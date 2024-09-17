22:30, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3RD, 2022 - Pavlorhad, Ukraine

In Pavlorhad, the lads get dropped at separate points for their walks back to the hide. I take our 4x4 back to the car park. Nearby, I text the car park attendants our signal:

Crypto booming. Join CryptoTradeTeam!

I wait, counting seconds with my pulse.

Nakhuy spam suka

Slow.

23 seconds for their confirmation signal: all clear.

The key cameras drop for a breath. I drive through the open barrier, trace the blind route, and ghost my way to our operational fleet on the top floor—tucked back from the few broad windows of this old box.

The place smells of concrete dust, oil and a fading benzin leak. The lights at our end are mostly out. Just enough to see by.

Fourteen. Six malyshi.

Moving them all at once is what we'll be tasked with because it's the hardest thing. That's how this life works. That's how Home thinks. We've learned to expect the hardest thing.

The obvious starting point's two vans, each with a driver and gunner/counter-ops. That's comfortable workload.

It's not going to happen. It’s glupyy. Stupid to start with just a pair of targets. No dynamism. No options. No attack.

Maximise chances, minimise total risk.

I smoke while sat in the back of one of our big vans, like cargo. Eyes closed. I become them.

Shit scared at short notice.

A bunch of anonymous, burly strangers saying “get in the vans”, pointing to a tiny space. Dark, cold, no windows.

Being wrenched out of your life. Forever. The adults choose it for their reasons but no one’s ever really prepared for permanently fleeing a life. Panic or regret or doubt kicks in. I always saw it in the face first. Often, I heard it next. Sometimes there was action.

The malyshi don't choose. They won't even know. They don't do reason—they scream. Trapped, they become demonic and draw more demons. We have to make them safe, wrap them in love they believe is real. They'll do adventure if there's trust.

Eradicate fear, fool them into bravery.

Distract. Anaesthetise.

It's a minimum of five hours almost non-stop to get to a friendly handover in the west. So it could be double that. At least 7 hours if things don't escalate.

I note down the dimensions of a few ideas for containment. Our cover will have to match the container. We’ll model ideas later.

I get the remote download from our two cameras watching our fleet, lock up then, from the edge of the glassless window, I watch the car park attendants in the office for a while. There's Fatman: curly, Greek-type hair, olive skin that never sees the sun. Easily a 44 waist. He's with Junior: brown mop hair cut like he's in slow school, slim, too average to be working for much longer in a car park. Their lives are bleeding away as they sit in a portacabin doing nothing.

The ground glistens with the edge of frost. A winter extraction needs anti-freezing kit. I head out by the side stairwell, duck down behind the line of dumpsters we positioned from the side door to the fence, and slip through the cut fence. I walk route A home, away from the main streets. Least chance of any passing vehicles. I like the crispness of the air. I breathe deep, thinking about the runs and conditioning we went through after passing selection. You always think you're as fit as you can be, then you get fitter. That drives mental belief in the possibility of achievement. That's why they push you. But you already had to verit' before you even tried.

I remember our first extraction, she was a lesson. I always think of her in a bright red overcoat in the forest, but it wasn't that way. In the car, passing each highway lamp, she cycled between porcelain beauty and gaunt bulimic. A diplomat's daughter who didn't have the shoes to run or the hands to fight.

When I get back to the hide, the workload is progressing. We make our own luck through hard work because there's nothing else. We grab The Voice and congregate in base—our central, windowless bathroom hardened and shielded against penetration— where we can freely discuss our work. I take my throne, they spread across the furniture and floor. First in usually takes the bath—it's the gentleman's choice.

“Heads up.” Olezha passes me a Sony music player and earphones, paused on an audio track titled FatBeatz.mp3. It's a copy of the audio feed from the phone we gave to the car park attendants, the one we text to get the cameras shut down. Its mic is never off. I hit play.

“Those cunts again!” a voice blurts. “Nakhuy. Spam. Suka.” Each word is followed by keypress clicks. There's laboured breathing. Reminds me of Vera at night when she and Mishka were sick.

“Why does this guy need to literally speak the words as he's typing them?” I say.

“‘Cause he works in a fuckin’ car park?” says Olezha. I smile at his fact.

“Aren't you gonna turn ‘em off?” says a youngish male voice.

“Ebatʹ yikh! Doesn't matter, no one looks, no one cares.” The fat voice rasps like a choking pug dog. There's the sound of motion: the rustle of nylon clothing, a chair moving. “You'd have thought they'd have a better mashina. Maybe business ain't so great.”

