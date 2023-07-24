Very Slow Thinking

Christine
Jul 25, 2023Edited

I have been a radical all my life and I am now 72. What has been apparent to me all my life is that the human race does not react to lies the way truth tellers believe they do. People who lie can be given a free pass and people who tell the truth can be hated. This is true at both a personal level and a political level. I am a truth teller, almost incapable of lying, and I see what is truthful and what is lies around me. But what I see is that people are not attracted to or repelled from other people, based on truthfulness. There is some other magic afoot and I have no idea what that magic is. It is obviously related to some level of brainwashing or hypnosis, and it obviously relates to the structure of a person's cosmology that has been built for their entire lives. You can pull out a brick at the bottom and the entire edifice will remain standing. So you ignore the hole, until a second brick goes missing. Still the structure stands, with just two unexplained holes you ignore or even patch over so they are not visible. Eventually maybe too many bricks go missing in a person's lifetime so that they will consciously question their cosmology, and maybe not. We must be close now to the whole edifice collapsing for many people, but are we close enough? And what do we do with all those collapsing edifices and with the people who have been disinherited from the foundations of their lives?

This is where we are very very weak. The WEF has an alternative. They are pointing out that certain aspects of our lives are collapsing, and blind freddy can see they are. And the WEF is the knight, riding in to save us all with a plan. See their website. They DO have a plan, based on false premises, and based on a management system we won't enjoy one bit, but it is the only plan out there, so what choice does humanity have? The WEF are promising to fix things. Of course the populace, when their house is almost collapsed, is going to go for the plan on offer, which is the WEF plan.

...unless we come up with something better, and we seem to be too reactive to do that. We are still caught being reactive to their dastardly plans, rather than pro-actively creating a new and better plan for ourselves, to suit ourselves, which is too massive a task for us to even contemplate - for most. In reality, humanity has already solved every single problem we are confronting, theoretically, with wonderful and creative ideas. It's just that we don't know what those ideas are, and we don't know how to apply them.

Information management was my job when I was still employed. And technology has enabled it to a significant degree. Information never needs to get old. We can come up with a complete alternative to their plans, collaboratively, working with the best of human creativity to provide viable solutions for those missing bricks. I can do it. But I need funding and help. There's the rub. Who is going to fund a 72 year old woman to create an accessible on-line resource of the world's creativity? Who is even going to imagine I could do it?

Heather French
Jul 25, 2023

It’s awful that people aren’t paying attention to this kind of information. It disgusts me even that in Canada our pathetic government under WEF control is giving away millions if not more of our money to this corrupt regime in Ukraine and as a Canadian I have no say. Same in America under the same government that seems to hate it citizens as much as Trudeau hates Canadians with the corruption right in Biden’s family

