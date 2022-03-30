Interesting break in the Western narrative dam.

WaPo has publiced to the southfront.org footage of possible Ukrainian mistreatment of Russian POWs. This, if genuine, is a war crime.

Kyiv will investigate video that appears to show Ukrainian forces shooting Russian prisoners of war

Is the penny slowly starting to drop?

But Ukraine’s strategy of placing heavy military equipment and other fortifications in civilian zones could weaken Western and Ukrainian efforts to hold Russia legally culpable for possible war crimes, said human rights activists and international humanitarian law experts. Last week, the Biden administration formally declared that Moscow has committed crimes against humanity. “If there is military equipment there and [the Russians] are saying we are launching at this military equipment, it undermines an assertion that they are attacking intentionally civilian objects and civilians,” said Richard Weir, a researcher in Human Rights Watch’s crisis and conflict division, who is working in Ukraine. Over the past month, Washington Post journalists have witnessed Ukrainian antitank rockets, antiaircraft guns and armored personnel carriers placed near apartment buildings. In one vacant lot, Post journalists spotted a truck carrying a Grad multiple rocket launcher. Checkpoints with armed men, barricades of sandbags and tires, and boxes of molotov cocktails are ubiquitous on city highways and residential streets. The sound of outgoing rockets and artillery can be heard constantly in Kyiv, the capital, the squiggly white trails of missiles visible in the sky.

Russia has killed civilians in Ukraine. Kyiv’s defense tactics add to the danger.

So, the corporate MSM has hammered Covid down your throat for 2 years, and now is variously abandoning it as there's never ending proof that the whole narrative and political response was wrong.

In Ukraine, the narrative they have hammered down your throat is that Russians and Putin are insane, bad, liars and war criminals. Except their own reports also admit we sponsor Nazis, who use human shield tactics and commit war crimes, and they’re connected the various forms of deep western corruption.

Keeping on top of information warfare is fun, right?

If you have to work hard to make sense of constantly changing narrative, what does that tell you?

Daily Mail is running with the Biden laptop story.

However, punctuating propaganda with glimpses of alternative narrative or even truth, is a technique in itself.