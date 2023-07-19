Very Slow Thinking

Very Slow Thinking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Little Root's avatar
Little Root
Jul 19, 2023

Ignasz, you are soooo on the money here. I have been trying to process the vast amount cognitive dissonance and BS coming from Establishment oral organs, accompanied as it is by an equal amount of foaming-at-the-mouth vitriol from Russia Haters and Current Thing Enthusiasts (but I repeat myself).

You have done us all a great service by synthesizing the FACTS of the situation into a comprehensible picture. Logic and reason are much in need if we’re going to have a grownup discussion about the how-to of moving forward. The Realists appear to be the only ones with a clue right now, as the Ideologues are trapped in a world of fantasy, firing at any and all dissenters from Current Thing Ideology / Ukrainian Hagiography with aging cluster bombs full of angry ad-hominem munitions.

Bravo!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
bowker_tony@yahoo.com's avatar
bowker_tony@yahoo.com
Jul 19, 2023

Thanks for this article. I think it represents the truth of the situation in Ukraine . This may be all to the good if it will bring Ukraine and Russia to the table and secure some kind of peace agreements even if it means Ukraine will have to give up some of its territories. It looks like NATO and the US may have overcommitted to essentially writing Ukraine a blank check “ for however long it takes “ in order for Ukraine to repel Russian Troops out of Ukraine . I highly doubt Russian troops are afraid or incompetent, or thinly spread out . I also doubt Russia is anywhere near being out of ammunition as Ukraine is , as well as the US and NATO . The sooner peace and security is restored the better I say . If Ukraine has to give up some of it’s territories then that is just going to have to be a harsh reality of losing the war to Russia . I don’t believe Ukraine has enough troops to continue the war effort for much longer and drafting green recruits doesn’t sound like a very viable option . The US nor NATO wants to put in ground troops in Ukraine. It’s not fair to Ukraine for the West and NATO to expect Ukraine to keep fighting Russian troops until their military forces are completely exhausted. Now is the time for nations to come together and broker a settlement between Ukraine and Russia . Zelensky has pressed hard for the US and NATO to supply them with billions in both humanitarian and military aid . While these countries have been eager to do so in the expectation that Ukraine could thwart Russian aggression into Europe it looks like they might have been short sighted and erroneous in their big plans for a war in Ukraine that they hoped would see Ukraine have success against Russia . While the fighting has been fierce up until now and hostilities continue it appears that the counteroffensive planed by Ukraine is not going to pan out well for them if at all . The mine fields that Russia strategically installed has done the job they intended for it to do in thwarting the Ukrainian counteroffensive . As far as the British RAF taking on the Russians I think it would be a really bad idea for the UK to instigate that . I don’t think they would win and Russia would definitely attack the British isles forthwith . And the prospect of Putin using nukes should deter anyone from attacking Russia on their own soil . I realize the UK has nukes as well but it would be suicide to engage in that type of warfare with the Russians . The UK is significantly smaller and one nuke would quickly decimate the entire nation . Whereas Russia has the largest land mass of any country. Also Russia has the largest and most powerful stockpile of nuclear arms hand down . No other county world wide can come close to matching Russia’s nuclear capabilities. I really don’t think nations can continue to pour billions of dollars into Ukraine for military aid and also that it would be foolish to do so . The reason it is not going to change the outcome or somehow grant Ukraine a war victory . Wagnor is training troops in Belarus’s and the intention is for these troops to engage Ukrainian troops . Russia also still has Wagnor , Chechnya troops and additional troops besides the troops positioned in defensive positions in Ukraine and Russia to fend off Ukrainian attempts to push the Russian troops out of previously gained areas of Ukrainian territory. The Ukrainians are out numbered . Should they commit the green recruits to engaging Russian troops once these untrained disadvantaged soldiers are killed in battle Ukraine has no other troops to call up . I think Zelensky was hoping to be able to become a full member of NATO so that he would come to see NATO ground forces to come into play . This I don’t think is likely to happen at least I hope not . That type of escalation would certainly bring about the possibility of Russia using tactical nukes and also the possibility of entering into a WWIII type of scenario which would draw China , North Korea , and Iran as well as Russia to counter NATO and the US . Biden not the uni party members in Congress have a clue to what they were getting into by being eager to back Ukraine and thinking they could use Ukraine to do the dirty work of engaging Russia in a war that they somehow imagined Ukraine could win if only they were supplied enough western and European military equipment and aid and be able to expect that Ukraine could push the Russians out . The small contingent of US military troops Biden sent to Europe to supposedly help in some way is an exercise in futility. The US troops are not being deployed on the ground in Ukraine and it would be incredibly stupid if they were sent in to engage Russian military. Even so maybe after Ukraine concedes some of its territories over maybe possibly they could still gain access into NATO after the war concludes with Russia . The China , Taiwan theater is another hot bed . I just hope Biden and Congress don’t go nuts in that theater like they have with Ukraine . Personally I hope Trump will win the 2024 election as he is far much better at foreign affairs and diplomacy than Biden is as well as in all other arenas . The Biden Administration has been disastrous in every possible way imaginable. We had no wars under Trumps first term and if America can get him elected to serve a 2nd term he will not only be able to avert the US getting into a war , but will secure the southern border , address government corruption , curtail big government spending and generally he will make America great again. He will put America 1st as in giving power back to We the People , and put a screeching halt to Big Government spending and the run away taxing of America’s workforce and small business owners . Essentially he will undo as much possible damage as he can that Biden has created . It will be unlikely he can undo all the damage Biden has done due to the fact that some of the damage will take decades to correct if it can be corrected at all . Anyways that is what I hope to see . That and to see the governments nefarious frivolous politicized attempts to prosecute Trump to to either be thrown out or lost on appeal at the level of SCOTUS . Never before in the nations history has the US had this level of corruption at the Executive Branch , the deep state weaponized DOJ , FBI , IRS , CIA and likely extending into other agency’s and a Congress mainly in control of Democrats and uni party members from both parties , RHINO’s etc which basically amounts to an ineffective Congress unable to keep the Biden Administration or the deep state agencies held in check . The only solace conservatives can lay claim to is a slight majority in the House and thanks to Trump SCOTUS nominees , 3 in total the US enjoys at least a conservative bench in the Judicial branch of the government. MAGA 2024 🇺🇸 Pray for Peace in Ukraine 🇺🇦

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ignasz Semmelweisz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture