GAME OVER FOR UK

The fascistic neo feudal UK has completed the final, key step in becoming totalitarian.

A rigged Uniparty system will cement totalitarian control in place.

UK citizens are feckless & inept.

You get the government you deserve.

Both houses are full of cunts.

THE STUPIDITY OF THE UK

1 You have voted in the party that joint killed & harmed you

2 Your "new" rulers are tools of the same masters who always rule you

3 Why will they increase inheritance & capital gains tax?

4 Because they killed you and inheritance tax & CG takes your family's assets at your death

UK ELECTION FURTHER PROVES:

1 Milgram experiment is correct

2 Predictive programming works

3 Group think en masse can be induced by 2

4 The British public are trapped

5 They cannot recognise reality

6 Or slavery

7 Or bad pantomime

8 But they can be made to kill themselves

HOW TO KILL ACCOUNTABILITY FOR COVID

1. Manufacture UK election

2. Remove all the people in direct power during Covid

3. Rebrand the same agenda as Labour

4. Give power to the brand equally responsible

5. Watch totalitarianism take final hold

6. The past is memory holed

Starmer: Genocidal war criminal and pathological liar

No different to "electing" Boris Johnson after everyone said "he's a known pathological liar and charlatan".

@Keir_Starmer is a trilateral commission pathological liar, sociopath & CUNT backing genocide, lawfare (#Assange) & totalitarian, fascistic neo feudalism.

#Uniparty

You voted in Boris Johnson, the sociopathic, pathological liar, after you were warned multiply and down what he was.

He killed you, yours and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, using actual Nazis. He did all this with UK public money involved in criminal fraud.

You have just done the same thing all over again with a proven sociopathic, pathological liar who wants to do the same, harder, longer and worse.

THE UK POLITICAL TRAP

Just one facet of the political trap the UK populace will freely walk into because they are feckless, inept and ignorant.

You get the government you deserve

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/07/02/sadiq-khan-impose-congestion-charge-electric-cars-london/

REFORM UK CAN PROMISE LITERALLY ANYTHING IT KNOWS YOU WANT TO HEAR

Why?

Because it isn't even trying to win.

Nothing in its contract will be delivered & Reform will never be held to account to that "contract".

Political theatre & gimmicks to legitimise fake democracy.

POLITICAL THEATRE FOR VOTERS WITH NO MEMORY

Reform was led by @TiceRichard, a Zionist, neocon, pro: war; Covid policy; lockdown; Covid gene therapy; pro genocide. Reform is these things.

Why did it switch Tice's face for @Nigel_Farage & tell you Reform has suddenly changed?

DO YOU KNOW...

What will happen if the UK leaves the European Convention on Human Rights?

I bet most people don't, especially people who back Reform.

Reform is pro lockdown, pro genocide, pro war, neocon, Zionist and wants to escape the ECHR.

Why would that be?

Does Reform believe "Israel has the absolute right to self defence" in the context of this phase of the conflict with Palestine?

Does Reform back Israel in this conflict?

Does Reform back the UN, its Charter, resolutions, int'l law, ICC, ICJ, Genocide & Geneva conventions?

Meanwhile, Farage wanted TONY BLAIR to be UK vaccine Tsar.

And @TiceRichard is pro war, pro Zionist, pro lockdown, pro Vax.

And Farage has only just come forward as a MP candidate, pushing Tice, his proclivities & connection to state propagandist Isabel Oakeshott out of the limelight.

AN AGENT OF THE UNIPARTY PANTOMIME

GOOD NAZIS

Two state propagandists showing the world they're absolute shitbagging cunts and liars.

If you vote for Richard Tice you are just another good Nazi.

THE PANTO GOES ON EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY A TICKET

THIS DESCRIBES 90% OF UK MEDICS

YOU VOTED TO PRIVATISE THE NHS

YOU PRIVATISED THE NHS WHEN THIS IS WHAT'S COMING TO A HOUSEHOLD NEAR YOU

https://doi.org/10.1093/qjmed/hcae103

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/357153273_Amyloidogenesis_of_SARS-CoV-2_Spike_Protein

https://x.com/Parsifaler/status/1510245270478536710?t=ByJY5w5gF3oIcDYlhdd70A&s=19

DID YOU DOSE YOURSELF? DO YOU UNDERSTAND:

1 Amyloidosis?

2 Frame-shifted proteins?

3 Prions?

4 Genetic contamination of your gene therapy (dsDNA & dsRNA)?

5 Genetic integration potential of contamination?

Never mind. There's a war on, don't you know. And Love Island starts in half an hour.

YOU ARE IN FULLY MANAGED THEATRE THAT'S ONLY SHOWING BAD PANTOMIME IN ESPERANTO.

YOU STILL THINK YOU PAID FULL PRICE FOR ROYAL BOX TICKETS TO THE BOLSHOI BALLET.

GAME OVER

INSERT MORE COINS

Dutch kids huff balloons in the parking lot

The golden arches illuminate the business park

I eat myself to death, feed the corporate machine

I watch the movies, recite every line and scene

God bless America and all of its allies

I'm not the first to live with wool over my eyes



I am so blissfully unaware of everything

Kids in Gaza are bombed and I'm just out of it

The tensions of the world are rising higher

We're probably due another war with all this ire

I'm not smart enough to change a thing

I have no answers, only questions

Don't you ask a thing



Oh, silver-tongue suits and cartoons

They rule my world

Singin' it's a high time for hypersonic missiles

And when the bombs drop, darling

Can you say that you've lived your life?

Oh, this is a high time for hypersonic missiles



The cities lie like tumours all across the world

A cancer eating mankind, hitting in our blindside

They say I'm a nihilist 'cause I can't see

Any decent rhyme or reason for the life of you and me

But I believe in what I'm feeling and I'm falling for you

This world is gonna end, but till then

I'll give you everything I have

I'll give you everything I have



They all do the same, only their names change, honey

You can join their club if you're born into money

It's a high time for hypersonic missiles

