This war’s real value is its truth value. I cannot overstate how valuable it is, though I expect almost no one will agree. It will likely be called nihilism. It is not.

COVID “Truth” was fabricated

Covid was an entirely manufactured set of circumstances, rules, perceptions, and behaviours. Nothing done meaningfully stopped the spread of what was called a virus — data built on profoundly flawed testing. What was truthful was what it showed: how you and everyone else thought, reasoned, and behaved under pressure. It exposed whose principles held when the crisis moved on.

Deprivation was artificial and reversible. Essential goods were never truly scarce at source. Interruptions were temporary inventions that ultimately meant nothing.

The USIS-Iran War is not Covid. The truth it reveals cuts deeper.

The truth in being choked

This is an illegal war of aggression — the highest crime. A criminal war of choice. It was never necessary and can be ended almost immediately. It continues because a tiny number of unaccountable people profit from it while lying about it. But that is the truth of all wars. The system that births them is structurally corrupt and permanently incentivised.

The most valuable truth here is undeniable and material: you are being actively, physically choked.

Energy supply is strangled. Prices for every type of fuel are rising sharply, no matter where you live. Even energy-exporting nations feel it faster. On top of that comes undetectable price gouging across all goods and services. Rising energy costs inflate everything. This is not cacao making chocolate expensive. This is the everything thing blowing up.

The war’s controllers knew this would happen. They exploit every citizen on the planet in direct, material terms — on all sides. Trump has already lied and gaslit about a war he helped start. Iran isn’t lying: it warns exactly how much worse it will make things for everyone if the attacks continue, and it has made good on those warnings. Despite that, the attacks go on.

This war’s greatest truth lies in:

The physical destruction of energy and primary manufacturing infrastructure

The direct hit on every dependent supply chain

Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz — its tolls, selective passage, and the spiralling choices that follow

The material, systemic impacts that reach every individual

The observable effects on daily life

We are now seeing what real fuel shortages do to society. Food and goods shortages are coming. Inflation will spread poverty from the bottom up.

If you are American, Israeli, British, or European, your governments are knowingly strangling you. They are complicit. Governments saying “we don’t support this war” means nothing without severing the actual connections — arms, bases, finances, operations.

You can object to Iran’s methods all you want. You can believe it deserved attack, that the narrative justifying this war is righteous, or vice versa.

Wherever you stand: tough shit.

You don’t matter. Your life doesn’t matter. Your circumstances don’t matter. You are irrelevant to those with the power to start or stop this elective war. Yet your life, health, and wealth are the fuel stolen every second to feed the warfare economy.

These are the truths this war forces into the open.

Covid had no real material limits — its constraints were legislative fabrications that people largely complied with out of fear or convenience. This war has crossed irreversible physical red lines. Destroyed infrastructure and chokepoints will take years to repair. Their costs are now permanent and compounding.

This is global destruction that has only just begun.

No one knows how long it will last or how far it will spread. The controllers think they know. They don’t. Their knowledge is limited, unstable, and daily exposed. Iran has endured 47 years of strangulation. Now it shows the world its power by choking back — forcing reciprocal pain on those whose governments strangled it first.

You probably had nothing personal to do with any of this. Tough shit. We have always been complicit. We believed our societies gave us voice and choice. This war proves that false. You are a price taker. The controllers are price makers.

That is the truth.

How much pain must be taken before people learn this basic fact? How long until they understand their real choices and the power of their most fundamental one?

Price makers feel powerful because they set the terms. Price takers feel powerless. That is the biggest con in any transaction. Without the taker, there is no deal. Collective refusal — simply refusing to transact for long enough — can collapse the market and strip the maker of power. That is asymmetric reversal.

That power sits in every citizen’s hands.

Understanding this paradigm, especially in the context of this war and its fallout, is the source of real empowerment. How much pain it takes for people to relearn that power is this war’s deepest potential truth.

This is a war of choice. You didn’t choose it. But its controllers are forcing inflated prices and inflicted pain on you to serve their objectives.

Learn that truth.

Learn that resistance is an active choice. Your ability to resist is what makes you matter. How you resist is what registers to others that you do matter. Your resistance empowers others.

Learn that you must resist. If you do not, no one else will.

Do not let liars, thieves and murderers choke you to death.