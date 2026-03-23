USIS has just committed another act of self-harm with this contradictory, reverse ferret abandonment of the 48-hour demand threat:

I AM PLEASED TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WITCH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

Iran simply needs to say “no communications have taken place,” in order to land another political defeat, even if communications did take place. That Trump has backed down is admission of failure, which is admission that Iran has adequate power and threat, which is leverage. If Iran did talk but trolls Trump by denying any comms, this forces Trump to either soak up the humiliation and keep acting in line with this statement, or reverse away from this statement and go back on the offensive argumentatively and/or kinetically. This is all unstable. Being able to troll Trump is a proof of leverage and a form of attack by luring Trump into a talk, getting him to commit a public position involving climbdown, then screwing him over with a denial and then forcing him to choose to either keep pursuing what could be achievable in talks or go back to kinetic escalation.

Why is the message in all caps? What's with the spelling error (“WITCH”)? It's all comedically garbage melodrama for smoothbrained mouthbreathers.

The message doesn't reference any agreed restrictions on Iran's strikes, so it should just keep launching missiles at Israel.

While I'm tempted to think that the biggest mistake Iran could make is to quit too soon, it has to genuinely assess and balance the probability of either part of USIS launching nukes for various reasons. Israel can get there with existentialism, eschatology and megalomania. Trump can get there via narcissism, megalomania, eschatology, peer pressure, being manipulated/psyopped (which he already has been, more than once).

As i write this, Marandi (who is high accuracy) states:

There are no direct or indirect talks taking place with the Trump regime.

This now just requires a formal statement to that effect by Iran and I bet Trump will reverse position and issue new threats, which he will then have to act on.

USIS is self-harming on the world stage and it's extremely funny to watch.

Similar to how people's conformance with Covid narrative insanity signalled that they were lacking independent thought, anyone claiming there's credibility in the Trumpian administration has a serious cognition and self-delusion problem.

I can't wait for the Marine Expeditionary Units and the 82nd Airborne to arrive in theatre, then sit on their thumbs out of range, running out of supplies and endurance while achieving nothing of value.