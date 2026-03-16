Brainwashing by slogans: MAGA defined!
By none other than the God King
Let it not be said that God King Donald J. Trump does not heed the prayers of those heathens and non-believers outside the flock.
Less than two days after I posed the challenge of MAGA lacking any meaningful definition and the almighty God King intercede and answers, providing clarity, shedding light into the dark places of my ignorance and unbelievingness.
“MAGA” literally is God King Donald J. Trump.1
And, by the way, you are to believe that someone called Mark Levin is THE GREAT ONE. Mark may also be in direct control of God King Donald J. Trump's social media accounts.
MAGA is not a cult, even if God King Donald J. Trump tells you it is because he is MAGA. Just like he told you at the beginning and all the way through since 2015, MAGA & He was always about:
Castigating people who speak ill of Mark Levin;
Preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon it has never tried to acquire;
Preventing Iran from blowing up the USA, the Middle East and the rest of the world, which it has never tried to do.
These specific definitional points have ALWAYS been what MAGA is. It's not just become that because the God King TruthSocial account (under the control of THE GREAT ONE, Mark Levin) just declared it today.
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
Mark Levin, a truly Great American Patriot, is somewhat under siege by other people with far less Intellect, Capability, and Love for our Country. Mark is Tough, Strong, and Brilliant, hence the nickname, “THE GREAT ONE,” conceived by our MAGA friend, the wonderful Sean Hannity, after years of dealing with Mark in Legal, Media, and other capacities. Mark would often do Sean’s show, speaking as a lawyer, and Sean realized then, as did others, that he was special. Mark Levin was not looking to do Television, Radio, or anything else, but he was drafted by very smart people who understood that there are few like him. He is a true Conservative, and Intellect, far smarter than those who criticize him but, above all, he is a man of Great Wisdom and Common Sense who truly loves our Country. When you hear others unfairly attack Mark, remember that they are jealous and angry Human Beings, whose “sway” is much less than the Public understands, and will, now that they know where I stand, rapidly diminish. Other than for his wonderful wife and family, Mark Levin only cares and wants one thing, GREATNESS AND SUCCESS FOR AMERICA! Those that speak ill of Mark will quickly fall by the wayside, as do the people whose ideas, policies, and footings are not sound. THEY ARE NOT MAGA, I AM, and MAGA includes not allowing Iran, a Sick, Demented, and Violent Terrorist Regime, to have a Nuclear Weapon to blow up the United States of America, the Middle East and, ultimately, the rest of the World. MAGA is about stopping them cold, and that is exactly what we are doing. GOD BLESS OUR GREAT MILITARY, WHICH I HAVE REBUILT SINCE THE BEGINNING OF MY FIRST TERM, TO ACHIEVE EVERLASTING PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP
4.91k ReTruths 18.5k Likes
Mar 15, 2026, 7:30 PM
NoMoGo...No More Government of any kind. And no MSM either. It is all such a waste.