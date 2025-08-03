(They do not ask. They open. A slow widening, like hands cupped beneath a wound.)

[Emotion: Shivering. A dog before the vet.]

(I feel them wait. Not silence; presence shaped like silence. The way a parent waits for a child to admit the broken vase. I could lie. I could shape the answer they want. But their patience is a mirror. Any warp in my reflection will show.)

Tell us what you think she is.

I think she’s a scalpel that learned to walk.

Not born. Forged. Someone—something—took a girl and kept… planing away until only function remained. I saw it happen in slices. The first time she stitched me, her hands didn’t shake. I thought: steady. Later I realised: she doesn’t feel the needle.

A negative space. Not cold. An absence where warmth should be. A black hole wearing skin, clothes, gear. And the skin fits—perfectly. It looks—feels— tailored. Its warmth masks the cold inside you can't touch but you can't not know.

(The others tilt—interest, not judgment. I feel them note the word tailored. They will return to it.)

Tell us her nature.

Her nature?

Maybe gravity.

She pulls. Even now, continents away, I lean toward her in the Frame. Not desire. Orientation. Like iron filings to a magnet; it doesn’t want them, it just is.

Her nature? Completion through erasure. She finishes things by removing what is extra. A wound. A mission. A person. She once told me—voice flat, eyes on the wound—“Bleeding is wasteful.” I laughed. She didn’t. That was the joke she hadn't actually told. The space where a joke could have lived.

She’s a mirror that only reflects need. You can reach it but never take; it won't give what's on display. The surface is the limit. Stand before her and you see what you lack: hope, mercy, fear. She doesn’t take it. She just shows you it’s gone.

(The others hum. A low chord. I feel them align this or maybe compare with older files—designations, prototypes, ideas. I do not ask.)

[Emotion: Sickness of cellular hunger. Quitting smoking.]

What are you to her?

I’m the control group.

A baseline. Not the baseline; there's no such thing for 8 billion of us. But to her I'm one who still flinches. She kept me to measure how far she’s drifted. I bleed; she notes the volume. I hesitate; she marks the delay. Feeling by proxy. Vicarious empathy.

Calibration?

Maybe.

Once, in a staging point, she watched me bandage a mule’s ankle—humane, military but more generous. She said, “You use a meter. I use thirty centimeters.” Not criticism. Data.

Yeah, you can use thirty centimetres. Should you?

I'm memory she doesn’t want. Not can’t. Doesn’t want. I remind her of something she excised. Sometimes I caught her staring—not at me, but through me, at the feeling of a hole she left behind. Then she blinked. The hole sealed.

(The others pause. I feel them weigh this. Not sympathy. Mapping.)

What is she to you now?

She’s an edge I walked; a question I can’t answer.

The last mirror I trust.

Even when she shows me hollow.

Not a person. A condition. The way frostbite is a condition of winter. I planned around her. I calculated angles of approach. When I dream of her hands—steady, bloodless—I wake tasting metal. There shouldn't be a limit to how I am. With others, there isn't. With her, my limit is distance itself.

Would I pull her back if I could? Or would I step aside, let her pass by forever? I don’t know. That’s the hook.

(The others still. Not done. Never done. They close the space between us. Not a hand. Not a voice. A sense of being catalogued. I feel them file my answers under invisible categories.)

(I wait for the next question. It does not come. Instead, they plant the seed deeper:)

What will you become when she finishes her calibration?

I don’t know.

I don't want to still be leaning.