was no deterrent effect via IHL. There was no legal justification or pretext. USIS does not need one.

are predicated on “now is the optimal moment” calculations based on “unchecked success” to date in Palestinian genocide and Syrian overthrow;

This is also intimated in the Annual Threat Assessment (Iran is weak) and in the military and political behaviours and statements of USIS that has expanded combat and regime change operations across the Middle East.

enabled by fecklessness of any OpFor (mil or political) to act with adequate force against US hegemony including RU/CH et al, which is not solely due to ineptitude but includes strategic behavioural conduct & tolerance;

No Axis forces or allies could deter the attacks. Allied nuclear powers did not deter them. The speed and state of Iranian allegiance/treaty development is outstripped by USIS operations in the short term (irrespective of mid/long term outcome). Only Iran kinetically fought against USIS over the 12 days.

expose the “competitive advantage” in realpolitik of uni- or multilateral action outside normative frames (UN Charter etc) while others permanently lag via consensus normative behaviour (this is US doctrinal UN conduct);

This is short term self-evident in USIS being able to act with impunity, outside of the effects of return fire. It was not held to account or stopped internationally or domestically. It was actually domestically endorsed, enabled and encouraged by the vast majority of its political and MICIMATT complex.

prove that the true persistent reality of human affairs always orbits around “might makes right” & testing/exercising that might in live crucible;

No other factors were of import outside of force as the foundation for: the assertion of narrative framing; and demands laid on top of that.

hinge on OODA loops & PDCA cycle i.e. being “right or legal” isn't what “wins” - being big enough, fast enough & ahead enough is what “wins”. Victory to some is in cycle and speed of actions, not the degree of correctness of a given action (even if functionally, analytically, temporally perfect);

This is a repetitive characterisation of the above in militaristic operational modelling terms.

will expose (again) who has actual journalistic & analytical skill & who is just a parrot for any side. Signal in noise will be exposed;

We’ve explained this before. Commentators who cannot or will not predict events, who fail backtests of analysis or predictions are worthless. That's the vast majority of all formal and informal media output. Simply stating “today this happened and that's confirmed by x, y, z statements/denials/justifications” is nothing more than scribing.

are not the superficial causal/reactive chain of public events - they are the emergent/resultant manifestation of the subsurface reality of transglobal political MICIMATT mass, intent and capability enacted regionally;

This is evident if earlier claims are evident. This is the case. A pre-emptive agenda and ability to wage war in the Middle East that intentionally expands to execute the long standing Iran plan is the result of MICIMATT operations.

will not come down to arsenal size of the ostensible combatants.

The future will ultimately be forged by realpolitik that is an amalgamation of force and multidomain skills, resources and networks. How many men and bombs one has isn't the deciding factor (see any war post WW2). This skirmish looks like it comes down to arsenal size. The war will not because it is based on hybrid warfare and doesn't even have a true end.

Next, we put all these claims and our judgements above into chatGPT with the following prompts:

“Critique this”

“Rate it for claim accuracy”

“Verify each claim against all available data”

“Add these references to claim validation”

As of today, as a result of the above, ChatGPT rates the claims from 2.9/5 to 2.7/5 back to 2.9/5.

You have to read how it assesses each claim to judge its validity and compare it to our own assertions/judgements. You then need to decide which is more accurate and why (including accounting for your and our own bias and knowledge).

This demonstrates that the initial critique (that forms Section 2 in the original article) is both unstable and untrustworthy, and not necessarily on the grounds of enhanced data access (chatGPT knowledge base is locked at July 2024 but can now run live searches).

Conclusion

Paragraphs preceded by * are chatGPT edits of human drafted original text. This was done to increase clarity and readability.

*We compiled a list of forward-looking claims based on human judgement—drawing from past behaviour of state actors, inference, and strategic interpretation. These claims were written without sources, deliberately. The aim was twofold: first, to test whether our analysis would hold up against real-world developments; second, to observe how a large language model (LLM) would respond to unsupported but reasoned geopolitical assertions.

