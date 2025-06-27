Having conducted a significant amount of black box LLM interactions using complex data, we have formed an opinion about what LLMs actually are and therefore what their true purposes are.

From that, we project forwards and have a view of what to expect in the near future from these complex applications.

To explain this is a specific undertaking.

We are not sure of the value of trying to do this.

From our perspective, what we know is adequate for our needs and decisions regarding how to navigate the current and anticipatory world of tomorrow.

In order to show you what we have learned from our testing, you would have to actually read at least a reasonable amount of the exchanges to see what is actually taking place in the exchange with the LLM. This is the nature of the actual evidence; it is complex and sometimes lengthy and sometimes repetitive (grok is particularly bad for this).

Otherwise, we can assert what we have learned and what it means, and you can choose to believe it or not. This is actually a valid option, given that we can provide take-it-or-leave-it evidence embedded or linked.

Before we embark on this, we wish to gauge demand.

Please complete the poll above and below and we'll use that to decide what to do.