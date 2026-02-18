If it wasn't already clear to you prior to 2020, the following should be clear now:

The Rules-Based Order was never a real thing because it has no formal definition, form or equitable and impartial process. It was a name for the imposition of US hegemonic power through structures it could adequately control post WW2 and U.N. creation. The loose concept of the RBO serves the interests of US hegemonic power above all else.

International law doesn't exist because it cannot be enforced.

Might makes right; forms of real force are what underpin true power and enable actions, ahead of anything else, which is why only the powerful get to act on their terms, irrespective of the eventual consequences.

United Nations: Corrupt and feckless by design

MANDATE The United Nations Charter established six main organs of the United Nations, including the Security Council. It gives primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security to the Security Council, which may meet whenever peace is threatened. According to the Charter, the United Nations has four purposes: to maintain international peace and security;

to develop friendly relations among nations;

to cooperate in solving international problems and in promoting respect for human rights;

and to be a centre for harmonizing the actions of nations. All members of the United Nations agree to accept and carry out the decisions of the Security Council. While other organs of the United Nations make recommendations to member states, only the Security Council has the power to make decisions that member states are then obligated to implement under the Charter.

If the United Nations and its charter are a manifestation of international law, yet it cannot enforce any laws, what purpose does the United Nations and international law serve?

In extremis, enforcement power relating to security measures, e.g. genocide, illegal war, relies upon bureaucratic processes of the U.N. Security Council. The five veto powers (P5) of USA, UK, Russia, China and France, enjoy permanent structural power advantage of veto.

Substantive Security Council resolutions require:

At least nine affirmative votes

No veto from any permanent member

A single negative vote by a P5 member blocks adoption, regardless of majority support, where “veto” = a permanent member’s negative vote that blocks adoption on substantive matters.

The state of international affairs since 2020 in regards to “world peace” (read war) proves that the U.N. and international law does not fulfil its superficially stated purpose; international peace and security has neither been maintained nor increased. Furthermore, almost all actions that have degraded peace and security have not been subjected to UNSC bureaucratic processes.

Since its creation, the U.N. itself has been found guilty of the most heinous acts against massive numbers of citizens, including unlawful killing, murder, sexual exploitation and human trafficking. No meaningful punishments can be levelled against the United Nations or its bodies that prevent the continuation of these acts, hence why they continue.

At best, the U.N. and international law serve as a normative standards framework against which claims can be compared to actions, and forms of consensus opinion/judgement (tribalism) can be established.

The World Health Organisation is an integrated part of the U.N. system even if it's considered operationally autonomous. The WHO's actions and influence over sovereign states during and since Covid, including changes to the International Health Regulations (IHR), can be seen as facets of the same supranational policy and power construct as the U.N.

International Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine

It is a total and deliberate misnomer to describe the genocide in Gaza as solely an Israeli act. These crimes against humanity are conducted by at least:

Israel

Five Eyes (USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand)

European Commission

EU member states (even those who nominally oppose it)

All Middle Eastern states with the exception of Iran & Yemen.

Russia

China

All of the above are either directly involved in the execution of these crimes through force, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, finance, logistics, manpower provision, or indirectly through passive enablement or failure to oppose.

The genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestine is an international, multiparty and multipolar endeavour.

There is a basic, fundamental reality that is imposed, yet again, upon global humanity:

The value of human life is insignificant when set against whatever state or suprastate interests deign to be “their interests” at any given time, for whatever reasons that do not relate to the basic expectations of individual morality or anything laid out in the United Nations Charter. In short, morality and rules play no part in the mass murder of humans by state and suprastate interests.

In the case of Russia and China, for example, both have elected to do no more than nominally object to aspects of the genocide and ethnic cleansing, but neither have taken any visible and substantive actions to oppose or stop it. UNSC abstentions and vetoes are not meaningful because of the above issues with international law, and also because no materially meaningful outcomes can be achieved because of structural, bureaucratic corruption designed into the UNSC structure. Russia and China maintain the same relationships and cooperation with Israel now as before, which means that genocide and ethnic cleansing do not materially impact their interests and the means by which those interests are met.

The scale of the multiparty complicity in genocide and ethnic cleansing is a direct guarantee that it will continue to effective completion without any meaningful cessation, and there will never be any meaningful accountability or retribution for it through any mechanism or body, beyond what is within the capabilities of Iran, Yemen, Hamas and Hezbollah, which are inadequate and incapable of defeating and repelling the multiparty forces executing the genocide, orchestrating ethnic cleansing, and administering the theft of the remaining Palestinian territory.