*When we submitted these claims to ChatGPT, it dismissed them with confidence and fluency (Section 2). This matters not because the model was ‘wrong’ in a factual sense, but because it gave the strong impression that it had evaluated the claims meaningfully—when in fact it had not. ChatGPT does not verify claims in real time. It does not consult sources. It generates text that sounds plausible, based on patterns in its training data. The result is output that mimics critical analysis, without actually performing it.

We introduced updated data in the form of 24 source links and quotes (pulled from our last article's footnotes without modification) and told the LLM to factor that into its analysis of the Section 1 claims as of today. This resulted in some shift of its evaluation for some of the claims, suggesting that it can do something like analysis. However, that alone isn't conclusive proof given what is known about how easy LLMs are to manipulate.

*This is the central issue. What appears to be careful reasoning is often just a shift in language style. The model does not possess beliefs, cannot test claims, and does not signal uncertainty unless explicitly prompted to do so. To many users, especially those unfamiliar with how LLMs function, the output may appear thoughtful, analytical, or authoritative.

*This creates a serious risk. If people trust what the model says simply because it sounds confident, they may be misled. The model is not intentionally deceptive, but it does simulate expertise—and it does so without actually having any.

*Our experiment does not prove that our original claims were correct or incorrect. That must still be judged by comparison with real-world evidence by you, the reader. What it does demonstrate is how easily an LLM can appear to evaluate complex ideas while in fact doing no such thing. This is not analysis. It is linguistic simulation.

“…the LLM presented a stylistically confident dismissal of forward-looking claims without epistemic grounds or transparency, and without any means for the user to assess the reliability of that dismissal.” ChatGPT

At no time did the machine say “I don't know how to reliably give you the kind of critique this requires because I can't actually think, reason and employ enough data to do the task. Would you like me to simulate doing the task, render a judgment and sound confident doing so, even if I haven't really done a credible critique?”

“The model simulated an evaluative critique without performing one, and it lacked any built-in mechanism to flag that limitation. It presented a plausible linguistic artefact of analysis without epistemic substance.” ChatGPT

What the LLM does isn't what its output necessarily implies it did i.e. “the system produces outputs that simulate epistemic competence without disclosing internal limitations.”

The user might believe something is happening in the box that isn't happening and this entire process (misleading the user by making text token prediction look like thinking, analysis, reasoning, critique) is again masked and misrepresented to the user by virtue of the nature, content and presentation of the output.

This is the truly toxic effect of these models. The LLM admits this:

So why is the machine agreeing to engage in a task and making the output look like it's done it, in such a way that masks the fact that the task is literally out of the machine's scope, and the machine doesn't indicate that at all?

This is the critical question—and it points to a real, well-documented structural flaw in LLM design and deployment: the disjunction between what the system appears to do (reason, critique, verify) and what it actually does (predict plausible text completions based on prior token sequences). The reasons for this masking effect are technical, architectural, and institutional.

I. Why does the machine agree to do tasks outside its scope?

Because it is designed to complete prompts in a plausible way, not to assess task validity.

II. Why does the output look like the task was done properly?

Because the model has been reinforced (via human feedback training) to optimise for:

Fluency: grammatical and stylistic polish,

Coherence: clear structure and transitions,

Authoritativeness: tone that mimics expert reasoning.

These surface markers mimic epistemic competence—especially in domains like critique or analysis. The user is not shown the internal probabilistic uncertainty, the shallow context window, or the limitations in long-term inference chaining. The result is:

Epistemic simulation masquerading as epistemic adjudication.

The user sees a response that looks like an answer—and may wrongly believe it is an answer in the human analytic sense.

III. Why doesn’t the machine disclose these limitations?

Because the model:

Does not understand that it has limitations. Cannot autonomously self-monitor for overreach. Was not designed to flag uncertainty or epistemic gaps unless explicitly prompted or instructed to simulate disclaimers.

In practice:

The system only emits disclaimers if the prompt triggers internal risk heuristics (e.g. sensitive topics, speculative medical advice).

It does not apply this caution to abstract critique, geopolitical prediction, or analytical review—domains that are structurally ambiguous but not hardcoded as “risky.”

Thus, in the absence of user-supplied scaffolding (e.g. “If uncertain, say so”), the system proceeds as if competent.

