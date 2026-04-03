In July and November 2024, I published two articles outlining the Pseudocoup of American politics, in which I clearly labelled and identified what Trump and his second term Admin was, which guaranteed the events you see today.

Judge for yourself how accurate the layout was by revisiting the sections on the Trumpian meat puppet show.

If you feel like you “got duped” or were betrayed, read the following and ask yourself why you didn't see the following, which was in plain sight and literally spoon fed to the world, and why you believed a proven pathological liar taking power (again) in an architecture of lies.

Will you be duped again next election by someone saying what you want to hear, who's likely an outsider celebrity rebel, probably Tucker Carlson?

Will you stop to ask how on earth this (Manchurian) “candidate” number X can possibly be effective given they don't have any experience in government or even large scale power? And will you ask yourself, “why's this essentially the same set up as Trump in 2016, who couldn't do anything because the state constantly blocked, countered, and outwitted him?”

Think about the following, ahead of the 2028 Pseudocoup clown show kayfabe personality reality TV contest of nothingness.

Trump A genuine assassination attempt was manifested by what looks like the stochastic method but was in fact a FBI led but multiagency domestic terror MO wrapped up in stochasticism at the end. Multiple key strategic parties have created opportunity for an actual plot execution that has people caught up in the superficials as much as if not more than on the obvious Fed level, while all are being stonewalled officially to just slow everything down. Across the investigators, critics and sceptics etc, the struggle to just admit to the persistent horror of deep state corruption that is the fundamental life blood of the US hegemon keeps everyone with any access or power from actually being able to fully and rapidly open Pandora’s or Schrödinger’s boxes. Everyone at some level still has a problem and therefore resistance to admitting to the full scale horror that is manifest. Whether it’s on grounds of Occam’s razor, Hanlon’s razor, their overlap or some other factors, no one really wants to go end to end, full spectrum. The ones who do are citizens who influence nothing and are heard by no one. Why was Kim Cheatle able to turn up to a hearing, refuse to answer questions, provide zero data or evidence despite it being demanded days before, and then simply walk out? Why can the state not arrest her on suspicion of involvement or criminal negligence, or perjury in the hearing? She should have been arrested in the hearing. Yes she’s just resigned. So what? Resignation isn’t punishment, arrest or criminal investigation. Why aren’t any of the state agents involved under arrest and questioning? Why hasn’t Trump demanded the full force of all legal possibilities kick in and be used to investigate? He’s calmly continuing a role in a soap opera personality contest reality TV show. Do you understand? Do you see? See what? The wilful choice about how to manage mass perception in ways that fit the Problem Reaction Solution paradigm, Cognitive Warfare, Disaster Capitalism and managed theatre concepts. Every side of a weirdly shaped aisle are involved in this but not in some collective conspiracy kinda way, more a by functional design kinda way. Except there’s something else that’s very tacked on that EVERYONE is on board with but most of them don’t even realise. A known neocon Zionist President who is almost certainly a shoe-in for the next administration has now acquired a messianic bent, having been literally touched by the hand of God. There is not an outsider, outlier, anti narrative critic anywhere in the Truman Show who hasn’t swallowed this hook, line and sinker and doesn’t repeat the God angle. Not Ryan Dawson, Scott Ritter, or anyone vaguely similar. Do not ignore or underestimate what this can and probably will lead to. Trump Vance Trump Vance is nothing but PNAC neocon Zionism in the open. Vance literally admitted it in exact terms by laying out the Iran, ME, Asia “strategy” of war via proxy and vassalage. If you are duped by the “we’ll end Ukraine” bullshit, you literally have no idea what the actual facts are in Ukraine now and have been for 2.5 years. Russia is controlling and ending Ukraine on its terms. No one else is getting a say unless Russia fucks up. By the time January rolls around, Ukraine won’t be what it is today. Nothing anyone in America claimed they would do about Ukraine if they won the presidency is relevant or true. Anyone can say anything now, right up to handover day. See our article on RFK Jr when we pointed this out. If you don’t understand this, you are dead at the wheel. This may sound arrogant, but we think the majority of people are more dead than they think. The proof of this is that they seem to fail to recognise that they are in PRS loops on a tighter and faster cycle and can only see one, maybe two, when’s there’s several plus new ones, and they actually react to the new ones as if they are genuine events that aren’t part of the PRS process, so they don’t even detect the triggering and patterning of their own reactions to those events.

If you react, you are in a PRS cycle. Not reacting but instead analysing, thinking, and being quiet is the way to avoid the PRS cycle. There is zero need for an instantaneous response and opinion, yet look what pours out of every channel instantly. 95% of what is said in the Reaction phase is either junk or wrong, for a reason and by design. What next: Trump Vance is literally ushering in what you don’t want: the totalitarianisation of the putative WEFian technofacist neofeudal governance system of the US hegemon. A current tranche of public MICIMATT tech bros, corporateers and agents have literally rotated the Biden puppet for the Trump puppet on the stage you’re watching. Trump is on their payroll, doing their bidding, not the other way around. Do you realise that the current pick of prominent and public tech bros you like or are coming to like have themselves been put there on the stage for you to be entertained by? Meanwhile, who’s in the wings and what are they doing? Are you even looking at them or know or remember those faces? Where is Eric Schmitt? Who is the head of Alphabet? Why has Mark Zuckerberg changed his wardrobe, said something about Trump and been called cool by someone on X, in between footage of his city sized yacht and nuclear bunker? Unless you make and keep a list of what Trump says he’s going to do, you won’t audit his actions and again won’t realise he will do none of it. What he will do is fully back Zionist genocide while squashing the ICJ and ICC, sell weapon contracts harder than ever (production and delivery is someone else’s problem), support and invest in the strengthening of the transatlantic digital panopticon, back the federalisation of the EU as a rebrand and consolidation of the vassal continent and NATO, repackage a loss in Ukraine as his win as a peacemaker, use non existent threats in the East as the reason to fully remilitarize the economies of the hegemony and initiate major military recruitment, and implement, admit to and reveal most of what is now called the Fourth Industrial Revolution under the guise of modernising and reinvigorating the domestic civilian economies when all that is is the further, exaggerated hollowing out of them via certain technological approaches. Popular faces and icons will be attached to and front all of this march into not a renaissance and recapture of freedom but glossy totalitarianism with great stage production values and loud music, big smiles and the whitest teeth known to man. Imagine living kayfabe while on crack, meth, coke and MDMA to the soundtrack of your life, in a room full of everyone you love, but being unable to stop any of it or leave the lovely, sprawling, well furnished, comfortable but increasingly dirty, smelly room. You can go on the balcony for some “fresh”air and smoke a ciggie or a joint. But you can’t leave. You can still jump off the balcony though, but you’re forty floors up, there’s no rope and, now that you look, you’re naked. In fact, everyone is. And no one knows whose room, balcony, soundstage, lighting, drugs or food this is. You will see tiny crumbs thrown onto the floor: a modulation of FDA CDC stuff that looks like change to “vaccines” but isn’t in real material terms if you get into the depths of law and contracts. At best, the USA vaccination schedule will just become totally optional after an 8 year fight. The rackets won’t be blown apart. DEI will be sidelined and the volume of the ultra minorities and alphabet soupers will get turned down into a general murmur grounded in just equal rights and reversion to normal parent child legal power relationships. All of this maintenance of actual, pre existing normality will be overhyped into smashfest victories over an enemy that was in itself grossly overhyped. All of this is the continuance of a completely confected culture war that is designed to keep you away from the class war you should be thinking about against Trump Vance Biden HRC Obama MICIMATT faceless real power and literally everyone who is part of the visible and invisible power structure gravy train, perhaps with the exception of Thomas Massie. The rectum of political faces on both sides, like AOC, will rise in the next term. The UK has completed its transformation. There is nothing there but sphincters blowing and sucking shit between each other, but people think it’s changing for the better because there are four neocon Zionists in the House under a brand called Reform, even though they are all totally establishment people on the payroll and the agenda all their lives and completely unrepresentative of any normal UK citizen. What’s a Pseudocoup? It’s the best term that we could invent while this was being written to label:

a blend of theatrical power management between what are likely real factions;

who largely pursue exactly the same big ticket items as each other;

while spending exorbitant amounts of time, energy, money and attention on different variations of window dressing;

to distract from their theft via the system they built and persist;

while getting you to watch and play along with it and even masturbate to it;

while telling yourself you don’t really like it (especially the stuff with the rough or dirty play) even though you keep getting off on it and keep watching it. What you must admit to yourself is that there is persistent consistency of the highest layers and greatest parts of whatever you’re living in. They admit it to you. They show you. They tell you. Why do you deny it? Neoconservatism

American exceptionalism

Zionism

Zionistic supremacy

Militarism

MICIMATT

War economy

Fiat dollar reserve

Hegemony

Genetic engineering

Corporate power, corporations as people

The global public private partnership structure Nothing on that list is stopping or changing, no matter who or what is running the show. Not now, not tomorrow, not in January, not in five years time. Not ever. Not in the West. That’s why what you think looks like a possible soft or medically induced/assisted coup is only a pseudocoup. Literally no one who could appear to take power or be given it, from any side, from anywhere, is changing or stopping the above list in the West.