“‘Fuck us,’ huh? Fatman's a little ungrateful,” I say. That's enough for us to identify the problem and its two root causes. Before I can say anything else, Olezha speaks.

“That's Fatman and Junior. We'll have to do a sneak-in ASAP and scrub their system again. Key questions: do we talk to the owners about this, do we pinch or point, just Fatman or Junior as well?”

“Have you all talked about this already?”

They nod.

“Have you all decided and agreed?”

They nod again.

“Right, then I'll bet two thousand each per question.”

They accept.

“No,” I reel off, “telling anyone admits we’re listening. We just want these two off the job. That chubby funster thinks he's got no skin in the game. It's our fucking game and he's up to his three chins. So, he's getting a pointer. Junior went along so he broke contract too. Pointer. How much do I win?”

“Eighteen. We thought just Fatman would be enough,” Olezha says.

“Both,” I order. “He said ‘those cunts’, remember. Our contract is between the owners and one guy, not a team. Fatman’s seen too much and he's telling Junior. Now we need to change the fucking 4x4. Can you start running their patterns?”

Olezha nods. My mind starts rifling through the schedule between now and our first available slot.

“I wanna point Fatman and Junior ASAP. They come off night shift at four thirty. That's time for planning, naps, a sneak, then a pointer, maybe two. Any objections?”

No one objects.

“Avoidable work,” I sigh.

“Necessary,” says Spiker. “Because someone couldn't press a button.”

“Well spotted, lads,” I say. “Now, back to normal business? Tomorrow, you two are on signals collection and the send,” I say. Spiker gives a thumbs up.

“I'll send it all midday in the kafe. Good density and thickness,” says Olezha. The kafe’s surrounding foot traffic is dense enough to jack people's mobile phone signals and seed fragmented encrypted transmissions through them. At Friday lunch time it’s thick with eye candy. Yummy mummies catching up with their unburdened friends approaching the weekend is both psychology lesson and local intel session. All that gossip can be mined by just sitting with silent earphones in, tapping away on a laptop that's distributing 90GB of intelligence data across the clientele’s hijacked cellular connections.

“Please, Lord, when this is all over, let me actually do all the deliveries? Think of all the happiness I'll bring to our frustrated local hotties.” Spiker's emphatically praying to God from in the bath.

Our periodic collections of electromagnetic intelligence data from various antenna arrays are done in the guise of local delivery services. Gig economy jobs.

“As if we didn't have enough real, actual shitty jobs?” I laugh. We've got a MPV in the car park that's just filled with stuff we bought, boxed up and labelled for delivery, and two hand scanners that actually suck the intel data remotely from the antennae. “What's stopping you from delivering them now? Set the download going and meanwhile redeem yourself by delivering your gifts. Ignore the fact we’d have to restock our packages and put in another expense claim,” The memories of this give me a big grin.

Half our packages are addressed to local women living around each intel collection point. All those packages contain dildos or vibrators.

“I still can't believe no one ever questioned all the receipts,” giggles Spiker.

I remind them: “Remember, I just wrote out the expenses as ‘Mixed dildos x 30’ and ‘Assorted vibrators x 30’. Can't remember the exact money but at least seventy-five grand's worth. I was just daring Home to ask me what the actual fuck we were doing. Not a fucking word!”

That's ruined our briefing. In a good way. Spiker's face is red and he's just clucking with laughter from the bath. Three other sets of teeth shine at each other.

I catch my breath then press on.

“Stas and me, we’re working site C tomorrow, done by 3 pm. Back by 4 pm.” A normal day's work is a day off to us, even though we're never off. “Start thinking about the extraction. I've got a few ideas so I'm gonna pick up supplies after the site.” Stasik nods. “Ol, how much can you do with that SIGINT from Mariana?”

“Gimme the details of the admin building visits. I'll look for the farm vans and patterns in our known targets. I can do basic directional extrapolation too. There's too much new data to work on big picture. It'll cook the laptop. Push Home for priority on this intel, resources and planning support. If they say no, we can blame them when it goes wrong.”

As my Second-in-Command, I comfortably accept his suggestions. It all makes sense. I take The Voice and we draft my coded communiqué that'll be sent tomorrow with our intel.

“What's that law of the jungle?” I muse. “The closer to going home, the busier it gets? This has ‘busy’ written all over it.”

With our briefing done, we leave our bathroom base. We ritually check all the windows’ anti-surveillance systems are on and running. In my room, I lie down to prioritise a nap but thoughts cascade. I pick up a book, some sci-fi thing about contemporary themes—surveillance, authoritarian rule—playing out on Mars. My vision defocuses halfway down the second page.

