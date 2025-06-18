Russian SVR claims impending British-Ukrainian false flag attack
"Ukrainians, together with the British, are preparing provocations in the Baltic Sea."
EDIT: This single post that makes no comment regarding the SVR statement below AND deliberately titled it a “claim” by SVR (it’s unevidenced) triggered the funniest single reader interaction via email in the history of VST:
Please, no more of this vile Kremlin propaganda! I'm a staunch supporter of Ukraine! Unsubscribing right away.
Of course, anyone who takes the time to email VST deserves their effort to be acknowledged by reply:
Lol
Ukraine and Europe are preparing sophisticated provocations against Russia
Press Bureau of the SVR of Russia, June 16
The press bureaus of the foreign intelligence service of the Russian Federation reports that, according to the information entering the SVR, the Zelensky regime in the context of increasing the problems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front and the moral exhaustion of Ukrainian society in the rear intends to increase sabotage and terrorist activity against Russia. SBU and the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense (GUR MO) of Ukraine set the task in interacting with European special services to intensify the preparation of a series of new bloody provocations.
The Ukrainian special organizations established the closest cooperation with the intelligence services of Great Britain. Breaking shares are usually carried out according to the same scheme. The British side is engaged in the development and operational support of operations, and employees of the SBU or the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and their agents often act as direct performers. Such a mechanism was used, in particular, in the organization of recent terrorist attacks on the railway in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, as well as strikes on airfields of the Russian Aerodistered Russian Federation on June 1 S.G.
The SVR of Russia has information on the preparation of the British-Ukrainian terrorist tandem of new sabotage. The main goals of such subversive activities are to achieve the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, to disrupt the Russian-American negotiation process and convince the White House of continuing the full-scale military assistance to Kiev.
Currently, Ukrainians, together with the British, are preparing provocations in the Baltic Sea. One of the scenarios involves a staging of supposedly Russian torpedo attack on the ship of the US Navy. Torpedoes of Soviet/Russian production have already been transferred to the British by the Ukrainian side. It is planned that some of them will explode at a “safe distance” from the American ship, and one will not work and will be presented to the public as evidence of the “malicious activity” of Russia. The fulfillment of the plan of the Ukrainian security forces are ready to take on.
Another Ukrainian-British scenario is to, together with accomplices from the North European countries, it was as if to accidentally catch in the Baltic Sea of Russian-made anchor mines, allegedly set for sabotage on the International Sea Route.
Kyiv became for the “insidious albion” an ideal performer of vile provocations and terrorist attacks, ready to do dirty work with joy. However, all the secret quickly becomes clear, especially when the professional warning of the war is trying to play with the largest nuclear powers.
Press Bureau of the SVR of Russia
06/16/2025
