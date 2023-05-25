Very Slow Thinking

Very Slow Thinking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
May 25, 2023

The UN and WHO are both one world order stinkpots that are mostly toothless and useless. Russia didn't invade to gather more land, but to protect its interests against a hostile Ukraine and its wacko leader Zalensky. And of course since the US neocons hate Russia, they had to jump into the fray.

Since when does legal or illegal enter into anything that governments do? It's now mostly legal for them to do anything they want, including murdering citizens, and illegal for us peons to complain or revolt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ignasz Semmelweisz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture