(They slide from my temples down my neck; that warmth of mother’s care. They find the old break. Their right pressure chases off the pain that never heals.)

You saved him. The love of our family saved him. Your family.

(They cradle. Shields against the storm. Vanilla in smoke. Wine and butter.)

How did you keep him here? He was at the door.

Applied pain.

Then he made his own second wind from coke, bastardo tonto. He helped us fight with a drip strapped on his head.

I had to pack him tighter when his fucking pulse spiked.

I saw Guy's blood coats like thin paint, warm and slick, so precious. He pulsed into my fingers; I breathed to its rhythm, its urgency, to synchronize.

I willed it down.

I willed him down.

Later, Bryce shared his red gold; Emile wrote his contact report in private tears. We entwined our breath-pulse to tie Guy to our earth.

I stitched a square to guard his stories. I tattooed his unblemished skin in scar pigment.

(The warmth isn’t physical. It’s the embrace of a hive – dense, resonant, humming with latent intent. They move about me as worker bees warm their Queen.)

Where would we be without trust?

(Their trust is the bedrock of my existence. Terrifying. Absolute. To fracture it is annihilation. I feel the soft probe – not a question, but an invitation to open.)

We wouldn't be here. I trusted in your offers and I do my best to honour your trust in me.

(Their trust tastes like honey. I feel it on my skin.)

What do you search for in people, in settled contact?

Settled? I want the opposites. Spontaneous stability. With a superior equal.

Ahh, so you're a modern feminist after all, love. Why let Guy’s resonance pierce the static?

Guy’s darkness is... contained. Familiar. His stillness isn't passivity; it feels like potential energy. A spark catching on dry tinder.

Not desire, not then. An unthreatened predator recognizing kin. That’s what snagged: an edge mirroring the jagged thing inside me.

His scream was the sound of killing and being killed—so frightening. The sound of nihilism collapsing. It detonated Chaos. The mule wave surged. His scream released a tsunami of abject fear. Crushing. Suffocating.

Guy’s scream pulled me – through the OpFrame, through the crushing bodies – like a primal strike to the soul. His terror, his unraveling, a foreign invader. It wasn’t empathy. It was… violation. We're vulnerable. His scream was the sound of humanity breaking.

(I remember the sensation of my own gasp, ragged, unheard. Desire twisting into desperation. I plant it next to the scream, but it came from another time, with someone else.)

Why is this different, Cristina?

It's not different, it's even more of what's true: we are the mission, every time. Objectives come second. We lost our edge in the tunnel because we couldn't cover all the bases. Psychoacoustics—or whatever we'll call it—nulled the OpFrame. Their hidden blades are proof of the asymmetry we always face.

We iterate our adaptations.

Or we die.

In the tunnel, there was shared sense of the abyss. No one else is coming to save us.

I had to keep him here to honour your trust and make good on my promises to you.

He didn't flinch from the fight and he looks at me. Not past. Not through. At.

(Gura ta e-o cireaşă crudă,

Ochii tăi ard ca tăciunii.

Te-ndepărtezi... şi lumea-i nudă.)

Engulf me and reward.