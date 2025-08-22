Hello friend, crypto is booming. Join CryptoTradeTeam to boost your life through BTC!

I spam text them the request.

Nakhuy, spam suka!

That's their confirmation signal. All clear. Key cameras are off for sixty seconds.

I drive our tired-looking 4x4 into the car park via the back entrance. Cameras on or off, we always stay covered up in here.

Through the barrier, left, along, right, inside. 15 seconds.

Up the ramp and around to the next, until the top. 35 seconds.

On the upper level, their cameras are still smashed. We pay for that. I park in our little fleet area, out of view of the world, away from the few window cut-outs in this old concrete block. 47 seconds.

I wipe the surfaces, vacuum, burn the dust. The stink of burnt hair brings a shiver.

Our ritual of spotless vehicles is insurance.

Fourteen. Six malyshi.

I'm working on worst case scenario: moving them all at once. Everything else is easier.

Obvious starting point would be two vehicles, each with driver/komandir and gunner/counter-ops. That's comfortable workload.

It's not gonna happen. It's glupyy. It's not a flexible fighting configuration.

Two vans of cargo gives us the tsennost. Build recon, defence, counter-ops around that asset. Maximise chances, minimise risk.

Four vehicles: two for cargo, two for floating operations. High workload for each driver, which means we've all got much less ability to do random things on-the-fly while staying on the road. But if we start with more options, we can collapse back to the tsennost if we need to.

Our work vans—for actual jobs in construction—are largely normal and for civvy cover. They stay at the hide.

Everything here in the car park is job spec. This is the tool box. We can get more from our suppliers with enough notice. But we need clear enough requirements.

The place smells of concrete dust, oil and an old benzin leak at 50 yards. I smoke, sat in the back of a van like cargo. Eyes closed. I become them.

Shit scared at short notice.

A bunch of anonymous, burly strangers saying “get in the vans”, pointing to a tiny space. Dark, cold, no windows.

Being wrenched out of your life. Forever. The adults choose it for their reasons but no one’s ever really prepared for permanently fleeing a life. Panic or regret or doubt kicks in. I always saw it in the face first. Often, I heard it next. Sometimes there was action.

The malyshi don't choose. They won't even know. They don't do reason—they scream. Trapped, they become demonic and draw more demons.

You have to make them safe, wrap them in love they believe is real. They'll do adventure if there's trust.

Eradicate fear, fool them into bravery.

Distract. Anaesthetise.

This’ll be similar to the other runs, but worse in a lot of ways.

It's a minimum of five hours almost non-stop to get to a friendly handover in the east. So it could be double that. At least 7 hours if things don't escalate.

I get the dimensions down of a few ideas for containment. Our cover has to match the container. I can model ideas in SketchUp tonight. It'll keep the trap thoughts away before sleep.

I spark another smoke and lay down with the door ajar.

This is a new stretch for us. Another extreme goal.

I'm lucky. They're the only ones I'd trust to do it. They're the best.

I get the remote download from our two cameras watching our fleet, finish my smoke then lock up.

The back side entrance has a camera dead spot we made by lining up some trash dumpsters. I duck down out of the door, against the dumpsters, through the cut fence and canter across the road in the clear.

It's dry, but minus five degrees. The ground glistens with the edge of frost. Winter extraction needs anti-freezing kit.

I walk route A home, away from the main streets. Least chance of any vehicles passing. I think about my kit and alibi. A knuckle knife in my belt buckle. Two steel garrotte lines in my jacket sleeves and a longer, higher spec version for multi use in my outside leg seam. An electroshock packet of smokes. I just got back from a late shift on the job site. Overtime too good to refuse. Back at it first thing tomorrow.

I like the crispness of the air. I breathe deep, thinking about the runs and conditioning we went through after selection. You always think you're as fit as you can be, then you get fitter. That drives mental belief in achievement. That's why they do it to you. But you already had to verit' before you even tried.

I remember our first extraction, she was a lesson. I always think of her in a bright red overcoat in the trees, but it wasn't that way. In the car passing each highway lamp, she cycled between porcelain beauty and gaunt bulimic. Diplomat's daughter who didn't have the shoes to run or the hands to fight.

It's nearly 01:00 when I get back.

“Boeuf bourguignon with sides. That wine’s actually fucking lovely,” says Spiker.

This isn't Ol's cooking, too little time to knock this up.

“Spasibo, koresh! I do love your bourguignon.” I look at the wine, start laughing, then they do. They've been waiting for my reaction ever since they brought the bottle in. “Bastardo. Mmmm. Crimean.” Four years old. Bastardo Magarachskiy grapes. “Not just a marketing label then. An actual variety. Good.” They waited for me. I serve up and join them at the table. It's peaceful. We're quiet. The counter-surveillance windows are off. Peace and quiet is important.

“What do we think? Should we get that one again?” I ask when we're half way through another excellent meal.

“Without doubt,” says Olezha. “Dry but not tart. Bit of cherry on top of berries. Satisfying linger.”

Spiker sniggers. “Is that what the website description says?”

“No, that said ‘Alcohol shouldn't be given to children,’ so I'll have to drink yours, won't I? One day, you'll be physically old enough, but you'll never mentally be a man.”

The cackle kicks up, but soft and low in respect of dinner decorum. No swearing or loudness at the table.

“Let's try and get an older bottle next time; see what that's like,” I suggest. I raise my glass, nod to Spiker in thanks for the meal and the wine selection. Our toast is silent but understood.

