Very Slow Thinking

Very Slow Thinking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VeraOmua's avatar
VeraOmua
3d

“…in war, truth is the first casualty…”

~ Aeschylus

Reply
Share
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
2d

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/every-child-in-gaza-is-the-enemy

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ignasz Semmelweisz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture