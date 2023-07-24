The problem with lying is…
Juggling ever increasing balls guarantees you'll drop one eventually.
…you’ve got to make all your lies join up or keep them totally separated. Tricky to do in a war.
There exists a direct parallel with the cathedral that serves to underpin VST’s claims. That parallel is none other than the Mariupol theatre that pro-Ukrainian narratives claimed was deliberately bombed by Russia using two 500lb bombs.
Guess how big the theatre was? 80m long and 34m wide. It is slightly smaller than the cathedral, very similar in proportion and features large internal spaces, with even more substantial internal construction to support multiple floors, stairs and sections.
The official Ukrainian narrative is that it was hit from outside by two bombs. Let’s assume that’s true.
Here’s what it looks like on Google Maps:
And here’s a nifty 3D construction of it, before and after the “strike”:
Yes, that’s the whole roof gone and half the outer walls compromised in sections, despite having multiple internal walls. That was supposedly caused by two bombs totalling half the size of the KH-22 missile. This CBC article has drone footage of the theatre damage. It’s extensive and it features massive ground damage and cratering. An entire outer wall has gone.
This proves at least two of three things:
The Odesa cathedral was not hit by a 2200lb rocket propelled, supersonic munition.
Mariupol theatre was not hit from the outside by two 500lb bombs.
Zelensky is lying about both strikes.
Zelensky’s certain claims about both strikes is what makes all three of the above statements true.
He has singlehandedly destroyed the ability for anyone to credibly present either strike to the ICC/ICJ and hope to be taken seriously on comparative grounds alone.
Mariupol was similar in size and had more internal structure, was hit slower with half the warhead of the cathedral, and it was utterly annihilated, including its floor.
In one sentence, Zelensky has destroyed the narrative of both these strikes.
All because he can’t keep track of his own lies.
That’s not the work of a comedian. That’s the bungling of a total clown who allows his own lies to be exposed simply by cross-referencing them with each other.
There’s no need to look into the Grayzone’s write up or a Russian version of events that state no bomb parts have ever been found, or that in the preceding days multiple bombs were positioned in the building where some people were sheltering and the bombs were detonated from the inside as a deliberate false flag by Azov. There’s no need to look at satellite and radar traces that show whether any aircraft were airborne within strike range and timeframe of the claimed air-launched strike on the theatre (Russia said there were zero aircraft airborne within parameters).
If you were an unwilling participant in this war, on either side, how would you feel knowing that the reason you are having to fight in it is because Zelensky is a liar of the lowest quality who deliberately chose to engage in warfare that was avoidable, and who continues right up to this day to tell easily identifiable lies that expose his own previous lies? It’s not like he can’t afford to outsource his lies to someone competent. We’ve extended him the credit lines to do exactly that.
Life just ain’t fair, is it?
I have been a radical all my life and I am now 72. What has been apparent to me all my life is that the human race does not react to lies the way truth tellers believe they do. People who lie can be given a free pass and people who tell the truth can be hated. This is true at both a personal level and a political level. I am a truth teller, almost incapable of lying, and I see what is truthful and what is lies around me. But what I see is that people are not attracted to or repelled from other people, based on truthfulness. There is some other magic afoot and I have no idea what that magic is. It is obviously related to some level of brainwashing or hypnosis, and it obviously relates to the structure of a person's cosmology that has been built for their entire lives. You can pull out a brick at the bottom and the entire edifice will remain standing. So you ignore the hole, until a second brick goes missing. Still the structure stands, with just two unexplained holes you ignore or even patch over so they are not visible. Eventually maybe too many bricks go missing in a person's lifetime so that they will consciously question their cosmology, and maybe not. We must be close now to the whole edifice collapsing for many people, but are we close enough? And what do we do with all those collapsing edifices and with the people who have been disinherited from the foundations of their lives?
This is where we are very very weak. The WEF has an alternative. They are pointing out that certain aspects of our lives are collapsing, and blind freddy can see they are. And the WEF is the knight, riding in to save us all with a plan. See their website. They DO have a plan, based on false premises, and based on a management system we won't enjoy one bit, but it is the only plan out there, so what choice does humanity have? The WEF are promising to fix things. Of course the populace, when their house is almost collapsed, is going to go for the plan on offer, which is the WEF plan.
...unless we come up with something better, and we seem to be too reactive to do that. We are still caught being reactive to their dastardly plans, rather than pro-actively creating a new and better plan for ourselves, to suit ourselves, which is too massive a task for us to even contemplate - for most. In reality, humanity has already solved every single problem we are confronting, theoretically, with wonderful and creative ideas. It's just that we don't know what those ideas are, and we don't know how to apply them.
Information management was my job when I was still employed. And technology has enabled it to a significant degree. Information never needs to get old. We can come up with a complete alternative to their plans, collaboratively, working with the best of human creativity to provide viable solutions for those missing bricks. I can do it. But I need funding and help. There's the rub. Who is going to fund a 72 year old woman to create an accessible on-line resource of the world's creativity? Who is even going to imagine I could do it?
It’s awful that people aren’t paying attention to this kind of information. It disgusts me even that in Canada our pathetic government under WEF control is giving away millions if not more of our money to this corrupt regime in Ukraine and as a Canadian I have no say. Same in America under the same government that seems to hate it citizens as much as Trudeau hates Canadians with the corruption right in Biden’s family