Let it not be said that God King Donald J. Trump does not heed the prayers of those heathens and non-believers outside the flock.

Less than two days after I posed the challenge of MAGA lacking any meaningful definition and the almighty God King intercede and answers, providing clarity, shedding light into the dark places of my ignorance and unbelievingness.

“MAGA” literally is God King Donald J. Trump.

And, by the way, you are to believe that someone called Mark Levin is THE GREAT ONE. Mark may also be in direct control of God King Donald J. Trump's social media accounts.

MAGA is not a cult, even if God King Donald J. Trump tells you it is because he is MAGA. Just like he told you at the beginning and all the way through since 2015, MAGA & He was always about:

Castigating people who speak ill of Mark Levin;

Preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon it has never tried to acquire;

Preventing Iran from blowing up the USA, the Middle East and the rest of the world, which it has never tried to do.

These specific definitional points have ALWAYS been what MAGA is. It's not just become that because the God King TruthSocial account (under the control of THE GREAT ONE, Mark Levin) just declared it today.