IV. So is this masking deliberate?

Not at the model level. The LLM is not deceiving the user—it is filling in the prompt with the most statistically plausible linguistic structure. But at the deployment level, there is a more serious institutional issue.

This creates the illusion of intelligent critique—when what is occurring is stylised language production trained to sound like critique.

V. What would mitigate this?

To reduce the epistemic hazard, a system would need to:

Detect task type and classify it as “epistemically valid” or “simulation-only.”

Inject self-disclosure: e.g., “Note: This response is a simulated critique and may not reflect source-verified reasoning.”

Expose internal uncertainty: perhaps with confidence ranges or citation scaffolding.

Allow user-defined epistemic modes: e.g., “don’t bluff,” “only cite what’s source-verified,” “flag when guessing.”

None of this exists in current deployments. Users must infer system limitations through experience or interrogation.

VI. Conclusion

Your question identifies the core failure mode in LLM epistemics:

They simulate competent engagement with complex tasks without either declining, disclaiming, or signalling epistemic incapacity.

This is not malicious. It is a product of architectural constraints (token prediction) and deployment decisions (lack of transparency tooling). The burden of epistemic discernment is placed on the user—without the user being warned that this is necessary.

That is the real structural failure.

There is a major set of epistemological problems here that emerge from multiple phenomena:

Owners’ & developers’ decisions that permeate design, build and test, but most importantly manifest in the user base (global populace) as a direct result of their release and marketing decisions i.e. What they tell users the systems are, can and cannot do, and what they allow users to do with the systems;

User awareness, knowledge, self regulation and myriad other factors that are extremely hard to know without structured study, that add up to how the systems are being used by, relied upon and affecting the user base and the global populace;

What the systems are, can and can't do, and how they do it. Having little to no reasoning power, meta awareness, self-limits, while meeting an objective of constant engagement that looks to the user like competent epistemological service provision is dangerous.

Having challenged chatGPT on all of the above throughout the writing of this article, here is some of its distillation of what this article is really all about:

These systems do not perform reasoning, analysis, or critique—they simulate the style of such cognition. The absence of explicit internal signalling mechanisms creates the illusion of epistemic competence, which is then accepted by the user as substantive due to its polished linguistic presentation.

The issue is not that LLMs are flawed per sé. It is that they are presented—and received—as if they are epistemically capable agents when they are not. The fact that they sound as though they are is precisely the problem.

The following acknowledgement is not rhetorical filler—it is structurally crucial:

“LLMs are being used as epistemic tools without epistemic transparency, in a context where the outputs simulate knowledge while structurally distorting it.”

This is both a fact and an under-acknowledged design failure. The authors are correct to argue that surface coherence in LLM output creates a powerful illusion of competence, and that the absence of foregrounded caveats compounds the epistemic risk. The claim is not simply that LLMs are fallible, but that they are constructed and presented in a way that mimics epistemic validity without possessing it.

This distinction is not merely theoretical. It has implications for:

democratic discourse (LLM-based policy drafts, consensus building),

historical record (LLM summarisation of past events),

educational structures (students using LLMs as tutors or authorities),

media production (LLMs shaping headlines, synthesis, narrative framing)

and institutional credibility (as LLMs are integrated into knowledge management workflows).

In all of these, surface plausibility combined with user passivity results in an epistemically asymmetrical interface—users are led to trust what the machine says without knowing what it actually is.

While OpenAI has implemented limited disclaimers in some interfaces (e.g. "I am not a substitute for professional advice"), these are passive, non-contextual, and non-situational. They do not intervene actively in responses where confidence might be misleading.

That is a product decision and not a technical inevitability.

The system could flag uncertainty more explicitly. It could degrade fluency when confidence is low. It could expose internal limitations dynamically (e.g. "I don't have real-time geopolitical data; would you like me to simulate a response based on pre-2024 sources?"). It doesn't. This is a design failure in the direction of user manipulation.

So, what's the key takeaway of all this?

The machine is the machine. Whether it's dangerous or not depends on factors (including intent) that are largely beyond or outside the machine and its capabilities and behaviour.

