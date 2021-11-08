Very Slow Thinking

Very Slow Thinking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Omicron's avatar
Omicron
Nov 21, 2021

Post-It notes stuck to the dash for cheap workarounds to hold on to profits and a certain aairline’s market share - the gate keepers didn’t do their job. 737MAX highlighted to the world the problem with most government agencies. The government (FAA) couldn’t deny the obvious, two 737MAX crash and kill everyone - same time, same place. Checks and balances are skewed and oversight blinded and misrepresented for profit. Unfortunately, when the deaths happen individually at different times and different locations the fraud and failure of the companies and the so called “gatekeeper” are not so obvious to the masses. But some are keeping track of the garbage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ignasz Semmelweisz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture