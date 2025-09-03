I stoop to return our cast iron skillet to the cupboard beside the oven. Two gas bottles sit in there. One powers the cooker. The other, fitted with plastika, a detonator, and a controller, waits.

Living in a trap warps your mind. If it ever goes off, people will be ripped apart in shockwave and shrapnel. That's failure, however we get clear.

With dinner ready for their return, I go back to my review of our task load and performance. It's our way out. I just need to convince those who matter.

The tap on my half-open door pulls me out of my work, from the scene I’m painting with data and management-speak.

Olezha stands in the corridor, fingers tracing the code for return. I nod, roll my chair back, and touch the windowpane though the hum is already audible. The glass trembles with a classical broadcast, braided lines muffled and caught by the heavy curtains. I give him a thumbs-up.

I feel flat when we’re recovering them. Part of me knows why. Another part of me infects the flatness with absurdity.

Three short guns come with me to the door—always loaded. One slung from my shoulder, one leaned against the frame, one ready in my hand. Ol’s rifle is already out of its stowage, propped beside the reinforced steel. I take my place against the frame, opposite him and the glowing wall-mounted screen, hardwired to the camera feed.

His fist lifts—flat, horizontal.

Hold.

On the monitor, a sliver of motion. He signals one, then a thumbs-up. I step back. My heart counts seven seconds: a key scrapes, the lock turns. I conjure images of my brother wearing a baby carrier and the clutching hands of a toddler pulling at his head.

Stasik enters. Dark grey cap, rain-darkened blue puffer jacket. His calm eyes greet me. His bright smile flashes. I touch my brother's damp shoulder; he collects the rifle beside my legs and takes his position, leaving a scent of ozone. We wait again.

I imagine Vera answering the door at home with a pistol in her waistband or held behind her back. If she were trained, it might increase her safety. Although she might shoot me, claiming surprise.

Ol's fist readies. The sequence repeats. Spiker enters then throws his hands up as he crosses the threshold, mocking the firepower pointed at him.

“If I'd known it was a party I'd have brought a bottle. What's for dinner?” Spiker says as Ol pats his chest.

The door closes and bolts, cameras clear. Another recovery done, its routine alien to the rest of the species.

I thumb the safety on my weapon, check Stasik’s as I take it from him, then stow the three I carried in. Ol returns his behind the panel inside the front door.

Ritual, competence, frequency mute this world.

Whatever happened to the lads in their signals collection round was within parameters: in that zone where all success lives. Failure shows in the eyes. They’ll report their results in base, when ready.

I bring a smile and affirmative sentence and gesture to each of them in their quarters. They pay me with brief orders. I deliver a glass of kompot pulled from the fridge, two cans of kombucha hissing as I crack them, the snacks they named. In the hall, between their doorways, the air still resonates—Boccherini’s La Musica delle Strade di Madrid, caught in the curtains. The defensive wall of background waveforms is a constant, very low level dirge. In my head it blends into Terminal Escape Symphony in E Minor.

All this—whatever this actually is—just is. Is work. Is procedure. Is normal. At dinner, there's some relief to be found in their admission that the trap we inhabit affects them too.

“I've been wondering,” says Stasik, “how bad someone's cooking has to be before we can blow their room. We need a clear standard, right?” He mimes tasting something revolting, his hand hovering over an imaginary switch. We're laughing.

“Is this a microwave meal?” Olezha says, slamming the imaginary button.

“Are we punishing poor wine choices? Beverages in general?” says Spiker.

“That reminds me,” I say, “Last time I was home, we were in this kafe. I was giving Mishka a sip of his—err, honey babyccino? Just molochko s penkoy, you know. So I zone out and I spill his molochko on him and he pulls back. Vera snaps: ‘What are you thinking about?!’ ‘Explosives,’ I said.”

The lads crack up. They know.

“I mean, it was true but it was a joke! Her face—blyad! Both tables either side got up and left!”

We’re howling. Stasik's machine-gun cackle kills me. Our laughter is an essential spike of humanity.

“I know that face,” says Olezha. “Like she's chewing glass?” Another laugh of recognition.

My mind jumps to other risks: betrayal, stress collapse, or suicide. I won't spoil the moment with that.

“Have you told the psikholog? What did Natalya make of that?” says Spiker.

“No way! Not yet. Saving it for a special moment when I need to distract her to get out of something worse. How do you find her?” I say.

“I screwed up,” he says. “I thought I'd get shot of the whole shrink thing, dead clever. Time before last, I said she was super hot, asked her out.”

Instant sniggering. Eyebrows rise, awaiting the punchline.

“Mission accomplished! Session cancelled: ‘professional conflict of interest’. No date, obviously. I stroll out all cocky as fuck. Last time back—bang—new session with some yebuchiy Dmitri! If I pull that stunt with him, my lichnoye delo is gonna say goluboy. Fucked myself! I swapped a hottie for some bearded goat. Who probably is gay!”

Now we’re dying.

“Spiker, I’ve seen your file,” I say. “It always said that. You’ve got nothing to lose!”

Another endless steb-therapy. They unite us by implicating each other with shared laughter in darkness, at pain. Way more useful than anything Natalya or Dmitri can show us. As flat mirrors, they reflect our warps. It doesn't pay to stare too long. I know and feel enough.

After dinner, we've a spare half hour before our routine collection run. I pick up a book. Some sci-fi thing about contemporary themes—surveillance, authoritarian rule—playing out on Mars. My vision defocuses halfway down the second page.

Olezha comes to my room. He pushes the door closed, sits on the bed, back against the headboard, flicks his fingers for a smoke. We spark up. I move to check the window's vibration then nod.

“How you doin’? How's home?” he asks.

“All good. Keep working hard, keep staying lucky. Not long now. Them?” I gesture so-so, slumping on the bed at his feet.

“When was the last time you spoke to them?”

I know, but I force myself to forget.

“Couple, maybe three weeks. Wasn't the best. Hard to say stuff. It's all there in my head—just doesn't come out. Then later it all comes through like delayed reactions.”

I play whole conversations we never had, days and weeks after we actually spoke. I’d be dead if that happened here.

“Do they know we’ve got a break?”

“Yeah, yeah.” They should know, but I haven’t told her. Two reasons. Neither good.

“I was thinking, I could come with you. The wedding’s not far off. I’d like to see you all before then.”

The mention of his wedding lifts a lump into my throat. I look away, flicking the pages of the book I’m not reading.

“Fuckin’ hell… All the shit I could put in my toast about you…” Time outside the trap rolls differently. His wedding will be real. A blur rises in my eyes. I disguise it with a pretend yawn. It doesn't infect him. He knows it's fake.

“Me? Us, you mean. You’d be incriminating yourself. Vzaimny kompromat is forever.”

We laugh. He’s right. We’re all mutually compromised.

“Have a think about it, tell me tomorrow.” He's helping by forcing me.

“What's to think about? ‘Course you can come.”

“Then we'll have to let her know. Don't do that thing with the cleaners this time, you fuckin' dick!”

He knocks his head against mine, then leaves, trailing ash. I wave him out with a finger and a smile, then regret it.

I always book cleaners before going back. She reads it as a slight. I can’t tolerate the chaos, but she hates me calling it a tip. Our headspace doesn’t match. Our physical space barely touches. Nothing I do will fix that anytime soon.

I kit up, breathe steady, and we peel out of the hide one by one, spaced as per procedure. I eyeball Stasik at the observation point for the side entry of the car park. Passing him, I cover up and start my entry through the camera dead spot. Ducking down to follow the cover of the trash dumpsters to the car park side door. Up the stairwell to the top floor where we pay to keep the cameras smashed and our working fleet out of view.

In our crappy-looking UAZ 4x4, I text the car park attendants the signal:

Crypto is booming. Join CryptoTradeTeam! Boost your BTC!

I wait, counting seconds with my pulse.

Nakhuy, spam suka!

Slow.

23 seconds for their confirmation signal. All clear. Key cameras are off for a breath.

By the time the signal phone’s dead in my pocket, I've already ghosted out. Around the corner I pick up Stasik. We double back to collect Spiker from outside the bar four hundred metres away, confirming no tail. We displace to the deli and wait for Olezha. He exits with a shopping bag of treats and his shoulder bag. We roll for our collection round.

“Heads up.” Ol passes me a Sony music player and earphones, paused on an audio track titled FatBeatz.mp3. It's a copy of the audio feed from the phone we gave to the car park attendants, the one we text to get the cameras shut down. Its mic is never off.

As I join the highway, I listen.

“Those cunts again!” a voice blurts. “Nakhuy. Spam. Suka.”' Each word is followed by keypress clicks. There's laboured breathing. Reminds me of Vera at night when she and Mishka were sick.

“Why does this guy need to literally speak the words as he's typing them?” I say.

“‘Cause he works in a fuckin’ car park?” says Ol. I smile at his fact.

“Aren't you gonna turn ‘em off?” says a youngish male voice.

“Ebatʹ yikh! Doesn't matter, no one looks, no one cares.” The fat voice rasps like a choking pug dog. There's the sound of motion: the rustle of nylon clothing, a chair moving. “You'd have thought they'd have a better mashyna. Maybe business ain't so great.”

That's enough to identify the problem and its two root causes. Before I can ask for the obvious, Ol speaks.

“That's Fatman and Junior. We'll have to do a sneak-in ASAP and scrub their system again. Key questions: do we talk to the owners about this, do we pinch or point, just Fatman or Junior as well?”

“No,” I reel off, “telling anyone admits we’re listening. We just want these two off the job. That chubby funster thinks he's got no skin in the game. It's our fucking game and he's up to his three chins. So, he's getting a pointer. Junior went along so he broke contract too. Pointer.”

“I thought just Fatman would be enough.”

“Both,” I order. “He said ‘those cunts’, remember. Our contract is between the owners and one guy, not a team. Fatman’s seen too much and he's telling Junior. Now we need to change this car. Can you start running their patterns?”

Ol nods as he pulls The Voice from his bag. My mind starts rifling through the schedule between now and the first available slot.

“I wanna point Fatman and Junior ASAP. If collection goes smooth, we'll be back by ten, recovered by ten thirty. Fatman comes off night shift at four thirty. That's time for planning, naps, a sneak, then a pointer, maybe two. Any objections?”

No one objects.

“Avoidable work,” I sigh.

“Necessay,” says Spiker. “Because someone couldn't press a button.”

I'm on autopilot. Muscle memory is driving us to the collection round. The syncopated rhythm of counter-intelligence drives slowdowns, tail-breaks, lane shifts.

Being trained about “chronic vigilance”—what it is, what it can lead to—doesn't change that it's a fact of life. It's like being told not to think about elephants.

Bottom line: if we're not living appropriately, we get captured, injured or killed. That elephant lives in this room. The real trap is complacency and grandiosity. So, we live the life that keeps the elephant fed and calm.

“Daa-aad!” calls Spiker, beside me. “Can we change the music, please?”

There's no music on.

It's driver’s job to make acceptable music selections at appropriate volumes. I select Kraftwerk's album, The Man Machine.

“Ja! Schmeckt gut!” he says, watching the snoop, looking for signals. His counter-surveillance enmeshes with my manoeuvres.

Man Machine, pseudo-human being We're working for the plan

There's a hypnotic, soothing effect when the synth rhythms, beats, highway, and vehicle lights sync and slide in the windscreen.

There's an American band, Cigarettes After Sex. It's super chilled. I translated all the lyrics—love songs, sometimes twisted against the dream-pop melodies. When I'm chilling in bed and trap sequences start rolling, listening to CAS helps them blow through. They transition to fantasies about dancing with Vera at home. I walk in and we just dance. No need to talk. I want that to be real.

Roboting to Kraftwerk won't cut it.

“How's Fatman's pattern looking?” I ask, eyes scanning ahead, flicking in subconscious time to bleeping rhythms. I switch lanes to follow a slow truck. All the cars overtake, forcing their signals into our sight.

“He's definitely got habits. Not rigid routine, but very workable,” comes Ol's reply from over my shoulder. “Junior lives out of town. Haven't looked yet.”

“I am the Operator with my pocket calculator,” says Spiker to the music in his campy East German accent. “I'm adding and subtracting, I'm controlling and composing.” He glances over his right shoulder. “Speed up to the limit. Take the next junction, six hundred metres. Rejoin after thirty seconds.” Between them, they call out and log colours, models and registrations of vehicles behind us for four cars back. My right foot pushes down, speeding us into another delaying loop that breaks contact with anyone outside this car.

At the end of the manoeuvre, he calls it: “Clear. Continue,” declares the Operator, the Controller, the Composer. I glance at the snoop screen: no red flags, a couple of ambers. We find signals in noise, symphonies in waveforms. I accelerate hard down the on-ramp. Our skirmish-spec car looks shitty. The thrum of its souped-up engine tells its truth. I rejoin the flow, back on course.

I sent Vera the CAS music two months ago and she likes it. I'm hoping it can make going home different, better, than all the other times. I don't know how many repeats of the last time we can stand. I probably know more about Fatman's habits than Vera's.

I think about that perfect CAS song, Nothing's Gonna Hurt You, Baby. It talks about dancing in the living room, drinks and a hazy shower scene. That's what I want with Vera: to dance us out of a negative loop. Maybe it’ll spin us a fix for a little bit. Until the wedding, or the next molobomba.

I crack the window. An edge of freezing air appears, slowly sucking away the heat we put out. I spark a smoke. There's a slight sparkle in view. Lines of ground frost form at the edges of the road.

“No one's allowed to slip off a roof tonight. Just saying. There's no sick pay and no overtime for the rest of us,” I warn myself.

“Yes, daaaad,” they all chime. Ice, wind, a roof and a box can be more lethal than bullets.

“Airborne training made us immune to altitude-related issues,” says Olezha.

I laugh then twist around with a look over my shoulder that says you're not fucking dying tonight.