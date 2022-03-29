I was following eastern commentary and some official propaganda sources, while looking at progress maps and scanning the recent regional history on top of what I already knew, in order to try and interpret the build up and the progressing invasion.

Eastern sources were quite good, in hindsight, but they lacked military detail. Cauldroning tactics and what they inherently meant were not difficult to work out - containment, isolation, disruption etc - and the passage of time demonstrated their effectiveness in the rate of Russian progress.

Two western expert commentators that I have found valuable are Scott Ritter and Colonel Douglas MacGregor.

Neither are short of military experience and knowledge. It is in extended formats that they come into their own, streets ahead of any MSM punditry. The level of detail and the parallel historical context they can bring to bear in long format interviews is fascinating and means that they can be easily backtested over the course of time.

If you have the interest, take a look and see for yourself.