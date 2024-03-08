In the executive car that took him from London back home to Bristol, Guy reached out to Bryce. He pictured a square traced out in his own blood. At its last corner was his memory of a frank, direct man who could bristle anyone in an instant but below whose surface lay a deep selflessness and care for his allies and friends. In Bryce was a duality of man - the capability to wield evil and a choice to do good.

“Howdy, young ’un. What’s your news?” said Bryce.

“Howdy, old ’un.” It was their greeting etiquette. “I’m on a path that’s troubling me. I came to ask for guidance before you were told to give it. I hope I’m ahead of them.”

“You are but if you’re admitting you needed them to motivate getting in touch, I’m disappointed.”

“Sorry. You know how I am: embroiled in many things. People sometimes fall by the wayside. They told me you escaped. What happened?”

“Yeah. I was at the limit. Matteo and I are out. Jaime and Romina usurped us and took us out. We got rid of a few traitors as well. I’m in Brazil, dumping this gut and spare chin. I’ve got a lotta decompression to do. Surgery as well.”

“Injury?”

“No, facial, so I can live in the open. I’ve got enemies on both sides of the line and I don’t wanna live out my days in a fuckin’ cave.”

“Then what?”

“I dunno. I’ve had it with deep operations. It’s worn away too much of me.”

“Come to Europe. Help me. You know what’s coming. It’s already happening.”

“I’m thinking about a farm and a portfolio, not civil war. Did you call to recruit me? I thought you wanted some guidance.”

“Yeah. I’m lead on implementing Aulos and Epimetheus. Anna asked to get in and they agreed. Her arrival was sudden, I hadn’t spoken to her for a year. I’m really unsettled by her involvement. Our history distracts me. I feel like she… her nature is…”. He hung in the incomplete expression of thought and emotion. Bryce remained in the stillness. Eventually, multiple sensations began to surround Bryce. Guy emanated shame, fear, distrust, contempt, desire, curiosity, pity and lust, all rolling in and out of each other.

“That’s complicated,” said Bryce. “It’s more than before. Do they know?”

“Not everything. I feel like I went somewhere I shouldn’t… was weak in the face of temptation. I got away but now it’s back. I’m afraid it could be… an undoing.”

“Whose?”

“I don’t know. That makes me more afraid.”

“Afraid of what, who?”

“Of… her.”

“What’re you more afraid of, Anna or yourself?”

“Not sure. I can handle people, you know that. But she’s different. She’s not just people and... combined with our skills and responsibilities, I worry. It’s like I’m looking at the edge of an abyss. In fact, I went into it.”

“D’ya love her?”

“No. It was never like that. She’s just not built right. It’s like there’s something missing. Something important.”

“None of us are complete here. That’s our curse and our journey. If you feel fear and you don’t know why, the fear can speak for you and lead you to places that don’t exist anywhere but your imagination. If you’re afraid of yourself and you project that on others, you might initiate destruction. Some of this is in you. Don’t let fear and panic rule your mind. Gather, face and deal with truth. That way, your actions will be more right than… mistaken.”

They were together in the still, black sense of harmony. Bryce emoted warmth and care; some sense of solidity in amongst the uncertainty of the void.

“Just remember, young ’un, assumption is the mother of all fuck ups.”

“Like the assumption that she should be on Aulos?”

“Be patient. Maintain control. Fulfil your responsibilities to the program. The bigger plan will come from your work. Control how you act toward Anna. We both know Aulos comes first so if that means you need to contain her somehow, you need to decide how you want to do that.”

“She’s not an asset. I’m not her handler.”

“Would it be easier if she was?”

A pointed sensation of suspicion, hypocrisy and revilement bled into the space between them.

“You know what that means, Bryce; complex ramifications. There’s no answer, only a lot more questions.”

“Then what if I gave you a way to get some answers?”

“Go on.”

“Get a face-to-face quid pro quo on her from Centre. You show your cards, they show theirs. On paper. You get why, right?”

“Sure. So no one can reactively withhold or change their cards. How do you think they’ll take the request?”

“Your life is at stake, and more besides. Transparency and trust is everything. Don’t be afraid. You’re going to war. You need every advantage and minimal risk if you wanna live, never mind win. You still owe me two pints from the tunnel. I don’t wanna be giving you more.”

Guy remembered the tunnel in Mexico like it was yesterday. Mindspace amplified the pain and struggle, burning the episode deeper into his memory that appeared in the space as a burst of rage subsumed by love for those who had saved him.

“OK, I’ll talk to Centre today. Come to Europe and I’ll give you those pints back, I promise.”

He let Bryce go and was alone with the vivid memories of his 6 month Mexican placement at the farm north of Monterrey. He’d been overloaded with work and language study. As Bryce grew the Mexican border trafficking operations, skirmishes for dominance over routes and turf were a necessary evil. Guy, Emile and Anna were tag-ons to Bryce’s crew, posing as hired guns for a sizeable tunnel run that was designed to win strong favour and cement Bryce's authenticity with the Northeast Cartel while drawing out any competition into a trap. An up-and-coming, DEA-controlled Monterrey gang took the bait and came to muscle in on one of Bryce’s minor routes out of Ciudad Mer, a few kilometres from the Rio Grande. A decoy river crossing on fast rafts Guy had built was a lure and ambush for some of the Monterrey gang. Further north, Emile, Guy and Anna were spread inside a narrow tunnel under the river to control the main cargo’s passage and as backup for Bryce’s crew at the receiving area in the mouth of the tunnel. Two hundred tightly packed people all doubled up as coke mules to build the relationship with the Northeast Cartel. Bryce and his crew knew that both locations would be attacked but the decoy site would split the attack force. Everyone at the river crossing was expendable. All the valuable cargo was in the tunnel with a well established defensive position set up in wait.

When the main gunfight kicked off, the cargo panicked and stampeded the tunnel, causing squeezes all the way through. Even with the advantages of mindspace, Bryce and his friends couldn’t detect the gang’s operators embedded in the cargo. The cargo’s fear, panic and desperation masked the chances of feeling out the disguised gang members who had snuck in before the Ciudad Mer staging point. They pulled their composite blades and went for Guy in the tunnel. It came down to his stab vest, Royal Marines and program training. In the tunnel, they came at him almost one by one, hampered by the crushed and flailing innocents. A woman in a hoodie had been practically on top of him when she slashed across his left arm, through his leather jacket down to his cut proof shirt.

“CONTACTO! CONTACTO! EN GUY! EN GUY!” he screamed to alert Anna, upstream, and Emile, down towards the entrance. Instinctively, through his shout, he threw all his weight against her to pin her and slammed his elbow into her throat, then his gloved thumb into her eye. Beyond her, another killer had risen and was just a couple of people away. Guy powered back, drag-lifting his choking victim by the crotch and busted throat, then charged the next target with his human shield. As Guy slammed the woman’s body into the man, the attacker's blade swung round her side for Guy’s vest to turn into the sharpest of punches. He drew back, grabbed the man’s wrist and forced the black blade into the woman’s side. He drew back again and stamp kicked the hand and the blade’s hilt deeper into the dying woman. As her body slid down and exposed the man’s torso, through a scream that could sunder rock, Guy buried his own stun blade into the man’s lung then heart then neck. Blood sprayed onto his face and chest as he ripped the blade out and a massive wave of horrified fear and panic emanated from everyone within earshot of the inhuman scream. The wave completely blocked any other sense of threat in a kind of Overwhelm that pushed the brutality of his own attack reflexively back into his mind. As his stress and climbing heart rate made his bond to their OpFrame fade, his instinct to turn came too late. He was slammed in the small of his back and thrown against the dead man and woman. As Guy twisted around between his victims and his attacker, a paralysing, violent pain shot through his right kidney. His shrill cry spat blood at the crushing, panicking mules around him. The pain instantly dropped as the weight behind him withdrew and his boiling anger became hatred then crazed bloodlust as adrenaline riddled his brain and cut off his bond to his friends.

He whipped his MP5 sub machinegun slung at his chest around to luckily deflect another slashing knife strike. The attacker and another behind pressed into him, pinning him back against the bodies and the surging, growing stampede beyond them. His front attacker’s arms were disabled by the crush but his body stopped Guy bringing the gun to bear on either killer. As the crush closed, Guy nutted the man’s face as hard as he could. Out of space, he savagely bit into whatever flesh his teeth could find and ripped it aside. Panicking cargo squirmed against him; behind, the pressure of the surge built, squeezing his lungs tight. Only his left hand was free below the crush but his knife was gone and his pistol was on his right hip. Another stab cut through his jacket at the right shoulder, into his vest. Guy grabbed the first man’s crotch and gripped and tore as hard as he could, forcing him to double over and writhe back with the pain. The man’s face was pressed against Guy’s right shoulder as he shouted and squirmed to free his arms. Guy spat the chunk of flesh out in a scream straight into the killer’s ear, sucked in a breath of blood and iron as hard and fast as he could, then bit straight through the ear and wrenched it away, triggering another scream he could feel through his vest. Then the pressure behind him swelled to a tsunami. The air in his lungs packed up into his throat as he braced to be crushed and overrun. The second killer raised his blade to end Guy's life.

A black shadow spread over him and a brutal roar filled the tunnel followed by more screams all around. The pressure behind eased as Emile’s weight sailed overhead, wrenching the two men back, off Guy’s frame. Emile sank down between Guy and the killers and smashed out the front man’s knee then something else. A sudden icy pain shot through Guy’s back and robbed him of breath and grip and thought. He dropped to his knees as the crowd surged forwards again and drove his face into Emile’s back and the pain further into his gut. As the slow stampede restarted, the black of Emile’s jacket became the blackness of death or peace, and pain led the way to nothing.

He dreamed the sound of firecrackers in showers of glittering winter snow. At the door to a squalid, dark terraced house, his heart sank in the cold night at the anticipation of the colder, miserable loneliness within.

“GUY! GUY! WAKE THE FUCK UP! GET IN THE FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!”

His mother screamed through the door. The voice was hers - a heavy Chinese accent - but the words and grammar weren’t. As he fumbled for the door key and struggled with the confusion of her command, an invisible hand struck his face and then his chest, and then he was in icy pain in his back and right leg.

Anna’s eyes filled his view and her shouts filled his brain. A black skull bandana covered the lower half of her face. He was on his back, staring up into the darkness.

“YOU’RE HIT! I NEED TO STABILISE YOU! DO YOU UNDERSTAND?!”

“It’s my back. My leg…” he said.

“Yes, your back. Yep!” she agreed. He felt her knees in his hip as she yanked him onto his side, against her lap. The sole of a boot filled his vision as Emile came into view in a kneeling firing stance.

“You picked a helluva time to take a nap, pal!” said Emile, over his shoulder. “You fucking lazy Brits! No tea for a week!” A burst of fire cracked out from his MP5 into the night, then another and another. Anna suddenly moved away, leaving Guy to roll face down. A crackling growl ripped into the air near his feet as she unloaded a magazine. Metallic clicking, a slap and a sliding clunk sounded her reload before she emptied another magazine. Gunfire sounded out in the darkness, past Emile. Heavy bursts of suppression going away from them. A better sound than the whip crack and zing of inbound effective fire. He dragged his arms up to lift himself. His right hand and arm were almost completely white. He burst into laughter that sent a stab of pain through his back.

“It’s the coke, dude!” laughed Emile. “They fucking shot into the mules as we were pushing through them. Can you move?”

“Hang on…” he said. He snorted at the coke on his hand, pulling in a big hit of nearly pure powder, leaving behind a smear of clotting blood. “Help me get going.”

“Ha ha! Now we just need some fuckin’ tunes!” laughed Emile. Whatever words flew between Emile, Anna and Bryce were in the OpFrame Guy had abandoned. He could feel the pain begin to throb with his heart beat. “When I lift you,” said Emile, “control your gun! Safety is off! Targets at 10 through 2 o’clock, among the vehicles. Free fire.”

As Emile hauled him up and back into the tunnel, a world of controlled mayhem swung into view. Guy put down enough rounds to blow the tank of a pick up that wasn’t theirs and with it three bright figures danced in torment. The tunnel had cleared but a short way in were several bodies whose blood had soaked into the bursts of coke to paint the tunnel walls and floor like a grotto in Hell. Emile set him down and pulled off his jacket and vest. Volleys of fire echoed into the tunnel then Anna appeared and wordlessly set about his wound.

“How bad is it?” Guy said.

“2 inch stab, might have clipped your kidney. If you’d waited, I’d have given you morphine. Now your heart’s up and you’re still bleeding. Em! Get a bag line in his left, strap it to his head. I have to pack this. Bryce is mopping up now.”

It was Anna who performed the surgery at the farm’s medical centre. Bryce gave him 2 pints of O negative on a direct transfusion.

Four corners of a square traced in blood.

If he hadn’t been wounded he’d probably never have seen below Anna’s well cultivated and maintained surface.

It had Feb months since he had relived that much of the tunnel. Traffic on the M4 motorway out from London was the usual drag but there was plenty to occupy Guy’s mind as his memories gave way to the present. The scale of the program’s ambition was vast, even though its methods were careful and constricted. Sometimes he felt utterly hopeless about their chances to land what he might consider meaningful wins. Deep down, he always carried a pessimism and certain misanthropy that had been installed by his family. That was why he’d sought out family of other kinds in the Royal Marines and joined the program. They were the counterbalance and salvation from despair induced by the glimpses of truth his early life had afforded him. In crawling motorway traffic he zoned out and rifled through emotions about his immediate responsibilities.

The Cronus programme, of which Aulos was a key part, aimed to hunt and kill the predatory beasts who posed as fathers of nations and captains of industry, as well as all their sick and twisted progeny who sullied every level of society. As dark an objective as it appeared, to him it was like excising cancer. Tumours had been seeded and grew throughout mankind. Someone had to perform surgery on the malignancy that engulfed nations and destroyed family. As a large scale weapon within Cronus, Aulos had two major flaws but it was necessary to implement, no matter what else happened in the world. The gene therapies and the fall out from Covid were indiscriminate, unreliable and unpredictable. They could not be relied upon. Aulos was highly targeted and would be completely effective, with easily acceptable collateral damage on a timescale the program controlled. It would just take time and greater ingenuity to deploy it across the world. Epimetheus was a very different project. It had potential to quickly turn tides, especially in countries that preserved vestiges of their anti-authoritarian history. The opportunities for rapid deployment of Epimetheus had already arrived on the continent. The UK would be the last to fall, so dulled and disarmed was its citizenry. He knew that he and Anna would be deployed to Germany, France or the Netherlands very soon. Alpha teams had been active for years now and ready to initiate actions when the time was right.

He wondered just how effective the Prometheus engine would prove to be. He had never pursued specific insight into it because he so buried himself in his work on Aulos and Epimetheus. He trusted the others well enough to make Prometheus work. Occasionally he would wonder how much of what he saw in the information space was its work, and how much of what was in people’s heads and came out of their mouths was under the influence of the program. The pessimist in him believed their abilities in the cognitive warfare space were not enough but it was hard to be patient.

By midday he was home. The car dropped him on an empty lane lined with hedgerows. He was casually dressed in yesterday’s clothes - jeans, sweater, boots and a light overcoat. There was no need for equipment or devices. As the car escaped Guy’s loneliness, he took off his boots and socks, slung them around his neck and wandered along the road’s grassy verge until he found a point in the hedge that was open enough to squeeze through. The bracken and undergrowth caught his clothes, picked at his skin and spiked the soles of his feet, just as they were meant to. On the other side, he was home, on the estate that gave him life and meaning and purpose.

The perimeter meadows were lush and rich in their grasses, flowers and inhabitants. Nothing disturbed their natural states, desires and competitions until the livestock came for a turn to graze and reinvigorate them as part of their circuit. It was a cool, overcast day, but still there was a hum and flittering of insects small and large. Guy wandered into the meadow’s heart and sat down in the chest high grass. Within a moment, the world beyond the meadow was gone. Several honeybees flitted from grass flowers and bright, small petals all about him. A few bumblebees buzzed by but didn’t stop, searching for less busy patches of treasure. Around him were hundreds of ants, making their marches from one task to another, occasionally finding their path over or along his feet. After some minutes, he followed the last few departing bees to the other side of the meadow. He did not walk. He switched between crawling prone to ambulating on hands and knees, amongst the grass and its riches. He soaked up the scents and the views of close life and symbiosis. As he passed flowers of any kind, he plucked them up and stuffed them into the back of his waist, building a bunched present for friends.

When he heard the hives he settled still on his knees, closed his eyes and honed in on the sound of the nectar factories. He sank his weight down through his core into the earth; he dug his toes into the soil and scraped his hands through the grass roots to forge a stronger link with an essence of being. The light wind blended with the ebbing hums and buzzing of the hives, just a few metres away. Without moving, he imagined a hive revealed as he came to it through the grass, and the warmth and strength of its busy troupe of airborne guardians that danced and played in sweetness. To the vision, he began to project, to emote; he reached out with love, through the grass, across the breeze. He drew the flowers from his back and held them forth, then slowly edged forwards on his knees, eyes closed, toward the hives.

Warm. Food. Love.

He emoted his three offerings. Neither in words nor sound, but sense and feeling. Language transcended by intent.

Little by little, he heard the swarm building then felt the bees drifting towards and about him, closing on his warmth. By the time his outstretched hands touched the edge of a hive and he opened his eyes, his hands, arms and shoulders were covered in honeybees. They flittered over him and flew back and forth from his gift of petals and pollen and nectar. Guy drank in the wonder of the multi-part organism that had begun to envelope him in an understanding welcome. It had felt his presence and his intent, delighted in his respectful offering and took its rest in his body heat. There was no aggression or fear in either he or the swarm, only a mutual understanding. Guy stood the flowers at the entrance to the hive and gently rose up to lift its roof. He could feel the tickling swarm about his neck, its buzzing a nearly constant frequency of calmness in his ears. The bees crawled and buzzed over and about him, covering most of his hands as he peered into the top of the hive. The bees on his hands began to merge into those tending the honey frames as he slowly reached to lift a full frame from the top super, then another. He could tell there was only golden treasure in them.

Thank you, my friends. I’ll see you again soon with more for your house.

He replaced the hive’s roof and slowly walked away along the hedge line towards the adjacent field where he knew the bull would be grazing with a cow and their newest calf. As he moved away, the bees began to lift off him. Having charged themselves with his heat they understood their exchange had completed, and left him free to sample the honey-laden comb and rich bee bread. At the gate to the next meadow, in his mind he called “King!” and soon he felt the beating wave of a hulking mass reverberating through the ground.

When he got back to the house, he dropped the remaining frame of honey in the kitchen then softly stalked the corridors in search of his friends, despite being covered in mud from having harvested vegetables for the bull and his family. He took the stairs up to the atrium’s mezzanine and peered through the glass panel in the door into the expansive multi-purpose space whose huge windows made up the southwest corner of the back of that section of the house. The blinds were closed to shield what was happening in the atrium. Quietly, he entered and moved towards the edge of the mezzanine, until he saw them. Below, Anna and Emile looked like they were silently play acting. They were both in stances that suggested they were holding weapons and moving through some other environment, although their footsteps were only to change the directions their bodies pointed, not to move them around the atrium. They were in a TAC shadow. By ViewBonding to a program team involved in a tactical operation, Anna and Emile were able to both shadow and observe the entire operation. They were practising their own movements through the environment, in relation to the team on the ground as a non-jeopardy way to keep their skills up-to-date. Despite being 6’2” and officially massive, Emile had the grace of a ballet dancer and his motion made him appear lighter than his bulk suggested. In contrast, Anna was 5’5” in bare feet and nearly half Emile’s weight. She had a hard frame but wasn’t lean. She was strong, supple and lithe but deliberately maintained a good ratio of bodyfat for protection and mass. By anyone’s standards, she had a beautiful and powerful figure that did not entirely betray her true capabilities. She was the greater danger. To be small and sure to win, she had to be better and willing to go further. Anna’s operational performance was equal to and sometimes exceeded male counterparts, without testosterone patches that boosted focus and aggression or other personalised tactical prep regimes. Whatever she had in place of testosterone was innate. Guy suspected he knew enough to guess what it was and he was sure the program knew, by means transparent and covert.

He withdrew from the mezzanine and ran across to the west wing to his suite. He dumped his clothes, showered and reached out to Centre. Harriett, Thomas, James and Martin Caron joined him.

“How are you, Guy? We’ve been wondering how you’re managing with workload, objectives and on a personal level. Did you speak to Bryce?” The voice was all of them and none of them in particular.

“I vented to Bryce about a primary risk. He was supportive. All else being equal, what do you anticipate as operational moves in the next two months?”

“Events favour deployment to the continent for active implementation of Epimetheus,” they said. “There are serious opportunities among the growing EU dissent. We maintain a catalytic agenda in every territory though, as you know. If things in the UK become too overbearing, we will employ a catalyst, even if that means ceding the immediate response to natural chaos rather than steered challenge. We can have a StratView for you this afternoon.”

“My gut feeling is Netherlands, France, Germany, in that order. Thoughts?”

“Maybe. When you and Anna are ready we'll make a decision. The base motivation to oppose property appropriation is fundamental for the Dutch farmers. French militancy can be triggered again in several ways including the true politics of the farmers’ protests. Germany requires time and continued cognitive and psychological operations to move the needles among the remarkably compliant populace. Britain is deeply gripped by the psyop that has only grown since Covid. It is likely to fall first and be the hardest fight. Prometheus is fully engaged in all arenas.”

“Can you include a Prometheus rundown in the StratView?” Guy asked.

“Of course. But what was the primary risk you mentioned?”

“Anna, of course. This isn’t one tactical operation. This is constant exposure, complexity and risk. It’s my life, our lives, and more on the line. I need to request a quid pro quo on Anna, then we need to agree what that means for operations, including her role and the chain of command. This isn’t easy for me. I wish I wasn’t in this position. I’m doing this because I trust Bryce’s advice. I can’t keep going with these concerns unresolved. I can’t manage them alone.”

“Understood. We can agree a time for a quid pro quo.”

“Not here. Face to face. I want a paper based exchange. Send an emissary, please.”

“We understand. Thank you for your candour. We feel how much is at stake from your perspective. We want to reassure you, Guy. It’s another form of integrity check on the New Jersey project. How long do you need before a meeting?”

“Be ready in 24 hours for a last minute meet near me. I need to prep and set a distraction. I won’t be able to hide things from Anna forever. If she doubts me, she’ll use covert techniques and things’ll get worse. Hell hath no fury and all that.”

“We’ll be ready,” they said.

It was a weight off his shoulders, but only a small one. In his experience, the way that the truth might set one free was often unpredictable or chaotic. He got dressed, ran down to the kitchen and set to browning pieces of beef shin to make a rich casserole. Foregoing a recipe, as the meat sizzled he raced through the cupboards, pulling ingredients for the base flavours on a whim. He gathered miso paste, soy sauce, garlic, mixed chillies, red wine vinegar, tomato puree and mirin. A bottle of cheap red wine would pull it all together over a few hours. He diced carrot, onions and celery for a mirepoix.

As he let the heat work on the beef, he reached out through mindspace for Alex Bukowski. How he pictured Alex was little like his real self. Guy’s imaginary depiction was a crooked, little old man, balding with huge milk bottle spectacles, surrounded by every ancient piece of computing tech since 1960 and the strong smell of mothballs. The fantasy still made connection in mindspace possible, despite it having no truth to it. It was simply Guy’s deliberately comedic notion that allowed him to specify Alex in mindspace.

“Hello, Alex. Busy?”

“Always, but never too busy for you. What’s your query?”

“What’s the status with the police penetration? Has it been attempted?”

“Negative. There’s no attempt, no failure, detection or success. Definitely not attempted yet. Do you think he’s wimped out? Or compromised you?”

“It’s the Aulos flaw. We wield credible threat but there’s an obvious workaround for him. He doesn’t need to compromise us if he realises he can disarm us.”

“Well, I don’t think he’s bought a woodchipper yet. All his comms and movements are normal. Work… home… the evidence is still in his house. The devices are off but still in place.”

“We’ll squeeze him tonight. Anna will enjoy it. I want that door into the cops. We need it to get more leverage on other targets and to monitor their internal corruption.”

“Agreed. Did you make moves on any actual cops yet?”

“Nope. Too risky. Without more intel and a way to hem them in, they’d be fast in wrecking everything and dumping evidence. Connor doesn’t know the law, so we had more chance starting with him. Thanks. Looks like we got something to do after dinner. Catch you soon.”

Alex was far from a little old man with milk bottle glasses. Like most of the seniors, he was unusually well built and looked about 50 years old, despite being closer to 100. Thomas, Harriett and others were centenarians. Working in high gravity while effectively lifting weight was one way of extending their lifespan and maintaining their overall physical health. Alex preferred to work at the interface, which involved being variously wired up in a lab while performing what looked like a mix of expressive dance routines and plyometrics in 2.5G, much like people did when they were doing meta work.

He set coffee to brew and poured himself a pint of unpasteurised milk that he savoured as he gulped it down. Half way through, he put down his glass, closed his eyes and remembered how warm he felt in the meadow with King and his family. As the bull and cows had fed on the vegetables Guy had brought them, he had stroked them, hugged them then pressed his ear against King’s shoulder. The sound of King’s heartbeat, chewing and breath all combined into a low, organic, rhythmic frequency pattern that flowed into Guy’s core. With or without mindspace, it was in non humans where Guy found the clearest expressions of contentment, peace and affirmation that love was not a solely human trait but a deeply penetrating universal force that human science had no ability to truly perceive, let alone measure.

He chopped oyster, girolle and button mushrooms, halved small potatoes and added them to the braising pan with the beef. Next he added his random flavouring choices, butter, salt, pepper and the wine, then placed it into the oven. Whatever the final result, it would be more than edible. He went back to the mezzanine and took a seat in view of his friends. Even in a ViewBond and busy with a TAC shadow, they would still see him in the room. He waved to them, then enjoyed his coffee, a cigarette, and Anna’s movements. Ten minutes later and they were sat next to him.

“Did you have fun?” Guy asked.

“It was a paveway op for the Netherlands,” said Emile. “The Alphas tailed an intelligence cut out to his chaos cell that’s established within the farmer’s protest movement. We shadowed them taking the whole group at their black site outside Utrecht. They’re in primary interrogation now.”

“What’s the plan for them?”

