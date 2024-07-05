GAME OVER FOR UK
You have legitimized the final descent into totalitarian fascistic neo feudalism because you don't know what power is, even when it tells you over and over and over.
The fascistic neo feudal UK has completed the final, key step in becoming totalitarian.
A rigged Uniparty system will cement totalitarian control in place.
UK citizens are feckless & inept.
You get the government you deserve.
Both houses are full of cunts.
THE STUPIDITY OF THE UK
1 You have voted in the party that joint killed & harmed you
2 Your "new" rulers are tools of the same masters who always rule you
3 Why will they increase inheritance & capital gains tax?
4 Because they killed you and inheritance tax & CG takes your family's assets at your death
UK ELECTION FURTHER PROVES:
1 Milgram experiment is correct
2 Predictive programming works
3 Group think en masse can be induced by 2
4 The British public are trapped
5 They cannot recognise reality
6 Or slavery
7 Or bad pantomime
8 But they can be made to kill themselves
HOW TO KILL ACCOUNTABILITY FOR COVID
1. Manufacture UK election
2. Remove all the people in direct power during Covid
3. Rebrand the same agenda as Labour
4. Give power to the brand equally responsible
5. Watch totalitarianism take final hold
6. The past is memory holed
Starmer: Genocidal war criminal and pathological liar
No different to "electing" Boris Johnson after everyone said "he's a known pathological liar and charlatan".
@Keir_Starmer is a trilateral commission pathological liar, sociopath & CUNT backing genocide, lawfare (#Assange) & totalitarian, fascistic neo feudalism.
You voted in Boris Johnson, the sociopathic, pathological liar, after you were warned multiply and down what he was.
He killed you, yours and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, using actual Nazis. He did all this with UK public money involved in criminal fraud.
You have just done the same thing all over again with a proven sociopathic, pathological liar who wants to do the same, harder, longer and worse.
THE UK POLITICAL TRAP
Just one facet of the political trap the UK populace will freely walk into because they are feckless, inept and ignorant.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/07/02/sadiq-khan-impose-congestion-charge-electric-cars-london/
REFORM UK CAN PROMISE LITERALLY ANYTHING IT KNOWS YOU WANT TO HEAR
Why?
Because it isn't even trying to win.
Nothing in its contract will be delivered & Reform will never be held to account to that "contract".
Political theatre & gimmicks to legitimise fake democracy.
POLITICAL THEATRE FOR VOTERS WITH NO MEMORY
Reform was led by @TiceRichard, a Zionist, neocon, pro: war; Covid policy; lockdown; Covid gene therapy; pro genocide. Reform is these things.
Why did it switch Tice's face for @Nigel_Farage & tell you Reform has suddenly changed?
DO YOU KNOW...
What will happen if the UK leaves the European Convention on Human Rights?
I bet most people don't, especially people who back Reform.
Reform is pro lockdown, pro genocide, pro war, neocon, Zionist and wants to escape the ECHR.
Why would that be?
Does Reform believe "Israel has the absolute right to self defence" in the context of this phase of the conflict with Palestine?
Does Reform back Israel in this conflict?
Does Reform back the UN, its Charter, resolutions, int'l law, ICC, ICJ, Genocide & Geneva conventions?
Meanwhile, Farage wanted TONY BLAIR to be UK vaccine Tsar.
And @TiceRichard is pro war, pro Zionist, pro lockdown, pro Vax.
And Farage has only just come forward as a MP candidate, pushing Tice, his proclivities & connection to state propagandist Isabel Oakeshott out of the limelight.
AN AGENT OF THE UNIPARTY PANTOMIME
GOOD NAZIS
Two state propagandists showing the world they're absolute shitbagging cunts and liars.
If you vote for Richard Tice you are just another good Nazi.
THE PANTO GOES ON EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY A TICKET
THIS DESCRIBES 90% OF UK MEDICS
YOU VOTED TO PRIVATISE THE NHS
YOU PRIVATISED THE NHS WHEN THIS IS WHAT'S COMING TO A HOUSEHOLD NEAR YOU
https://doi.org/10.1093/qjmed/hcae103
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/357153273_Amyloidogenesis_of_SARS-CoV-2_Spike_Protein
https://x.com/Parsifaler/status/1510245270478536710?t=ByJY5w5gF3oIcDYlhdd70A&s=19
DID YOU DOSE YOURSELF? DO YOU UNDERSTAND:
1 Amyloidosis?
2 Frame-shifted proteins?
3 Prions?
4 Genetic contamination of your gene therapy (dsDNA & dsRNA)?
5 Genetic integration potential of contamination?
Never mind. There's a war on, don't you know. And Love Island starts in half an hour.
YOU ARE IN FULLY MANAGED THEATRE THAT'S ONLY SHOWING BAD PANTOMIME IN ESPERANTO.
YOU STILL THINK YOU PAID FULL PRICE FOR ROYAL BOX TICKETS TO THE BOLSHOI BALLET.
GAME OVER
INSERT MORE COINS
Dutch kids huff balloons in the parking lot
The golden arches illuminate the business park
I eat myself to death, feed the corporate machine
I watch the movies, recite every line and scene
God bless America and all of its allies
I'm not the first to live with wool over my eyes
I am so blissfully unaware of everything
Kids in Gaza are bombed and I'm just out of it
The tensions of the world are rising higher
We're probably due another war with all this ire
I'm not smart enough to change a thing
I have no answers, only questions
Don't you ask a thing
Oh, silver-tongue suits and cartoons
They rule my world
Singin' it's a high time for hypersonic missiles
And when the bombs drop, darling
Can you say that you've lived your life?
Oh, this is a high time for hypersonic missiles
The cities lie like tumours all across the world
A cancer eating mankind, hitting in our blindside
They say I'm a nihilist 'cause I can't see
Any decent rhyme or reason for the life of you and me
But I believe in what I'm feeling and I'm falling for you
This world is gonna end, but till then
I'll give you everything I have
I'll give you everything I have
They all do the same, only their names change, honey
You can join their club if you're born into money
It's a high time for hypersonic missiles
What the very hell do we do?
Thanks Iggy. Could not agree more. Good article. I often listen to you on Kevin's streams. The dialectic works, which is why they constantly use it. Only a very small percentage don't fall for it.