After clean up, we congregate in the base with The Voice. The central bathroom is the most secure room. We can talk freely there. I take my place on the throne and they park wherever on the furniture. Spiker lies in the bath. It's a gentleman's first choice.

“You two are on signals collection, tomorrow morning,” I say. Spiker nods.

“And then I'll send it all Home tomorrow. Midday in the kafe has good density and width,” says Olezha. “Density” means the kafe’s busy enough to jack people's mobile phone signals and spread fragmented encrypted transmissions through them. “Width” means Monday lunch time is rammed with eye candy. Yummy mummies catching up with their unburdened friends is psychology lesson and local intel 101. All mined by just sitting with earphones in, tapping away on a laptop that's distributing 90GB of intelligence data across the hotties’ hijacked cellular connections.

“Please tell me, when this is all over, I can actually do all the deliveries? Think of all the happiness I'll bring to our frustrated local hotties.” Spiker's emphatically praying to God from the bath.

We do a periodic collection of electromagnetic intelligence data from antenna arrays installed in various locations around our sectors. Our cover for that is local delivery service in the gig economy. It's a shit job in real life but we’re only pretending. We've got a MPV in the car park that's just filled with stuff we bought, boxed and labelled for delivery. We've got a hand scanner that looks like it legitimately reads the labels. About half of the packages are addressed to local women and they all contain dildos or vibrators.

“What's stopping you from delivering them now?” I say. “Apart from the fact we’ d have to restock our packages, and put in another expense claim.” The smile appears.

“I still can't believe no one ever questioned all the receipts,” says Stasik.

I remind them: “I told you before, I just wrote out the expenses as 'Mixed dildos x 30’ and ‘Assorted vibrators x 30’, can't remember exactly but at least seventy-five grand' s worth. I was goading them, just daring the boss or someone… anyone to ask me what the actual fuck we were doing. Not a word. Not a fucking word!”

That's ruined the brief. In a good way. Spiker's face is red and he's just clucking. Three sets of teeth shine at each other.

I catch my breath. “We're on site C tomorrow, done by 3 pm. Back by 4 pm.” We consider a normal day's work as a day off. “Let's start just thinking about the extraction. I've got some ideas as a start, I'm gonna pick up supplies after work.” Stasik nods. “Ol, how much can you do with that SIGINT from Mariana?”

“Gimme the details of the admin building visits. I'll look just for the farm vans and patterns in our known targets. I can do basic directional extrapolation too. There's too much new data to work on big picture. It'll cook the laptop. I think we should be pushy. Request priority on this intel, resources and planning support. If they say no, we can blame them when it goes wrong.”

As my Second-in-Command, I comfortably accept his suggestions. It all makes sense. I open The Voice and we draft my coded communique that'll get sent tomorrow with our intel. Home will be fully apprised of recent events and we can expect workload to seriously ramp up despite only three more weeks until we’re due to cycle back to base for down time.

“We didn't want to spoil dinner, but there's one more thing.” Olezha stabs the The Voice a few times, turns it towards me and lays some earbuds on the keyboard. There's an audio surveillance waveform up in the Ops Suite.

It's the audio feed from the phone we gave to the car park attendants; the one we text with signals to get the cameras shut down.

Fumbling and mic slaps as he handles the phone.

“Those cunts again!” a voice blurts. “Nakhuy. Spam. Suka.”' Each word is followed by key press click-slaps. There's a laboured breathing.

“Why's this guy need to literally speak out the words as he's typing them?” I say.

“Coz he works in a fucking car park?” says Olezha. I smile at his fact.

“Aren't you gonna…?” says a youngish male voice.

“Ebatʹ yikh! Doesn't matter, no one looks, no one cares.” That's the grumpier, fatter voice. There's a rasping breath that people with fat necks and pug-like mouthbreathing do. There's some motion, the rustle of nylon clothing, a chair moving. “You'd have thought they'd have a better mashyna. Maybe business ain't so great.”

That's enough to define the problem and specify two root causes.

Before I can ask for the obvious, Olezha Alt-Tabs to the signals geofilter: a map overlaid with signals and their tracks.

“That's Fatman, that's Junior.” Only two numbers are on the filter. We've got all their info and tracks and patterns going back as long as we've been here. “We need a bit more time to identify pinch points, if we decide to pinch or point. We'll have to do a sneak-in ASAP and scrub the system again. Next one is due next Wednesday but that's too far off. Key questions: do we talk to anyone about this; do we pinch or point; just Fatman, or Junior as well?”

“Have you already had a talk about this?” They all nod. “Are you all in complete agreement?” They all nod. “Right, then I'll put two thousand on each question.”

“So if you're wrong, you're paying six thousand per error?” Spiker clarifies the stakes. My turn to nod. They all nod back.

“No,” I reel off, “we don't talk to anyone coz that tells them we’re watching, and that fucks up our advantage. They just broke contract and that chubby funster thinks he's got no skin in the game. It's our fucking game and he's up to his three chins. So he's getting a pointer. Junior's unlucky—wrong time, wrong place—but he went along so he broke contract too. Pointer. How much do I win?”

“Only twelve. We thought only Fatman needs pointing.”

“Both,” I order. “And we need to change the 4x4. Yobanaia zhírnaya tvar.”

We peel off. I try to work on some ideas for the vans to the sound of dream pop, until sleep takes me.