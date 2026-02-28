Iran has been existentially threatened multiple times and has been illegally attacked again by the most violent nations on the planet, driven by Judaic and Christian Zionist ideology.

In the run up to the 12 Day War, Iran was actively misled into engaging with negotiations that were later admitted to be false, in order to distract it from impending attack. Multiple members of its military and governance structure were attacked and murdered by USIS, all outside of any declared states of war.

This Zionist plan has been repeated.

The question is, has Iran finally learned the necessary lessons about being targeted by dark tetrad, mass murderers?

After the 12 Day War, USIS claimed to have “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear programme. Now, it has reversed this claim and states that Iran is still a nuclear threat. This renders its previous claim to have obliterated Iran’s nuclear capabilities as lies, and directly contradicts the USA’s own official threat assessments. Additionally, invasion pressure includes Israeli claims that Iran’s non nuclear arsenal constitutes adequate reason to invade it. All of this is both unstable and self-contradictory, rendering it even more likely to be lies. In no way does it comport with reality as reported by US intelligence or with any international legal structures.

VST flagged that Iran’s relationship with allies—most obviously Russia and China—would be key to dealing with the next impending attack, which I believed was guaranteed as a matter of USIS policy. Since the 12 Day War, Iran’s lack of mutual defence treaties with Russia has been explicitly reported, with Russia stating that it was Iran that set those limits.

As of this week, former British Diplomat and MI6 Officer, Alastair Crooke, claims that military intelligence and technical support from both China and Russia has increased to the point that Iran now operates Chinese long range radars capable of detecting US stealth aircraft at ranges of 700 km, and integrated battlefield Command & Control systems based off China’s Beidou network. Iran may be in possession of greater numbers of air defence batteries from Russia, with possible immediate air power supplementation by Russia, according to Stanislav Krapivnik. Any air power additions on modern types will be flown by the supplying allied nations, most likely. On the other hand, USIS has initiated external economic damage via currency manipulation and claims to have exacerbated the resulting internal dissent. Scott Ritter presently believes that USIS capabilities and pre-planning are underestimated, which will lead to major damage being inflicted upon Iran if it waited to be attacked in USIS terms, with unpredictable outcomes that could lead to Iranian combat underperformance and collapse of the Iranian government via internal subversion and corruption.

Given the collapse of Syria as a result of years of induced civil war against USIS terrorist proxies, Western financial destruction, and seemingly inadequate force-based counters available to the Assad government, it’s easy to entertain the notion that USIS believes that Iran is as weak now as it’s ever been, despite whatever conventional weapons arsenal it holds. The level of USIS & vassal force assembling was not to back negotiations. As was the prevailing opinion across serious alt media commentators and analysts, war with Iran is a Zionist objective that is nothing to do with false claims of nuclear weapons.

Ritter: Article 51 pre-emptive self defence and strategic initiative

USIS has effectively declared its repetitive intention to illegally attack Iran, without evidence basis, and no regard for international legal processes.

In conversation with Consortium News, Scott Ritter makes a point I agree with: Iran could have made a legal case for Article 51 pre-emptive self defence and could have considered initiating attacks in order to deprive USIS of the initiative. Allowing USIS to commence a war on its terms gives it the advantage and puts Iran on the reactionary defensive, once all USIS assets are in place. That time has passed , so Ritter’s theory about USIS having an initial advantage is being tested.

Iran has waited to be attacked while nominally fully engaging with diplomacy and negotiations. It holds the high ground, which appears to be strategically deliberate.

Existential threat and maximalism

Iran made repetitive, clear statements that any strike against it would be considered an existential attack and trigger maximalist responses against regional and US targets. Already, it has immediately responded to USIS strikes by hitting US bases in Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and locations in Israel. Reports claim Hezbollah and Ansar Allah are activating in accordance with Iran’s previous statements. The strait of Hormuz should close soon.

Meanwhile, USIS has started the war on utterly false claims and stated that the war will be over in days. Pahlavi was activated a few hours before the strikes, calling for internal revolution.

What should be noted here is the similarity to the USEUNATO-UKRO vs Russian comms and war strategy. Russia’s information strategy throughout the SMO has been based around consistent and largely provably true statements combined with steady operational focus. USEUNATO has employed constantly insane and pitifully thin propaganda, second only to the madness and inversion pumped out by Ukraine. I anticipate the exact same profile will be followed (it’s already started) in this war.

