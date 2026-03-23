Very Slow Thinking

Very Slow Thinking

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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
3d

If you put a clown in the Palace, he doesn't become a King, but the palace becomes a circus...

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1 reply by Ignasz Semmelweisz
Victoria Jean Bingham's avatar
Victoria Jean Bingham
3d

"...'witch' will continue throughout the week." Was that intentional?? .. seeing as 'MAGA' means 'witch'?

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