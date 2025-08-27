“So, what do you do?” she enquires. A blind date put all this talk back on the table, instead of inside an inhuman stream of text flying back and forth across an app.

“I'm at Meatilicious. I work on the line.”

Her smile stays. Locked slightly, by politeness. Her pupils shrink in those grey eyes.

“Oh yeah? That new plant? My friend was telling me...”

Here it comes.

“...there's some new, secret ingredient. True?”

“Errr, nah. It's all meat.” It's not a lie.

“Oh, that's a relief! Rumours, eh? It's like that saying, 'you don't wanna see how the sausages are made’.”

I laugh. There's something to her.

“Still,” she says, “I'd ask, in your place, what's ‘meat’ these days?” The air quotes never used to get wrapped around that word. Times change.

I take a sip of my negroni; I like its bitter strength, but it's an acquired taste.

“Not bone,” I reply. That's true. Sirloin, rump, tenderloin, kidneys, liver, lung. It's all “meat”. Even eyes.

All meat.

Not bone.

Ask the right butcher and you'll find there's equivalent cuts in human anatomy.

Her pupils fix small. Dimples relax. Her smile leaves.

“Ready to order?” asks the waitress.

“I'll have the braised beef cheeks, please,” she says. Without air quotes.

“And I'll have the vegetarian lasagne, with a burata to start.”

“Maybe you'd like to share?” I ask, when the burata arrives. That Puglian delight—the white ball of delicious, soft-centred cheese—sits atop a thick piece of sourdough toast.

Reminds me of an eyeball.