Olezha comes to my room. He pushes the door closed, sits on the bed, back against the headboard, flicks his fingers for a smoke. We spark up. I move to reach behind the curtains to check the windowpane's vibration is on. The low frequencies of a classical music channel emanates to be caught by the heavy material. I sit on the bed at Olezha's feet.

“How you doin’? How's home?” he asks.

“All good. Keep working hard, keep staying lucky. Not long now. Them?” I gesture so-so, slumping on the bed at his feet.

“When was the last time you spoke to them?”

I know, but I force myself to forget.

“Couple, maybe three weeks. Wasn't the best. Hard to say stuff. It's all there in my head—just doesn't come out. Then later it all comes through like delayed reactions.”

I play whole conversations Vera and I never had, days and weeks after we actually spoke. I’d be dead if that happened here.

“Do they know we’ve got a break?”

“Yeah, yeah.” They should know, but I haven’t told her. Two reasons. Neither good.

“I was thinking, I could come with you. The wedding’s not far off. I’d like to see you all before then.”

The mention of his wedding lifts a lump into my throat. I look away, flicking the pages of the book I’m not reading.

“Fuckin’ hell… All the shit I could put in my toast about you…” Time outside this trap of ours rolls differently. His wedding will be real soon enough. A blur rises in my eyes. I disguise it with a pretend yawn. It doesn't infect him. He knows it's fake.

“Me? Us, you mean. You’d be incriminating yourself. Vzaimny kompromat is forever.”

We laugh. He’s right. We’re all mutually compromised.

“Have a think about it, tell me tomorrow.” He's helping by forcing me.

“What's to think about? ‘Course you can come.”

“Then we'll have to let her know. Don't do that thing with the cleaners this time, you fuckin’ dick!”

He knocks his head against mine, then leaves, trailing ash. I wave him out with a finger and a smile, then regret it.

I always book cleaners before going back. She reads it as a slight. I can’t tolerate the chaos, but she hates me calling it a tip. Our headspace doesn’t match. Our physical space barely touches. Nothing I do will fix that anytime soon.

Sleep comes without trouble.

03:00 FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4TH, 2022

I wake to the alarm, free of any dream memory, any ghosts. The dull feeling of the edge of deep sleep is shaken by a cold shower.

In base, Olezha briefs us.

“I've got a plan for Fatman now. Junior will have to wait till later,” he says. “Fatman's got four locations he might go to after the shift: home, or these three.” He shows us the locations on the map and the strike zones he's picked out. We’ll refine each when we're on site. We can't strike him at home—it's bad OpSec at short notice and the family is off limits. “Are we still sure we wanna do the pointer tonight?”

It's Olezha's job—their jobs—to challenge, question, double check, flag concerns.

“Fatman said, ‘those cunts’ remember?” I remind them. “He's seen more than one of us, more than one vehicle, and he's just said that to Junior at least once. That's three violations. We only know that because we listened and he said it.”

“Like he's not getting paid enough to know nothing,” says Stasik, his face just above the line of the tub. “Well, the ungrateful pizda's fired now. Limited future employment options for him.”

They don't oppose.

My veto overruled their initial analysis. They picked mercy for Junior; I ordered applied physics for both: force equals mass times acceleration.

Fatman's pattern of life analysis gives us solid plans for three locations. Flawless execution from clear focus is my obligation to them, bratishki moi. I'll lead by example to maintain my own edge. It's deliberate calculus to preserve my standing and authority, based on operational reason.

We kit up. I breathe steady, and we peel out of the hide one by one, spaced as per procedure. Olezha stays home, working signals and preserving the hide's sterility.

Sneaking into the car park office is straightforward. I track along the river, grabbing the parking attendant jacket we stash in nettles and wear it inside out for now. I turn right at the five-tree copse, approach from the south, through two hedge lines to the boundary road fence. The car park cameras are only lowlight and badly positioned, leaving the office portacabin uncovered. There's no security here, just a veneer of it pasted over the otherwise unemployable. The value in the car park isn't the cars or what's in them—it's in control, access, records, witness.

With two pretend guards—Fatman and Junior—I have to wait for their patrol, always done together as a shared pain. I watch the office at the end of the direct line I'll take to its back wall.

They head out. I peel through our cut in the road fence, cross over, hop their fence, and invert my jacket as I approach the office. Now I read as one of them: same kit, superior gait. A car's lights and hissing growl from the road don't matter. I belong.

Fatman's waddled to the edge of the car park building. Junior is twenty meters behind, eyeballing a Merc G-Wagen that smacks of foreign money. I have the key ready. Hugging the wall gets me to the door, off-camera.

