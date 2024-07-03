Imagine you are a passenger on a massive ship. You come to suspect the ship is headed not to a holiday destination but to a slave colony and all the unwitting passengers are destined to be enslaved on arrival. Your suspicions have developed out of your overheard snippets of conversation between the crew and the glimpses of the ship’s maps and route.

You don’t want to be a slave.

What could you do? Many things, alone or with others. You could take your chances and abandon ship. You could share your suspicions with others and together try to affect the outcome in many ways. Maybe you abandon ship together to increase your survival chances as a team. Perhaps you could collectively influence the crew or the ship somehow, most obviously by either negotiating or mutinying. Or perhaps, either alone or with others you could stealthily subvert the ship’s course and end up at a different destination? In order to take action you may:

Gather & verify information about what is possibly going on; Try to establish how much time you have until the situation you wish to avoid or influence happens; Consider involving others from any point, sharing your information with them; Agree a shared outcome; Consider your options for achieving that outcome; Assess and minimise risks as best you can; Form a plan of action; Gather resources and skills; Build structure if necessary e.g. leadership, roles, responsibilities etc; Train or practise if there’s time and if it’s necessary; Execute your plan. Adapt on-the-fly as events play out. Iterate. No plan survives first contact.

Sound reasonable for a first stab? Hopefully.

Now, translate the above to what you might think is going on with the present global Covid situation. In general, co-ordinated and global terms, I think that bits of a minority of the 99% are between items 1 and 5 in the above list. But enough of the 99% needs to get to item number 12 together in order to have a chance of affecting where the ship goes. There are plenty of factions who are at 11 or 12 on their list of actions, but to what degree are they strategically co-ordinating with other factions?

There has been enough freely available information out there since even before the pandemic officially kicked off to determine the rough destination of the ship. There have been and still are plenty of Cassandras; Ed Snowden, William Binney and Thomas Drake being model examples. I’ve never met a single person who knew who William Binney or Thomas Drake are or what they told the world. Some of the reasons why are discussed by Ed Snowden here:

Where is the HMS Covid heading?

Here’s a quick and likely familiar, brief summary of the game as most of the fairly forward-looking people see things.

Virus - Vaccine - Vaccine Passport - Digital ID (fully integrated) - Financial Re-engineering/Great Reset - Social Credit Systems - Totalitarian control and neofeudalism

Virus

The nature of the virus and the threat it poses

The virus likely isn’t natural. This is being argued directly with Fauci now and there are increasing amounts of evidence supporting this going back to the start of the “pandemic”. There were over 350,000 variants in around October 2021 if memory serves me right.

Omicron demonstrates at least two things:

a large number of mutations (more than previous variants) that mean it can evade vaccines and possibly degrees of natural immunity acquired from infections up to and including Delta;

a decreasing virulence that manifests in less severe infections, which could indicate a progression towards endemicity, which means that the virus is done. Its IFR was never higher than about 0.5% and it’s now around 0.096% - 0.15% depending on whether you read Ioannidis or UK government figures. It is essentially flu going into a cold, and it’s fully treatable throughout its three stage lifecycle.

Virus origins - implications

The implications for the virus origin being fully publicly exposed (it’s relatively suppressed in the UK mainstream considering the gravity) is that it begins to undermine the overall trust in the narrative as it stands today. This is because even people deep in the narrative can be shown that they were lied to from the beginning. That will affect a significant number of people who are otherwise closed off, but it won’t affect everyone and in order to affect anyone, the origin story and its corollaries must become mainstream knowledge.

The genesis of a problem and the problem as it manifests and persists are effectively two separable things. This means people can detach importance from why something began after enough time has passed since the start or sufficiently bad conditions in the here and now have been reached.

Further, the lab leak and Gain of Function origin story would prove that all of this has happened by man to man through genetic engineering. This, if communicated effectively, has profound ramifications for the future.

Vaccines

Efficacy, relative risk benefit

The vaccines likely don’t really work and are not safe enough i.e. they all carry risks of damage or death to some degree and the very low risk of the virus doesn’t make it worth taking the risk of the vaccines. Those risks aren’t openly fully understood, meaning that there’s hard-to-quantify and random risks associated with all the vaccines, relative to the risks of the virus.

Knowledge and understanding of their in vivo effects

The science and medicine is live and lagging vaccine rollout, which is the opposite to what should be happening and has happened in the past. This situation, in itself, is utterly suspect but we have seen it before on smaller scale through previous epi/pandemics (see Pandemrix).

The vaccines also present mutagenic pressure to the virus and they might be triggering Original Antigenic Sin, Antibody Dependent Enhancement and/or Vaccine-Induced Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS) in people. VAIDS has major ramifications for the entirety of the human race because it drives towards total human immune collapse, with all that systemically entails. Data keeps coming in from increasing amounts of countries (UK, Germany, Australia and more) that shows this is an emerging trend.

If vaccine-induced antibody levels constantly wane and need to be “boosted” indefinitely, people will be constantly exposed to both repeated discrete risks associated with each vaccine dose and unknown cumulative risks of all of them. Add to this VAIDS and you’re in a spiral of doom: trying to start a car whose battery is already below the minimum charge needed to start it means you just kill the battery quicker if you keep turning the key.

Technical questions

There are increasing numbers of questions around the technical aspects of the vaccines including: their actual content, mechanism of action and their full effects on humans; their level of quality and safety; the veracity of their entire deployment process from trials, through emergency use authorisation to rollout; obfuscation, censorship and denial of negative outcomes/efficacy in people going right back to the trials; total capture and corruption of the regulatory process. I could go on.

Politics & Finance

Politically, the nature of the supply contracts and the levels of immunity granted to the manufacturers via the contracts and national legislation is suspect. There is no true accountability in government either. Suppression of other forms of treatment of the virus/disease is suspect. Massive concerted censorship of anything counternarrative, including research is suspect. Suppression or denial or censoring of data-rigging that has been identified in all aspects of the pandemic is suspect. Slavish adherence by most politicians to the narrative, on both sides of the house is suspect. The entire narrative - even if it’s based on bent or increasingly obfucated government data - has totally diverged from provable reality.

Enough of the financial links and incentives are in plain sight.

Vaccine Passports

Vaccine Passports are supposed to somehow increase individual and collective safety against an aerosolised virus that has infected entirely vaccinated, essentially closed aircraft carriers and also made its way to the poles and infected people there. It has also infected the isolated island nation of Kiribati after two years.

Illogical, unconditional and ignorant immediate support from travel industries

Vaccine Passports were instantly and unconditionally supported by the travel industry in about February 2021, in the absence of any real understanding of the vaccines’ safety and performance, and VPs remain in that interface. This does not make any sense. Why back something unconditionally before you ever knew if the contingent layers of tech and law would or could work? Why stick with it when the vaccines don’t work? In short, the virus is everywhere. As many have said, “virus gonna virus”. If the virus is endemic and decreasing in severity, Vaccine Passports have literally zero purpose for Covid. Even simpler than that: if the vaccines work and stop infection and transmission then VPs are pointless; if the vaccines don’t work, then VPs are pointless.

However, it makes sense to immediately back VPs if you are the witting or unwitting agent of the state and you are helping the state to force mass behavioural acceptance of vaccine passports and therefore Digital IDs. Travel is a key behavioural interface where people conform to strict behaviours in order to travel. This is why VPs are called VPs, and they appeared in travel for travel, first. They have then been brought into the domestic environment to be met with increasing degrees of hostility than was seen in the international travel interface.

Disguised Digital IDs that were obvious (and admitted) from the get go

The truth about VPs was admitted some time ago. VPs are disguised Digitial IDs. Thales, IATA and governments have all publicly admitted this. It has also been admitted that VPs are primarily a tool to force humans to behave in a way that the authorities and their paymasters want i.e. to force humans to take and keep taking the vaccines irrespective of why. Macron and others are using anything including VPs to “piss off” the unvaccinated.

So VPs are a training device to make us all used to a wider functioning, full-blown Digital ID system that, when you look at the intended scale and architecture, is intended for every citizen on the planet, except for the few for whom it was never intended.

Financial Re-Engineering/Great Reset

This is a massive area. In short, Central Bank Digital Currencies are on the way and they are not good for the masses. The present currency system has been milked to death and likely is being deliberately transition-collapsed. Covid is the most massive, egregious wealth transfer on a global scale. This shifts wealth and asset ownership into to the hands of the few. Interest rates are a weapon that may be wielded as well under the guise of controlling inflation or giving a fairer return for some, but they could drive deliberate mortgage repossessions etc.

Remember the slogan for the WEF’s Agenda 2030 - “You’ll own nothing, you’ll have no privacy and you’ll be happy”? If none of us own anything, who owns all the shit? Someone will. This stuff is all published and its slogans are openly barked by the top(ish) dogs.

Natural Asset Companies (NACs) are a means for the few to own the entire natural wealth of the globe. No citizens approved that.