“They’re collateral for us to gain credibility and trust the with the protest leaders. They’ll be kept on ice until we use them but if the cell goes back to its masters, we’ll lose some advantage.”

“How professional are they?”

“The cut out is a semi-pro. Ex undercover police, previous military experience. Embedded in farming three years ago in anticipation of the land confiscations. His team are various hired help. It's all an intelligence front, for sure.”

“What kept you busy, guapo?” said Anna.

“Keeping up appearances at Run & Gun,” said Guy. “It’s all on track, should be open within a few weeks. We need more community and family elements to it though. Then the filtering will start. As soon as the Denham site is finished, 5 others will copy the template and should be up in half the time. Then another 10 will follow. Fuck knows if it’ll really work. We’ll see. Good job it’s not my money behind it. Combining guerrilla warfare with community hubs isn’t exactly an idea you take to the bank.”

“So, what’s for dinner?” she said.

“Beef. You should go pick some veg for sides. It’ll be ready in a few hours. Meantime, there’s coffee on the go and the best honey in the county. Then we need to put the pinch on Connor. He’s not come through yet. We have to get his devices then strong arm him. This is one of the problems with Aulos. If we don't report them to the police, or they know we're onto them so they dump the evidence, our leverage drops off.”

“Let's go soon, before he gets back from work,” she said. “I only need a magnet and standard picks to get into his flat. I bet it's a shit hole. You gonna come with me?”

“No. This is my locale. I can't turn up on any feeds or get made on a B&E. Once he gets the cuckoo installed, Connor's next job is to test the Anaideia so he won't be telling anyone about visits from the Home Office and Interpol.”

“Alright, we'll get his evidence and I'll wait for him to get back from work. I'll push him to do the install tomorrow morning. How much water does he need to drink for the kill switch to work?” Anna said.

“Not much. Two cups max. The delivery devices have orders of magnitude more than necessary loaded to account for all the water targets use but don't drink.”

“So he should be adequately dosed by tomorrow, if not already,” said Emile.

Guy nodded. “And if he offers you a cup of tea, decline. His profile says he should be back from work by 18:15. After you finish, I'll show you the sim tonight.”

Anna and Emile were back at the house by 7PM. Guy had laid the table and filled it with the braising pan from the oven, a bowl of salad, sides of green beans, stuffed aubergines and dauphinoise potatoes. He’d picked a fine Rioja as a reward for Anna’s work.

“I was right,” she said. “It was a fucking shit hole. Never cleans up, junk food wrappers and crap everywhere. His bedroom… fuck me.”

“What?” Guy said.

“There was a fucking dildo on the floor and… stains.” She sort of blurted a laugh of disbelief and disgust. “The quicker we get done with him the better.”

“Don’t get too emotional,” Emile said. “Calm down. This fucker’s just a Joe. There’s plenty more where he came from and there’s plenty worse.” Emile squeezed her shoulder and tried to sooth her with praise. “She didn’t need me, I was just a spare wheel.”

“So how’d it go down?” asked Guy.

“That catapult is good,” said Anna. “Really accurate. I just went over the fence into the perimeter bushes. I hit the camera overlooking the entrance first time with a paintball. The door cam was just a tape job. It took a minute to get into the flat coz he put the deadlock on. The laptop was in a sofa seat cushion and the phone was taped up under a desk drawer.” Guy began to serve dinner as she spoke. Emile poured the wine. “Once he got over the shock of seeing me sat on the sofa, I played nice. I gave him another grand and told him that was nice cop. I told him he’d only find out what bad cop is if he hadn’t sorted things by the morning. He started crying when I told him I had the evidence. He was thinking of jumping me. I told him that we needed him to help us catch someone seriously bad and that this would be over when he did what we wanted and he’d get his toys back. I told him the truth. He didn’t try anything but he thought about it.”

“OK, we’ll give him till the end of lunchtime. Thanks for that. Good work.” Guy raised his glass. “Visible in the opaque, invisible in our transparency,” was his toast. “I think you’re gonna like the sim. The kit’s really good.”

“It’s the only reason I came, bro!” said Emile. “How long’s it take to get good with the Harpy?”

“If it’s all fully working, there’s no need to be good. It’s easy. You don’t need manual controls, just select the destination and route and it’ll fly it for you. Manual flight’s like playing a game. It’s really for getting us into advantageous command positions, and getting away quick. It’s not for primary engagement. You’ll see. Anyway…” Guy let out a long sigh. “Fuck work. Pick a few songs and enjoy the food.”

“Try this,” said Anna.

Guy was hooked as soon at the guitar riff kicked in over the bass. As the vocal began, it was as if he was stood outside himself, singing a lure that was a life and his future, woven in one. Dinner gave way to darkness filled with racing scenes and feelings, as his eyes closed and the music drew him away.

Many nights have I heard her voice

Whisper my name without making a noise

Calling out from a pure, black void Tears of sorrow or tears of joy

Drops in my cup if my mind is destroyed

Staring into a pure, black void So what if I’m living out past the edge?

So what if I never come back again? Many evils have I enjoyed

Prowling the night raising hell with the boys

Getting high on a pure, black void I am only an aimless soul

Heading into a pure, black void So what if I’m living out past the edge?

So what if I never come back again? Where can you go when it’s all in your head?

These are the last words that I ever said

Where can you go when it’s all in your head?

These are the last words that I ever said

“Hey!” Emile squeezed Guy’s hand and brought him back to the table. “Where’d you go, brother?”

“Ahhh…” Guy couldn’t bring himself to say. “Just… I dunno. Memories. Imagination. The past. Flashes of it anyway.” He felt a tear escape his left eye. He tried to turn his face away from Anna only to look straight at Emile. “Then I was imagining what’s to come. I felt fear give way to… rage, nihilism, then some kind of righteousness. Made me think of Afghanistan.”

Emile patted Guy’s cheek and wiped the tear track away with his thumb.

“You sound a little…” Emile reached for the music controller and picked a track. “…Thunderstruck?” He pushed the volume up as the riff kicked in. Guy began to laugh as one of their Mexican anthems filled the kitchen and Emile started to roar the chanting vocal.

They took it in turns to build a soundtrack for their dinner that mixed personal favourites with shared memories and new finds. Guy saved it as a keepsake.

“Don’t lie. You came for the chocolate too. I can show you both.”

Guy took them in the Range Rover back to the industrial estate that housed the Gen Ops unit. A few hundred metres away, he pulled over and took a phone-like device out of the glovebox.

“I just need to disrupt the site security.”

“Off or injection?” asked Emile.

“Injection. It can do disk read/write errors as well. We only need the cover on entry and exit. The Anaideia line and the sim are in an isolated unit. Follow me on 30 second spacing.” Guy lead the walk from the car into the industrial estate, to a plain, dark blue door in an unmarked unit with a roller loading door.

“Next door’s the actual chocolate manufacturing unit,” he said, as he turned on the lights. “This is the Anaideia line.” He waved his hand across the ground floor unit. A small production line of two stainless casks and a conveyor setup were joined by pipes. “That’s the ball mill for making the chocolate, then it gets tempered, poured into moulds, cooled and packed. It’s basically a copy of next door, except no one knows about it. The fun stuff’s upstairs.” Guy led the way up the open steel staircase to the first floor, into plain white office space. Piled against the left-hand wall were cardboard shipping boxes marked only with shipping labels.

“Three payloads, right?” said Emile. “

“An organised protest. The route and zones are pre-planned. Ideally, there’d be significant Aspis troops comprising basic soldiers who provide a lot of visual cover for Lieutenants and Generals. The high level platforms are launched hours before the event, to gain overwatch position. They’re largely radar transparent so won’t be picked up by civilian or military radar. Mortars vehicles can be parked in position potentially days beforehand. The drone mesh net goes up, then anti-surveillance patterns are run to identify and disable as much camera and audio surveillance as possible using drones close to the time the protest moves into the conflict zone. Anything left over gets picked up by Lieutenants as they approach. The failure of the surveillance networks would likely be the first trigger for police to start localising. Aspis troops start to behaviourally draw police in further into a frontal stand-off or confrontation. Then, the top down and rear echelon attack on the police starts. Helicopters get grounded, armed response units are struck and burned, and the police ground units are attacked from behind via the air system to drive them into the Aspis troops. As they get concentrated, mortar and top down attacks will have a magnified effect on them. Recon Aspsis units get re-routed to the abandoned police resources and take control of gear, weapons and system interfaces. Depending on the scale of the skirmish and the response, troop escape routes and transport systems will get cut off, so speed and intensity of the attack must be prioritised to enable troops to escape. We can expect significant panic and abandonment of soldiers not long after things properly kick off, which is why the attacks start away from them, where the police build up and deploy from. That stops the soldiers seeing the damage and means less police make it into the confrontation. Taking out a chopper will be a major escalation, but there’s so few around the UK that they’ll eventually be replaced by military units, but they’ll still be vulnerable to top attacks.”