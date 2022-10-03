VST has been running and gunning in the digital jungle and out of touch with current affairs. To say that present political events in the UK are “something of a surprise” is VST’s biggest understatement. Honest.

World events have blindsided our boss

No reasonable citizen can expect to understand the complex political competencies being displayed. Less so during times of unpredictable and totally random events that have been occurring in a constant stream since [insert year here].

Competence walkthrough - Femsplaining

PM Truss spells out to thickos what’s going on. Watch the masterclass and then see below for a breakdown.

So I’m afraid there’s an issue that interest rates are going up around the world. And we do have to face that and we do have to… dwurwur.

You won’t have noticed that the numbers associated with interest rates on any interest bearing thing anywhere, including base rates, have been rising. Now, thanks to Truss’ clear statement, you know, because you just got schooled by an expert.

Now you also know that “we do have to face that”.

And we do have to “dwurwur”. That’s key. Muttered noise that is deliberately incomprehensible is essential and you are not meant to understand it because you are not capable of understanding it.

All of the gravity, commitment and competence of everything is proven by an outstretched arm and a pointed finger.

Truss understands everything. She had to act. Precedent to action was a statement about changing budget policy and tax rates. So action has not yet occurred, and changes haven’t been implemented yet. To be clear, she had to act then but she still hasn’t acted yet. Now, she is not going to do the thing that less than a week ago was a necessary, difficult decision that was key and essential in getting the UK and all its citizens back on track from some random stuff.

Truss, in less than a week, just learned “something”. However, before she took the PM job, she was competent in politics and finance, and political finance and national budgets. But she just learned something new about them all.

What she learned was about “laying the ground”, although she doesn’t tell us what that means because we are not competent enough to know what that means.

Truss is committed to abolishing the 45p tax rate. She gives a rare, binary answer of “yes”.

She also was not involved in the decision to cut the 45p tax rate. Only one person made that decision, without consulting her or anyone else. So the Chancellor told her to do it and then she said she was going to do it and had to do it. It wasn’t her decision or analysis. But now she’s not going to do it.

She, as the PM, does not have to do interviews with anyone, least of all the BBC. She chose to do it, independently, so you could be schooled in political expertise.

24 hours after Truss gestured in some manner while making sequential noises that sounded like English, the British government backed out of the thing that Truss said she and it was committed to.

Catching up with a clown

There appears to be close to zero need to pay close attention to detailed speech or policy in order to grasp what is going on. Watching the above 2:29 video, even with the sound off will tell you what is going on.

The incumbent party switched out its leadership for a third time without involving the citizenry, while it was in power. The party replaced a clown with another clown, from a selection of the most competent clowns.

All of these clowns are literally bottom feeders in terms of actual skill or ability. Truss is the most competent of these people, which was proven when she, as the then Foreign Secretary, told the world that she did not know anything about the geography of Ukraine or Russia. In a negotiation with Russia’s top diplomat, Truss refused to recognise Russian borders that were already pre-existing. She literally didn’t know anything about Russian borders and said that Britain would never recognise that Rostov-on-Don was Russian, even though Britain and the world already recognised Rostov-on-Don as Russian.

Liz Truss is acting - physically and communicatively - as a psycho clown hand puppet. You can see it in the facial expressions, the physical movement, the unnatural walk and gait, the fixed stares, the delayed and slow reactions, and the joke of the stream of words and language coming out of a mouth.

This is a person who is literally bullshitting their way through a job for which they are unskilled and unqualified.

This was completely predictable. Even this poor excuse for a blog predicted it directly and indirectly in the top four articles in this list. Interest rate rises were predictable before Covid, and definitely into Covid.

Unassailable proof that democracy and politics are completely disconnected from reality and meaning

The rapid descent through Cameron, May, Johnson and Truss is all the proof required to show us that there is zero connection between any citizen’s lived reality and the political class of the UK, in between which sits the media.

Shit is literally being scraped off the bottom of a barrel and smeared into the collective face of the UK populace. Shortly, this will be done again as more insane and inept policies are seemingly plucked out of thin air and bungled. Then there’ll be some form of personnel change. Then there’ll eventually be a wholesale install of another establishment figure - Sir Keir Starmer - who, we will be told, is “competent” in comparison to the shit that was smeared in your face.

None of anything you will have experienced for the last 10 years will relate to anything any of these people said about what they were doing or why.

That’s politics. It is all utterly meaningless and it is meant to be. You are meant to be trapped in and hamstrung by surreality.

If anyone tries to explain or defend any of the above, just walk away from them. If this is you, just stop and do something else like chewing gum, starting to smoke or planting some veg in a concrete pavement. Trying to explain the on-stage events in a psycho clown show or fathoming why you bought a ticket in the first place, is insane.

Even trying to tell yourself or anyone else that Liz Truss is incompetent and should be removed is to parrot the pre-planned narrative. This is the same as saying “strong and stable” or “take back control”. “Liz Truss/Kwasi Kwarteng/the Tory Party/the Government is incompetent/a sack of shit” is the actual slogan and narrative. Saying this phrase is not your independent conclusion. It’s what you are meant to think. You will not fight the resultant shit policies, instead accepting that shit people are in power and therefore their shit policies are to be expected and accepted. This is the justification for the next round of shit people and the shit policy changes that they implement.

By the time Shitfest 2023/4 is underway, you will be even poorer, even less free, more poisoned, more people you know will be dead or injured or miserable, and it will be less possible to make sense of anything.

This is how it is designed to be. This is a form of deliberate political control. This is a form of deliberate political system. There is no two-party system. There is a uniparty that is rubbing shit in your face and pushing you around its circle while jeering and laughing and eating your food and drinking your drink.

Notice how there is literally no way for you to do anything about anything. You are simply reading about and watching these people do and say anything with zero consequences. You are being “entertained” by the latest incarnation of Big Brother in the House (of Commons and Lords). There used to be about 10 participants, now it’s more than 600, and you are paying for the TV show and your ticket to watch it, and all the prizes that all the clowns get constantly given for sitting on benches, gesturing and making noises that sound like some kind of language.

You have been calibrated to expect and accept shit.