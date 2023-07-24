The problem with lying is…

…you’ve got to make all your lies join up or keep them totally separated. Tricky to do in a war.

There exists a direct parallel with the cathedral that serves to underpin VST’s claims. That parallel is none other than the Mariupol theatre that pro-Ukrainian narratives claimed was deliberately bombed by Russia using two 500lb bombs.

Guess how big the theatre was? 80m long and 34m wide. It is slightly smaller than the cathedral, very similar in proportion and features large internal spaces, with even more substantial internal construction to support multiple floors, stairs and sections.

The official Ukrainian narrative is that it was hit from outside by two bombs. Let’s assume that’s true.

Here’s what it looks like on Google Maps:

And here’s a nifty 3D construction of it, before and after the “strike”:

Yes, that’s the whole roof gone and half the outer walls compromised in sections, despite having multiple internal walls. That was supposedly caused by two bombs totalling half the size of the KH-22 missile. This CBC article has drone footage of the theatre damage. It’s extensive and it features massive ground damage and cratering. An entire outer wall has gone.

This proves at least two of three things:

The Odesa cathedral was not hit by a 2200lb rocket propelled, supersonic munition. Mariupol theatre was not hit from the outside by two 500lb bombs. Zelensky is lying about both strikes.

Zelensky’s certain claims about both strikes is what makes all three of the above statements true.

He has singlehandedly destroyed the ability for anyone to credibly present either strike to the ICC/ICJ and hope to be taken seriously on comparative grounds alone.

Mariupol was similar in size and had more internal structure, was hit slower with half the warhead of the cathedral, and it was utterly annihilated, including its floor.

In one sentence, Zelensky has destroyed the narrative of both these strikes.

All because he can’t keep track of his own lies.

That’s not the work of a comedian. That’s the bungling of a total clown who allows his own lies to be exposed simply by cross-referencing them with each other.

There’s no need to look into the Grayzone’s write up or a Russian version of events that state no bomb parts have ever been found, or that in the preceding days multiple bombs were positioned in the building where some people were sheltering and the bombs were detonated from the inside as a deliberate false flag by Azov. There’s no need to look at satellite and radar traces that show whether any aircraft were airborne within strike range and timeframe of the claimed air-launched strike on the theatre (Russia said there were zero aircraft airborne within parameters).

If you were an unwilling participant in this war, on either side, how would you feel knowing that the reason you are having to fight in it is because Zelensky is a liar of the lowest quality who deliberately chose to engage in warfare that was avoidable, and who continues right up to this day to tell easily identifiable lies that expose his own previous lies? It’s not like he can’t afford to outsource his lies to someone competent. We’ve extended him the credit lines to do exactly that.

Life just ain’t fair, is it?