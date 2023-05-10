20 minutes after VST’s post about Carlson on Twitter and Musk announces three key feature enhancements:

With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head. Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.

Competition is a good thing. Competition between oligopolies is what?

What is the difference between accepting what you are told about Covid gene therapies by people who are all vested in your taking them, and being told “our platform is totally secure” by someone totally vested in you using their platform?

The difference is that there is still enought information in the public sphere to check the claims around Covid gene therapies and there is literally no way you can check anyting about Twitter’s claims, past, present or future.

They say history does not repeat, but it definitely moves in cycles and circles. The differences are often subtle and sometimes, depending upon the scale of one’s perspective, there is no discernable difference.

Caveat emptor.