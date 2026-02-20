The following was posted as a comment to Scott Ritter's substack post, “Dead at 27—Reflections of an American watching his country prepare to illegally attack another country...again”.

Dear Scott,

The true nature of power is simply further revealed. Murder-Based Order is the system. International law doesn’t exist because it cannot be enforced. The UNSC is structurally corrupted by design. The ICJ (and ICC) are both rendered practically meaningless. UN Charter serves only as a performative normative reference system around which tribalism can occur.

“Might makes right” is the law of the jungle. Ever was it thus.

What surprises me is that despite your proximity and service to power, including through and in opposition to illegal operations, and your treatment at the hands of power, it has taken this long for you to declare:

“We have a shadow government carrying out shadow policies that operate outside of the Constitutional reach of Congress and the knowledge of the American people.

The Constitutional Republic is dead.

Welcome to the American Empire, ruled by an American dictator.”

What is also surprising to me is that you maintain a refusal to consider that 9/11 is far outside any official narrative, including Building 7, to the point that you become hyper-aggressive towards any mention of questions around it.

You claim to be an ex-insider informed realist, yet you stop at limits that are proven and long known to be artificial.

You think that voting in a corrupt system of rigged choices designed to deliver consistent trajectories with variations in window dressing, is meaningful.

You back the “least shit of two shit choices” and only call Trump out for being Zionist, Israel-controlled, Neocon, arms selling scum well after his shitiness was fully understood (~100 days into his second term).

You claimed he was the only chance to avoid nuclear war, but you knew he was run by Israel, Zionist and Neocon money, exactly the same as Democrat options.

Now, we are closer to nuclear war than pre-election. This makes your political assertion and vote choice materially wrong.

But as an ex-insider with deep military, intelligence and realist power experience, you don’t call out the nature of power accurately.

“The faces change, but the policies remain the same.” – Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin

Putin himself tells you what power in the West is (if not elsewhere).

When I asked you “is the USA actually about to bomb Iran, while it’s kept busy on the flank by Israel? The USA has a pretext now on nuclear grounds adequate to justify this to itself” (gist), you said “No, if that case could be made they’d have already bombed Iran, and Gabbard’s Threat Report states Iran isn’t making a nuke.” Then the USA bombed Iran that weekend IIRC. You couldn’t see what you yourself had predicted was going to actually happen, as it was ACTUALLY happening. The reason you gave for it not happening resolved down to a dependent belief in the Threat Report being of material consequence (irrespective of it being accurate) and the administration/executive acting in any way that related to external forms of process. This struck me as dissonant to the repetitively proven nature of power (USA or otherwise).

Even if the 12 day war was a US-IS recon by fire then an orchestrated US stop loss strike, all of it is still active mass murder (not even legal war).

Palestine is genocide and ethnic cleansing that involves at least:

Israel, Five Eyes, EU Commission, EU Member states, all ME nations (except Iran & Yemen), Russia and China.

All of those nations are directly or indirectly complicit. Failure to intervene, or tolerance of genocide is complicity. Russia and China are complicit.

What Palestine proves is the true nature of power and realpolitik: “state interests”, which are simply the choices and actions of very small numbers of people operating largely outside of meaningful accountability mechanisms, do not act morally, legally or in ways that serve mass citizens’ interests. They act in ways they believe serves their interests, first.

Russia and China have not curtailed their relationships with Israel, USA or other genocidaires in response to genocide. This is hard proof that realpolitik, not international law or other constructs, is the truer superficial nature of power.

All of the above challenges aspects of the positions you have maintained. It shouldn’t have taken you this long to begin to back away from notions of legal process and accountability. Fascism (per Mussolini’s definition) has been running (at least) the Western world for a long time. Nazis didn’t really lose WW2, they just moved West and kept going, building the institutions of international control and power through which the USA hegemonic empire has been administered. (Addition for this substack: This was done in concert and/or in parallel with forms of burgeoning Israeli and Jewish power, per the Israeli historic record.)

We live in the Fourth Reich.

People have known and said this long before 9/11.

The limited hangout of the partial Epstein Files is just another partial mask off moment that distracts people as power continues to operate unabated and unchallenged, in its process of recycling, rebranding and reinventing itself.

“Pax Judaica” may well be the next wrapper around Western power, but that theory/construct doesn’t explain how power will use any guise or structure to achieve its ends. Eschatology’s part in geopolitical events is almost never explicitly raised by you or any of those who run in your alt-media orbits, even though it’s at least a key superficial element.

USA Exceptionalism is politically equivalent to Judaic Supremacy. But Judaic Supremacy trumps it existentially. This is a fundamentally eschatological and mythological key driving mechanic of geopolitics, even if it’s knowingly wielded with deception.

What is also proven now is that Islam is actually subservient — religiously, politically and militarily — to current US/IS power, which is why Islam has enabled Palestinian genocide and desecration of Al Aqsa Mosque and The Dome of The Rock, in direct contravention/abandonment of the OIC statement issued mid October 2024.

2.4 billion muslims are being “defeated” on home turf by a nation of less than 10m Jews, and 330m Americans. This upends the concept of adversarial power along Abrahamic faith lines. No one wants to point out that reality. The OIC is literally full of shit. It is a totally fake front organisation in which liars lie, and those they rule perform and live those lies. Like elsewhere, because that’s the nature of being ruled by power.

The power to murder with impunity is fundamental to all other powers after that. Today, there is no effective opposition to that power other than by other state or suprastate level actors, almost all of whom are effectively complicit in genocide in Palestine, because that mass murder event is “manageable” or “tolerable” or “convenient” to the furtherance of their agendas.

Russia and China’s sponsorship of Iran against US/IS does not constitute their non-complicity with genocide in Palestine.