Three major caveats to the following piece:

I am apolitical and in no way aligned to the left or right. To try to categorise human politics in such a way is inadequate. Politics is a Complex System dealing with the infinite complexities of human behaviour, perverted by visible and invisible interests and massive corruption. To try and boil that down to binary labels is some kind of short-hand for laziness.

I do not derive my identity from the media that I consume. I am not a [publication name] reader or a “[publication name] woman”.

I have not deeply followed GB News’ output. That is not how I consume media. But I am starting to keep a closer eye on its output in comparison to other sources.

I've got two live questions about GB News.

1. What’s the real reason for Andrew Neill's departure? Did he actually leave because it would not maintain an establishment line, which is now why you're seeing a seemingly anti-establishment line in the form of Neil Oliver, Dr. Malhotra and Marc Dolan’s opinion piece on Moronic Omnishambles [insert any bollocks you like here] variant?

2. Is it a scope-limited and deliberate, boxed-in counter-narrative?

Both questions can get you to exactly the same place: that GB News is actually propaganda disguised in limited dissent. This can only be measured and proven by the extent to which GB News will go: where it stops; what it does not or will not say. The question then becomes, “What's the reason for the limit?”.

An example. Joe Rogan openly asked the question, “Why is Covid early treatment being suppressed?”. He used early treatment protocols that included ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies. He came into contact with doctors who know the answer to his own question.

If he had the curiosity then the answer is obvious anyway. I knew the answer almost as soon as the Pfizer gene therapy was plunging into the arms of the elderly. It's in the Emergency Use Approval wording. If any other form of treatment is proven and therefore fully approved, there is no legitimate reason to keep using anything that is in use now under EUA. Literally the gene therapies would have to either then be fully approved in an even greater rush, or be pulled from circulation (no pun intended) and revert to the scope of their ongoing Phase 3 trials (they don’t end till 2022/23). Therefore, regulators must suppress and refuse approval of all other forms of treatment to keep the competition from proven, cheap generic drugs out of the market. This answer is easy to find, so why can't Joe Rogan's team find it and say it? Time will tell. Maybe someone will tweet Joe the answer. He is a walking vocal advert for the early treatments anyway, so he's already called out the system by recovering and talking about ivermectin etc. Great work, Joe, making a fool out of Sanjay Gupta and showing him up for the bungling shill that he is.

Who else is openly talking about early treatment protocols? No one in the mainstream anything is talking about early treatment unless it’s in the form a derisory shut down. Is GB? Why not? They've started opening up on WEF plans and gene therapy-induced heart attacks, after all.

However, the WEF plans (Digital ID, Fourth Industrial Revolution, Agenda 2030 et al) are published. All governments are openly talking about them and declaring that's what they are aligned to and implementing at “Warp Factor 2, Mr. Sunak!”. So anyone can talk about it. You will get resistance in the alt-media, and the mainstream can slag it off if they have the integrity to do the analysis and is willing to risk making docile viewers aware. It doesn't matter because those plans are in open play, they are happening and the masses are all glued to the mainstream. Big deal. Klaus wins in book sales when the viewers buy his Covid-19 The Great Reset book, from Amazon. At least viewers will be following Sun Tzu’s teachings in seeking to know their enemy while Jeff rides a dick into low earth orbit rubbing his crystals.

Heart attacks are happening at increasing rate in lower and lower age brackets. The info was out ages ago. It’s old news. Footballers are collapsing on the field. People are keeping track of deaths and casualties in professional sports. Player survival in matches is about to become a live betting category. Punters keep turning up to the football games slack-jawed. The penny is up in the air, spinning well above the open-mouthed crowds. The issue is in the open so what does talking about it matter? TalkSport just uses a transmission delay then hits the “CENSOR” button during “live” broadcast if anyone mentions the “V” word. The BBC have an active smokescreen out to blind the morons by claiming that there’s a “sudden, hidden, mysterious” heart condition that affects some children, unknown until this summer. So, either hospital data is impenetrable to the point no one ever spotted this before, or it didn’t exist until kids started getting dosed with experimental medicine for a thing that is of zero-bound significance and threat to them. The BBC deliberately and totally steer clear of Covid-19 gene therapies as a causal factor, despite the total obvious. Where did I leave my drool rag? My knees are wet.

So GB isn't breaking any new ground by commenting on The Great Reset or heart injuries. What it is possibly doing - by running Malhotra and Oliver - is simply differentiating itself from the rest of the mainstream by covering "edgy" topics that aren't even edgy, depending upon what you self select for your reading material. These topics are simply suppressed by the mainstream. If this is their strategy, it could simply be a play on the flip side of the propaganda.

If GB News is a real news organisation, it will go full tilt on literally everything. Explosive data, narratives, Big Pharma supply contracts and other forms of evidence of massive corruption have been all over the place since events kicked off and before. It is enough to end all of this and commence the pursuit of real justice if the media switched editorial bent and ran with this like Chunk chasing cake. But no one is. At best there's tiny piecemeal segments here and there (see Mike Graham’s painful head-scratching while he deliberately refuses to join the dots on TalkRadio).

We simply have to see how far GB goes. If it doesn't go much further it is just another part of the machine, injecting tactical dissent to make it look like “real, balanced” media exists in this country when it doesn't. Any journalist worth their salt would've picked up the expose.uk and Jessica Rose stories re AIDS and cancer etc. A capable editor would have put Malone and RFK Jr on screen by now. But they are steering well clear and leaving that to podcasts and alt-media. You have to ask, “Why?”.

But credit where credit is due. Neil Oliver’s Great Reset piece was a genuine relief to see being broadcast. I thought I was dreaming and so had to watch it three times in a row while pinching whatever body parts were in easy reach. His output, from what I’ve seen and heard, comes across as genuine, intelligent, reflective and humane in the context of mainstream media.

Mark Dolan has also begun to call out in broad terms the utterly predictable and not-worth-the-money-for-the-rice-paper-ticket Clown Show of the latest UK variant-bollocks-powered lockdown narrative. He cited underexposed sources like Bhattacharya and reminded people of the abandonment of the JCVI on kids’ dosing. In broad terms, he's begun to call out key parts of the narrative, without going into boring detail that people who need to have words spoken at them can take in in one tea-time sitting. Maybe that brightly-coloured and animated detail is still yet to come and will replace GB’s weather broadcasts.

Dolan on masks: junk plastic waste that makes a joke of the Climate Scam agenda. I would argue that there's literally no resolution of those two diametrically opposed concepts, except for the fact that both of them are cover stories for two clearly corporatist, interlinked wealth extraction agendas. And both employ children to distract you while being conned.

Dolan touches on the UK’s national debt mountain (that has been trousered by criminals and shysters). GB News should pick up the mantle for global co-ordinated debt write downs. There's literally no reason why this cannot be done. It's been done in the past around the globe a lot. People have no idea, but their own ignorant conventionality will lead them to believe that “you can't go bankrupt or just write-off debt.”. Utterly wrong on both counts, especially if your rich or in control of s company (the bigger the better - just ask Donald Trump or Johnson & Johnson). If everyone wills it, it shall be done. See Steve Keen and/or Walter Sobchak (but don’t let him get onto ‘Nam).

If GB News is for real, it literally has to plough-on hard, risk sanctions by Ofcom and be prepared to defy any DSMA Notices and find out what the consequences of defiance of a system with no published penalties actually are.

If it is a real news organisation, GB News has to be capable of destroying itself and then writing about its own funeral. That's the level of fight that is required for the minds of the enslaved. In being the news saviour of Great Britain, it could become a viewing powerhouse and literally wipe the floor with all of its competitors, and that would happen within less than two years. The stories it can run with now would decimate the BBC both directly and indirectly. In fact, targetting and going after every single one of the BBC’s journalists and calling them out for corruption, collusion and professional misconduct would be easy column inches. The evidence is on tape: “Why didn't you ask [insert obvious question here]? Why did you deliberately print provable propaganda?” etc. Hang on, I nearly forgot the best one: “Why did you give Bill Gates an uninterrupted, unchallenged 17 minutes on BBC Breakfast to lay out the plan for Covid?” (clue: he bought the airtime). Oh, and there’s one more: “Why do you describe Devi Sridhar as a public health expert and why did you allow her onto CBBC to tell lies to children about experimental gene therapies, then partially edit the video when someone called out the massive lies of total safety?”. Screenshots and the Wayback Machine are the memory hole's enemy. “Journalists” are not held to effective account and nor are the interchangeable shill talking-heads that spout unqualified shite without a counter-balance. Just ask the biofascist noise hole Sean O’Grady of The (Un)Independent. Maybe that’s where GB News could step in? The UK needs its own Project Veritas.

Fortunately, there are still some guerilla journalists around who are doing the job that they should. Irrespective of what they are labelled as by their enemies, Project Veritas is doing the heavy lifting that others haven't got the guts for. Just look at their back catalogue. Why has Veritas won every case against them and every case they have brought against the MSM for defamation etc? It takes dedication, guts and smarts to do what they are doing and still be on-platform. I doubt they have much longer on VacuumTube. The FBI just tried to take them down, probably via a semi-elaborate sting that they saw through. The Feds still tried to intimidate them through process. Taking that much flak means one thing: they are over the target.

The Americans know that Freedom is not free and nor does it die silently. We don't. This is why America is the real battleground for Freedom now, and why the UK shambles under the weight of its chains with gaffer tape wrapped tight around its mouth, trying not to get prosecuted for making noise.

You can't buy Freedom in one click from Amazon. You can only pay for your own enslavement there. A bit like the UK TV license.

It's that simple. Too simple, in fact.

Postscript 20/12/21: As Shitfest 2021 draws to a close, there's been signs of evolution:

Dr Peter McCullough's interview on Joe Rogan has provided an alternative answer to the early treatment versus gene therapy EUA question. Rogan has evolved in both his capability and by asking the explicit question. McCullough's interpretation of the EUAs is that drugs can coexist alongside gene therapies, rather than displace them (although the EUAs didn't read like this to me and Pfizer's had been modified to create a circular reference to Cominarty). According to McCullough, it's a question of indication: the drugs are indicated for treatment; the gene therapies are indicated for prevention. There's a minor technical hitch though: the gene therapies don't prevent Covid.

GB News has aired a segment with Dr. Robert Malone. Finally. That's one name ticked off. There are plenty more. Fingers crossed.

It's not all good news though. GB News aired a live report from the London protest march on 18/12/21. The reporter claimed that numbers were around 30,000 based upon the starting static line up in Parliament Square. This is false. There were hundreds of thousands.

So, the question remains: what is GB News?