Iran must operate at maximal capability in order to reverse shock-and-awe USIS. It must annihilate air bases, carriers and command nodes. Initial target reports point towards that focus. I would also argue that any known Israeli nuclear installations should be destroyed in order to minimise the possibility of Israel using such weapons while under increasing, wider attacks. International humanitarian law forbids attacks on nuclear facilities. I believe there is no place for international law in this conflict because USIS in no way abides by it, so for Iran to follow it simply hampers its ability to defend itself. Furthermore, P5 vetoes protect Iran from UNSC motions against it.

There will never be a better time, chance or reason to destroy some of Israel’s illegal nuclear arsenal. Carefully placed strikes on Dimona itself will overstress Israeli infrastructure and containment abilities without necessarily causing a reactor breach, similar to the escalation recently employed by Russia in Ukraine. Successful strikes on US aircraft carriers will add nuclear reactor containment threats into the mix on top of impacts to US air power. These are simple realities of this war that will have massive ramifications not just for the Middle East but also for the Mediterranean, given that the USS Gerald Ford is parked off Haifa. The toxicity of sunken US ships and ammo will be phenomenal and will potentially ruin the waters around each fleet, impacting Israel, Palestine, the Greater Israel and Gaza Theft plans. These are massive cost magnifiers that Israel at least cannot physically or financially afford.

There are immediate reports of interference with Iranian media communications networks; Iran must be willing to wage its own version of Full Spectrum warfare via direct and indirect cost imposition in all forms.

Escalation ladder

The obvious escalation runs quickly up to tactical nuclear weapons use by USIS. I personally believe this is both possible and likely, provided that Iran’s capabilities, willingness to fight, and competence are as it claims. Within two weeks to a month, much of that will become clear and if the 12 Day War was anything to go by, USIS may deploy a nuke.

That is why I believe Iran must destroy all known Israeli nuclear targets. Furthermore, in doing so, the Israeli response will confirm the existence of its illegal nuclear arsenal, creating immediate and downstream complications for USIS and the region. Of course, attacking nuclear weapons sites runs the risk of some dirty bomb type fallout if the sites contain fissile warheads, and possibly runs the risk of a nuclear detonation if the weapons are in appropriate state. If Iran is really under existential threat by two nuclear-armed nations, it will face a nuclear strike if its conventional defence is adequate but doesn’t cripple Israel’s nuclear strike capability. If its defence is inadequate, it’s lost anyway. No doubt, my attitude sounds simplistic and would be torn to pieces by many. So be it. USIS are dark tetrad, criminal mass murderers. Their current conventional strike capabilities suggest limited ability to sustain an air campaign, little ability to run a significant ground war, and dependency upon Iranian government subversion or collapse in concert with kinetic strikes. If Iran is effective in defending, rapidly escalates USIS costs, and can orchestrate an effective multi-front war via Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, this could rapidly trigger Israeli nuclear escalation. I expect Russia, China and Pakistan to formally warn all nations against the use of nuclear weapons, in order to maintain a BOP during the conflict.

World War 3 grinds on

VST said previously that WW3 started in 2014. Everything driving the Ukraine war and now this phase of Middle East war was longstanding, published and publicly stated USIS strategy.

Events today vindicate much of what VST has published about power, and current conflict.

What is absent from all mainstream propaganda and much of the better alt media output are the underlying geostrategic drivers. In short, this includes the competition between economic, physical and informational networks between BRICS nations and BRI partners, and the US hegemonic equivalent.

All of this violence is inevitable in the late stage of US Empire and the transition of global power away from it towards China-led eastern power ascendancy. Sociopaths and psychopaths run the Western empire and their extraction grift continues to become more and more visible and egregious.

Everything of major significance happening in the US hegemony is a form of violence waged against its own people and various competitor nations. This is a measure by which the degree of insanity of Murder-Based Order can be judged. It is a literally suicidal, cannibalistic, and self-destructive approach to the wielding of power. Western citizens are incapable of changing this. Their fecklessness, docility, ineptitude, and susceptibility to control mechanisms ensures that the only countervailing force that will move the needle will come from competitor/opposition/“enemy” nations.

The next month will tell people around the world a lot about the nature of power and humanity, but most in the West will not receive the true lessons because they will suck up junk propaganda from Zionist information networks that continue to expand and consolidate, which is another tell and measure of desperation in itself.

There is a deep irony at the heart of both the Ukraine and Iran war: citizens are being woken up by those that their own governments label as enemies. They are enemies precisely because they expose the Western power structure for what it is:

Murder-Based (dis)Order