Murder-Based Order (MBO)

Murder-based order is the fundamental, underlying system of power in which we live. This concept is largely synonymous with “might makes right.” This applies at the level of state-individual, state-community, and state-state. At each level, the ability to wield force in whatever applicable form is what determines whose agenda is ultimately forwarded.

It is the state that holds the monopoly on violence, money, law and other forces that derive from it. Practical, UK-based examples of the dominance that results from this include:

The entire conduct of Covid policy from 2020 onwards, through the self-investigation and exoneration of the state throughout the entire pandemic period.

The curtailment of freedoms of expression and information access (speech, internet anonymity, digital ID, mass facial recognition).

The jailing of citizens for social media posts at rates higher than most if not all other nations, against standards of little practical meaning, in protection of agendas including Israeli and pro-genocide parties.

The illegal proscription of Palestine Action under false pretences and claims, and the illegal arrest, detention and conviction of people who supported it or were simply opposed to genocide in proximity.

The proven direct and indirect involvement in genocide, ethnic cleansing, territory theft, rape, torture and murder of humans, and the executive deployment of national resources and personnel to do it, including enablement of UK citizens to take part.

The use of anti-terrorism legislation to harass, intimidate and coerce journalists in order to prevent or deter them from performing journalism that the UK government deigns to be against its interests.

All of the above is possible because the UK government:

Has the ability to exert force on citizens instantaneously in ways the citizen cannot meaningfully resist in meaningful timeframes (see anti-terrorism detention powers, for example).

Has effectively removed accountability mechanisms of meaning from citizens’ reach, which is why challenge and reform of the present power systems are either impossible or ineffective, regardless of the specific government in power.

Actively does not educate citizens through the public education system about law, rights, and power structures.

Controls the media effectively at most scales that matter for the purposes of controlling both mass perception and mass action of meaningful consequence.

Has practically unlimited resources with which to pursue any given agenda.

Is beholden to and controlled by interests that lie outside the electorate, which it doesn't declare or explain in any significantly consequential way.

Is knowingly and fundamentally corrupt—structurally, systemically, collectively and individually—by any sensible standards that an informed and moral individual would measure it against.

Is able to effectively manipulate citizens’ action and behaviours using myriad forms of control from micro-propaganda to mass economic and financial systems, in such a way that meaningful and genuine opposition does not materialise, sustain and grow.

The above are facets of power that manifest inside MBO. The last 5.5 years have repetitively shown citizens over and over again that the state can simply murder its own people and others with impunity, provided that certain approaches are taken including, most importantly, tribalising to an adequate level (read ganging up). This is why small but relatively powerful nations like the UK don't generally act alone but instead act both covertly and overtly as part of a group that usually falls in line under the US hegemonic umbrella. This ensures that all the “international” institutional structures of notional power and accountability are neutered at source on either a “too big and too many to hold accountable” or “institutionally captured” basis.

The most basic thing to remember here is this:

In the last six years, your nations have all shown you, repetitively and directly, that they can and will murder their own and others’ citizens, and/or do things to them that are completely illegal and irreversibly extremely harmful, from detention without rights to illegal criminal prosecution, jailing and asset seizure. Having shown that over and over, faster and faster, with practically zero opposition, those who wield power over you via your nation know they can continue to do it. This guarantees that they will. They have the informational and resource curve advantages that citizens cannot and will not recover because they don't know what those curves are, how to recover them, and they don't have the will to do so.

The power to murder with impunity underpins the power to do anything else. Every form of notional “challenge”, including what superficially appears to be “Epstein fallout” is largely inconsequential for reasons that should be obvious.

The faces might change, but the methods and policies will remain the same.

“Resignation” is not a form of punishment. Nor is it any form of victory. It is simply escape for perpetrators and willing release of those perpetrators by the citizenry. This amounts to collusion between the perpetrators and the victims. The victims have been indoctrinated into worse than Stockholm Syndrome.

This is the consequence of Murder-Based Order. It will not improve. There is no force being wielded that can bring about improvement.

Citizens fail to understand this because to understand this is to not just stare into the abyss, but to realise one is lost inside it. That realisation is panic-inducing, points towards despair and nihilism, and risks compounding fecklessness. However, it is a line that must be consciously crossed.

Most will not or cannot cross that line, which is why psychological and behavioural management of populations via the cyclical information flow works. Dissent is actively funnelled by murderous power onto meaningless targets, outlets and dead-end actions on an endlessly cycling basis, in exactly the same way that your attention is smeared across meaningless, incongruous and disablingly fractured, endless walls of posts on media, video and social media platforms, practically all of which are under the direct control of those self-same murderous powers.

This is the design architecture of what we've long ago flagged as the modern Panopticon.