I'm in before the car passes. It reeks of grease, like bad pies and unwashed hair, the smell being undetectable to those who own the stink. Beneath it, the vinyl smell from the floor and evaporated damp. Fatman's gone from direct view. Junior slides into the side door of the car park.

Dust outlines the DVR in its cupboard under the desk. I lift the box cleanly, leave the halo intact, pivot it on my knee, and slide in the USB.

I flick to the archive. Nothing older than a month. Mixed gaps. I execute the deletion, check it’s done and the logs are empty, pull the USB, then reseat the DVR on its dust-free mark. I leave the computer display and mouse position as I found it.

Fatman and Junior are still on the ground floor, probably sharing the wisdom of idiots. I check their drawers for interest. I clear the sent and received stacks on our phone. A locked drawer gives way to a wave rake. It beggars belief that Fatman's keys and wallet are in there.

I open my car park jacket and by touch, select tools from my entry bag on my chest. RFID scanner, camera, tape, and dust. I work all of his cards across the scanner, photograph both sides, then his six keys.

They're still on the ramp to the first floor. That's the pace of mind-numbing boredom. They'll punctuate it with a line at about 3 am.

I lift two solid prints off a black, glossy bank card. There's an old business card for a plumber with four phone numbers on the back in different biro and orientation. A remarkable amount of cash: nearly $600, the rest local paper. There are many possibilities, but I can guess the top reasons why. Squeezing the overstuffed wallet reveals another slide pocket on each face that aren't immediately obvious. In one, his half-full baggie, confirming a possible vector for us. In the other, a seriously ancient, heavily compressed condom—size XL. I feel a moment's relief on his behalf until it's obliterated by the condition and the expiry date on the packet.

Four minutes in, I stow my kit, his goods, and reset the lock. They're only half-way along the second row. That's fatness for you. My eyes crawl the scene for places that keep secrets. Glued to the underside of the second chair there's an empty padded envelope. Stooping, I smell a trace of acetone tang: cut gear.

I escape into fresh air. By the fence I invert the jacket back to black and withdraw. At the exit point from the river bank I remove then fold the jacket in on itself, tie it into two black trash bags then put it back, at arms length, in the large nettle patch.

30 minutes later, I've walked to a late night junk food outlet wearing a cap, thick, neutral spectacles, and a randomly chosen bad teeth set. Memory imprints steer other people’s recall toward what you specify, on to what you later discard. I don’t go in for any junk food. I just stand in a sunken doorway beside, swallowed by shadow. They pick me up in the UAZ MPV that we keep at apartment 6.

“Junior's tucked up,” says Stasik. “Mum and dad home. We scoped all the running routes around him. Got what we need.” We can't just walk into people's houses and point them. We have to establish the right vectors of attack.

“Fatman's a shade more interesting,” I say. “I got two fingers, he's holding $600 plus a wedge of rubles, half a baggie till the weekend… oh, aaand he's either packing a Desert Eagle, or thinks too much of himself.”

“Right, well then…” Spiker turns round in the passenger seat. “Gentlemen, place your bets.”

We show numbers with hands like rock, paper, scissors. If it's one, I win but we have to delay his pointer because we're not pointing him near his home. If a line extends his night then the others are in with a chance.

At 04:15 we’re parked two streets back from the car park exit where they'll drive out at shift end. Stasik puts the snoop to work, filtering on Fatman's phone. With his number locked to the snoop, the tail is easy. We track out of sight.

Spiker wins. Fatman doesn't call or text, so there's a plan already. Site 4 is an eight-story block in a very affordable zone. The appointment lasts just over an hour. Between the block and the visitor parking spaces is a pathway hemmed by windowless walls. He waddles out at 06:11. As soon as he's a step away from the line between lamp light and shadow, I rise in the dark at speed, grip him and shock his neck. He sinks. His head accelerates with a push. I feel for his face, position my foot then stamp hard through his jaw. The sharp crack, muffled by meat, bounces up the walls.

Noisy, puggy rasping eases when I pull his head back, force his soft mouth open and packed tongue down. Someone else rifles his gear. We open his phone, pull an image onto a drive, and upload the breachkit. His wallet's already $50 lighter, half the local paper’s gone and he’s got a new, fat baggie. His old condom still lives to ride another day. I push a bit of his coke up his nose, spread some in his pockets where he can't clear it, take his cash but leave his powder. We sling his phone along the path, too far to crawl to. A double tap from my colleague: their tasks are done. I tap back: mine too. He straightens Fatman's leg; I stamp through his knee.

We leave at the far end of shadow.

Force decelerates mass.

There's just time for another nap before our day off at the construction site.