Very Slow Thinking

Very Slow Thinking

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3d

You always get what you voted for simply because you cast a vote...which is meaningless. You are always choosing between an alligator and a crocodile. That's what governments do...eat their citizens alive.

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1 reply by Ignasz Semmelweisz
Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
3d

i said from Day 1 that all they had to do was vote for Greens and there would have been none of this...

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2 replies by Ignasz Semmelweisz and others
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