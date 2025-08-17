Living inside an actual trap is a weird experience at first. Not overtly—you just don't set it off—but it does funny things to your mind.

Sometimes, I play out scenarios of the place going up and how it would work out. The feeling and effects of the pressure waves, the sounds, the fear, the damage. Sometimes it's detailed and sequential: the wrong people coming to the door and trying to breach; us initiating our extraction protocols. Other times it's fragmentary snapshots: the air full of dust; heading to the roof on the winch as the lounge goes off; blowing the wrong room in panic.

It’s part mental rehearsal of procedure, part fantasy, part survival mechanism. Reminders of what to do, what not to do, and other things.

If the trap we live in is ever set off then we've failed, no matter what happens next.

One of the risks, the real trap, is complacency and grandiosity. Any notion of reduced vulnerability or even superiority could get us captured, injured or killed.

So, the other day I just thought it was best to chat it through with the lads over some chai. Best to be honest; it turned out they'd all been chewing it over in various ways. We cracked up when Stasik said we had to set clear rules about how bad anyone's cooking had to be before we could blow their room.

“That reminds me,” I said, “Last time I was home, we were in this kafe. I was giving Mishka a sip of his err… “honey babyccino”? Just molochko s penkoy, you know. Yeah, stupid fuckin' kafe shit, but anyway. So I zone out and I spill his molochko on him coz I don't stop when I should and he pulls back. Vera snaps: ‘What are you thinking about?!’ ‘Explosives,’ I said!” The lads cracked up; they all knew exactly what I was talking about. “I mean it was true but it was a joke as well! You all get it. It wasn't a bad thing, but her face… blyad! Both tables either side of us got up and left!”

We were howling. Stasik's machine-gun cackle kills me.

Inside, I was thinking about the other risk: betrayal, stress collapse, or suicide. I didn't spoil the moment with that.

“Blyad,” said Olezha, “I know that face. Like she sat on a hedgehog?” Another laugh of recognition.

“Have you told the psikholog? What did Natalya make of that?” said Spiker.

“Have I blyad! Saving it for a special moment when I need to get out of something worse. How do you find her?”

“I screwed up,” he said. “I thought I'd get shot of the whole shrink thing, dead clever. Time before last, I said she was super hot, that I fancied her, and asked her out.” Instant sniggering. Eyebrows rose awaiting the punchline. “Well that did what I wanted. The whole session got binned: ‘professional conflict of interest’. No date either, obviously. I'm thinking, that's that done with! I stroll out all cocky as fuck. Next time back—bang—new session. With some ebuchiy Dmitri! So if I pull that stunt with him, my lichnoye delo is gonna say ‘goluboy.’ I fucked myself! I’d rather blather crap at a hottie than some bearded goat called Dmitri. Who probably is gay!”

By this point, we were dying.

“Spiker, I’ve seen your file a thousand times,” I said. “It always said ebanutyy goluboy, so you’ve got nothing to lose by asking Dmitri out! Crack on, golubchik!”

That was just another of our endless steb-therapies, way more useful than anything Natalya or Dmitri will ever pull out of their sleeves.

The trap thoughts tend to come when I'm in my room, not working. When I'm busy with a task, with the lads, out doing something, they aren't there. We get trained that “chronic vigilance” is a fact of life and you have to build whatever coping mechanisms work. Exercise and fitness are key to everything, but you can use anything that works (excluding “stress termination via suicide”, obviously).

My English isn't great but there's an American band, Cigarettes After Sex, that really helps. It's super chilled. I translated all the lyrics to make sure I understood: mostly adult love songs, sometimes twisted against the dreamy melodies. When I'm chilling in bed and these trap sequences start rolling, I listen to CAS and let the thoughts blow through. The music helps them transition to fantasies about dancing to CAS with Vera at home. I walk in and we just dance. No need to talk. I still have that fantasy about her that I want to be real.

I sent her the music two months ago and she likes it. I'm hoping it can make going home different, better, than all the other times. I don't know how many repeats of the last time we can stand.

I always book cleaners before going back. She reads it as a slight. I can’t tolerate the chaos, but she hates me calling it a tip. Our headspace doesn’t match. Our physical space barely touches. Nothing I do will fix that anytime soon.

There's that perfect song of theirs, Nothing's Gonna Hurt You, Baby, with the lyric:

When we dance in my living room/ To that silly nineties R&B/ When we have a drink or three/ Always ends in a hazy shower scene

That's what I want with her, to that song. I guess I'm trying to spiral us out of a negative loop as we dance. Maybe it’ll spin us a fix for a little bit. Until the next time I spill the molochko or think of our vzryvchatka going bang.