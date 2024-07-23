Ages ago, James O’Keefe exposed money laundering, fraud, identify theft and impersonation via the DNC funding entity, ActBlue.

It's a front that steals citizen identities then uses them to funnel massive amounts of money into the DNC under the guise of millions of private donations to political campaigns that were never really made by any of those individual donors bar the original one or a few.

ActBlue powers Marianne Williamson's donations, which was always a red flag. Kennedy's didn't use it.

No sooner was the DEI shill, Harris, put up by the blue team than record amounts of cash flooded into the DNC coffers. This has to be criminal. Think it'll make the news, or the sheriff's desk?

Surprise, surprise! ActBlue swung into action doing… you guessed it… what it was designed to do.

As soon as we lay out our view on Harris, the undermine and corruption mechanisms kick in. It's impossible to keep up.

ActBlue was already on the crime radar, so people were bound to look.

Why would anyone do something so obviously corrupt, knowing that their channels were being watched, unless they were trying to get caught?

The obvious flipside is that you're so powerful and corrupt it doesn't matter. Harris is unlikely to be the fall guy here but this could be used to undermine her directly and drive abandonment, requiring another team to step up, or you just let this dead horse try to carry this weight to the finish line then put her down.

Here's O'Keefe's original ActBlue segment.