(They do not speak. They unfold. A sensation like pages being turned inside my chest.)

What is the source of her magnetism?

(I think of the terraced house again—door always locked, key always missing. I’d press my forehead to the wood and will it to open. Cristina is that door. She never opens. I pull my hands away. Magnetism makes them knock again. I need escape velocity.)

It’s not her magnetism.

It’s mine, reflected. Mirrored.

She carries negative charge—the space where my mother should have been, where softness rotted into shouting.

Ballerinas train to dance the emotion of the phrase. Not to dance how they feel. She phrases the dance.

When I stand near her, an ache in my ribcage finds a shape. A name. A direction.

(They note: Transference. Projection. Danger.)

Why does it lure you, pull you, drag you in the dark?

Because All Truth is in Dark.

In daylight I’m thirty, Bristol-born, Royal Marines, all the labels that pretend to mean something. In her dark, I am nine years old again, palms bleeding with a key that doesn’t fit any door. It should fit that one door. Our door.

The pull is gravitational memory. Every time she walks away—no flinch, no backward glance—I see my mother leaving for the shift-work factory; no surety of return. Not death. Not even cruelty. Just… absence. Cristina is absence in company.

(They taste this. They measure the repetition loop. Reenactment. Trauma bond.)

The dark lures me because it matches the inside of my eyelids. I close them and see a woman’s back, walking to an edge. If I stop them, there's… hope.

Where is your agency?

My agency? Is that your test of my temperament—self control under provocation—or of my self awareness?

Maybe your question is genuine.

My fucking agency fills the gap between me and her; the gap I put there—keep there.

(They wait. I feel them sift this for threads: abandonment, wounding.)

I could say it’s in the trigger discipline I kept in the tunnel—no friendly fire, no collateral damage. But the truth is uglier: my agency is the pause before I speak.

It's the half-second where I could choose to lie to you. To say she’s a victim, a tragedy, a thing to be fixed.

Agency is in here with you. Every answer I give is a surrender, yes—but also a map. I’m drawing you the shape of the trap. I’m handing you the key I had to cut.

I can name the lean.

I can show you the angle of the fall.

(They do not ask. They exhale. A slow, deliberate unclenching, like a fist opening to reveal a single seed. I feel it land in my palm: the question, heavier than it looks.)

Tell us what you think she is.

She is a blade that acts like a mirror.

She shows you yourself and you think you see her. She does not mean always to cut. Talk for long enough and you'll find the limit to her language.

(The Frame hums with their listening. And I know—they know—that to lie is to vanish. So I stay. I stay because surrender is the only way to keep speaking. They record this. They are not afraid of escalation. They are close around me. They do not ask the next question. They plant it in my heart.)

What will you do when you learn she was never the door—only the echo of one slamming?

I do not answer. They feel why.

(They consider this. Not as mercy. As data. Then they ask the last question—not with words, but with a pressure that feels like fingers on a bruise.)

What happens when the door finally opens and no one is behind it?

I won't answer.

Because for the first time, the question is mine.