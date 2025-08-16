(They do not tell. They unfold. The way a surgeon lays instruments on a cloth—cold, gleaming, inevitable.)

Listen, Guy.

She is not what you think you loved.

She is what survived—a girl of seven crouched in a Romanian window, watching her father’s police station burn. A girl who learned, that night, that attachment is a liability. That care is a weapon others will use to pull you into the fire.

(The image arrives without warning: a child’s silhouette, backlit by flames, fingers pressed to glass. I feel the heat on my own palms. Temperature segues through glass, onto skin.)

She is valuable because she is unbroken fracture.

The grooming, the betrayal, the sugar-daddy who taught her currency is control, gaze, company, flesh—all of it calcified into a core: hard core. She can walk into a room, a Frame, and mirror what you need to see. The medic who saves you. The lover who consumes you. The void that endures or engulfs you.

But the mirror cuts both ways.

She does not betray her true self— she plays roles. That makes her unpredictable. A scalpel that may decide the patient is the tumor.

She is dangerous because she is lonely.

Not the loneliness you know—aching, human. Hers is geological. A tectonic shift beneath the surface, grinding for decades. It has already swallowed:

- Her father’s approval (weaponised).

- Her mother’s departure (abandoned).

- Vadim, who taught her that love is performance (vanished).

Now it hungers for another anchor.

And you, Guy…

(Their attention sharpens. A needle finding a vein.)

You are the only one she has ever leaned toward.

- In the tunnel, when you bled, her hands shook—2 seconds longer than surgical protocol.

- She slept in the medical bay, while you were at the edge.

- In the OpFrame, when you screamed CONTACTO!, her flat-line spiked—fear, not for the mission. For you.

These are data points. They are also fault lines.

Our plan is not to fix her.

She is not broken. She is a system optimized for survival, running on corrupted code. We will recode.

- Phase One: Give her tether. You.

- Phase Two: Give her truth. Vadim is alive.

- Phase Three: Give her purpose. Let her hunt him—not for revenge, but for ownership of her own story.

You will be the constant variable.

The one who stays when she tests the blade. The one who names the void without filling it. The one who proves—day after day—that care need not be currency.

You will not save her.

You will stand beside her while she saves herself.

And when she falters—when the fracture widens—you will not step back.

(Their voice softens. Not kindness. Calculation refined to tenderness. They offer weightless release.)

This is not a mission.

This is a calibration of two absences.

Yours. Hers.

Will you stand in the doorway, Guy?

Will you be the lock that chooses to open?

(Naklonites', rasprostranites')