To address the large and complex challenges of climate change and the transition to a more sustainable economy, NYSE and Intrinsic Exchange Group (IEG) are pioneering a new asset class based on nature and the benefits that nature provides (termed ecosystem services). NACs will capture the intrinsic and productive value of nature and provide a store of value based on the vital assets that underpin our entire economy and make life on earth possible. Examples of natural assets that could benefit from the NAC structure include natural landscapes such as forests, wetlands and coral reefs, as well as working lands such as farms. Source: NYSE, Introducing Natural Asset Companies (NACs)

Social Credit System

Tie your Digital ID to your programmable and state controlled CBDCs and you are a slave. This exists in China now. Whether it looks more like Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror episode, “Nosedive” or it’s a straight port from China - implement it as you please - the outcome is the same. You’re as free as that free lunch. You ain’t free now but SCS doesn’t make it better.

Totalitarianism/Neofeudalism

Add up all of the above and you end up here. The ship has arrived at the slave camp and you’re now in chains.

As for where you are on the journey right now, that depends partly upon which country you’re living in, how much tangible wealth you have at the present time and in what asset classes.

Abandon Ship?

If the above is a reasonable summary of where HMS Covid might be headed, what might one do right now?

Abandoning ship carries a whole bunch of risks, any one of which could kill you, so it’s not to be done lightly or as a panic move, unless there’s a greater danger e.g. the ship is sinking. Once you’ve abandoned ship, you still have the problem of trying to survive as you make your way to a destination.

Negotiate with the crew?

In order to negotiate, you must have something to negotiate with and have objectives. You also need to pursue a negotiation strategy. Strength of numbers can be an effective bargaining chip as long as the crew can be accessed. If they can protect, defend and isolate themselves and the key parts of the ship, they may not need to negotiate with the passengers.

If the crew was sufficiently motivated to wittingly deliver all of the passengers to a slave colony, what are those passengers going to be able to offer them that competes with whatever the crew were originally motivated by?

Negotiating with the NHS - food for thought

Consider the above in the context of either the NHS or Care Home Workers, both of whom have been subjected to massive pressure to dose themselves, and many resistant care workers have been illegally sacked.

The situation in the NHS is very strange. The majority of NHS staff have dosed themselves. One would have expected medics of all people to have critically analysed the safety, efficacy and risk benefit of any medical intervention but in the case of Covid, this analysis has been demonstrably absent and remains so. Go and ask any medic to give you their opinion on the vaccines and I will put money on 80% of them having low levels of knowledge and repeating unevidenced claims about safety, efficacy and relative risk benefit. That has certainly been my experience to date. Moreover, what is the effect of them having dosed themselves on their judgement towards their patients? This is a potentially strong mental trap that can interfere with the advice a medic gives and the process of a patient giving fully informed consent.

Medics in the UK seem to have literally abandoned medical ethics. Why? The risk from the virus in no way compels forced medical treatment. However, the NHS is a command and control structure and there are numerous overt and covert coercive and corrupting forces in play at the individual and group level.

Pay someone and they become your evangelist

Money is a direct tool by which medics are turned into vaccine evangelists.

Get a napkin and do some basic maths on your GP surgery. Each adult dose has bagged the administering GP minimum £12.58 per dose. Each child dose bags them £22.58. If the GP has the average number of patients ~2100 and we conservatively estimate that two thirds are dosed (1400), of which a quarter are eligible children (350), that GP might be paid:

350 x 22.58 = £7,903

1050 x 12.58 = £13,209

Total for one dose round = £21,112

The basic pay for an NHS GP ranges from £58k to £96k.

So that fairly conservatively estimated first dose round income is 22-36% increase on a GP’s basic salary, and they’ve delivered two doses per person within the first year, which means they could have bagged a 44-59% bonus in one year just by dosing two thirds of the registered patients.

What is the effect of such a monetary incentive on an individual’s judgement? What if that individual also has no effective liability for their actions and could never be held personally liable for them?

My unverified understanding is that this vaccine income must be taken by the GP as a dividend subject to capital gains tax, and cannot be kept within their surgery to be reinvested in their business. If this is true that money is effectively forced into the pocket of the GP.

Now, if the above is strong enough motivation to make your GP continue to dose their patients in the face of what we now know about their safety, efficacy and relative risk benefit, what do you have to negotiate with?

If the ship’s crew are incentivised by a per slave payment, paid only on successful delivery of the slave(s) to the slave camp, how would you negotiate them out of that without being able to give them a greater amount of cash before the ship arrives at the slave camp?

This article was originally published in Feb 2022. We republish it so that you can consider how much progress citizens have made in affecting the progress of the ship, two-and-a-half years later.

