Cyrus Smythe MP’s three-hundred-pound frame slid off the back seat of his ministerial car and into his constituency emergency meeting. The car sighed with relief. The pavement winced.

“Inflation’s critical,” said the economics professor, halfway through a slide on feedback loops. “Positive feedback leading to hyperinflation. Tax rises will intensify it. The question is, what can break us out of this loop?”

“No! No!” Smythe bleated, then laughed theatrically.

His overwrought body sweated down the aisle, bumping knees, scattering people.

“You’re asking an impossible question,” Smythe said. “Let me tell you the right question.”

He took the stage, waving for the projector to be shut off.

“The right question is why people don’t understand the perfect job the cabinet is doing in uniquely difficult circumstances.”

He panted non-sequiturs in endless succession until the audience had given up and departed.

At the General Union, a representative said, “Wages have been below inflation for five decades. Living standards are collapsing.”

“No, no,” Smythe wagged a fat finger. “Wrong issue. I’ll tell you the right issue.” He leaned forward, confidential. “How will AI make people who embrace it better off? Here’s the optimal policy.” His staff replaced their notes with the government's shiny booklet on tax breaks for AI companies.

The fattest MP in the House was later visited by police and MI5. Their folder was thick with statements and photographs.

“A hundred and forty-four allegations,” said the officer. “How many children—?”

“No, no,” Smythe said, “children aren’t the issue.” He smiled. “It’s what happens to your budgets, staffing levels, standing, if unsubstantiated claims become substantiated? It’s not about me. No, no. This is about you.”

Outside, cameras waited.

Inside, favours were traded.

“Of course, this government body’s the right shape!” declared Cyrus Smythe MP to the House. “It’s this country that's the wrong shape! The job of government is to reshape, to shift the country towards its future success!”

“Hear! Hear!” they screamed.

Dickie Someone watched Smythe's performance on the television. He was in good shape for fifty, and handsome in an Army Major kind of way.

“Soon, darling,” his mainstream media journalist girlfriend said, “it'll be your turn. When everyone's fed up, it'll be your chance to shift the slogans.”

“Will you have a look at my latest slogans, darling? Tell me what you think?”

“Just let me get done with this establishment hatchet job on a former Health Minister. If we don't shift blame and attention onto him, people will remember that power isn't about one person.”