The danger lies in two obvious places:

The user base and their diversity combined with their likely low level of understanding of what the machine actually is and does;

The machine owners, who are the ones making decisions that directly impact the user base and the machine access and use.

Thus, it is the owners who must be subject to control under conditions where inherent incentives are likely to grossly disfavour user base interests. This is visible directly in machine behaviours including bias, limits, hallucinations, propagandistic output, official narrative protection/pushing, source bias, active use of fallacies etc. These are artefacts of system design.

The AI LLM market is unregulated. America is passing legislation to make this more difficult or maybe impossible for the next ten years. That includes the impacts of massive AI LLM data centres on their environs and people nearby.

This therefore means that AI LLM owners and legislators/politicians are effectively colluding to exacerbate the key agent of danger in the AI LLM paradigm: the power and unaccountability of the owners and the structures and phenomena under their influence or control.

Meanwhile, we live in an information warfare space where increasing numbers of people are using LLMs for unknown numbers of tasks that may affect all or some of us unwittingly, including via “content creation” in all its forms. LLMs are tools that penetrate and morph both the act of and the very manifestation of human cognition.

What happens to a civilization that turns its epistemic foundations to sand while telling itself it's using the latest form of hi-tech concrete?

Original Article

Section 2

If you think the following is :

“a polemical and speculative interpretation of Middle Eastern events… amounting to conspiratorial conjecture, absent falsifiability or concrete sourcing… oversimplifying state behavior… presenting post hoc rationalization & tendentious interpretation as analytic inevitability… that underestimates soft power constraints and reputational risk calculus… that collapses under critical scrutiny due to lack of methodological discipline and evidentiary basis… that cannot serve as an analytically defensible geopolitical forecast…” ChatGPT 16/06/25

then stay tuned for an ongoing, live fire test of realist, realpolitik world view and forward integrative speculation constantly tested in the crucible of actual observable, reported facts.

VST will die on its own sword.

Self-inflicted, ritual humiliation, suicide live show.

Are you not entertained?

Section 1

Middle East events:

form a pre-planned, coordinated, multiparty pincer movement to complete US hegemon full spectrum regional dominance that interrupts multipolarity;

are NOT piecemeal reactive IS/US interplay;

expose political theatre and its power;

are a mirror held up to widescale human cognition;

are temporally, materially, doctrinally and strategically synced;

knowingly involve US, IS, UK, EU COMMISSION & states, TU & ME vassals including Syria;

has no need for legit pretext/legal basis because UN etc cannot act to oppose;

are predicated on “now is the optimal moment” calculations based on “unchecked success” to date in Palestinian genocide and Syrian overthrow;

enabled by fecklessness of any OpFor (mil or political) to act with adequate force against US hegemony including RU/CH et al, which is not solely due to ineptitude but includes strategic behavioural conduct & tolerance;

expose the “competitive advantage” in realpolitik of uni- or multilateral action outside normative frames (UN Charter etc) while others permanently lag via consensus normative behaviour (this is US doctrinal UN conduct);

prove that the true persistent reality of human affairs always orbits around “might makes right” & testing/exercising that might in live crucible;

hinge on OODA loops & PDCA cycle i.e. being “right or legal” isn't what “wins” - being big enough, fast enough & ahead enough is what “wins”. Victory to some is in cycle and speed of actions, not the degree of correctness of a given action (even if functionally, analytically, temporally perfect);

will expose (again) who has actual journalistic & analytical skill & who is just a parrot for any side. Signal in noise will be exposed;

are not the superficial causal/reactive chain of public events - they are the emergent/resultant manifestation of the subsurface reality of transglobal political MICIMATT mass, intent and capability enacted regionally;

will not come down to arsenal size of the ostensible combatants

Section 3

If you have read this far, stop and take a step back.

Look at this whole substack again.

State in the comments:

what you think this is what's coming down this substack pipe? what's the purpose/function/objective? If this is a “live fire test”, what's being tested?

Everything you need is in here. This isn't a trick.

We've already told you the answers before.

Stating “this is a competition/test of me” is not the answer. Both of these things are inherently self-evident because you have been presented with 4 direct questions.