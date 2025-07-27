Very Slow Thinking

Very Slow Thinking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulus Wyns's avatar
Paulus Wyns
3d

Freedom is not Free my friend,

It comes at a price.

one that has already been paid,

For if the Son set you free,

You are free indeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Ignasz Semmelweisz and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ignasz Semmelweisz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture