PROPAGATION FRONT: rBHWIgnasz SemmelweiszJul 27, 2025If we were knowingfree, what would we know that coststoo much for babes?Still. No price without motion or tension.Sans price, no margin or gains; asymmetry wanes to still.Teach me freedom through flight and I will pay.
Freedom is not Free my friend,
It comes at a price.
one that has already been paid,
For if the Son set you free,
You are free indeed.